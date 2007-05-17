Muhammad: The Warrior Prophet
The long shadow of Muhammad stretches across centuries of strife to the present. Today an estimated 1.4 billion Muslims around the globe follow his teachings—the word of God as revealed to Muhammad and set down in the Koran—making Islam the world’s second-largest religion behind Christianity. But despite Muhammad’s remarkable accomplishments, there is no modern account of his life that examines his role as Islam’s first great general and the leader of a successful insurgency. Had Muhammad not succeeded as a commander, however, Islam might have been relegated to a geographic backwater—and the conquest of the Byzantine and Persian empires by Arab armies might never have occurred.
The idea of Muhammad as a military man will be new to many. Yet he was a truly great general. In the space of a single decade he fought eight major battles, led eighteen raids, and planned another thirty-eight military operations where others were in command but operating under his orders and strategic direction. Wounded twice, he also twice experienced having his positions overrun by superior forces before he managed to turn the tables on his enemies and rally his men to victory. More than a great field general and tactician, he was also a military theorist, organizational reformer, strategic thinker, operational-level combat commander, political-military leader, heroic soldier, and revolutionary. The inventor of insurgency warfare and history’s first successful practitioner, Muhammad had no military training before he commanded an army in the field.
Muhammad’s intelligence service eventually rivaled that of Byzantium and Persia, especially when it came to political information. He reportedly spent hours devising tactical and political stratagems, and once remarked that “all war is cunning,” reminding modern analysts of Sun Tzu’s dictum, “all war is deception.” In his thinking and application of force Muhammad was a combination of Karl von Clausewitz and Niccolo Machiavelli, for he always employed force in the service of political goals. An astute grand strategist, he used nonmilitary methods (alliance building, political assassination, bribery, religious appeals, mercy, and calculated butchery) to strengthen his long-term position, sometimes even at the expense of short-term military considerations.
Muhammad’s belief in Islam and his own role as the “Messenger of God” revolutionized Arabian warfare and resulted in the creation of the ancient world’s first army motivated by a coherent system of ideological belief. The ideology of holy war (jihad) and martyrdom (shahada) for the faith was transmitted to the West during the wars between Muslims and Christians in Spain and France, where it changed traditional Christian pacifistic thinking on war, brought into being a coterie of Christian warrior saints, and provided the Catholic Church with its ideological justification for the Crusades. Ideology—whether religious or secular—has remained a primary component of military ventures ever since.
Muhammad forged the military instrument of the Arab conquests that began within two years of his death by bringing into being a completely new kind of army not seen before in Arabia. He introduced no fewer than eight major military reforms that transformed the armies and conduct of war in Arabia. Just as Philip of Macedon transformed the armies of Greece so his successor, Alexander, could employ them as instruments of conquest and empire, Muhammad transformed the armies of Arabia so his successors could use them to defeat the armies of Persia and Byzantium and establish the heartland of the empire of Islam.
Muhammad was first and foremost a revolutionary, a fiery religious guerrilla leader who created and led the first genuine national insurgency in antiquity that is comprehensible in modern terms, a fact not lost on the jihadis of the present day, who often cite the Koran and Muhammad’s use of violence as justification for their own insurgencies. Unlike conventional generals, Muhammad did not seek the defeat of a foreign enemy or invader; rather, he sought to replace the existing Arabian social order with a new one based upon a radically different ideological worldview. To achieve his revolutionary goals Muhammad utilized all the means recognized by modern analysts as characteristic of a successful insurgency in today’s world.
Although Muhammad began his struggle for a new order with a small guerrilla cadre capable of undertaking only limited hit-and-run raids, by the time he was ready to attack Mecca a decade later that small guerrilla force had grown into a large conventional army with integrated cavalry and infantry units capable of conducting large-scale combat operations. It was the first truly national military force in Arab history, and it was this conventional military instrument that Muhammad’s successors used to forge a great empire.
Muhammad’s rise to power was a textbook example of a successful insurgency, in all likelihood the first such example in antiquity. The West has been accustomed to thinking of the Arab conquests that followed Muhammad in purely conventional military terms. But the armies that achieved those conquests did not exist in Arabia before Muhammad. It was Muhammad’s successful unconventional guerrilla operations, his successful insurgency, that brought those armies into existence. The later Arab conquests, as regards both strategic concept and the new armies as instruments of military method, were the consequences of Muhammad’s prior military success as the leader of an insurgency.
This aspect of Muhammad’s military life as a guerrilla insurgent is likely to strike the reader as curious. But if the means and methods used by modern military analysts to characterize insurgency warfare are employed as categories of analysis, it is clear that Muhammad’s campaign to spread Islam throughout Arabia fulfilled all of the criteria. One requirement for an insurgency is a determined leader whose followers regard him as special in some way and worthy of their following him. In Muhammad’s case his own charismatic personality was enhanced by his deeply held belief that he was God’s Messenger, and that to follow Muhammad was to obey the dictates of God himself.
Insurgencies also require a messianic ideology, one that espouses a coherent creed or plan to replace the existing social, political, and economic order with a new order that is better, more just, or ordained by history or even by God himself. Muhammad used the new religious creed of Islam to challenge basic traditional Arab social institutions and values as oppressive and unholy and worthy of replacement. To this end he created the ummah, or community of believers, God’s community on earth, to serve as a messianic replacement for the clans and tribes that were the basis of traditional Arab society. One of Muhammad’s most important achievements was the establishment of new social institutions that greatly altered and in some cases completely replaced those of the old Arab social order.
Successful insurgencies also require a disciplined cadre of true believers to do the work of organizing and recruiting new members. Muhammad’s revolutionary cadre consisted of the small group of original converts he attracted in Mecca and took with him to Medina. These were the muhajirun, or emigrants. The first converts among the clans of Medina, the ansar, or helpers, also filled the ranks of the cadre. Within this revolutionary cadre was an inner circle of talented men, some of them later converts. Some, like Abdullah Ibn Ubay and Khalid al-Walid, were experienced field commanders and provided a much-needed source of military expertise. Muhammad’s inner circle advised him and saw to it that his directives were carried out. These advisers held key positions during the Prophet’s lifetime and fought among themselves for power after his death.
Once Muhammad had created his cadre of revolutionaries, he established a base from which to conduct military operations against his adversaries. These operations initially took the form of ambushes and raids aimed at isolating Mecca, the enemy’s main city, and other trading towns that opposed him. Only one in six Arabs lived in a city or town at this time; the others resided in the desert, living as pastoral nomads. Muhammad chose Medina as his base of operations because of its strategic location. Medina was close to the main caravan route from Mecca to Syria that constituted the economic lifeline of Mecca and other oases and towns dependent upon the caravan trade for their economic survival. Medina was also sufficiently distant from Mecca to permit Muhammad a relatively free hand in his efforts to convert the bedouin clans living along the caravan route. Muhammad understood that conversions and political alliances with the bedouins, not military engagements with the Meccans, were the keys to success.
Insurgencies require an armed force and the manpower to sustain them. It was from the original small cadre of guerrillas that the larger conventional army could be grown that would ultimately permit the insurgency to engage its enemies in set-piece battles when the time and political conditions were right. Muhammad may have been the first commander in history to understand and implement the doctrine later espoused by General Vo Nguyen Giap of North Vietnam as “people’s war, people’s army.” Muhammad established the belief among his followers that God had commandeered all Muslims’ purposes and property for His efforts and that all Muslims had a responsibility to fight for the faith. Everyone—men, women, and even children—had an obligation for military service in defense of the faith and the ummah that was the community of God’s chosen people on earth. It is essential to understand that the attraction of the Islamic ideology more than anything else produced the manpower that permitted Muhammad’s small revolutionary cadre to evolve into a conventional armed force capable of large-scale engagements.
The rapid growth of Muhammad’s insurgent army is evident from the following figures. At the Battle of Badr (624 ce), Muhammad could only put 314 men in the field. Two years later at Second Badr, 1,500 Muslims took the field. By the 628 battle at Kheibar, the Muslim army had grown to 2,000 combatants. When Muhammad mounted his assault on Mecca (630) he did so with 10,000 men. And at the Battle of Hunayn a few months later the army numbered 12,000 men. Some sources record that Muhammad’s expedition to Tabuk later the same year was composed of 30,000 men and 10,000 cavalry, but this is probably an exaggeration. What is evident from the figures, however, is that his insurgency grew very quickly in terms of its ability to recruit military manpower.
Like all insurgent armies, Muhammad’s forces initially acquired weapons by stripping them from prisoners and enemy dead. Weapons, helmets, and armor were expensive items in relatively impoverished Arabia, and the early Muslim converts, drawn mostly from among the poor, orphaned, widowed, and otherwise socially marginal, could ill afford them. At the Battle of Badr, the first major engagement with an enemy army, the dead were stripped of their swords and other military equipment, setting a precedent that became common. Muhammad also established the practice of requiring prisoners to provide weapons and equipment instead of money to purchase their freedom. One prisoner taken at Badr, an arms merchant, was forced to provide the insurgents with a thousand spears to obtain his freedom. Muhammad eventually had enough weapons, helmets, shields, and armor to supply an army of 10,000 for his march on Mecca.
Muhammad’s ability to obtain sufficient weapons and equipment had an important political advantage. Many of the insurgency’s converts came from the poorest elements of the bedouin clans, people too impoverished to afford weapons and armor. By supplying these converts with expensive military equipment, Muhammad immediately raised their status within the clan and guaranteed their loyalty to him, if not always to the creed of Islam. In negotiations with bedouin chiefs he made them gifts of expensive weaponry. Horses and camels were equally important military assets, for without them raids and the conduct of operations over great distances were not possible. Muhammad obtained his animals in much the same manner as he did his weapons and with equal success. At Badr the insurgents had only two horses. Six years later at Hunayn Muhammad’s cavalry squadrons numbered 800 horse and cavalrymen.
An insurgency must be able to sustain the popular base that supports the fighting elements. To accomplish this, Muhammad changed the ancient customs regarding the sharing of booty taken in raids. The chief of an Arab clan or tribe traditionally took one-fourth of the booty for himself. Muhammad decreed that he receive only one-fifth, and even this the chief took not for himself but in the name of the ummah. Under the old ways individuals kept whatever booty they had captured. Muhammad required that all booty be turned in to a common pool where it was shared equally among all combatants who had participated in the raid. Most important, Muhammad established that the first claimants on the booty that had been taken in the name of the ummah were the poor and the widows and orphans of the soldiers killed in battle. He also used the promise of a larger share of booty to strike alliances with bedouin clans, some of whom remained both loyal and pagan to the end, fighting for loot rather than for Islam.
The leader of an insurgency must take great care to guard his authority from challenges, including those that come from within the movement itself. Muhammad had many enemies, and he was always on guard against an attempt upon his life. Like other leaders, Muhammad surrounded himself with a loyal group of followers who acted as his bodyguard and carried out his orders without question. For this purpose he created the suffah, a small cadre of loyal followers who lived in the mosque next to Muhammad’s house. Recruited from among the most pious, enthusiastic, and fanatical followers, they came from impoverished backgrounds. The suffah members spent much of their time studying Islam. They were devoted to Muhammad and served not only as his life guard but also as a secret police that could be called upon at a moment’s notice to carry out whatever task Muhammad set for them, including assassination and terror.
No insurgency can survive without an effective intelligence apparatus. As early as when Muhammad left Mecca in 622, he left behind a trusted agent, his uncle Abbas, who continued to send him reports on the situation there. Abbas served as an agent-in-place for more than a decade, until Mecca itself fell to Muhammad.
In the beginning Muhammad’s operations suffered from a lack of tactical intelligence. His followers were mostly townspeople with no experience in desert travel. On some of the early operations Muhammad had to hire bedouin guides. As the insurgency grew, however, his intelligence service became more organized and sophisticated, using agents-in-place, commercial spies, debriefing of prisoners, combat patrols, and reconnaissance in force as methods of intelligence collection.
Muhammad himself seems to have possessed a detailed knowledge of clan loyalties and politics within the insurgency’s area of operations and used this knowledge to good effect when negotiating alliances with the bedouins. He often conducted advance reconnaissance of the battlefields upon which he fought. In most cases his intelligence service provided him with sufficient information as to the enemy’s location and intentions in advance of any military engagement. We have no knowledge of exactly how the intelligence service was organized or where it was located. That it was part of the suffah, however, seems a reasonable guess.
Insurgencies succeed or fail to the degree that they are able to win the allegiance of great numbers of uncommitted citizens to support the insurgency’s goals. Muhammad understood the role of propaganda and went to great lengths to make his message public and widely known. In a largely illiterate Arab society, the poet served as the major conveyor of political propaganda. Muhammad hired the best poets money could buy to sing his praises and denigrate his opponents. He issued proclamations regarding the revelations he received as the Messenger of God, and remained in public view to keep the vision of the new order and the promise of a heavenly paradise constantly before the public. He also sent missionaries to other clans and tribes to instruct the “pagans” in the new faith, sometimes teaching those groups to read and write in the process. Muhammad understood that the conflict was between the existing social order with its manifest injustices and his vision of the future, and he surpassed his adversaries in spreading his vision to win the struggle for the hearts and minds of the Arab population.
Terrorism seems to be an indispensable element of a successful insurgency, and it was no less so in Muhammad’s case. He used terrorism in two basic ways: First, he ensured discipline among his followers by making public examples of traitors and backsliders. In Muhammad’s day the penalty for apostasy in Islam was death. He also ordered some of his political enemies assassinated, including poets and singers who had publicly ridiculed him. When his armies marched into Mecca, for example, Muhammad’s suffah set about hunting down a list of old enemies marked for execution. Second, Muhammad used terrorism to strike fear in the hearts of his enemies on a large scale. In the case of the Jewish tribes of Medina, Muhammad seems to have ordered the death of the entire Beni Qaynuqa tribe and the selling of their women and children into slavery, though he was later talked out of it by the chief of one of his allies. On another occasion, again against a Jewish tribe of Medina, he ordered all the tribe’s adult males, some nine hundred, beheaded in the city square, the women and children sold into slavery, and their property distributed among his Muslim followers. Shortly after the conquest of Mecca, Muhammad declared “war to the knife” against all those who remained idolaters, instructing his followers to kill any pagans they encountered on the spot. His ruthlessness and brutality served to strengthen his hand with opponents and allies alike.
Muhammad’s use of terrorism does not detract from Islam as a religion any more than the history of the Israelite military campaign to conquer Canaan detracts from Judaism. Over time the violent origins of religions are forgotten and only the faith itself remains, so the founders of the creeds come to be remembered as untouched by the violence of the historical record. In Muhammad’s case the result has been to deemphasize the military aspects of his life and his considerable military accomplishments as Islam’s first great general and the inventor of the theory and practice of insurgency.
Muhammad also managed to bring about a revolution in the way Arabs fought wars, transforming their armies into instruments capable of large-scale combat operations that could achieve strategic objectives instead of only small-scale clan, tribal, or personal objectives. In so doing he created both the means and historical circumstances that transformed the fragmented Arab clans into a national military entity conscious of its own unique identity. As a result, the greatest commanders of the early Arab conquests were developed by Muhammad himself.
Had he not brought about a military revolution in Arab warfare, it is possible that Islam might not have survived in Arabia. Within a year of Muhammad’s death many of the clans that had sworn allegiance to Islam recanted, resulting in the War of the Apostates, or Riddah. The brilliance of Muhammad’s generals and the superior fighting skills of his new army made it possible for Islam to defeat the apostates and force them back into the religious fold. Commanding the Arab armies, those same generals carried out the Arab conquests of Persia and Byzantium. The old Arab way of war would have had no chance of success against the armies of either of those empires.
Muhammad transformed the social composition of Arab armies from a collection of clans, tribes, and blood kin loyal only to themselves into a national army loyal to a national social entity, the ummah. The ummah was not a nation or a state in the modern sense, but a body of religious believers under the unified command and governance of Muhammad. The ummah transcended the clans and tribes and permitted Muhammad to forge a common identity, national in scope, among the Arabs for the first time. It was leadership of this national entity that Muhammad claimed, not of any clan or tribe. Loyalty to the ummah permitted the national army to unify the two traditional combat arms of infantry and cavalry into a genuine combined arms force. Bedouins and town dwellers had historically viewed one another with suspicion. Arab infantry had traditionally been drawn from the people living in the towns, settlements, and oases of Arabia. Arab cavalry was traditionally drawn from bedouin clans, whose nomadic warriors excelled at speedy raids, surprise attacks, and elusive retreats, skills honed to a fine edge over generations of raiding.
These two different types of combatants possessed only limited experience in fighting alongside one another. Bound by clan loyalties and living in settlements, Arab infantry was steadfast and cohesive and could usually be relied upon to hold its ground, especially in the defense. Arab cavalry, on the other hand, was unreliable in a battle against infantry, often breaking off the fight to keep their precious mounts from being hurt or make off with whatever booty they had seized. Bedouin cavalry was, however, proficient at reconnaissance, surprise attack, protecting the flanks, and pursuing ill-disciplined infantry. Muhammad was the first Arab commander to successfully join both combat arms into a national army and use them in concert in battle. Thanks to the larger religious community of believers, the ummah, he could combine the two primary elements of traditional Arab society, town dwellers and bedouin tribes, into a single Arab national identity. That change was actually preceded by a shift in the social composition of Arab society.
Before Muhammad, Arab military contingents fought under the command of clan or tribal leaders, sometimes assembled in coalition with other clans or tribes. While the authority of these clan chiefs was recognized by their own clan, every chief considered himself the equal of any other, so there was no overall commander whose authority could compel the obedience or tactical direction of the army as a whole. Clan warriors fought for their own interests, often only for loot, and did not feel obligated to pursue the larger objectives of the army as a whole. They often failed to report to the battlefield, arrived late, or simply left the fight once they had captured sufficient loot. Warriors and horses were precious, and clan leaders resisted any higher tactical direction that might place their men and animals in danger. As a result, Arab battles were often little more than brief, disorganized brawls that seldom produced a decisive outcome.
To correct these deficiencies Muhammad established a unified command for his armies centered on himself. Within the ummah there was no distinction between the citizen and the soldier. All members of the community had an obligation to defend the clan and participate in its battles. The community of believers was truly a nation in arms, and all believers followed the commands of Muhammad, God’s Messenger. As commander in chief Muhammad established the principle of unified command by appointing a single commander with overall authority to carry out military operations. Sometimes he also appointed a second-in-command. Muhammad often personally commanded his troops in the field. He also appointed all the other commanders, who operated under his authority. As Muslims, all members of the army were equally bound by the same laws, and all clan members and their chiefs were subject to the same discipline and punishments. When operating with clans whose members were not Muslims, Muhammad always extracted an honor oath from their chiefs to obey his orders during the battle.
The establishment of a unified military command gave Muhammad’s armies greater reliability in planning and in battle. Unified command also permitted a greater degree of coordination among the various combat elements of the army and the use of more sophisticated tactical designs that could be implemented with more certainty, thereby greatly increasing the army’s offensive power.
Traditional Arab warfare emphasized the courageous performance of individual warriors in battle, not the clan’s ability to fight as a unit. The Arab warrior fought for his own honor and social prestige within the kin group, not for the clan per se. One consequence was that Arab armies and the clan units within them did not usually reflect a high degree of combat unit cohesion, the ability of the group to remain intact and fight together under the stress of battle.
Muhammad’s armies, by contrast, were highly cohesive, holding together even when they fought outnumbered or were overrun. The ummah served as a higher locus of the soldier’s loyalty that transcended the clan. Many of Muhammad’s early converts had left their families and clans to follow the Prophet. There were many instances where members of the same clan or even families fought on opposite sides during his early battles. Religion turned out to be a greater source of unit cohesion than blood and clan ties, the obligations of faith replacing and overriding those of tradition and even family. His soldiers cared for each other as brothers, which under the precepts of Islam they were, and quickly gained a reputation for their discipline and ferocity in battle.
