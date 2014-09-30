Did Hitler Sign A Document Authorizing the Killing of the Jews?

Did Hitler sign or initial any official document or instructions in July 1941 to Hermann Göring to issue a memo to Reinhard Heydrich ordering him to organize the details for carrying out the final solution to the “Jewish Question” even though the killings were already taking place all over Germany and occupied Europe?

Dear Mr. O’Connell,

No signed documents ordering Adolf Hilter’s “Final Solution” thus far have been found, because throughout their retreat the Nazis meticulously destroyed such documents along with, whenever they could, all physical evidence that death camps such as Sobibor had ever existed. This has been used by holocaust deniers as “proof” that Hitler never ordered it, but ample evidence and testimony remains that he did, paper trail or not. Meanwhile, the recent discovery of a letter Hitler wrote in 1919 reveals the origins of his obsession years before the Beer Hall Putsch (see below).

http://www.hdot.org/en/learning/myth-fact/hitlerorder.html

http://www.genocidepreventionnow.org/Home/tabid/39/ctl/DisplayArticle/mid/1145/aid/638/Default.aspx

It may be added, as a reminder that we are not just discussing genocide against Jews, that documentation does exist, dated to August 22, 1939, of Hitler ordering the ultimate extermination of the Poles in order to assure that the “Lebensraum” of their soil would never again be disputed, with his notorious cynical reference to what the Ottoman Turks had done to the Armenians in 1915.

http://www.teachgenocide.org/background/hitler.htm

Sincerely,

Jon Guttman

Research Director

World History Group