Muhammad’s armies demonstrated a higher degree of military motivation than traditional Arab armies. Being a good warrior had always been at the center of Arab values, but Muhammad enhanced the warrior’s status. His soldiers were always guaranteed a share in the booty. It became a common saying among Muslims that “the soldier is not only the noblest and most pleasing profession in the sight of Allah, but also the most profitable.” Muhammad’s soldiers were usually paid better than Persian or Byzantine soldiers.
But better pay was only a small part of the new Islamic warriors’ motivation. One of Muhammad’s most important innovations was convincing his troops that they were doing God’s work on earth. There were of course soldiers of other faiths who fought on religious grounds. But no army before Muhammad’s ever placed religion at the center of military motivation and defined the soldier primarily as an instrument of God’s will on earth. The soldiers of Islam came to see themselves as fighting under God’s instructions. The result, still evident in Islamic societies today, was a soldier who enjoyed much higher social status and respect than soldiers in Western armies.
A central element to an Islamic soldier’s motivation in Muhammad’s day was the idea that death was not something to be feared but rather embraced. Muhammad’s pronouncement that those killed in battle would be welcomed immediately into a paradise of pleasure and eternal life was a powerful inducement to perform well in combat. To die fighting in defense of the faith was to fulfill God’s will and become a martyr. Life itself was subordinate to the needs of the faith. Muslim soldiers killed in battle were accorded the highest respect on the Arab scale of values. While those who died in battle had formerly been celebrated as examples of courage and selflessness, before Muhammad it was never suggested that death was to be welcomed or required to be a good soldier. Muhammad’s teachings changed the traditional Arab view of military sacrifice and produced a far more dedicated soldier than Arab armies had ever witnessed before.
Arab warfare prior to Muhammad’s reforms involved clans and tribes fighting for honor or loot. No commander aimed at the enslavement or extermination of the enemy, nor the occupation of his lands. Arab warfare had been tactical warfare, nothing more. There was no sense of strategic war in which long-term, grand strategic objectives were sought and toward which the tactical application of force was directed. Muhammad was the first to introduce to the Arabs the notion of war for strategic goals. His ultimate goal, the transformation of Arab society through the spread of a new religion, was strategic in concept. Muhammad’s application of force and violence, whether unconventional or conventional, was always directed at this strategic goal. Although he began as the founder of an insurgency, he was always Clausewitzian in his view that the use of force was a tactical means to the achievement of larger strategic objectives. Had Muhammad not introduced this new way of thinking to Arab warfare, the use of later Arab armies to forge a world empire would not only have been impossible, it would have been unthinkable.
Once war was harnessed to strategic objectives, it became possible to expand its application to introduce tactical dimensions that were completely new to Arab warfare. Muhammad attacked tribes, towns, and garrisons before they could form hostile coalitions; he isolated his enemies by severing their economic lifelines and disrupting their lines of communication; he was a master at political negotiation, forming alliances with pagan tribes when it served his interests; and he laid siege to cities and towns. He also introduced the new dimension of psychological warfare, employing terror and massacre as means to weaken the will of his enemies. Various texts also mention Muhammad’s use of catapults (manjaniq) and movable covered cars (dabbabah) in siege warfare. Most likely these siege devices were acquired in Yemen, where Persian garrisons had been located on and off over the centuries. Muhammad seems to have been the first Arab commander to use them in the north. Where once Arab warfare had been a completely tactical affair, Muhammad’s introduction of strategic war permitted the use of tactics in the proper manner, as a means to greater strategic ends. War, after all, is never an end in itself. It is, as Clausewitz reminds us, always a method, never a goal.
As an orphan, Muhammad had lacked even the most rudimentary military training typically provided by an Arab father. To compensate for this deficiency, he surrounded himself with experienced warriors and constantly sought their advice. In fact, he frequently appointed the best warriors of his former enemies to positions of command once they converted to Islam. He sought good officers wherever he found them, appointing young men to carry out small-scale raids to give them combat experience, and sometimes selecting an officer from a town to command a bedouin raid, to broaden his experience with cavalry. He always chose his military commanders on the basis of their proven experience and ability, never for their asceticism or religious devotion. He was the first to institutionalize military excellence in the development of a professional Arab officer corps. From that corps of trained and experienced field commanders came the generals who commanded the armies of the Arab conquests.
We have little information on how Muhammad trained his soldiers, but it is almost certain he did so. There are clear references to training in swimming, running, and wrestling. The early soldiers of Islam had left their clan and family loyalties behind to join the ummah. Converts had to be socialized to a new basis of military loyalty—the faith—and new military units created with soldiers from many clans. References in various texts suggest that Muhammad trained these units in rank and drill, sometimes personally formed them up and addressed them before a battle, and deployed them to fight in disciplined units, not as individuals as was the common practice. These disciplined units could then be trained to carry out a wider array of tactical designs than had previously been possible. Muhammad’s use of cavalry and archers in concert with his infantry was one result. While Arab fathers continued to train their sons in warfare long after Muhammad’s death, the armies of the Arab conquests and later those of the Arab empire instituted formal military training for recruits.
Muhammad had been an organizer of caravans for twenty-five years before he began his insurgency, and he showed the caravaner’s concern for logistics and planning. His expertise in those areas permitted him to project force and conduct military operations over long distances across inhospitable terrain. During that time he made several trips to the north along the spice road, for example, and gained a reputation for honesty and as an excellent administrator and organizer. Such expeditions required extensive attention to detail and knowledge of routes, rates ofMuhammad had been an organizer of caravans for twenty-five years before he began his insurgency, and he showed the caravaner’s concern for logistics and planning. His expertise in those areas permitted him to project force and conduct military operations over long distances across inhospitable terrain. During that time he made several trips to the north along the spice road, for example, and gained a repu?tation for honesty and as an excellent administrator and organizer. Such expeditions required extensive attention to detail and knowledge of routes, rates of march, distances between stops, water and feeding of animals, location of wells, weather, places of ambush, etc.?knowledge that served him well as a military commander. In 630 he led an army of twenty to thirty thousand men (sources disagree on the exact numbers) on a 250-mile march across the desert from Medina to Tabuk lasting eighteen to twenty days during the hottest season of the year. By traditional Arab standards, that trek was nothing short of astounding.
Muhammad’s transformation of Arab warfare was preceded by a revolution in the way Arabs thought about war, what might be called the moral basis of war. The old chivalric code that limited bloodletting was abandoned and replaced with an ethos less conducive to restraint, the blood feud. Extending that ethos beyond the ties of kin and blood to include members of the new community of Muslim believers inevitably made Arab warfare more encompassing and bloody than it had ever been.
Within two hundred years after the Muslim conquests of Byzantium and Persia, Muhammad’s reform influence on the conventional Arab armies had disappeared, displaced by the more powerful influence of Byzantine, Persian, and Turkic military practices. Muhammad’s military legacy is most clearly evident in the modern methodology of insurgency and in the powerful idea of jihad. In the years following his death, Islamic scholars developed an account of the Islamic law of war. This body of law, essentially complete by 850, ultimately rests on two foundations: the example and teaching of Muham?mad and the word of God as expressed in the Koran. At the heart of the Islamic law of war is the concept of jihad, meaning ?to endeavor, to strive, to struggle,? but in the West commonly understood to mean ?holy war.?
According to classical Sunni doctrine, jihad can refer generically to any worthy endeavor, but in Islamic law it means primarily armed struggle for Islam against infidels and apostates. The central element of the doctrine of jihad is that the Islamic community (ummah) as a whole, under the leadership of the caliph (successor to Muhammad), has the duty to expand Islamic rule until the whole world is governed by Islamic law. Expansionist jihad is thus a collective duty of all Muslims. Land occupied by Muslims is known as the dar al-Islam, while all other territory is known as the dar al-harb, ?the land of war.? Islamic law posits the inalienability of Islamic territory. If infidels attack the dar al-Islam, it becomes the duty of all Muslims to resist and of all other Muslims to assist them. Thus jihad can be defensive as well as offensive.
In the waging of jihad, all adult males, except for slaves and monks, are considered legitimate military targets and no distinction is made between military and civilians. Women and children may not be targeted directly, unless they act as combatants by supporting the enemy in some manner. The enemy may be attacked without regard for indiscriminate damage, and it is permissible to kill women in night raids when Muslim fighters cannot easily distinguish them from men.
Islamic law prohibits mutilation of the dead and torture of captives, although the definition of torture is problematic, since Muhammad himself imposed punishments that would easily qualify as torture today. Following Mu?hammad’s own practice, a jihadi may execute, enslave, ransom, or release enemy captives. Although captured women and children were not supposed to be killed, they could be enslaved, and Muslim men could have sexual relations with female slaves acquired by jihad (any marriage was deemed annulled by their capture).
Shiites, some ten to fifteen percent of Muslims, subscribe to a somewhat different doctrine of jihad, believing that it can only be waged under the command of the rightful leader of the Muslim community, whom they call imam. Shiites believe that the last imam went into hiding in 874 and that the collective duty to wage expansionist jihad is suspended until his return in the apocalyptic future. But Shiite scholars do affirm a duty to wage defensive jihad against infidel invaders.
Classical Islamic law is less tolerant of non-Muslims. Apostates from Islam, pagans, atheists, agnostics, and ?pseudo-scriptuaries,? that is, members of cults that have appeared since Muhammad’s day?for example, Sikhs, Bahais, Mormons, and Qadianis?are only offered the option of conversion to Islam or death.
By the beginning of the nineteenth century, Sunni Islamic modernists began to modify the classical law of war. The Indian Muslim thinker Sayyid Ahmad Khan argued that jihad was obligatory for Muslims only when they were prevented from exercising their faith, thus restricting jihad to defensive purposes. Mahmud Shaltut, an Egyptian scholar, likewise argued only for defensive jihad.
Conservative Sunnis, such as the Wahhabis of Arabia, and modern militant jihadis in Iraq and Pakistan still adhere to the traditional doctrine. It is among these militant conservative Muslims that the military legacy of Muhammad is most alive today.
Richard A. Gabriel, a military historian and adjunct professor at the Royal Military College of Canada, has authored forty-one books. His latest is Muhammad: Islam’s First Great General (Oklahoma University Press, 2007).
This article by Richard A. Gabriel was originally published in the Summer 2007 issue of MHQ Magazine. For more great articles, subscribe to MHQ magazine today!
1-Muhammad himself was under siege by 10,000 arabian soldiers in his Madina and he had onlyt 3,000 soldiers!
2-Muhammad in the 1st 6 years in Madina was attacked 3 times each time by a massive force more than his army at least 3 time and he won!
“Deffensive wares”
3-All the dead soldiers from both sides in Muhaammad’s camaign was 270 soldiers and no 1 single Civilian !
4-“offence” Muhammad orderd an attack and Assasination of only 2 leadders later after being attacked to stop the danger comming from the arbian and Jewsh tribes after the 6th year in Madina and after bieng attacked from these tribes for a continious 6 years and by massive forces.
What Great People said about the Prophet Muhammad PBUH?
Some of the famous, contemporary personalities who read the biography of the Messenger of Allaah, sallallaahu ‘alayhi wa sallam, could not help but admit that he was a master with excellent manners and an honorable character, and the following are some of their sayings:
Michael Hart , author of ‘The 100:
A Ranking of the Most Influential Persons in History’ said: “My choice of Muhammad to lead the list of the world’s most influential persons may surprise some readers and may be questioned by others, but he was the only man in history who was supremely successful on both the religious and secular level.”
George Bernard Shaw, the British playwright said:
“The world is in dire need of a man with the mind of Muhammad; religious people in the Middle Ages, due to their ignorance and prejudice, had pictured him in a very dark way as they used to consider him the enemy of Christianity. But after looking into the story of this man I found it to be an amazing and a miraculous one, and I came to the conclusion that he was never an enemy of Christianity, and must be called instead the savior of humanity. In my opinion, if he was to be given control over the world today, he would solve our problems and secure the peace and happiness which the world is longing for.”
Annie Besant, wrote in ‘The Life and Teachings of Muhammad’ :
“It is impossible for anyone who studies the personality of the great Prophet of the Arabs, and come to know how this prophet he used to live, and how he taught the people, but to feel respect towards this honorable prophet; one of the great messengers whom Allaah sent”
Alphonse de La Martaine wrote in ‘Historie de la Turquie’:
“If greatness of purpose, smallness of means, and astonishing results are the three criteria of a human genius, who could dare compare any great man in history with Muhammad? The most famous men created arms, laws, and empires only. They founded, if anything at all, no more than material powers which often crumbled away before their eyes. This man moved not only armies, legislations, empires, peoples, dynasties, but millions of men in one-third of the then inhabited world; and more than that, he moved the altars, the gods, the religions, the ideas, the beliefs and the souls. Philosopher, Orator, Apostle, Legislator, Conqueror of Ideas, Restorer of Rational beliefs… The founder of twenty terrestrial empires and of one spiritual empire — that is Muhammad. As regards all standards by which human greatness may be measured, we may well ask, is there any man greater than he?”
J.W.H. Stab wrote in ‘Islam and its Founder ’ :
“ Judged by the smallness of the means at his disposal, and the extent and permanence of the work that he accomplished, no name in world’s history shines with a more specious luster than that of the Prophet of Makkah. To the impulse, which he gave, numberless dynasties have owed their existence, fair cities and stately palaces and temples have arisen, and wide provinces became obedient to the Faith. And beyond all this, his words have governed the belief of generations, been accepted as their rule of life, and their certain guide to the world to come. At a thousand shrines the voices of the faithful invoke blessings on him, whom they esteem the very Prophet of God, the seal of the Apostles… Judged by the standards to human renown, the glory of what mortal can compare with his?”
Dr. Gustav Weil writes in ‘History of the Islamic Peoples ’:
“Muhammad was a shining example to his people. His character was pure and stainless. His house, his dress, his food – they were characterized by a rare simplicity. So unpretentious was he that he would receive from his companions no special mark of reverence, nor would he accept any service from his slave which he could do for himself. He was accessible to all and at all times. He visited the sick and was full of sympathy for all. Unlimited was his benevolence and generosity as also was his anxious care for the welfare of the community.”
Th e British philosopher, Thomas Carlyle, who won the Nobel Prize for his book ‘The Heroes’ wrote:
“It is a great shame for any one to listen to the accusation that Islaam is a lie and that Muhammad was a fabricator and a deceiver. We saw that he remained steadfast upon his principles, with firm determination; kind and generous, compassionate, pious, virtuous, with real manhood, hardworking and sincere. Besides all these qualities, he was lenient with others, tolerant, kind, cheerful and praiseworthy and perhaps he would joke and tease his companions. He was just, truthful, smart, pure, magnanimous and present-minded; his face was radiant as if he had lights within him to illuminate the darkest of nights; he was a great man by nature who was not educated in a school nor nurtured by a teacher as he was not in need of any of this.”
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, the German writer said:
“Us, Europeans, with all our concepts could not reach what Muhammad has reached, and no one will be able to precede him. I have looked in the history of humanity for an example and found that it was Muhammad, as the truth must be revealed. Indeed, Muhammad succeeded to subdue the entire world to monotheism”.
Very well and the references you gave, is really a matter of pride for us. I request you to write an article based on all these references.
Please check your facts. There was no such interview in which George Bernard Shaw said anything like this. Different religions’ devouts are making these claims, but there is no factual basis to this.
Jihad
&
The Religion of Peace
TAQIYAH: LYING IN ISLAM
The “best” type of Taqiyah according to some authorities is Tawriah. In Tawriah, a kind of Delphic practice, the speaker makes the “mark” believe that they are agreeing with them through ambiguity, whereas in fact they may be saying the opposite. For example, the slogan “Islam is the religion of peace” has an ambiguous meaning, since for Muslims, the peace is to be found only through surrender to Allah.
The English translation of Ahmad ibn Naqib al-Misri’s handbook, Reliance of the Traveler, quotes Ghazzali as follows:
“Speaking is a means to achieve objectives. If a praiseworthy aim is attainable through both telling the truth and lying, it is unlawful to accomplish it through lying because there is no need for it. When it is possible to achieve such an aim by lying but not by telling the truth, it is permissible to lie if attaining the goal is permissible…, and obligatory to lie if the goal is obligatory. …One should compare the bad consequences entailed by lying to those entailed by telling the truth, and if the consequences of telling the truth are more damaging, one is entitled to lie…
Therefore, it is possible to excuse lying on almost any ground that is consistent, for example, with obligatory spread of the Muslim faith.
The practice of Taqiyah raises obvious political issues, in that it appears impossible to trust the word of a Muslim in a treaty if the practice is accepted. It is noteworthy in this regard that authorities consider Taqiyah to be allowed in war and in reconciliation.
The Ayatollah Sistani, a Shi’a authority in Iraq, is quoted as follows:
1) Taqiyah is done for safety reasons. For example, a person fears that he might be killed or harmed, if he does not observe Taqiyah. In this case, it is obligatory to observe Taqiyah.
2) Reconciliatory Taqiyah. This type of Taqiyah is done when a person intends to reconcile with the other side or when he intends to soften their hearts. This kind of Taqiyah is permissible but not obligatory.
3) Sometimes, Taqiyah may cause a more important obligation to be lost or missed, if so it is forbidden. For example, when I know that silence would cause oppression and infidelity to spread and will make people go astray, in such a situation it is not permissible to be silent and to dissimulate.
4) Sometimes, Taqiyah may lead to the death of an innocent person. If so, it is not permissible. It is therefore haram (forbidden) to kill another person to save your own life.
A Historical meaning of Jihad:
Historically, Jihad means Holy War (Dharma Juddha in Bangla). For 1400 years, Muslims always understood the meaning of Jihad as Islamic Holy War. Every Islamic scholar, Mullah, maulana, Imam, etc., of the whole world will agree with this meaning of Jihad. Technically, Jihad is war against non-Muslims (Jihad al-kuffar or Jihad against disbeliever; and Jihad al-munafiqeen or Jihad against hypocrites) only, since Muslims are forbidden to fight the Muslims. Hundreds of books were written by the Islamic scholars (Islamic Chintabid) on Jihad and everybody unanimously used the word Jihad as the religious war called holy war (Dharma Juddha). In the Islamic history, more than 80% of the texts are filled with Holy War (Jihad). Early Islam was spread in the Arabian Peninsula solely by holy wars (Jihad). Islam was propagated as a religion by series of wars/battles –both defensive as well as Offensive. As many as 78 historic battles were fought by the Prophet Muhammad himself. And out of 78, only one (battle of ditch) was defensive war, and the rest were simply offensive wars. Did Muslim soldiers go to Syria, Iran, and Egypt to fight defensive war? What about those great historical BATTLES – Battle of Oho’d, Battle of Bad’r, Battle of Khayber, signing of peace-pacts such as “Hudaibya Peace Pact,” etc.? Were those wars fought with the so-called struggle only? Alternatively, were those wars fought with the heart-piercing sharpened swords?
Prophet Mohammed and his successors initiated series of offensive wars against pagan Arabs, Jews, Christians, etc., to spread or to impose Islam by force as well as to seize the abundance (booty) of these lands. However, it was quite possible that there had been some small numbers of conversions by sheer greatness of Prophet himself or due to some other miracles. Nevertheless, a great majority was converted by force, and people of Arabia did not have freedom to choose. After Prophet Muhammad gained enough might in his force while in Medina, the tradition was to send an invitation of Islam to various Arab Tribes or countries. First, an invitation to pagans to accept Islam, then war against those who refuse to accept Islam. A typical invitation to the people of the book (Christians and Jews) was: “Embrace Islam, or pay the poll-tax (Ziziya), or fight to death.” Undoubtedly, the concept of an offensive war to spread the faith of Islam is a genuine Islamic concept: Holy War (Jihad) for the sake of God. I can write hundreds of pages of authentic Islamic history of wars in which tens of thousands of life was lost; tons of human bloods were shed.
@ Louis Farrakhan says:
Good, you go ahead and write a book and add it to the other 600+ already published. Makes no difference to the fastest growing religion. Often it works against what you claim as many people intrigued by Islam continue to research and compare notes separating truth, falsehoods and ambiguities.
(A Historical meaning of Jihad): This very very long paragraph of yours is
debunked with this sentence. “Indonesia. Home to 215 million Muslims”. So please educate us all when this successful offensive and brutal holy war occurred.
No one can force you to believe what they believe (except publicly). They can only force you to stop believing (publicly). If your government insist you follow a certain faith or pay a tax or face death, you would surely (publicly) accept to save your life, however your beliefs will remain your beliefs. Logically, no one can truly force you in this regard.
In example: By the end of the 14th century the Macedonian region in Europe had been incorporated into the Ottoman Empire. Thus began what was in many respects the most stable period of Macedonian history, lasting until the Turks were ejected from the region in 1913. Today almost all temples, churches, cathedrals etc are as they were during the rule of the Ottomans. People at the time were greatly encourages to accept Islam, but were free to practise their own religion.
Great. Very informative my friend. The muslims had such a huge empire. No other religion had such an empire. The muslims defeated all the greeks, romans and the mongols when they were asians. Then the muslims took over the mongol empire, from Arghun Khans childern.
Most people do not know though. But 15 000 muslims fought 600 000 Romans. ZafarKhan, who was a very blessed general of the delhi sultan reign, he was truly blessed by the Great Allah. He defeated both Kublai Khan, and Chingiizz Khan again and again. Google mongol conquests of india. The mongols ran from the muslims so many times. THIS WAS BEFORE THE MONGOLS CONVERTED TO ISLAM. The muslims conquered more then anyone else had ever had. The ottomans, and the mongols. Great respect to MY MUSLIM BROTHERS. MAD RESPECT!!!
Mad respect? Really? He slaughters many to fill his pockets and his haram and you have made respect for bloodshed and forcing people to convert? Your own ancestors may have also had the sword to their throat and told to convert and die. If he is the hand of Allah/God then why would he have to slay people to get his message through? If God/Allah is all seeing, all being, and created the earth and everything on it why not give his prophet the power to show he is the truth through peaceable means? Jesus never hurt a soul (and no I am not Christian). He walked for 32 years on earth and spread his message by word. He died on the cross saying Forgive them father for they do not know what they do. His last words were of peace and for mankind. What were Mohammads last words as he left this world with his favourite wife by his side. Oh yeah, kill all the Christians and Jews. So very kind of him. And you have mad respect.
Simone, I am sure you do not read the sira (history) as a man, a messenger of God who preserved of behavioral misconduct became a role model example for the salvation of the world and the hereafter … you have to be critical, observant, and has a realistic objective hearts, clean, free from all worldly interests. Hopefully come the guidance of Allah to you, Aamiin
Sikh, you do not understand the article. In all likelihood, your ancestor was captured as a slave and raped.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muhammad%27s_letters_to_the_Heads-of-State
sikh is full of it
Creek is right.
mohammadism is a Satantically inspired belief, and mohammad was nothing but a bandit who was chosen by Satan to conduct the last attack on the True Faith of Christ. All of his success is due to the support of Satan. And now the muhamadins kill each other over the importance of the man’s brother-in-law! Get a grip.
well said
Shankar,
It would be wise to get a mind of your own.
Shankar i just cant predict how will you be treated on the day of and i hope youll be believing on the day of judgement as you are a Christian. We muslims can also say that (may God forgive me) that maarry was a prostitute that how she had a son without a father but we never dare to say tbis just because Quran Karim and Priphet MOHAMMAD S.A.W.W has instructed us. You guys are just readyto blame a person without cknsidering the facts
Dear Stewart,
If you think our beloved Muhammad was inspired by satan, then you cleary don’t understand satan’s agenda (to steer mankind from religion, lead them to a secular, religion-free way of life). That’s exactly what’s happening to the world now, where the law is twisted and turned to suit the needs of the powerful and corrupt.
Muhammad – may God grant him peace and blessings – confirmed the teachings of those before him, namely Moses and Jesus. He brought unity, where there was division. He brought peace, where there was war among the Arabian tribes of the time. He brought order, where there was chaos. All this could not be done by a man, without the grace of God.
You are right, and it is a sad fact, that Muslims now fight one another over petty, worldly matters, THIS, is satan’s doing. He brings division among the people. I ask refuge in God from the work of satan.
PROGRESSIVE ISLAM?
In Sudan a jihadi-genocide against the Christian and polytheistic peoples is currently being waged by Khartoum’s Islamist government and has left nearly a million “infidels” and “apostates” dead. That the Organization of Islamic Conference has come to the defense of Sudanese president Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, is further telling of the Islamic body’s approval of violence toward both non-Muslims and those deemed not Muslim enough. Latin American and non-Muslim Asian countries also have their fair share of oppressive, authoritarian regimes, poverty, and all the rest that the Muslim world suffers. Yet, unlike the near daily headlines emanating from the Islamic world, there are no records of practicing Christians, Buddhists, or Hindus crashing explosives-laden vehicles into the buildings of oppressive (e.g., Cuban or Chinese communist) regimes, all the while waving their scriptures in hand and screaming, “Jesus [or Buddha or Vishnu] is great!”
Why?
There is one aspect that is often overlooked—either from ignorance or disingenuousness—by those who insist that violence and intolerance is equivalent across the board for all religions. Aside from the divine words of the Qur’an, Muhammad’s pattern of behavior—his sunna or “example”—is an extremely important source of legislation in Islam. Muslims are exhorted to emulate Muhammad in all walks of life:
“You have had a good example in God’s Messenger.” Quran. 33:21.
And Muhammad’s pattern of conduct toward non-Muslims is quite explicit.
Muhammad and His Religion of Peace
The tag “religion of peace” strangely remains with Islam despite the abundance of Quranic, historical and scholarly evidence to the contrary, as well as the negative impressions of it given by the actions of many of its adherents. It’s also rather ironic, as the God of Islam never meant for his religion to be ever perceived as a peaceful one.
Surah 9 (Repentence)
Chapter 9 of the Qur’an- Al Taubah (Repentance) is considered to be the closing remarks of Allah. The only Sura (chapter?) said to have been revealed after this is Al Nasr (Victory), which consists of only a few verses. Considering the apparent militant disposition of Islam; it should not come as a big surprise to learn that this final chapter is not at all about making peace among the people, but is a double edged sword, causing a rift in humanity; dividing it into the domain of believers (Dar al-Islam) and unbelievers (dar al-kufr) with the aim of preserving endless enmity between the two. For non-Muslims who would like to discover what Islam’s Allah commands of Muslims in their affairs, this chapter can be a touchstone, provided it is read in context. Sahih Muslim testifies to this being the last chapter revealed by the God of Muhammad:
Abu Ishaq said that he heard al-Bara’ b ‘Azib (Allah be pleased with him) say: The last complete sura revealed (in the Holy Qur’an) is Sura tauba (i e. al-Bara’at, ix.), and the last verse revealed is that pertaining to Kalala.
Sahih Muslim 11:3941
(*They ask you for a legal verdict. Say: “Allah directs (thus) about Al-Kalalah- )
Qur’an 4:176
This chapter defines how Muslims should treat unbelievers; the code of conduct Muslims ought to observe when dealing with someone outside of the sphere of their own belief system. It sums up the underlying message of Qur’an since it is considered to be the concluding remarks of Islam’s Allah. There is little wonder such a large percentage of Muslim’s support terror and persecution of others, After all, this chapter is filled with the marching orders of Allah, inciting offensive onslaughts on unbelievers, and if the closing remarks of God is all about fighting endlessly to subjugate and humiliate others, no rationale can thwart the conclusion reached; the entire message of the Qur’an as reflected in this chapter is not for peace, but for war against mankind. The historical context of this Surah is described by the famous Qur’anic commentator Abul A’ala Madudi in his “Tafhim al Qur’an”:
Consider the historical background of the Sura. The series of events that have been discussed in this Sura took place after the Peace Treaty of Hudaibiyah. By that time one-third of Arabia had come under the sway of Islam which had established itself as a powerful well organized and civilized Islamic State. This Treaty afforded further opportunities to Islam to spread its influence in the comparatively peaceful atmosphere created by it. After this Treaty two events took place which led to very important results.
Sayyid Abul Ala Maududi: Tafhim al Qur’an: At-Taubah
Tafsirs
Maududi
Maududi in his tafsir affirms that prior to the revelation of this chapter; a powerful and well organized Islamic state had already been established in one-third of Arabia. This fact alone dismisses the usual Muslim apologetics of fighting in self defense or fighting against oppressors. As an Islamic state had already been established at this point, you would expect revelations describing ways in which to rule such a state smoothly for the betterment of its citizens and eventually for the world in general, however, what we find in the chapter revealed right after this great victory and ‘liberation’ of Islam is hate speeches, Incitements to kill unbelievers and provocations to subjugate others! God; provoking his pious believers even after they had achieved their objective is definitely indicative of the belligerent nature of the religion of Islam.
Also, this segment of the Qur’an is unlike the other suras, as it does not begin with the usual “Bismillahi alRahmani Al Rahim” (In the name of Allah, beneficent, merciful). What can be the reason for avoiding it? Scholars say its due to this chapter accentuating God’s vengeance and punishment more so than any other chapter. But, why would a peaceful and just god reveal such a chapter once his faithful had supposedly met their objectives and were ‘no longer’ being persecuted?
Al Kashaf
Hudaifat Al Yaman said to his companions: “You people call this chapter Sura Tauba which means chapter of repentance, but in fact this is the chapter punishment. This chapter hasn’t left a single hypocrite unmentioned.”
Tafsir Al Kashaf 2:241
‘Ibn Abbas
Again, according to Ibn Abbas:
“When it was asked to Ali, (one of the rightly guided caliphs of Islam) about the lack of Bismi in this chapter, Ali replied: “Bismi’s implication is trustworthiness. But this Chapter was revealed with a sword”
Tafsir Qurtubi. 8
So, this particular Sura hasn’t left any of the unbelievers untouched. The Sahih (authentic) hadith below from Bukhari clarifies it further:
Narrated Said bin Jubair: I asked Ibn Abbas about Surat Al-tauba, and he said, “Surat Al-tauba? It is exposure (of all the evils of the infidels and the hypocrites). And it continued revealing (that the oft-repeated expression): ‘…and of them …and of them.’till they started thinking that none would be left unmentioned therein.”
Sahih Bukhari 6:60:404
If a chapter covers the entire body of unbelievers, and that chapter is known as the chapter of the sword in Islamic tenets, then there is something here which deserves serious investigation from among the unbelievers. Arguably, the most violent of Qur’anic verses are found within this particular chapter. From its very beginning, we see a god who continually incites violence against unbelievers. Nevertheless, my goal is not to unearth and deliver a commentary on each and every verse, but to dig out those most relevant and in context to prove Muslims are indeed commanded to fight unbelievers until resurrection day. And in doing so, I will not be relying on wild assumptions or any irrelevant sources to Islam. What I will present to you is purely from Islamic sources, of which their authenticity has been well established throughout the centuries.
Muslims are obliged to fight Kufr and Kuffar (Infidels) until the day of resurrection by all available means. For the purpose of illuminating this truth, I will begin by quoting a verse from another chapter of the Qur’an and we will see later how this fits in with the chapter on trial here.
Surah 47, Ayah 4
Now when ye meet in battle those who disbelieve, then it is smiting of the necks until, when ye have routed them, then making fast of bonds; and afterward either grace or ransom till the war lay down its burdens. That (is the ordinance). And if Allah willed He could have punished them (without you) but (thus it is ordained) that He may try some of you by means of others. And if Allah willed He could have punished them (without you) but (thus it is ordained) that He may try some of you by means of others. And those who are slain in the way of Allah, He rendereth not their actions vain.
Qur’an 47:4
These verses were revealed right after the first battle Muhammad and his folks fought against the Meccans and won. The above verse is spurring believers to fight wars and most interestingly, an all merciful god is pinpointing the exact spot where a Muslim must strike his opponent’s body. Then it talks of taking captives of war to either confine or ransom them till the war lays its burdens. Here the command is to “fight until the war lays its burdens”. It is somewhat of an idiom. What does it mean ‘war lays its burdens’? Imam Ibn Kathir in his Tafsir Interprets this:
Tafsir ‘Ibn Kathir
(Until the war lays down its burden.) Mujahid said: “Until `Isa bin Maryam (peace be upon him) descends. It seems as if he derived this opinion from the Prophet’s saying, There will always be a group of my Ummah victorious upon the truth, until the last of them fight against Ad-Dajjal.) Imam Ahmad recorded from Jubayr bin Nufayr who reported from Salamah bin Nufayl that he went to the Messenger of Allah and said, “I have let my horse go, and thrown down my weapon, for the war has ended. There is no more fighting. Then the Prophet said to him, Now the time of fighting has come. There will always be a group of my Ummah dominant over others. Allah will turn the hearts of some people away (from the truth), so they (that group) will fight against them, and Allah will bestow on them (war spoils) from them (the enemies) — until Allah’s command comes to pass while they are in that state. Verily, the center of the believers’ abode is Ash-Sham. And goodness is tied around the horses’ foreheads till the Day of Resurrection.) An-Nasa’i also recorded this narration. Allah then says, Thus, and had Allah so willed, He could have taken vengeance against them;) which means that had He so willed, He could have taken immediate vengeance against the disbelievers with a chastisement or exemplary punishment directly from Him but (He lets you struggle) so as to test with one another.) meaning, He has ordered Jihad and fighting against the enemies in order to try you and test your affairs.
Tafsir Ibn Kathir
The interpretation of Ibn Kathir, the most prominent Mufassir of the Qur’an reveals the ever popular ‘context’ argument which is used to defend Islam, to be fraudulent. Here in context, a war has just ended and one of the companions of Muhammad is relaxed, since he no longer need to fight. NO, says Muhammad correcting him as if to put focus on the importance of his words to the person who was about to retire, unfortunately its universal appeal can easily be seen today.
“There will always be a group in my community (Muslims) dominant over others” (Muhammad’s Islam is supposed to be dominant over all other faiths and their adherents. This notion is flowing out here as Muhammad uses the word “dominant”) “Allah will turn some people away from truth” (i.e. Islam) “so, my community of believers will fight them” Muhammad speaks of this as a incessant process which should inevitably carry through to the end of times with a blessing of war booties to the holy fighters. If there still remains a claim to context for verse 47:4 of the Qur’an (which spews pure violence and hatred against disbelievers to the point where Allah deems it necessary to pinpoint the body part of an unbeliever which believers should attack); claimants should admit that they are going against their own cherished sources and their own cherished scholars, not modern apologetical pseudo-scholars, but true scholar who lived close to Muhammad’s period and have been (and still are) hailed as the most reliable among Qur’an interpreters, or admit the fact that the Qur’an does prescribe perpetual violence against those who don’t believe in Allah and Muhammad.
From verse 47:4, two conclusions can be made:
Muslims cannot cease fighting even after they win a war. Rather, they should look for other ways in which to shed more blood.
This fight should continue until the day of resurrection, as Mujahid stated believers cannot stop fighting until the end of times. (The very reason Allah stipulates the limit as “until war sheds its burden”). This will be looked into further, with additional material from authentic Islamic sources.
Surah 9, Ayah 29
Going back to Sura Tauba which we found earlier to be the chapter of the sword; Being the finally revealed Sura, it contains all codes of conduct which Muslims should observe when in contact with infidels. See the following verse:
Fight those who believe not in Allah or the Last Day, nor hold that forbidden which hath been forbidden by Allah and His Messenger, nor acknowledge the religion of Truth, (even if they are) of the People of the Book, until they pay the jizya with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued.
Qur’an 9:29
Here in the above verses the command of Muhammad’s god to fight, is not against those who fight Muslims or oppress them. Many Muslims attempt to conciliate these kinds of Qur’anic verses with the excuse “Islam only permits fighting in self defense.” Sadly for them, here the reasons for fighting is clearly not due to the other side waging war against Muslims, nor due to any kind of oppression, but the only reason god ignites his pious followers against the other side is due to their disbelief in Allah and the last day and also for not refraining from what is forbidden by Allah and his messenger Muhammad. To sum up; the simple rejection of Islam is sufficient cause for Muhammad’s god to issue marching orders to the pious to engage in war until the infidels are subjugated. If unbelievers are not willing to submit themselves and covert to Islam, the only chance of survival rests in paying Jizyah to Muslims, which according to the Qur’an itself, is a blotch (of humiliation) So, the explication is, Jizya is the only means of survival for non-Muslims in a Muslim land.
Jizyah
Muhammad had taken Jizyah from all unbelievers regardless of their diverse faiths, though doubts in the case of polytheists remain. This hadith from Sahih Bukhari testifies Muhammad had taken Jizya from unbelievers:
Narrated ‘Umar bin Dinar: I was sitting with Jabir bin Zaid and ‘Amr bin Aus, and Bjalla was narrating to them in 70 AH the year when Musab bin Az-Zubair was the leader of the pilgrims of Basra. We were sitting at the steps of Zam-zam well and Bajala said, “I was the clerk of Juz bin Muawiya, Al-Ahnaf’s paternal uncle. A letter came from ‘Umar bin Al-Khattab one year before his death; and it was read:– “Cancel every marriage contracted among the Magians between relatives of close kinship (marriages that are regarded illegal in Islam: a relative of this sort being called Dhu-Mahram.)” ‘Umar did not take the Jizya from the Magian infidels till ‘Abdur-Rahman bin ‘Auf testified that Allah’s Apostle had taken the Jizya from the Magians of Hajar.
Sahih Bukhari 4:53:384
What we learn from this hadith is when the second Caliph of Islam, Umar, hesitated to take Jizyah from Magian infidels (Magians, a sect of Zoroastrians) one of Muhammad’s companions testifies that Muhammad had taken Jizyah from the same people. A clear indication that Jizyah was imposed upon all who were subjugated during the time of Muhammad. There is one more hadith from the same source which shows Muhammad had taken Jizyah from the people of Bahrain too. There is no good reason to conclude the people of Bahrain at that time were entirely Jewish or Christian. There were pagans among them too. However, taking Jizyah from the people of Bahrain confirms this tool of oppression was applied to the entire set of unbelievers at that time. Now, it is necessary to take a look into the traditional Muslim beliefs in Jesus Christ (Isa), whom they consider a prophet who was raised to God and will be descending to earth among people prior to the day of resurrection. This is confirmed through many Sahih hadiths.
Jabir b. ‘Abdullah reported: I heard the Messenger of Allah (may peace be upon him) say: A section of my people will not cease fighting for the Truth and will prevail till the Day of resurrection. He said: Jesus son of Mary would then descend and their (Muslims’) commander would invite him to come and lead them in prayer, but he would say: No, some amongst you are commanders over some (amongst you). This is the honour from Allah for this Ummah.
Sahih Muslim 1:293
This hadith confirms what was discussed earlier. True Muslims cannot cease fighting until the day of resurrection. Moreover these wars are not mere defensive struggles, but will be offensive onslaughts, until Muslims win over unbelievers and establish Islamic rule, something which is occurring all over the world as we speak, especially in many Eastern and African countries like Somalia. Establishing Islamic governance necessarily means imposing Jizya upon infidels. Muhammad believed or at least his command was to fight until Jesus, the son of Mary descends from heaven. Moreover, he envisioned Muslim domains all over and Jizya imposed upon all infidels. According to Muhammad’s vision, it would be Jesus and Jesus only who would be eradicating Jizya from the earth. Abolition of Jizya entails the whole world becoming Islamic right after Jesus sets foot on earth for a second term.
See how Muhammad envisioned this phenomenon:
Narrated Abu Huraira: Allah’s Apostle said, “By Him in Whose Hands my soul is, son of Mary (Jesus) will shortly descend amongst you people (Muslims) as a just ruler and will break the Cross and kill the pig and abolish the Jizya (a tax taken from the non-Muslims, who are in the protection, of the Muslim government). Then there will be abundance of money and no-body will accept charitable gifts.
Sahih Bukhari 3:34:425
The three main points raised here in this hadith are:
Muhammad affirms Jesus will break the cross. It is metaphorical of the demise of Christianity. Obviously, Muhammad believed Christianity will prevail until the day of resurrection and it would take Jesus himself to end it altogether.
Killing pig can be another allegory. It may be pointing to Jews, because according to the Qur’an; Jews were once turned into apes and pigs (Qur’an 5:60). Many Muslims today consider Jews as descendents of apes and pigs. Moreover, Muhammad’s utter hatred for Jews would have forced him to label Jews as pigs and he satisfies himself in saying “Jesus will descend prior to resurrection day to kill all Jews” More remarkable here is Muhammad’s ignorance of other religions that would endure until the resurrection day. His mind’s eye limited to Judaism and Christianity only. For him, pagans were all defeated in the Arabian land, but he doesn’t seem to be aware of the polytheistic religions that were still in practice all over the world apart from the Arabian Peninsula.
Muhammad swearing on Jesus abolishing the Jizya, gives us further evidence his orders to fight infidels are not time bounded but protracts to the end of times. His call for Jihad was not limited in time nor were they forced by circumstances. It was to carry through the offensive fight to subjugate nation after nation under the bloody sword of Islam. Practical though he was; (as he could not even imagine a world without unbelievers like Jews and Christians) Muslims are duty bound to stretch beyond the borders of nations and to continue the ‘good’ fight until the resurrection day.
Finally, what does the last revealed chapter of Islam’s holy book have to offer the world? The answer is nothing but antagonism. Muhammad ordered expeditions even from his death-bed. The activities of his followers including the four rightly-guided caliphs were constricted chiefly into invading nation after nation and establishing Islamic states all over the invaded lands. Thus Islam can fairly be called coercive, expansionist and imperialistic – ironically, some common smears hurled at the West by many modern Muslims (who are thereby guilty of hypocrisy – yet another choice complaint). Words followed by actions speak much louder here. Muhammad, the founder of Islam, could never envision a non-violent, just world where members of all faiths would live a peaceful co-existence. Rather, he was driven with a virulent lust for domination. His words “There will always be a group in his community of believers that are dominant over infidels” reveals how it is impossible for Muslims to envision peace. An ideology stuck in a certain backdrop of history where killing and subjugating others in the name of religion had been made legal by divine dictations can never bring peace to the world. If it was intended for peace, Allah shouldn’t have revealed his last words coated in blood.
Brilliant reply Abdalla Osman to Mr. Stewart. God bless you
Mohammad was a pedophile
Satan’s agenda is to turn people away from the gospel of Christ, which is exactly what’s hapenning in the world with Islam and Catholicism.
Very Ture. Mohammed is a devil who killed the souls of all muslims. He is a nasty man. I left Islam as soon as I read the jihad verses in Qur’an in 1993.
May he roast in hell.
Shahida
Hello Shahida. Can I please ask you a few questions? I hope you don’t mind, if you wish not to answer that is for your decision. 1/ how long you were a Muslim before leaving. 2/ which exact verses turned you away. 3/ could these particular verses help other’s to know the truth? 4/ how seriously is it taken by Muslims if someone leaves Islam? Is there real danger? 5/ are there Muslims that just wish to live along side everyone, that are no danger to UN-believers?
Hello friends,
Glad to address myself to knowledgeable ones.
Could you gear me toward a source on the above quotes Jewish tribes in arabia who fought against the Prophet?
And something about the ”Khans”.I believe they left footprints in the Levant: do you think they intermarried with Mohammed’s family?
anyone with a sane mind will immediately know that the great messenger of ALLAH never killed or attacked any kind of people except by rightous causes …. he accepted peace and offered it …. but the real problem is in the other side the west … you curse the messenger of GOD and you through charges as you like all because he defended whats right and banished what is wrong … you fight a man only because he says i worship ALLAH the all mighty god where there is no god but him … THE GOD of every thing … you accuse Mohamed of being satanic … if braying to god giving charity to the poor and protecting the weak from the strong .. ordering people to do whats right and leave whats wrong is satanic then you are crazy hard minded people with great envy on this region and its followers … notice that every single technology the Christians ever made was because their separation of science and Christianity which they missed up badly … and every single failure of Muslims made was because leaving the Islamic way of live …. and you are the last people to talk about the bandits because you annihilated complete civilizations with your ignorance and Christianity and stealing complete continents … and you never noticed that until you abandoned your sick satanic remodeling of the true Christianity given to you by GOD who has no partners ….
muhammad as is fact, was a very practical man who used the foolishness of people to gain power and satisfy his lust for women and power. Jesus as per history is about forgiving and humanity…
Muhammad could rape safiyah and many more women after killing their men and he could kill people for hating him or mocking at him like he killed asma bint marwan in her sleep.. Jesus allowed the ignorant mass to inflict pain on him and still he asked god to forgive them…
It is clear the muhammad is not a prophet but a blood thirsty arab who cheated people
plus he made a fortune in the slave trade
what a man Muhammad was he married 20 women and use them for his own pleasure and they call it support..way to go…
Very true Sharkar, this the central heart and thinking of muhhamed,a false religious man, he is not a prophet, In fact he used his koran to satisfy his lust for sex, taking the wife of his adopted son inlam, marrying aisha at 6/8 and as you said what an evil man who could have sex with women whose husbands he had killed in savagery wars. He accummulated women, war booty for himself. No wonder the islam heaven is a brothel of re-viginating women. The suppression of a woman.
Salaam karim,
Question:
Was Islam’s “perfect man” sexually restrained?
Summary Answer:
Muhammad had sex with just about anyone he pleased, thanks to Allah’s extraordinary interest in his personal sex life, as immortalized in the Qur’an.
Although the Qur’an didn’t have the space for addressing topics like universal love and brotherhood (which Muslims sometimes insist are there, but aren’t), the list of sexual partners that Muhammad was entitled to is detailed more than once, sometimes in categories and sometimes in reference to specific persons (Zaynab & Mary).
Muhammad was married to thirteen women, including eleven at one time. He relegated them to either consecutive days or (according to some accounts) all in one night. He married a 6-year-old child and even his adopted son’s wife. On top of that, Muhammad had a multitude of slave girls and concubines with whom he had sex (some say oral sex, because he suffered from Premature Ejaculation) – sometimes on the very days in which they had watched their husbands and fathers die at the hands of his army.
So, by any realistic measure, the creator of the world’s most sexually restrictive religion was also one of the most sexually indulgent characters in history.
ALLAH & 6 YEAR OLD BRIDES
Like Muhammad, Muslims are looking for a 6 year old child to marry. They will “thigh” with her until she is “fully mature”, when she is 9; then they will have full sexual intercourse with her. She might squeal in pain while their large penis repeatedly enters her small vagina. But Allah wills it, so its got to be OK.
O yeah, thighing is where they put their penis between her thighs & masturbate until they cum and then shoot their “load” all over the place:
AISHA WASHING SEMEN FROM MUHAMMAD’S CLOTHES
From the Hadith of Bukhari:
Volume 1, Book 4, Number 229:
Narrated ‘Aisha:
I used to wash the traces of Janaba (semen) from the clothes of the Prophet and he used to go for prayers while traces of water were still on it (water spots were still visible).
Volume 1, Book 4, Number 231:
Narrated Sulaiman bin Yasar:
I asked ‘Aisha about the clothes soiled with semen. She replied, “I used to wash it off the clothes of Allah’s Apostle and he would go for the prayer while water spots were still visible. ”
Volume 1, Book 4, Number 232:
Narrated ‘Amr bin Maimun:
I heard Sulaiman bin Yasar talking about the clothes soiled with semen. He said that ‘Aisha had said, “I used to wash it off the clothes of Allah’s Apostle and he would go for the prayers while water spots were still visible on them.
Volume 1, Book 4, Number 233:
Narrated ‘Aisha:
I used to wash the semen off the clothes of the Prophet and even then I used to notice one or more spots on them.
From the Hadith of Bukhari:
Volume 1, Book 4, Number 229:
Narrated ‘Aisha:
I used to wash the traces of Janaba (semen) from the clothes of the Prophet and he used to go for prayers while traces of water were still on it (water spots were still visible).
Volume 1, Book 4, Number 230:
Narrated ‘Aisha:
as above (229).
Volume 1, Book 4, Number 231:
Narrated Sulaiman bin Yasar:
I asked ‘Aisha about the clothes soiled with semen. She replied, “I used to wash it off the clothes of Allah’s Apostle and he would go for the prayer while water spots were still visible. ”
Volume 1, Book 4, Number 232:
Narrated ‘Amr bin Maimun:
I heard Sulaiman bin Yasar talking about the clothes soiled with semen. He said that ‘Aisha had said, “I used to wash it off the clothes of Allah’s Apostle and he would go for the prayers while water spots were still visible on them.
Volume 1, Book 4, Number 233:
Narrated ‘Aisha:
I used to wash the semen off the clothes of the Prophet and even then I used to notice one or more spots on them.
. . . karim, you prove my point better than I ever could. Your ignorance and thinly veiled hatred of everything you can’t understand, and mindless denial of the truth is what makes mohammadans like yourself a plague to mankind.
well said
Jesus never ordered the killing of anyone. People, having free will, have killed in His name, but He spoke of love, peace and respecting everyone. Including women. He never married either.
Mohammad had eleven wives – one nine years old! He ordered people killed if they did not convert to Islam. Very respectful.
But Jan,
Muslims say they respect Jesus as a prophet of Allah. So what do Muslims respect about the prophet Isa/Jesus? Dis is what Isa/Jesus preached:
THE SERMON ON THE MOUNT
The Beatitudes
1And seeing the multitudes, He went up on a mountain, and when He was seated His disciples came to Him. 2Then He opened His mouth and taught them, saying:
3″Blessed are the poor in spirit,
For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
4Blessed are those who mourn,
For they shall be comforted.
5Blessed are the meek,
For they shall inherit the earth.
6Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,
For they shall be filled.
7Blessed are the merciful,
For they shall obtain mercy.
8Blessed are the pure in heart,
For they shall see God.
9Blessed are the peacemakers,
For they shall be called sons of God.
10Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake,
For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
11″Blessed are you when they revile and persecute you, and say all kinds of evil against you falsely for My sake. 12Rejoice and be exceedingly glad, for great is your reward in heaven, for so they persecuted the prophets who were before you.
Believers Are Salt and Light
13 “You are the salt of the earth; but if the salt loses its flavor, how shall it be seasoned? It is then good for nothing but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot by men.
14″You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. 15Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. 16Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.
Christ Fulfills the Law
17 “Do not think that I came to destroy the Law or the Prophets. I did not come to destroy but to fulfill. 18For assuredly, I say to you, till heaven and earth pass away, one jot or one tittle will by no means pass from the law till all is fulfilled. 19Whoever therefore breaks one of the least of these commandments, and teaches men so, shall be called least in the kingdom of heaven; but whoever does and teaches them, he shall be called great in the kingdom of heaven. 20For I say to you, that unless your righteousness exceeds the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, you will by no means enter the kingdom of heaven.
Murder Begins in the Heart
21 “You have heard that it was said to those of old, “You shall not murder, and whoever murders will be in danger of the judgment.’ 22But I say to you that whoever is angry with his brother without a cause shall be in danger of the judgment. And whoever says to his brother, “Raca!’ shall be in danger of the council. But whoever says, “You fool!’ shall be in danger of hell fire. 23Therefore if you bring your gift to the altar, and there remember that your brother has something against you, 24leave your gift there before the altar, and go your way. First be reconciled to your brother, and then come and offer your gift. 25Agree with your adversary quickly, while you are on the way with him, lest your adversary deliver you to the judge, the judge hand you over to the officer, and you be thrown into prison.
26Assuredly, I say to you, you will by no means get out of there till you have paid the last penny.
Adultery in the Heart
27 “You have heard that it was said to those of old, “You shall not commit adultery.’
28But I say to you that whoever looks at a woman to lust for her has already committed adultery with her in his heart. 29If your right eye causes you to sin, pluck it out and cast it from you; for it is more profitable for you that one of your members perish, than for your whole body to be cast into hell. 30And if your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off and cast it from you; for it is more profitable for you that one of your members perish, than for your whole body to be cast into hell.
Marriage Is Sacred and Binding
31 “Furthermore it has been said, “Whoever divorces his wife, let him give her a certificate of divorce.’ 32But I say to you that whoever divorces his wife for any reason except sexual immorality causes her to commit adultery; and whoever marries a woman who is divorced commits adultery.
Jesus Forbids Oaths
33 “Again you have heard that it was said to those of old, “You shall not swear falsely, but shall perform your oaths to the Lord.’ 34But I say to you, do not swear at all: neither by heaven, for it is God’s throne; 35nor by the earth, for it is His footstool; nor by Jerusalem, for it is the city of the great King. 36Nor shall you swear by your head, because you cannot make one hair white or black. 37But let your “Yes’ be “Yes,’ and your “No,’ “No.’ For whatever is more than these is from the evil one.
Go the Second Mile
38 “You have heard that it was said, “An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’ 39But I tell you not to resist an evil person. But whoever slaps you on your right cheek, turn the other to him also. 40If anyone wants to sue you and take away your tunic, let him have your cloak also. 41And whoever compels you to go one mile, go with him two. 42Give to him who asks you, and from him who wants to borrow from you do not turn away.
Love Your Enemies
43 “You have heard that it was said, “You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’
44But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you, 45that you may be sons of your Father in heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. 46For if you love those who love you, what reward have you? Do not even the tax collectors do the same? 47And if you greet your brethren only, what do you do more than others? Do not even the tax collectors do so? 48Therefore you shall be perfect, just as your Father in heaven is perfect.
Matthew 6
Do Good to Please God
1″Take heed that you do not do your charitable deeds before men, to be seen by them. Otherwise you have no reward from your Father in heaven. 2Therefore, when you do a charitable deed, do not sound a trumpet before you as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may have glory from men. Assuredly, I say to you, they have their reward. 3But when you do a charitable deed, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, 4that your charitable deed may be in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will Himself reward you openly.
The Model Prayer
5″And when you pray, you shall not be like the hypocrites. For they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the corners of the streets, that they may be seen by men. Assuredly, I say to you, they have their reward. 6But you, when you pray, go into your room, and when you have shut your door, pray to your Father who is in the secret place; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you openly. 7And when you pray, do not use vain repetitions as the heathen do. For they think that they will be heard for their many words.
8″Therefore do not be like them. For your Father knows the things you have need of before you ask Him. 9In this manner, therefore, pray:
Our Father in heaven,
Hallowed be Your name.
10Your kingdom come.
Your will be done
On earth as it is in heaven.
11Give us this day our daily bread.
12And forgive us our debts,
As we forgive our debtors.
13And do not lead us into temptation,
But deliver us from the evil one.
For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.
14″For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. 15But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.
Fasting to Be Seen Only by God
16 “Moreover, when you fast, do not be like the hypocrites, with a sad countenance. For they disfigure their faces that they may appear to men to be fasting. Assuredly, I say to you, they have their reward. 17But you, when you fast, anoint your head and wash your face, 18so that you do not appear to men to be fasting, but to your Father who is in the secret place; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you openly.
Lay Up Treasures in Heaven
19 “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; 20but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. 21For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
The Lamp of the Body
22 “The lamp of the body is the eye. If therefore your eye is good, your whole body will be full of light. 23But if your eye is bad, your whole body will be full of darkness. If therefore the light that is in you is darkness, how great is that darkness!
You Cannot Serve God and Riches
24 “No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon.
Do Not Worry
25 “Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? 26Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?
27Which of you by worrying can add one cubit to his stature?
28″So why do you worry about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin; 29and yet I say to you that even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. 30Now if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will He not much more clothe you, O you of little faith?
31″Therefore do not worry, saying, “What shall we eat?’ or “What shall we drink?’ or “What shall we wear?’ 32For after all these things the Gentiles seek. For your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. 33But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you. 34Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.
Matthew 7
Do Not Judge
1 “Judge not, that you be not judged. 2For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you. 3And why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye, but do not consider the plank in your own eye?
4Or how can you say to your brother, “Let me remove the speck from your eye’; and look, a plank is in your own eye? 5Hypocrite! First remove the plank from your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.
6″Do not give what is holy to the dogs; nor cast your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn and tear you in pieces.
Keep Asking, Seeking, Knocking
7 “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. 8For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened. 9Or what man is there among you who, if his son asks for bread, will give him a stone? 10Or if he asks for a fish, will he give him a serpent? 11If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask Him! 12Therefore, whatever you want men to do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets.
The Narrow Way
13 “Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. 14Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.
You Will Know Them by Their Fruits
15 “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. 16You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thornbushes or figs from thistles? 17Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. 18A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit.
19Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. 20Therefore by their fruits you will know them.
I Never Knew You
21 “Not everyone who says to Me, “Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven. 22Many will say to Me in that day, “Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in Your name, cast out demons in Your name, and done many wonders in Your name?’ 23And then I will declare to them, “I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness!’
Build on the Rock
24 “Therefore whoever hears these sayings of Mine, and does them, I will liken him to a wise man who built his house on the rock: 25and the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it did not fall, for it was founded on the rock.
26″But everyone who hears these sayings of Mine, and does not do them, will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand: 27 and the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it fell. And great was its fall.”
28 And so it was, when Jesus had ended these sayings, that the people were astonished at His teaching, 29 for He taught them as one having authority, and not as the scribes.
Jesus also said “I am the way. the truth and the light. No man goes to the Father except through me. ” Not through anyone else (including Mohammed) but specifically through HIM. He did not mince words.
The crusades were an eye opener to the muslims. A rag tag army from europa crushed muslim resistance each and every step of the way and conquered the ancient world’s biggest prize, Jerusalem. Amazing! It was just a prelude to the global dominance of the western world that was to come. Segno della croce invictus!
to me prophet mohammad is indeed a bandit,adulterer and a murderer.he killed and rapped many people.it is a undeniable history truth.if he was really a prophet he should had shown love but not sexual addictions.he indeed inherited satanic characteristics.but the doloress lord jesus died for us to go to heaven.this is what we call a messiah or the son of god.he did not order people killing nor raping.BLESS THE LORD GOD.IN JESUS NAME I PRAY.
Islam is big lie and so is christianity becouse they spread the religion by the sword. either you beleive or die. People choose life and they had to choose a certain religion. which ever religion is in power they had to obey or they were going to get there head cut off. I have seen alot of cruel stuff in islam becouse they love to cut off heads and hands… I dont know of any god that want you to suffer and die.
I would prefer to live in a world where a thief’s hand is cut off, a world where a murderer is punished for his actions, instead of live in one where he lives in a big, white house, and people address him as Mr. President.
It used to be people waged war in the name of God, when needed: a noble act.
As opposed to now, when wars are waged for economic power, to spread McDonald’s’ fast food chains all over the world.
How many times has it happened, that a person is killed, in the U.S. and the killer roams free, leaving the victim’s family lost, giving up on the justice system?
Islamic laws stand to protect the powerless victims. The punishment is harsh, to set an example among the people.
God is fair. He is just. All-wise.
Unlike Islam, which explicitly states that either believe or be killed, Christianity has no such rules. People may be use “Christianity” as a means to wage wars, but never in the Bible, specifically the teachings of Jesus, does He say: “Go and kill people if they don’t believe!” No where in the Bible will you see Jesus say that, the only times God has said to do such things was when He told the Jews to wipe certain groups of people out, which if you do a little research on some of these people you’ll learn that the world is better of without them. Don’t say a religion does something unless you know what you’re talking about.
Thank you for your comment.
“Don’t say a religion does something unless you know what you’re talking about.”
This is some very good advice. I suggest you take it.
“..Islam, which explicitly states that either believe or be killed..”
If you are going to make such accusations, you will need to bring your proof. Otherwise, refer back to your advice.
As for me, I did not mention Christianity in my comment. I was referring to the tyrannical U.S. government, whose sole aim in foreign policy, is to broaden their markets around the world. To achieve this, they are willing to go to war, and oppress the weaker nations. I have an Economics degree, and we have analysed these motives in detail.
So, I feel, I have at least some idea of what I’m talking about. I thank God, for the knowledge He has bestowed upon me.
Now, if you would like me to clarify something about the teachings of Islam, what God had revealed to His last and final Prophet, Muhammad, may peace be upon him, then feel free to pose your question, and I will do my best, to get you the information you need.
God willing, of course.
If, however. all you want is to argue, then I suggest you look elsewhere.
13.2.1
Yes unlike Bin Laden who made a killing in the stock market because of 9/11.
If your sister or wife or mother raped by any one- in respone this cruel act you may forgive the criminal, but I never do that, Islam confirm the right of everyone who wish to live honest.
if your father or son killed by a criminal infront of you, you may forgive him, beacausr your religion does not permit to cut off ….. so that “might is right” prevaile all over the world. As a Muslim I must demand to kill the criminal. Islam told to punish such kind of animal to sustain peace and justice in the world.
Salaam ex muslim,
Talmudic Judaism, Romanism & Islam are 3 Jihadic Babylonian Cults, that have their roots in Zoroasterism.
EZRA & THE BLOODLINE
Racism was invented
By the Jewish Priest Ezra!
Ezra & Hitler are in total agreement
“it was against the will of the Eternal Creator. . .Nations that make mongrels of their people or allow their people to be turned into mongrels sin against the Will of Eternal Providence.”
Mein Kampf, p. 186 . . . p.162
The Book of Ezra is the Mein Kampf of the Bible
In 587 B.C. Jerusalem was conquered by the Babylonians. The town and the Temple were razed to the ground and the Jewish people were exiled to the land of their captors. But fifty years later Cyrus, King of Persia, conquered the conquerors and established his own rule in Babylon. He was well-disposed toward the Jewish people living there and issued an edict allowing them to return to their own country. But not everyone wanted to go.
Although the siege of Jerusalem had been brutal, once the people were settled in their land of exile, living conditions kept improving. Ultimately, they were given the opportunity to become contributing members of the Empire and encouraged to retain their own Jewish culture. By the time Cyrus came to power, the majority of Jewish people did not want to exchange a prosperous lifestyle for the uncertainty of returning to a country that had been lying in ruins for half a century. But they were quite generous in their financial and moral support of those who were willing to go back and resettle their homeland.
When the first group of exiles arrived back in Jerusalem, circa 537 B.C., they found things were even worse than expected. The countryside was desolate and rebuilding loomed as a monumental task. And other problems faced the returnees. They had come back ready to reclaim Jerusalem and institute their own agenda. But when they arrived they found that the ruins of the city were inhabited by the descendants of poor peasants who had hidden out in the hills during the Babylonian siege. They had escaped capture while the wealthy merchants, landowners and priests who had substantial lands and other holdings, had been rounded up and deported by their conquerors.
During the years of Exile, the peasants left behind had made a life for themselves that centered around Jerusalem. They built homes for their families and for many years had eked out a living in the barren countryside. And during those years, the peasant survivors of the southern kingdom of Judah had made common cause with those left alive after the takeover of the northern kingdom of Israel. [1] The bitter rivalry that had once divided the Jewish tribes had been healed by the misfortunes they suffered and by the need for mutual aid if any of them were going to survive.
But those who first returned from Babylonian Exile, under the leadership of the High Priest Jeshua, had nothing but contempt for those who had been left behind. They were considered ignorant; the dregs of society, because without the leadership of the exiled priests and scribes, they would not have properly fulfilled the religious rules and regulations that were supposed to govern daily life. Therefore, they were ritually unclean and were to be shunned. Of course, ritual impurity can be remedied over a period of time by observing every jot and title of the Law but this remedy was not applied to those who had been left behind. Their impurity stemmed from intermarriage with mixed-race Jews. They had mixed the pure blood line of Abraham through intermarriage with those of impure lineage and their offspring had been contaminated.
So, although the resident survivors around Jerusalem thanked God for the return of the Exiles and wanted to help them rebuild the Temple site, they were not allowed to do so. They presented themselves to Jeshua and other leaders saying
“We would like to build with you, for we seek your God as you do and we have sacrificed to him since the time of Esarhaddon” [2]
Their offer was refused, they were unworthy; unclean. They reacted to this bigotry by harassing the returnees as they undertook the reconstruction of the Temple.
But despite various problems, the altar was reestablished and dedicated to God by a massive slaughter of animals that provided a great feast for the people. In a total rejection of the oracles of the Latter Prophets, who condemned killing animals in the name of God, one hundred bulls, 200 sheep, 400 lambs and 12 goats were sacrificed and slaughtered on the altar site. [3]
In the generations that followed, the descendants of those who returned from exile married, raised families and centered their religious life around the altar at Jerusalem. And for those who married other pure-blooded Jews there were no problems. However, some of them were marrying those whose bloodlines had been tainted by intermarriage. The religious leaders were very disturbed by this trend, but were unable to do anything about it until a priest named Ezra arrived in Jerusalem.
Ezra was a scribe as well as a hereditary priest. As a scribe he was trained in the minutiae of religious law and was qualified to translate and interpret those laws. In Babylon he had been the equivalent of a minister for Jewish affairs at the Persian Court and he used that position to secure letters of authority from the king. He had himself sent to Jerusalem as a political and religious leader, empowered to collect money, appoint judges and punish with death, banishment, confiscation or imprisonment any Jew who did not obey the laws he expounded.
Armed with that power, Ezra arrived in Jerusalem almost a hundred years after the first returnees had come back from Babylon and lost no time in instituting a policy of ethnic cleansing. He, and other like-minded leaders, were determined to get rid of those half-breeds who were the offspring of several generations of unions between pure-blood Jews and the impure resident survivors.
In ancient Israel mixed marriages had been allowed, but eventually they came into disfavor. Foreign women were blamed when Jewish men failed to fulfill their religious obligations or fell into idolatrous worship. The reaction against such marriages was an attempt to avoid influences that might dilute or corrupt Judaism.
However, those foreigners who were willing to renounce their pagan worship and follow all the requirements of Jewish law and worship could be accepted into Judaism.
But Ezra introduced a new element into his ban on intermarriage. The issue was not whether or not a spouse was willing to worship the one God; beliefs did not matter. The issue was whether or not a person was a pure-blooded Jew. For the first time, one group of people viewed other groups as a contaminating influence – – a source of racial or ethnic impurity – – regardless of how they lived or what they believed.
Ezra began his purge with a lengthy speech-prayer that he gave in the Temple court-yard. For the benefit of God and the assembled people, he gave a synopsis of Israelite history and then told the Lord how angry He was going to be about what was taking place in the present. Because the chosen people had intermarried “with wicked people. . . You will be so angry that You will destroy us completely and let no one survive.”[4] Not surprisingly, the assembled men were terrified by the message that God would completely destroy them if they did not cast off their contaminated wives and children. And this time no one would escape; Abraham’s descendants would be wiped out.
This public speech-prayer, threatening the extermination of an entire people, is universally praised by religious spokesmen who echo the sentiments of the Inter-national Bible Commentary:
“Ezra’s prayer is one of the most moving of all the prayers which are recorded in Scripture.”[5]
Having established the threat of annihilation, Ezra took the next step in implementing his purge. He issued a proclamation demanding that all the Jewish people come to a meeting in Jerusalem. By now they were scattered about the countryside and under ordinary circumstances many would not have bothered to come. But this was not an ordinary situation; Ezra used the extraordinary powers given to him by the Persian King to insure full attendance.
“A proclamation was issued throughout Judah and Jerusalem for all the exiles to assemble in Jerusalem. Anyone who failed to appear within three days would forfeit all his property. . .and would himself be expelled from the assembly.”[6]
Under the impetus of that threat, all the Jewish males assembled in the Temple square. There they were given details of the purge that was about to take place. They were to turn in any members of their family who were tainted by non-Jewish blood. They were informed that committees would be set up to investigate all reports of the existence of such undesirables. There was no way to avoid detection. There was no escape.
“Ezra the priest selected men who were family heads, one from each family division and all of them designated by name. On the first day of the tenth month they sat down to investigate the cases and by the first day of the first month they finished dealing with all the men who had married foreign women.”[7]
It took three months for this systematic purge to identify all the undesirables.
Not only did Ezra demand that the foreign wives of Jewish men be cast off, he demanded that all the children of such marriages be sent away. His edict was multi-generational. Children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were to be cast off, never again to see their families. [8] And wives, who had been with their husbands only a few years, as well as those who had spent a lifetime with their mates, must also be sent away. No one whose blood was contaminated with non-Jewish blood could stay.
Of course, there was no place for most of them to go. In that day and time women, children, the frail and the elderly, had no way to sustain themselves. The homes from which they were banished were the only homes they had known. They were sent out into a hostile environment with no resources and few skills. For many of them, Ezra’s proclamation was a death sentence.
The fate of women and children without male protection was well-known among the Hebrew people. The Prophets had repeatedly spoken of God’s concern for the oppression they suffered at the hands of their own people and the oft-repeated Psalm 146, clearly told of the Lord’s special concern for them;
“(God) protects the strangers who live in our land and helps widows and orphans. . .he judges in favor of the oppressed.” [9]
Ezra’s threats of retribution forced the acceptance of his purge in spite of such demands for the care of the powerless from both the psalmist and the prophets. Unless the assembled men did what he demanded, they themselves would become outcasts; they would lose their property and be banished from their homes. Faced with such drastic consequences, it is not surprising that the Bible reports only four of the assembled men protested Ezra’s demands. [10]
In Ezra’s time there was no precedent for the kind of massive purge he wanted to institute and the men of Israel may not have been aware of the extent of the suffering he was about to unleash on so many people. But it is difficult to understand how Ezra’s policy of ethnic cleansing can continue to receive religious endorsement in a post-Holocaust world. Yet modern Christian scholars continue to endorse Ezra’s purge because the scribe who wrote the biblical account claimed that “God’s holy people had become contaminated” by marrying those whose bloodlines were not pure.”[11]
Consequently, modern commentators have turned the victims, who were banished from their homes into the villains. Ezra is applauded for his courage in demanding that the national and religious purity of his people be maintained and those who lost everything in the purge are seen as transgressors who had taken part in what the Evangelical Commentary calls “the reprehensible sin of intermarriage.” [12]
And a Catholic scholar notes that in Ezra’s “concern for racial purity” can be seen as a religious reason for the banishment of undesirable children and wives. Another scholarly note says
“if (Ezra’s) reforming measures seem severe, it is because his zeal was great, and the need to protect his community, urgent.” [13]
Because all the protagonists in the story of Ezra’s purge were male and because Bible scholars are usually male, some people of faith have hoped that with the inclusion of female exegetes a more comprehensive and compassionate understanding of the scriptures might emerge. Unfortunately, the publication of The IVP Women’s Bible Commentary has momentarily dashed those hopes. [14] Typical, is the comment regarding Ezra and his emphasis on the need for a pure lineage:
“(Ezra’s) radical emphasis on pure lineage. . .was timely and vital for the continuation of pure religion.”
The commentator goes on to claim that had he not instituted this ethnic cleansing, the Jewish people would have become extinct.
Jewish apologists, as well as their Christian counterparts, continue to insist that Ezra’s purge was an absolute necessity. Rabbi Bernard M. Caspar, Dean, University of Jerusalem, writes that
“the great problem which faced Ezra upon his arrival in Jerusalem was the danger of assimilation for the newly established community. During the period of the Babylonian exile. . .a small nucleus of original Israelites from the North of the country were now mixed with other (impure) colonists not only in blood but also in cultural standards.” [15]
This contemporary support for the divine right of a people to rid themselves of the culturally and ethnically undesirable is not limited to religious spokesmen. A best selling, 20th century author, supported Ezra’s concept, writing that
“The loss of racial purity will wreck inner happiness for ever. It degrades men for all time to come. And the physical and moral consequences can never be wiped out.”
He also said that the result of mixing a pure-blooded people with those who are mixed, always results in the degeneration of the pure-bred. And although he did not claim or affirm the biblical claim that intermarriage with undesirables would ultimately lead to the destruction of an entire people and their culture because
“it was against the will of the Eternal Creator. . .Nations that make mongrels of their people or allow their people to be turned into mongrels sin against the Will of Eternal Providence.” [16]
His book became just as popular as the Bible. By 1933 Mein Kampf was alternating with the Bible for the number one spot on Germany’s best seller list. In his book, Adolph Hitler did not introduce a new concept to the people of Germany; he built on the foundation of the Judeo-Christian acceptance of Ezra’s purge as a necessary and godly undertaking.
Although horrified by the Holocaust, traditional Christians and Jews continue to endorse the purge that was instituted by Ezra. And as long as they attribute that ancient, man-made reign of terror to God, Western civilization is threatened by a foundational belief that ethnic cleansing can be a godly undertaking, necessary for the survival of a nation. Unless it is repudiated, this potentially destructive belief, usually concealed beneath the surface of everyday life, will continue to erupt in terrible ways that cannot be predicted.
[1] Survivors of the Northern kingdom of Israel came to be called Samaritans. Their kingdom fell to the Assyrians in 722 B.C.
[2] Ezra: 4:2 JB
[3] Ezra 6:16, 17 JB
[4] Ezra 9:14 TEV
[5] IBC p. 495
[6] Ezra 10:7, 8 NIV
[7] Ezra 10:16, 17 NIV
[8] The policy instituted by Ezra was more severe and contradicted the Deuteronomic Law which said: “You shall not detest an Edomite… you shall not detest an Egyptian…The sons of the third generation who are born to them enter the assembly of the Lord.” Deuteronomy. 23:8
[9] Psalm 146 is the first of a third Hallel: Ps 146 – 150 (JB note p. 927
[10] Ezra 10:15 TEV
[11] Ezra 9:2 TEV
[12] Evangelical Commentary on the Bible, p. 295
[13] Jerusalem Bible, Old Testament, p. 495
[14] InterVarsity Press, 2002
[15] An introduction to Jewish Bible Commentary, Rabbi Bernard M. Caspar, Dean, The Hebrew University Jerusalem. Publ: Thomas Yoseloff, NY © 1960 World Jewish Congress.
[16] Mein Kampf, p. 186 . . . p.162
ALL 3 JIHADIC BABYLONIAN CULTS ARE ANTICHRIST & DO NOT FOLLOW THE TEACHINGS OF JESUS OF NAZARETH.
Catholicism isn’t Christianity. Sure, there’s a lot of Christians in the catholic system, but anyone who believes in the Eucharist for salvation more than likely isn’t saved at all. Many Christians believe the Catholic Church to be Mystery Babylon and the future seat of the anti-Christ, which would make it more satanic than islam.
I think people comment on prophet mohammed without knowing his actual way of life. He was the one who stopped female infanticide and declared women are equal to men in every status,and he taught people brotherhood and unity.If he had thought he would had led a life of luxury but still he led a life in a house which have nothing except his sleeping cot and few cooking vessels.
Its true that islam has severe punishments like cutting off hands for theft and taking life for life but one should understand if the world follows this policy the whole world would become free of theft and murder
And u Jesuservent come out of the world of ignorence.Shame on you for writing false and nonsense comments
maybe he stopped female infanticide coz he wanted to see how the girl would be after she is born.. if she looks good, he can marry the baby and enjoy
Islamic Medicine Voodoo
Ask any Islamist, and he will tell you that Islam is not only a religion, but it is also a complete code of life. Islamists strongly believe that Islam has the perfect solution for all the human problems—in this world, as well as in the next world. That is, life after death. Non Muslims might be amazed that there is no field of knowledge where Islam does not have a say. Thus, Islamic Medicine is very much alive, well, and thriving against all odds. Ditto for Islamic Surgery and Islamic Alternative Medicines. Please visit an Islamic bookstore to marvel at the number of books and manuals available extolling the unfailing qualities of Allah’s medicines.
This episode is a concise version of what we might expect from Islamic Medicines.
Islamic Cauterizing and Cupping
Cauterizing is a technique of searing or burning the skin with fire. During Muhammad’s time, in the absence of qualified physicians or surgeons, this was a prevalent practice among the Bedouin Arabs. They used this technique to stop bleeding. When a wound became infected the desert surgeons would heat a piece of metal rod, and sear the affected part. Needless to say, this was a very crude, extremely painful, and often dangerous practice. Muhammad, however, proclaimed that cauterization is a surgical method authorized by Allah.
Cupping was another surgical technique used by the desert dwellers of medieval Arabia to heal certain illnesses. In this technique, using a sharp object such as a needle, an incision was made on certain part of the body, usually on the neck or on scalp. Then an experienced cupper would suck the incision to draw out the blood from the body. The Arabs believed that cupping would heal headache. Historical evidence suggests that Muhammad was a chronic sufferer from migraine headache. He had to resort to regular cupping to reduce his pain. Cupping needed experienced cuppers. So Muhammad engaged a number of cuppers to perform this surgery. Some cuppers even drank Muhammad’s blood (read the episode, ‘Islamic Black Magic Voodoo’).
Here are two ahadith to demonstrate that Muhammad engaged himself in Islamic cupping:
Sunaan Abu Dawud: Vol.ii, Number 2097
Abu Hurairah said: Abu Hind cupped the Prophet (may peace be upon him) in the middle of his head; The Prophet (may peace be upon him) said: Banu Baydah, marry Abu Hind (to your daughter), and ask him to marry (his daughter) to you. He said: The best thing by which you treat yourself is cupping.
Sunaan Abu Dawud: Vol. ii, Number 1832
Ibn ‘Abbas Said: The Apostle of Allah (may peace be upon him) had himself cupped in his head when he was in the sacred state (wearing ihram) due to a disease from which he was suffering.
Here is a summary of a few more ahadith extolling the virtues of Islamic cupping:
? Cupping is the best medical treatment… (Sunaan Abu Dawud, 3.3848)
? Cutting vein (cupping) is a medical treatment… (Sunaan Abu Dawud, 3.3855)
? Muhammad used a cupper and gave the cupper his wages… (Sunaan Abu Dawud, 2.3416)
? For headache use cupping; for pain in legs dye them with henna… (Sunaan Abu Dawud,3.3849)
? Pouring out blood without medical treatment is ok…(Sunaan Abu Dawud, 3.3850)
? Muhammad had himself cupped above the thigh for a contusion from which he suffered… (Sunaan Abu Dawud, 3.3854)
Thanks to modern surgical methods; today, those two techniques are considered unhygienic, unscientific, and lethal. As such, they are relegated to voodoo medicine category, and, in many countries these crude techniques are banned.
But in Islam, both cauterizing and cupping live on; they are Allah’s surgery.
Sahih Bukhari (7.71 584, 600, 605) mentions that healing is in three things: a gulp of honey, cupping and branding with fire (cauterizing). Another hadis in Sahih Bukhari (7.71.617) recommends the Muslims to get cauterized as a relief from pleurisy. Sahih Muslim (26.5467) writes that cupping is a remedy for pain. In ibn Majah (5.3478) Muhammad says that cupping softens the backbone and improves the eyesight.
Muhammad recommends that the best day to do cupping is Thursday, before eating any food. He also believed that cupping increases intelligence, improves memory, and lowers blood pressure (Sunaan Tirmidhi, 1197).
The Qur’an and Honey are Cures for All Illness
Curiously, despite a plethora of Islamic Medicines and Surgery, perhaps the only verse in the Qur’an, which mentions Islamic medicine, is 16:69. In this verse Allah says that He instructs the bees to eat from varieties of fruit; then they release coloured liquid from their stomachs (honey) and this liquid (honey) is healing. Ibn Kathir provides the reason why honey is a good medicine. According to him honey is hot, so it is a cure for all cold diseases, because a disease should be treated with its opposite.
In Sunaan ibn Majah (5.3452) we read that Muhammad said honey and the Qur’an are the remedies for all disease. The same medical virtues of the Qur’an and honey are repeated in Sunaan Tirmidhi (1196).
Here are a few more recommendations on the use of the Qur’an as an Islamic medicine. For more on this please read the episode ‘Islamic Black Magic Voodoo’.
? If you fall ill then recite Sura Ikhlas (Sura 112), Sura al-Falaq (Sura 113), and Sura an Naas (Sura 114), blow on your palm and then pass them over your face… (Sahih Bukhari, 7.71.644, 647)
? When someone in the family falls sick recite Suras 113 and 114 and blow over him… (Sahih Muslim, 26.5439, 5440)
? Recite Sura al-Fateha (Sura 1) then spit saliva on the affected part… (Sunaan Abu Dawud, 3.28.3888)
? Sura al-Fateha (Sura 1) cures a lunatic… (Sunaan Abu Dawud, 28.3892)
Islamic Herbal and Naturopath
Here is a compilation of Islamic herbal medicines.
? The water of Kama (a kind of fungus) is a cure for eye trouble… (Sahih Bukhari, 6.60.5)
? Black cumin is a healing for all disease except as sam (death)… (Sahih Bukhari, 7.71.591, 592)
? Indian incense has healings for seven diseases, viz: throat trouble, pleurisy, and inflammation of lungs…(Sahih Bukhari, 7.71.596)
? Sea incense is a good medicine…(Sahih Bukhari, 7.71.599)
? Truffles (underground fungus) heals eye diseases…(Sahih Bukhari, 7.71.609)
? For loose motion drink honey, if gets worse then it is your abdomen which told the lie not Allah’s medicine…(Sahih Bukhari, 7.71.614)
? Nigella seed is a remedy for every disease except death…(Sahih Muslim, 26.5489, 5490)
? Talbina is a remedy for grief…(Sahih Muslim, 26.5491)
? Ajwah dates are from paradise; it is a cure for poison; truffle juice (a kind of subterranean fungus) is a medicine for the eye… (Sunaan Tirmidhi, 1127, 1194)
And here is a list of Islamic Naturopath techniques to cure/avoid illnesses:
Four things that reduce eye-sight are: to look at unclean and impure objects, to see one being hanged, to look at female private parts and to sit keeping Kaba behind….(Ghazali, p.2.19)
Four acts that improve sexual power are: to eat the meat of sparrows, to eat big Atri fruit, to eat pistachio, and to eat water fruit…(Ghazali, p.2.20)
Sleeplessness makes the heart bright, pure, and radiant….(Ghazali, p.3.67)
Diseases compensate sins. Fever of one day expiates the sins of a year…(Ghazali, p.4.239)
A few ansars (Islamic helpers) wanted to get blind because Muhammad said Allah has reserved paradise for a person whose two eyes are blind…(Ghazali, p.4.239)
If you love any material object it will cause you blindness and deafness…(Sunaan Abu Dawud, 41.5111)
Cattle Urine, Dung, and Fly Wings are Islamic Medicines
Allah has made the body waste of cattle as medicines for humans. In verses 36:71 73 Allah says that he has created domestic cattle to be under the ownership of their owners, some to be used for transport and some to be eaten. To elaborate these verses ibn Kathir writes that cattle urine can be drunk as a medicine (also read part-3, Islamic Animals and Insects Voodoo).
To be sure that Allah did not make any mistakes in designating cattle urine/dung to be used as Islamic medicine, there are a number of ahadith where Muhammad has emphatically confirmed this divine medicine. Here is a partial list of ahadith to illustrate this guaranteed medicine of Allah:
? Horses’ dung and urine are pure: there are rewards for keeping a horse for Jihad; for what the horse has eaten, drank, and for its dung and urine…(Sahih Bukhari, 4.52.105)
? Camel’s milk and urine are medicines…(Sahih Bukhari, 7.71.589, 590, 623)
? Drink camel’s urine and milk, they are good medicines…(Sunaan ibn Majah, 5.3503)
Allah did not forget the magical healing power of Muhammad’s body waste. Ali Dashti writes that many Muslims believed that Muhammad’s urine and faeces were pure. Ali Dashti mentions that Umm Ayman (Muhammad’s wet nurse) drank Muhammad’s urine (Dashti, p.67). To learn more about the magical power of Muhammad’s urine and faeces please read the episode (episode 5) Islamic Black Magic Voodoo.
Perhaps, the most intriguing Islamic medicine is the healing power of a housefly. Sahih Bukhari (4.54.337) writes that one of the wings of a fly has a disease; its other wing has the cure. So if a fly falls in a drink dip it in the drink, and gulp the water.
Here are two more ahadith to confirm that the hadis quoted is strong and authentic.
? If a fly falls in a vessel, dip all of it and then throw the fly away, for in one of its wings there is a disease and in the other there is healing…(Sahih Bukhari, 7.71.673)
? One wing of a fly contains poison; the other wing contains medicine, so if a fly falls on your drink dip it inside the drink…(Sunaan ibn Majah, 5.3504, 3505)
Human Saliva, Dust, and Ash are Islamic Medicines
Islam does not overlook the healing power of human saliva. Available everywhere, in many ahadith, we read about these powerful and extremely cheap Islamic medicines. Here is a partial list of ahadith extolling the healing power of Islamic saliva and Islamic ash.
? For excessive bleeding, apply ash of burnt palm leaves…(Sahih Bukhari, 7.71.618)
? For any pain, mix saliva with dust, and then apply on the affected part…(Sunaan Abu Dawud, 3.28.3886)
? Muhammad spat on a wound, and there was no pus…(Ash Shifa, p.178)
Just to ensure that Islamic saliva, Islamic ash, and Islamic dust are indeed Allah’s medicine to cure many diseases, here is a short list of citations on Muhammad’s healing power of his saliva:
? Muhammad spat on dust, a dying man drank it and that healed the man…(Ash Shifa, p.178)
? Muhammad spat in the eye of a blind man; the blind man regained his sight… (Ash Shifa, p.178)
? Muhammad spat in Ali’s eye, the affected eye healed…(Ash Shifa, p.178)
? During the battle of Khaybar Muhammad spat on the thigh wound of Salam ibn al Akwa’; this healed Salam ibn Akwa…(Ash Shifa, p.178)
? Muhammad spat on the broken thigh of Ali ibn al Hakam; his thigh healed immediately…(Ash Shifa, p.178)
? Muhammad spat on the severed hand of Mu’awwidh ibn Afra, the hand joined…(Ash Shifa, p.178)
? Muhammad’s mouth wash healed a child…(Ash Shifa, p.178)
? Wash water from Muhammad’s black shirt cures disease…(Ash Shifa, p.183)
? Muhammad spat in a well of Medina; the water became the sweetest among all wells in Medina…(Ash Shifa, p.183)
Omer it’s clear you don’t know anything about mohammed or mohammedism (islam) at all! Female equality among muslims? What a sick joke.
Crusade anyone!!!!!???
To me muhammed is the killer and father of all terorist in this world,shem to call him a prophet.
It saddens me deeply, to read your comment.
I hope you will be able to see things differently someday.
Not for my sake…
The Satan Voodoos
Every time a Muslim stands for prayer he must recite ‘Nauju Billah Minhas Shaytan ar Rajim’, which means, ‘I seek refuge from Satan, the devil’. This litany is compulsory in almost all Islamic acts and rituals. In many cases, these few words accompany the words, `Bismi Allah ar Rahman ar Rahim` which means, ‘I begin in the name of Allah, the most compassionate, the most merciful’. Muslims never contemplate why they must mention the name of Satan whenever they recite the name of Allah. Why must they seek refuge from Satan whenever they seek Allah’s bounty? This non stop repetition of Satan’s association with Allah really means that Allah, after all, is not a good protector of His ardent devotees. The most important message in the Qur’an is that Allah is in charge of Muslims, and Satan is in charge of non Muslims. Since Allah has declared a permanent war on Satan, it logically it follows, that the Islamic world is at permanent war with the un Islamic world, the world of Satan. There cannot be any negotiation with the non Muslims, since it means negotiating with the Satan, which Allah has forbidden. In this episode we shall explore a few fascinating features of Islamic Satan. This will help us to understand why the jihadist/Islamist killers do what they do. They simply follow Allah’s dictum (9:5): ‘fight Satan (that is the non Muslims) anywhere you find him.
Islamic Satan is Illusive: It Has Several Identities
In Islam, Satan is a mysterious, contradictory, convoluted entity. In the Hebrew Bible, such as in the Book of Job, Satan (aka Devil) is seen as an angel and an adversary of God. He rebelled against God and speaking through the serpent, he seduced Eve into disobeying God’s command. His goal is to lead people astray from the path of God. In Islamic thought, Allah instructed all his angels to prostrate before the newly created Adam: all the angels, except Satan. The Qur’an also narrates this scenario, except that the Qur’an provides the reason why Satan did what he did. According to the Qur’an, Satan was actually a jinn, who used to keep company with the angels. Satan was proud of his jinn background, and so he declined to bow down to lowly Adam.
This would have been quite cognisant had Allah been consistent with the identity of Satan. Let us see how Allah misleads us vis-à-vis His Islamic Satan.
Verse 18:50 of the Qur’an mentions Allah’s command to the angels to prostrate before Adam. In this verse we learn that Islamic Satan’s name is Iblis. To clarify, ibn Kathir writes that before Iblis under took the path of sin, Iblis was with the angels and was called `Azazil.’ He was among the residents of the earth and was one of the most active worshippers and knowledgeable persons among the angels.
Ibn Kathir confuses us. We learn from the Qur’an that Satan (in this case, Iblis) lived in Islamic Paradise, and that Azazil is the Islamic angel of death. Ibn Kathir probably understood correctly Allah’s intelligence, so he clarifies further by saying that when Allah commanded the angels to prostrate before Adam, Iblis was included in this command. Although Iblis was not an angel, he was trying and pretending to imitate the angels’ behaviour anddeeds, and this was why he was also included in the command to the angels to prostrate before Adam.
In verse 18:50 Allah instructs the Muslims not to follow the progeny of Satan. This means Satan (Iblis) has many children. To confirm this, Ghazali (p.3.43) writes that Allah proclaimed that for each child born to a human being a child is also born for the devil.
Ash Shifa (p.343) writes that Iblis is the father of jinns; he was the leader of angels.
How is this possible—the father of the jinns becoming the leader of the angels?
In verse 81:25 Allah says that Muhammad’s words are not the words of an evil spirit. Jalayn says this evil spirit means Satan. This implies that Satan is a spirit. To confuse us further ibn Abbas writes that the name of Satan is al Marmi.
There are Many Islamic Satans: Everyone Has One Satan
We already noted that Satan has many children. The Qur’an further confirms this in verse 26:210. In this verse Allah says that the Qur’an is not from Satans. Please note that previously, in verse 81:25 Allah claimed that the Qur’an is not the words of an evil spirit.
Allah says in verse 19:83 that He has unleashed many devils to stir up (confuse) the disbelievers
In an interesting hadis, Sahih Muslim (39.6759) tells us that every person has a devil attached with him. Even Aisha, Muhammad’s most favourite child wife, had a devil attached with her. But, Muhammad claimed that Allah had contained the devil (Satan) the devil attached with him (Muhammad).
Ash Shifa (p.296) writes that everyone has a jinn and an angel as his companions. To confirm this, Ash Shifa quotes the following hadis:
’Abdullah ibn Mas’ud said that the Messenger of Allah said, “Everyone of you is given a companion from the jinn and a companion from the angels.” They asked, “You as well, Messenger of Allah?” he said, “Me as well, but Allah has helped me against him and he has given up.”
Satan Befriends the Wealthy People
Islamic Satan is a friend of the wealthy, influential people. In verse 4:38 of the Qur’an we read that those who spend lavishly to show off, but have no faith in Allah, takes Satan as their friend.
Further, Allah says in verse 17:64 that Satan’s promises are nothing but deceit. Allah allowed Satan to befool mankind through his voice in the form of music, songs, and idle talks. Allah also permitted Satan to tempt the weak believers to earn wealth and money through illicit means. Many Islamist scholars say that this verse bans music and song for Muslims, as Music and songs are the forte of Satan.
Ibn Kathir explains this verse in this manner:
Allah caused Shaytan to take a share of wealth and children by making them Magians, Jews and Christians, and making them follow any religion other than Islam, and by making them give a part of their wealth to the Shaytan.
In Sunan Abu Dawud (2.14.2550) we read that the bell is a musical instrument of Satan. Since Christians use bells in their churches, this means the Christians are the followers of Satan’s music. By the way, the Christian world is much wealthier than the Islamic world. This also proves that the Satan helps the rich.
Satan Supplies Wine in Islamic Paradise
Allah says in verse 5:90 that intoxicants (wine and spirits), stones (i.e., stone/idol worshipping), and gambling are Satan’s handiwork.
In verse 47:15 and 83:25 Allah promises Muslims that they will be in gardens with rivers of incorruptible water, rivers of milk, rivers of wine, rivers of honey
But non Muslims will dwell in fire, they will drink boiling water which will tear their intestines.
This means Allah will appoint Satan to supply wine to the Muslims residing in Islamic Paradise.
While Satan takes care of wine for Muslims, Allah will punish the non Muslims.
Non Muslims are Friends of Satan
We already saw Satan helps the wealthy people, the non Muslims. This means there are only two worlds—the world of Allah or the world of Islam, and the world of Satan or the world of non Muslims.
This is exactly what Allah says in verse 4:76. Believers fight for Allah, unbelievers fight for evil, so fight against the friends of Satan. This verse literally divides the world into two
camps—the world of Islam and the world of Satan or Kufr; i.e., Dar-al-Islam and Dar-al-Harb or Satan.
In verse 6:121 Allah clarifies further that Muhammad receives Allah’s revelations; Satan’s friends receive Satan’s revelations. Let us read ibn Kathir explanation of this verse:
There are two types of revelation, one from Allah and one from the devil. Allah’s revelation came to Muhammad, while the Satan’s revelation comes to his friends.
In verse 6:125 Allah says He gives authority to whom He wills. Jalalyn’s explanation of this verse is that Allah gives authority to Satan over those who do not believe. This means Allah has a compact with Satan to handover non Muslims to him (Satan).
Satan is more Powerful than Allah
This might sound ridiculous. But if we were to trust Allah’s words, this is precisely what Allah says.
In verse 16:98 Allah says that while reciting the Qur’an seek protection from Satan.
Ibn Kathir explains this verse in this manner:
The reason for seeking refuge with Allah before reading is that the reader should not get confused or mixed up, and that the Shaytan would not confuse him or stop him from thinking about and pondering over the meaning of what he reads. Hence the majority of scholars said that refuge should be sought with Allah before starting to read.
In verse 16:99 Allah says that Satan has no power over the believers, whereas in verse 16:100 Allah maintains that Satan has power over those who are his (Satan’s) friends. Funny, but it appears that all Powerful Allah is powerless to stop Satan from recruiting his followers. So Satan conducts Satanic Jihad, and Allah conducts Islamic Jihad.
Since non Muslims (the followers of Satan) are in majority and more powerful, it means Satan (or Satanic Jihad) is indeed more powerful than Allah (or Islamic Jihad).
Allah revealed verse 3:155 in connection with the Muslim’s defeat in the battle of Uhud in the hands of the followers of Satan. Allah candidly admits that Satan caused the defeat of the Muslims in this battle. Therefore, at times, Satan is militarily more powerful than Allah.
Satan Farts at Allah’s Prayer Call
Allah is truly toothless in the face of Satan’s deliberate attempt to humiliate Him. According to Allah, the sweetest music in the universe is the Muezzin’s call for prayer (Azan). When Azan is in the air all Muslims must get ready to offer prayer. Satan, on the contrary, gives a damn to Allah’s prayer. He simply humbles Allah by farting whenever he hears the Islamic Azan. It seems that Allah can do nothing about this chutzpah of Satan.
There are a number of ahadith, which tell us that when Azan is announced Satan farts. Here are few samples:
? When Azan is pronounced, Satan takes to heel and passes wind with noise… (Sahih Bukhari, 1.11.582)
? When Azan is called Satan runs back breaking the wind so that he cannot hear the call, and when the call is over he comes back… (Sahih Muslims, 4.1161)
? When Satan hears the Azan he runs away 36 miles from Medina… (Sahih Muslim, 4.0751)
? When Satan hears Azan, he farts… (Sunaan Nasai, 2.1256)
? When the call to prayer is made Satan retreats, passing wind; when the Azan is finished then Satan comes back… (Malik’s Muwatta, 3.1.6)
Satan Works on You when You Sleep: He Plays with Your Private Parts
Following are the activities of Satan when you sleep:
? Satan urinates in a sleeping man’s ears when he does not get up for prayer…(Sahih Bukhari, 2.21.245)
? The devil urinates on the ears of a man who sleeps the whole night till dawn…(Sahih Muslim, 4.1700)
? The devil spends the night in the interior of your nose; so clean your nose after
? sleep…(Sahih Muslim, 2.0462, 0468)
? When anyone of you goes to sleep, the devil ties three knots at the back of his neck…(Sahih Muslim, 4.1702)
? If you have more bed than required, except the bed kept for a guest, then that extra bed is for Satan…(Sahih Muslim, 24.5190)
? Satan is let loose with the sinking of the sun until the darkest part of the night is over…23.4998)
? During sleep Satan plays with your private parts…(Sunaan ibn Majah, 1.337)
? Satan plays with private parts of children…(Mishkat, 1.187)
Satan Swims in Your Body
Satan is so powerful that he completely fuses himself in a human body. A hadis in Sahih Bukhari (3.33.251) tells us that Satan reaches everywhere in a human body. Another hadis in Sahih Bukhari (4.54.501) says that Satan circulates in the human mind as blood circulates in it.
It is just incredible, the power of Satan. Why cannot Allah circulate in a human body? Why did Allah empower Satan to accomplish the feat that Allah cannot do? Just imagine, instead of Satan, if only Allah could swim in the blood stream of human.
Satan even enters your body when you yawn, so you must refrain from yawning (Sahih Muslim, 42.7132). Why Allah cannot Allah enter the human body?
Here are a few more gems of ahadith about Islamic Satan.
? The devil circulates in you like your blood; so do not visit a woman whose husband is away; only Muhammad was safe in this matter…(Sunaan Tirmidhi, 931)
? If you have to yawn then keep your mouth shut with your hand; because devil enters you when you yawn…(Sahih Muslim, 42.7129, 7131)
? When your nails are long devil sits in them….(Ghazali, p.1.131)
Satan Plays with Humans
It is also incredible that Satan is quite adept at playing with human, whereas Allah is incapable of doing so. If only Allah could play with humans—just imagine!
Just think, if only Allah could play with humans like Satan does how good the life would have been.
Here is what we find about Islamic Satan’s game with humans:
? Looking hither and thither during prayer is Satan’s play…(Sahih Bukhari, 1.12.718)
? Satan (devil) plays with pebbles; if you play with pebbles, you play with devil…(Sunaan Nasai, 2.1269)
Ash Shifa (p.296) tells the incredible story that once Muhammad wanted Satan to play with the children of Medina. Here is the hadis:
In the hadith of Abu’d –Darda’, the Prophet said, “The enemy of Allah, Iblis, came to me brandishing a brand of fire on my face.” The Prophet was doing the prayer and he sought refuge with Allah and cursed Shaytan. He said, “Then I wanted to seize him so he could be shackled and in the morning the children of Medina could play with him.”
Satan Attends Every Childbirth; He Touches Every Infant
Here are a few interesting ahadith on Satan’s power over newly born babies. If only Allah had the same power, every child would be a perfect bundle of joy.
? Except for Mary and her son Jesus, all babies cry during their birth, because Satan touches them… (Sahih Bukhari, 4.55.641)
? Whenever a child is born, Satan pricks it; that is why the child cries. Only Mary and Jesus were not pricked by Satan…(Sahih Muslim, 30.5837, 5838)
? Say prayer during sexual intercourse, and Satan will not touch your child…(Sahih Bukhari, 4.54.503)
?
Satan Eats with You
According to Islam whenever you eat Satan joins you. Satan actually eats with left hand. So anyone eating with his/her left hand is a Satan (Sahih Muslim, 23.5007). Sahih Muslim (23.5006) also says that if you mention the name of Allah while entering a house and while eating a food then Satan will not come near it.
Here are a few ahadith on Satan’s eating with you:
? Satan is present when you are eating food; if you drop your mouthful of food then do not leave it for the Satan to eat it; remove the filth and then eat the food…(Sahih Muslim, 23.5046, 5049)
? Perform eating and drinking with the right hand; Satan eats with left hand…(Sunaan ibn Majah, 4.3266)
? Satan considers that food lawful on which Allah’s name is not mentioned…(Sahih Muslim, 23.5004)
These are Satan’s Favourite Hunting Grounds
Allah has very little idea about the permanent abode of Satan. In a hadis in Sunaan Abu Dawud (1.0184) Muhammad said that the places where camels lie down are the places of Satan; so do not offer prayer there; but places where the sheep lie down are places of blessings; so you can offer prayers at these places. A Tirmidhi hadis (222) says that when you go to the market Iblis follows you. Another Tirmidhi hadis (930) mentions that whenever a man and a woman are alone together Satan visits them.
Ghazali (p.3.39) writes that Allah created women as games for Satan, and Satan lives in markets and bazaars.
In Mishkat (2.39), we read that if you do morning marketing then you are following Iblis.
Satan Will Depart when You Do These:
Strangely, getting rid of Islamic Satan is quite simple. All you need to do pray and prostrate before Allah, endlessly.
Here is how you can eschew Satan:
? When the son of Adam falls down in prostration, the Satan goes into seclusion and weeps… (Sahih Muslim, 1.0144)
? If Satan intervenes during your prayer then spit three times on your left… (Sahih Muslim, 26.5463)
? Spit on your left when you perceive Satan… (Mishkat , 1.46)
And they say, “Our hearts are within coverings from that to which you invite us, and in our ears is deafness, and between us and you is a partition, so work; indeed, we are working.”
Qur’an 41:5
Quran has been mis-quoted many times. if someone can prove to me that no other religious book allowed killing (whether self-defence or in a war) then i shall convert to it. Every religion (that is god sent) has talked about war and killing (self-defense or punishment) if it hasn’t touched that issue then the god of that religion doesn’t understand HUMAN NATURE and therefore is not a GOD.
Please watch this video by the speaker Dr. Zakir Naik called islam and terrorism. also he has a good sppech on islam and women right. both can be found on youtube. He even goes as far as calling muslims to be terrorists. A must watch by all.
in the modern world with internet it is easy to spread news whether it is true or not and that is the main problem facing islam plus the radical acts of a few muslims that assist the west in making islam look bad.
Try buddhism or jainism… they are strictly against voilence… so when r u converting?
If you like to analyse the details, most religions prohibit violence. Except when necessary.
The people of Tibet, a Buddhist community, went to war. No need to read the history books, just watch the movie ”Seven years in Tibet”.
Not really your day, is it Shankar?
THE TEACHING OF ISA/JESUS
THE SERMON ON THE MOUNT
The Beatitudes
1And seeing the multitudes, He went up on a mountain, and when He was seated His disciples came to Him. 2Then He opened His mouth and taught them, saying:
3″Blessed are the poor in spirit,
For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
4Blessed are those who mourn,
For they shall be comforted.
5Blessed are the meek,
For they shall inherit the earth.
6Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,
For they shall be filled.
7Blessed are the merciful,
For they shall obtain mercy.
8Blessed are the pure in heart,
For they shall see God.
9Blessed are the peacemakers,
For they shall be called sons of God.
10Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake,
For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
11″Blessed are you when they revile and persecute you, and say all kinds of evil against you falsely for My sake. 12Rejoice and be exceedingly glad, for great is your reward in heaven, for so they persecuted the prophets who were before you.
Believers Are Salt and Light
13 “You are the salt of the earth; but if the salt loses its flavor, how shall it be seasoned? It is then good for nothing but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot by men.
14″You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. 15Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. 16Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.
Christ Fulfills the Law
17 “Do not think that I came to destroy the Law or the Prophets. I did not come to destroy but to fulfill. 18For assuredly, I say to you, till heaven and earth pass away, one jot or one tittle will by no means pass from the law till all is fulfilled. 19Whoever therefore breaks one of the least of these commandments, and teaches men so, shall be called least in the kingdom of heaven; but whoever does and teaches them, he shall be called great in the kingdom of heaven. 20For I say to you, that unless your righteousness exceeds the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, you will by no means enter the kingdom of heaven.
Murder Begins in the Heart
21 “You have heard that it was said to those of old, “You shall not murder, and whoever murders will be in danger of the judgment.’ 22But I say to you that whoever is angry with his brother without a cause shall be in danger of the judgment. And whoever says to his brother, “Raca!’ shall be in danger of the council. But whoever says, “You fool!’ shall be in danger of hell fire. 23Therefore if you bring your gift to the altar, and there remember that your brother has something against you, 24leave your gift there before the altar, and go your way. First be reconciled to your brother, and then come and offer your gift. 25Agree with your adversary quickly, while you are on the way with him, lest your adversary deliver you to the judge, the judge hand you over to the officer, and you be thrown into prison.
26Assuredly, I say to you, you will by no means get out of there till you have paid the last penny.
Adultery in the Heart
27 “You have heard that it was said to those of old, “You shall not commit adultery.’
28But I say to you that whoever looks at a woman to lust for her has already committed adultery with her in his heart. 29If your right eye causes you to sin, pluck it out and cast it from you; for it is more profitable for you that one of your members perish, than for your whole body to be cast into hell. 30And if your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off and cast it from you; for it is more profitable for you that one of your members perish, than for your whole body to be cast into hell.
Marriage Is Sacred and Binding
31 “Furthermore it has been said, “Whoever divorces his wife, let him give her a certificate of divorce.’ 32But I say to you that whoever divorces his wife for any reason except sexual immorality causes her to commit adultery; and whoever marries a woman who is divorced commits adultery.
Jesus Forbids Oaths
33 “Again you have heard that it was said to those of old, “You shall not swear falsely, but shall perform your oaths to the Lord.’ 34But I say to you, do not swear at all: neither by heaven, for it is God’s throne; 35nor by the earth, for it is His footstool; nor by Jerusalem, for it is the city of the great King. 36Nor shall you swear by your head, because you cannot make one hair white or black. 37But let your “Yes’ be “Yes,’ and your “No,’ “No.’ For whatever is more than these is from the evil one.
Go the Second Mile
38 “You have heard that it was said, “An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’ 39But I tell you not to resist an evil person. But whoever slaps you on your right cheek, turn the other to him also. 40If anyone wants to sue you and take away your tunic, let him have your cloak also. 41And whoever compels you to go one mile, go with him two. 42Give to him who asks you, and from him who wants to borrow from you do not turn away.
Love Your Enemies
43 “You have heard that it was said, “You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’
44But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you, 45that you may be sons of your Father in heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. 46For if you love those who love you, what reward have you? Do not even the tax collectors do the same? 47And if you greet your brethren only, what do you do more than others? Do not even the tax collectors do so? 48Therefore you shall be perfect, just as your Father in heaven is perfect.
Matthew 6
Do Good to Please God
1″Take heed that you do not do your charitable deeds before men, to be seen by them. Otherwise you have no reward from your Father in heaven. 2Therefore, when you do a charitable deed, do not sound a trumpet before you as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may have glory from men. Assuredly, I say to you, they have their reward. 3But when you do a charitable deed, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, 4that your charitable deed may be in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will Himself reward you openly.
The Model Prayer
5″And when you pray, you shall not be like the hypocrites. For they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the corners of the streets, that they may be seen by men. Assuredly, I say to you, they have their reward. 6But you, when you pray, go into your room, and when you have shut your door, pray to your Father who is in the secret place; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you openly. 7And when you pray, do not use vain repetitions as the heathen do. For they think that they will be heard for their many words.
8″Therefore do not be like them. For your Father knows the things you have need of before you ask Him. 9In this manner, therefore, pray:
Our Father in heaven,
Hallowed be Your name.
10Your kingdom come.
Your will be done
On earth as it is in heaven.
11Give us this day our daily bread.
12And forgive us our debts,
As we forgive our debtors.
13And do not lead us into temptation,
But deliver us from the evil one.
For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.
14″For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. 15But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.
Fasting to Be Seen Only by God
16 “Moreover, when you fast, do not be like the hypocrites, with a sad countenance. For they disfigure their faces that they may appear to men to be fasting. Assuredly, I say to you, they have their reward. 17But you, when you fast, anoint your head and wash your face, 18so that you do not appear to men to be fasting, but to your Father who is in the secret place; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you openly.
Lay Up Treasures in Heaven
19 “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; 20but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. 21For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
The Lamp of the Body
22 “The lamp of the body is the eye. If therefore your eye is good, your whole body will be full of light. 23But if your eye is bad, your whole body will be full of darkness. If therefore the light that is in you is darkness, how great is that darkness!
You Cannot Serve God and Riches
24 “No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon.
Do Not Worry
25 “Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? 26Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?
27Which of you by worrying can add one cubit to his stature?
28″So why do you worry about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin; 29and yet I say to you that even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. 30Now if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will He not much more clothe you, O you of little faith?
31″Therefore do not worry, saying, “What shall we eat?’ or “What shall we drink?’ or “What shall we wear?’ 32For after all these things the Gentiles seek. For your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. 33But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you. 34Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.
Matthew 7
Do Not Judge
1 “Judge not, that you be not judged. 2For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you. 3And why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye, but do not consider the plank in your own eye?
4Or how can you say to your brother, “Let me remove the speck from your eye’; and look, a plank is in your own eye? 5Hypocrite! First remove the plank from your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.
6″Do not give what is holy to the dogs; nor cast your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn and tear you in pieces.
Keep Asking, Seeking, Knocking
7 “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. 8For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened. 9Or what man is there among you who, if his son asks for bread, will give him a stone? 10Or if he asks for a fish, will he give him a serpent? 11If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask Him! 12Therefore, whatever you want men to do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets.
The Narrow Way
13 “Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. 14Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.
You Will Know Them by Their Fruits
15 “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. 16You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thornbushes or figs from thistles? 17Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. 18A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit.
19Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. 20Therefore by their fruits you will know them.
I Never Knew You
21 “Not everyone who says to Me, “Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven. 22Many will say to Me in that day, “Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in Your name, cast out demons in Your name, and done many wonders in Your name?’ 23And then I will declare to them, “I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness!’
Build on the Rock
24 “Therefore whoever hears these sayings of Mine, and does them, I will liken him to a wise man who built his house on the rock: 25and the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it did not fall, for it was founded on the rock.
26″But everyone who hears these sayings of Mine, and does not do them, will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand: 27 and the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it fell. And great was its fall.”
28 And so it was, when Jesus had ended these sayings, that the people were astonished at His teaching, 29 for He taught them as one having authority, and not as the scribes.
Muhammad was not a prophet of God but a genius who knew how to unite the people in a common cause. This article clearly shows his mastery of creating then using a religion to unite people.
I believe in God but of no religion created by man. I understand the spiritual need to live my lives until my soul is again part of God. I do not believe in Christianity, Buhdism, Islam, Judaism or any other religion. They all have merit but each one claims to be better than the other. That tells me that religion is not of God but of man.
Dear ”Common Sense”,
I really like your comment. There are a lot of good truths in it.
About Muhammed may peace and blessings be upon him, being a genius, I totally agree. Narrations of those who lived in his time, and knew him, tell of how complete his intelligence was. They speak of his wisdom, his patience, compassion, kindness, mercy, determination, and faith.
Apart from all this, he was physically a very handsome person, they say.
Also, the fact that there is only one God, is completely true. Now, would it not be logical that, if God created the universe, with us in it, to dwell on this earth, for a finite period of time, until we return to Him, to assume that He would also guide us in the path towards Him?
I think it is. Now, the best way, a human being learns, (this is how children are raised) is through example.
As time passes, people stray from the right path.
Thus, God, all-knowing, all-wise sent mankind Messengers every now and then, to remind us why we’re here.
These Messengers were chosen. They had to be the best among their people. If we are all given gifts, the chosen Prophets were given more.
They had different gifts, the extent of their mission was different, while some were sent to a few, others became heads of state.
A lot depended on the people they were sent to and the state of the world at the time.
They all, however, had these in common: if their people were good at something, they were better at it. Their message was of unity: God is One. They led, through example, their people on the path of righteousness. To submit ourselves to the will of God. There is a word for that in Arabic. It is, Islam.
Most, if not all, could not read, nor write.
The one true faith is therefore, not man-made. Only delivered though men.
Muhammad was a JINNIASS.
The Soul Voodoos
The concept of Islamic soul is truly fascinating. The more we learn about this arcane concept of Islamic soul the more it will appear that Islam is fully mired in unscientific, laughable and superstitious dogma. In the Qur’an, we find a number of verses, which expose the various natures of Islamic souls. Allah has made Islamic soul so incomprehensible that it has become a potent Islamic minefield of contradictions, confusions, speculations, and simply illogical.
Let us explore a few salient features of Islamic Souls.
An Islamic Soul is a Physical Object
This is hard to believe, but if we are to read a few verses from the Qur’an, and comprehend their exegeses from various authentic Islamic sources we draw only one conclusion: that an Islamic soul is truly a physical entity residing as an internal organ of a body. We have already read in episode 2 (Islamic Angels and Jinns Voodoo) that even the Islamic stalwart ibn Kathir readily admits that human soul is a physical part of the body. During the time of death, Allah sends an angel (or many angels, the Qur’an contradicts) to pluck out the soul of a person. This is similar to the surgery, in which an internal organ or a tumor is removed from a human body. The only difference is that Allah’s trained chief angel (such as Azazil or Azrail) performs this divine surgery.
Truly, in the Qur’an there is a Sura by the title The Soul Snatchers (Sura 79). In this Sura (79:1) Allah swears by the angels who tear out by force the souls of sinners (unbelievers).
Allah says in verse 6:61 of the Qur’an that when the time of death approaches to someone, He immediately sends His messenger (angel of death, Azrail) to take the victim’s life. Ibn Kathir writes that Allah sends guardian angels to look over humans; the angel of death has angels who pull the soul from its body and when it reaches the throat, the angel of death captures it. They guard the soul of the dead person and take it to wherever Allah wills, to Illiyyin if he was among the righteous and to Sijjin if he was among the wicked. Read more on this later. Please note that Osma bin Ladin, in his latest exhortation, mentions this Illiyyin to the jihadists in Iraq.
Muhammad had a competitor. His name was Musaylimah al–Kadhdhab. Once Musaylimah announced that he too could bring from Allah Suras similar to the Qur’an. Angered, Allah immediately sent down verse 6:93. In this verse, Allah vehemently proclaimed that no one could reveal the likeness of the Qur’an. Those who claim that they can compose verses like the Qur’an are wicked. Ibn Kathir interprets that whoever says like Musaylimah, Allah sends an angel to take out the soul of such a person. The soul of the wicked person does not want to be snatched by the angel. Therefore, it (soul) scatters in the body of the disbeliever, and refuses to get out. The angels take the life (i.e., the soul) with their hands. They even beat the non–Muslim until his soul leaves his body.
In verse 47:27 Allah says that in the case of souls of hypocrites, the angels smite their faces and backs. Ibn Kathir explains that that is how their situation will be when the angels come to take their lives, and their souls cling to their bodies, causing the angels to extract them by force, harshness, and beating.
In verse 75:26–28 we read that the soul will reach for the collarbone before death comes. According to ibn Kathir this means your soul will be pulled out of your body and it will reach your collarbones.
Verse 25:22 is more vivid of the manner of extraction of Islamic soul from a human body. This verse says that there will be no joy when the criminals (non–Muslims) see the angels. Ibn Kathir writes:
This is also confirmed at the time when they are dying, when the angels bring them the tidings of Hell and the wrath of the Compeller, and when the disbeliever’s soul is being taken out, the angels say to it, “Come out, O evil soul from an evil body, come out to fierce hot wind and boiling water, and the shadow of black smoke.” It refuses to come out and it scatters throughout his body, so they beat him.
Allah will Pair Souls with Bodies
We already learned that the most intriguing characteristic of Islamic soul is that it (the soul) is a distinctly separate entity inside the human body. Amazingly, unlike other static vital internal organs, the Islamic soul has the ability to move around the body when Azazil (or Azrail) wants to capture it. Allah, with the help of angels, can separate a soul from a body, keep it safe in another location, and on another occasion, such as on the resurrection day, rejoin the soul with its body, which lies inside a grave. It might sound just implausible and weird, but that is the way Allah’s medical science works.
Here is a brief description of what Allah will do with souls on the resurrection days. In verse 50:44 of the Qur’an Allah says that the earth will be rent asunder; all soul will be hurried.
Ibn Kathir explains this verse in this way:
Allah will send down rain from the sky. From that rain the bodies of the creations will grow while they are in their graves, just as the seed grows in soil in the aftermath of rain. When the bodies grow to their full strength, will command angel Israfil and he will blow in the Trumpet for a second time. The souls will be enclosed in a hole in the Trumpet. When Israfil blows in the Trumpet, the souls will depart from it and will fly between the heavens and earth. Allah will declare, “By My grace and power, each soul shall return to the body that it used to inhabit,” and indeed, every soul will return to its body. The soul will enter its body just as poison enters the body, then the earth will be uncovered from above them, and they will all stand and head towards the reckoning place hastening to obey the command of Allah the Exalted and Most Honored.
Many non Muslims might think that if they want to avoid dreadful Islamic hell, all they need to do is to repent on the resurrection day, and secure Allah’s mercy. Nevertheless, Allah is not so dim–witted. He understands very well the minds of the unbelievers. That is why in verse 4:17 Allah says that His Mercy is only for those who repent immediately—repenting on the day of resurrection is of no use. Ibn Kathir says this means Allah accepts the repentance of the servant as long as the soul does not reach the throat. To further frighten the unbelievers, ibn Kathir, in connection with verse 16:29, writes that they (the unbelievers) will enter hell with their souls from the day they die, and their bodies will feel the heat and hot winds of their graves. On the Day of Resurrection, their souls will be re united with their bodies, to abide forever in the fire of hell.
Allah says in verse 81:1–7 that on the resurrection day He will fold up the sun, allow the stars fall losing their lustre, set the oceans aflame, make the mountains to vanish, neglect the ten month pregnant she camel, and herd together the wild beasts. Jalalyn says that this means the wild beasts will be resurrected so that each of them may retaliate against the other before becoming dust. Ibn Kathir writes that the sea will be a blazing fire. While they are in that state, the earth will be split with one huge crack that will extend from the lowest, seventh earth to the highest, seventh heaven. Therefore, while they are in that state, a wind will come that will kill all of them. Every type of soul will be gathered with its peer or mate. Ibn Abbas clarifies the status of souls by saying that the believers’ souls will join with the maiden of paradise and the disbelievers’ with Satan; the righteous with the righteous and the sinful with the sinful. Jalalyn adds that the souls are paired up with their bodies.
Nevertheless, the joining of souls with their dead, petrified, and ossified bodies is not free from Islamic apartheid. A hadis in Sahih Bukhari (7.72.735) says that many well dressed souls (people) in this world will be naked on the day of resurrection.
Animals, Pictures, and Images Have Souls
In Islam drawings, (including photographs, motion pictures and digital images) of any living creature is haram (illegal).
It is a great sin/crime to indulge in artistic works such as painting, sketching, and graphic arts. Sahih Bukhari (5.59.338) writes that angels do not enter a house that has the images of those objects that have souls, e.g., pictures, and dogs.
This means that pictures and images, as well as animals, such as dogs, have souls.
In a hadis in Sahih Muslim (24.5268), Muhammad said that the picture painters would be punished on the day of resurrection; they will be asked to breathe soul into what they had created.
Another hadis in Sahih Muslim (24.5272) says that Allah will give souls to the objects of the painters and they (the pictures) will punish the painter.
This hadis also implies that; if you have to paint at all then paint the pictures of trees and lifeless objects, because Muhammad thought trees, fruits, mountains… and so on are lifeless, meaning they possess no souls.
Islamic Martyrs’ Souls are Alive
Allah says in verse 2:154 that those killed for Islam (in jihad) are not dead; they are alive. As to the context of this verse, ibn Abbas writes that Allah revealed this verse regarding Muslims killed in the Badr, Uhud, and all other battles. This means all the suicide bombers and the Islamists killed during Islamic terror operations have their souls alive and kicking.
Interpreting the above verse, Ghazali (p.4.411) writes that Muhammad said that the soul comes from the command of Allah. Death does not mean that the soul will die with the body. The proof is in the Qur’an, “Don’t consider those who are killed in God’s way are dead, rather they are alive near their Lord and are given provision” (2:154).
Allah confirms in verse 3:169 171 that those slain in Allah’s way (in jihad) do not die; they live in the presence of Him, and enjoy His provisions. According to ibn Kathir Allah revealed these verses about the martyrs of Uhud battle. Jabir b. Abdullah aggrieved that his father had died in the Uhud battle. To console Jabir, Muhammad informed him that although Allah does not talk to a person except behind a veil, but Allah talked directly to Jabir’s father. Then Allah sent down this verse. Tabari (vii.156) writes that this verse also refers to the Muslims killed at Bir Mauna.
Have we ever contemplated about the feeling of a suicide bomber, as he is about to detonate his explosive charges on innocent victims of Islam? Here is how Ghazali (p.4.134) describes the mental state of an Islamist killer (suicide bomber):
About martyrdom (sic) it has been said that at that time soul comes in such a condition that the heart does not contain except love. Such a man stands in the row of fight after giving up all connections in the world. He then purchases the next world in exchange of the world as God said in verse 9:111, “God purchased from believers their lives and properties in exchange of Paradise.”
Verse 9:111 is such an extraordinarily potent weapon for the Islamist killers that we need to comprehend it fully. In this verse, Allah says that the believers fight in the cause of Allah; they kill and get killed; this is the doctrine of Allah; He has purchased the lives and goods of the believers in exchange for booty and paradise. Their obligation is the willingness to kill and get killed in a fight; this is the pledge of Allah in the Torah, Gospel, and the Qur’an.
Interestingly, I could not find this exhortation either in the Gospel or the Old Testament. Nevertheless, this great bargain from Allah guarantees the supreme reward.
Undoubtedly, this verse motivates the suicide bombers. Ibn Kathir writes that all Muslims are bound by a sales/purchase contract with Allah. The price Allah pays in exchange for their lives/souls are the guarantee of paradise.
Where does an Islamic Soul Reside?
Since an Islamic soul is a physical entity, similar to other internal organs in a human body, it needs to be stored. Allah did not say precisely where in a body the human soul is ensconced. Ghazali (p.1.97) writes that Allah says: “it is not the eyes that are blind but the souls that are in breasts. He who is blind in the world will also be blind in the hereafter.”
This means that a living person’s soul resides somewhere inside his breast. Allah did not clarify where the souls of pictures and animals reside. We may assume that Allah stores their souls somewhere inside their bodies, or on the media on which they are drawn.
Allah needs storage facilities for the souls of dead persons. True to these requirements, Allah has separate storage facilities for Muslims’ souls and non Muslims’ souls.
In verse 83:18 Allah says that He keeps the records of the righteous (that is, Muslims) in a high place with a register called Illiyyin. Ibn Kathir writes that Illiyyin is taken from the word `Uluw, which means highness. Illiyyin is located in the seventh heaven, paradise; it contains the souls of the believers.
Allah says in verse 83:7 9 that He collects the records of souls of wicked people (non Muslims) in a register called Sijjin. Ibn Kathir writes that Sijjin means prison; it is an eternal prison and a painful torment; it is located beneath the seventh earth; it contains the souls of the unbelievers.
On the interpretation of the above verses, ibn Abbas says that the works of the children of Adam are written on a green rock under the seventh earth; this is Sijjin.
Previously, in verses 3:169 171, we noted that the souls of Islamic martyrs do not die. To explain these verses, ibn Kathir and Tabari (vii.156) write that the soul of a believer is in the shape of a bird in paradise. As for the souls of martyrs, they are inside green birds, like the stars to the rest of the believing souls. Sunaan ibn Majah (5.4271) writes that the soul of a believer (a Muslim) is a bird; it eats in the trees of paradise.
Sahih Muslim (20.4651) also writes that the souls of the martyrs live in the bodies of green birds who have their nests in the chandeliers hung from the throne of Allah; they eat the fruits of paradise. They will request Allah to return their souls to their bodies so that they may be slain in the path of Allah again, again, and again. In Sunaan Nasai (2.2077) we read that the soul of a Muslim assumes the form of a bird, hangs from trees in paradise until it returns to the body on the day of resurrection. Ghazali (p.1.237) writes that the souls of martyrs lie in the wombs of green birds.
Please note the difference: an ordinary Muslim’s soul resides inside an ordinary bird, whereas, the soul of an Islamic martyr resides inside a green bird of paradise.
This contradicts Allah’s contention in verse 19:71 that says all souls (including the souls of Muslims), even temporarily, will be in hell. Previously, we noted that Allah stores Muslims souls in Illiyyin.
Components of an Islamic Soul, and Types of Islamic Souls
Ghazali (p.3.7 8) says that the soul is the king of the body and its different organs are its servants to carry out its orders and commands. Ghazali’s idea of Islamic soul means, it (the soul) is the nerve centre or the control center of a human body. Contrast this to the modern medical evidence that our brain is the commander of our central nervous system. Ghazali (ibid) writes further that a man acquires the knowledge of Allah and His attributes by no other organs than the soul.
Ghazali even discovered different parts of an Islamic soul. These are:
§ Qalb: it has two meanings. The first part is a piece of flesh in the left breast called heart, which is hollow in interior, filled up with black blood and which is a source of Ruh or life. The second meaning of Qalb is that soul is immaterial aspect of formless. Ghazali considers this part of Qalb (or soul) is just like unseen electricity.
§ Ruh: it is a material thing within the heart, which vibrates the whole body like the current of electricity wind, which runs through the veins of the body. It is called life. It has the power of touch, hearing, sight, smell and the power of the other limbs of the body. Sourcing Qur’anic verse 17:85 Ghazali writes that Ruh is a command from Allah.
§ Nafs: it is the passion part of a soul. It involves greed, evil, and other attributes.
§ Aql: the first meaning of Aql is the intellect by which the true natures of material objects are known. The second meaning of Aql is the power to understand esoteric phenomena.
Ghazali (p.3.15) classifies the souls in four categories. These are:
? The soul of a Muslim
? The soul of an unbeliever (non Muslim)
? The soul of a hypocrite
? The soul of a mixed person (that is, between a Muslim and a hypocrite)
He (p.3.53) even writes that the greatest desire for the soul is its meeting with Allah, and that there are heavy souls and there are light souls. Good habits create light souls, which show many wonderful things. The heavy souls are the souls of non Muslims.
It is perplexing, no doubt. This is because the Qur’an is a repository of contradictions and confusions. Ghazali certainly adds more to it (the Qur’an).
Allah Examines Your Soul When You Sleep
It is quite fascinating that when we sleep Allah plays with our souls. Allah says in verse 39:42 that He takes the souls at death and at sleep. According to Islam, sleep is a kind of death, and while in sleep, some souls are taken to Allah. If the person is destined to die then Allah keeps the soul, otherwise He sends the soul back to the sleeping person.
Please note how Allah contradicts Himself. In verse 32:11 Allah says an angel takes soul.
It is more interesting to read verse 75:30. In this verse, Allah says that everything will be driven to Him. Ibn Kathir writes that, after due examination, when Allah is satisfied that it is not the time of death, Allah says to the couriers of the victim’s soul, “Return my servant to the earth, for verily, I have created them from it, I return them into it, and from it I will bring them out at another time.”
According to Ghazali (p.4.411), during death, the soul separates from the body. After burial, the body of a man is returned to his soul, so that he may taste the punishment.
Ghazali (p.1.256) says further that when a man sleeps with ablution, his soul is hung up with the Throne and his dream becomes true. If he sleeps without ablution, his soul cannot reach there and he cannot see dreams, which are true.
A Few More Interesting Features of Islamic Souls
We already read that in verse 79:1 Allah swears by the angels who tear out by force the souls of sinners (unbelievers). It is certainly a very painful way to extricate the soul of an unbeliever.
In contrast, in connection with verse 10:64, here is what ibn Kathir writes about the comfortable manner in which the angels remove the soul of a Muslim:
When death approaches a believer, angels, with white faces and white clothes, come to him and say: “O good soul! Come out to comfort and provision and a Lord who is not angry.” The soul then comes out of his mouth like a drop of water pouring out of a water skin.
In verse 79:2 Allah confirms that the angels draw out gently souls of the believers.
According to Ghazali (p.3.15) if sins are committed one after another, the soul becomes dark and that is the seal on the soul. Ghazali (ibid) also writes that Muhammad said, “The soul of a believer is bright and there is a bright lamp in it. The soul of an unbeliever is black and blind.”
A strange property of an Islamic soul is that a Muslim’s soul has the sweetest fragrance, whereas the soul of a non Muslim has the stench of a corpse.
Sunaan Nasai (2.1836) writes that during a Muslim’s death, his soul comes out with the sweetest smell. During an infidel’s death, the angels punish him; his soul comes out with the most unpleasant stench of a corpse.
This hadis is repeated in many other hadis books. Here are a few samples:
Sahih Muslim (40.6867) writes that two angels take the soul of dead person into sky, to Allah; if the soul is a believer’s then it has a beautiful fragrance; if the soul is of a non-believer then it has a foul smell.
Sunaan Tirmidhi (511) writes that a believer’s soul has the fragrance of musk; an unbeliever’s soul has foul stench.
Further, Tirmidhi (510) records that a good soul will be taken to Allah to reside in paradise; a bad soul will be grieved in boiling liquid and then returned to the grave of the deceased.
Here are a few more interesting features of Islamic souls:
? When the soul is taken away the sight follows it. So close the eyes of a dead person… (Sahih Muslim, 4.2003, 2005)
? The eye-sight of a person follows his soul… (Sunaan ibn Majah, 2.1454, 1455)
? A defaulter’s soul is suspended until he clears the loan…3.2423)
? If you did not clear your debt your soul will be held back until you clear the debt… (Sunaan Tirmidhi, 301)
? A believer’s soul is attached to his debt till it is paid…(Sunaan Tirmidhi, 871)
? Human soul has power of sight as that of external eyes…(Ghazali, p.3.21)
? From the back of Adam, Allah created all the souls who are to be born… (Sunaan Tirmidhi, 37)
? Muhammad said that Allah is in the soul of a believer…(Ghazali, p.3.19)
? A soul is a container of knowledge. It is like a mirror (Ghazali, p.3.15)
Allah has a Soul
It might sound incredible, but Allah, truly has a soul. In verse 2:87 Allah contends that He gave Moses the Book, followed by a succession of apostles; He sent Jesus as son of Mary but people called many apostles impostors; some were even slain. Ibn Kathir says that Allah sent Jesus, aided by His (Allah’s) Ruh al Quddus, which most Islamist scholars believe to be Gabriel. Previously, we read that as per Ghazali, Ruh is a component of an Islamic soul. This means that Allah has, at least, a part of His soul, with Gabriel.
Verse 3:49 is more specific about Allah’s soul, Ruh al Quddus. Jalayn explains this verse by saying that Gabriel breathed into the opening of Maryam’s garment and she became pregnant. This means Gabriel breathed into Mary’s body Allah soul or Allah’s Ruh.
Lastly, we read in verse 19:17 that an angel, as a man, appeared to Mary. As per ibn Kathir Gabriel is Allah’s Ruh, and he appeared to her complete and perfect in the shape of a man.
This means Allah’s soul made Mary pregnant.
i do not agree that you Muhammad SAW is genius, was he illiterate? maybe you mean Prophet SAW was Allah Inspired. who would go against a man with knowledge and most dear God that even Angel were envious by his position. i strongly think that Prophet SAW was really just a man to set example as how Allah wants us to live this life at best and how to voluntarily love and obey Him because we feel grateful of all He had given.
and for haters, look at Allah, God the all mighty, but still not forcing human to obey, as He created angel only to obey. you may choose your way to comeback in afterlife, as human with good fortune or unfortune.
The Realist, how can you consider the crusaders to be a band of rag tags? They came from a continent with the centuries of experiences in war, and every part of that continent witnessed invasion by one group of people or the other: the Romans, then the Barbarians, the Saxons, the Vikings, Muslim conquests of Iberia… Every man who joined the crusade to Jerusalem was a battle-hardened man.
Add to that the Muslim world had in a relative state of peace before the crusades, and a victory by united European nations becomes imminent. Conversely, much later, Muslims were at a much higher state of preparedness when fought to recapture Jerusalem.
Stewart, all you saying emits from religious fanaticism and Islamophobia. Please, find someplace else to dump all your meaningless hatred. Just look at your own history before criticizing others using lies and falsities as your basis. Take Charlemagne for example. He executed swathes of Germans and Saxons in the name of the Cross and forcibly converted masses of them into Christianity by the sword, and this he did this in numerous campaigns over many years. This man kept his daughters always close at hand so that they would satisfy his disgusting sexual desires (he engaged in incest with his daughters, who lived with him till his death, see David Levering Lewis’s book). He prevented his daughters from being married, yet permitted them to engage in extra-marital sexual relationships and cherished the bastard sons they gave birth to. This same man would be crowned Holy Roman Emperor by the Pope himself?!?!?!?!
Give me one scenario where an entire people were both mass murdered and force converted into Islam by a person or a group of persons with such popularity in the Muslim world similar to that of Charlemagne in Europe and the Christian world.
Part of what karim said is right. Europeans colonised most of the globe, taking the resources of the regions they colonised to their own benefit and to finance their wars, when these resources should have benefited the natives. Look at what happened to the natives in the Americas or Australia. Look at the many African countries- all previous European colonies -that today suffer from poverty and/or civil war.
As for the Sunni/Shia violence in Iraq which you have alluded to, that was primarily a result of the US invasion and its aftermath. Now things have settled and that violence is abating. But then look at your own history, full of rivalries between sects of Christianity and years of devastating war (Thirty Years’ War, for example).
My advice Stewart, do some serious reading and learn before you speak.
You dumbs.first read your tampered bible consisting of scientific as well as mathematical errors.its a challenge to all christendom to point out single contradiction in the holy quran. The whole of humanity cant point out single error in the quran on any ground.
DON ALWAYS WRONG:
Samples of Quranic Contradictions, Inconsistencies and Errors.
“And no question do they bring to you but We reveal to you the truth and the best explanation” (Quran 25:33).
1- Numerical Contradictions:
2- Creation of the Heaven and Earth
3- Sun-set and Sun-rise
4- A Resting Place For Sun!?
5- Why Allah Created Stars!
6- Is Sky/Heaven A ROOF or Canopy Over the Earth?
7- Does Sun Rotate Around the Earth?
8- Does Earth Spread Out Like Carpet (flat)
9- Is Man Created From Clotted Blood?
10- Is Religion Compulsive or is it not?
Prepared by: Syed Kamran Mirza
Special Note: Quranic ayats are taken mostly from translated Quran by Maulana A. Yousuf Ali and Maulana Muhiuddin Khan.
Numerical contradictions
There are many numerical contradictions in the Quran. Can God make so much error in doing simple calculations?
How many days did it take to create Heavens and Earth ?
Quran 7: 54 Your gurdian-Lord is Allah who created the heavens and earth in Six Days
Quran 10: 3 Verily your Lord is Allah, who created the heavens and earth in Six Days
Quran 11:7 He it is Who created the heavens and earth in Six Days
Quran-25:29: He Who created the heavens and earth and all that is between, in Six Days
The above verses clearly state that God created the heaven and Allah created the heaven and the Earth in 6 days. But the verses below stated-
Quran 41: 9 Is it that ye deny Him who created the earth in Two Days ?
Quran 41: 10 He set on the (earth) Mountains standing firm high above it, and bestowed blessing on the earth, and measured therein all things to give them nourishment in due proportion, in FOUR DAYS…
Quran 41: 12 So He completed them (heavens) as seven firmaments in Two days and …
Now do the math: 2(for earth) + 4(for nourishment) + 2 (for heavens) = 8 days; and not 6 days
Similar mistakes you can see in the verse: Quran 4: 11 – 12, and Quran 4: 176 in inheritance law. In these verses one can see the total property after adding all distributed parties adds up more than the available property, i.e., totals become more than 1 which are: 1.125 and 1.25. How come ? A gross mathematical errors, is not it ?
Allah’s Days Equal to 1000 Years or 50,000 Years?
Quran 22: 47 A day in the sight of the Lord is like a thousand years of your reckoning. Quran-32:5: To Him, on a Day, the space whereof will be a thousands years of your rekoning
Quran 70: 4 The angels and the spirit ascend unto him in a day the measure whereof is Fifty thousands years.
So, which one is it? Is the day of Allah equal to 1,000 earth years or 50,000 earth years?
Creation of the Heaven and Earth
Which one was created first? As you will see in the verses below, Allah at one time says that Earth was created first and another time he says that the Heaven was created first.
Quran 2: 29 It is He who hath created for you all things that are on Earth; THEN He turned to the Heaven and made them into seven firmaments (Skies)….
Quran 79: 27 – 30 Are you the harder to create, or is the heaven that He built? He raised the height thereof and ordered it; and He has made dark the night thereof, and He brought forth the morning thereof. And after that, He spread (flattened) the earth
Now, does it match modern science? Do you believe that, Earth was created first, after that, God created Heaven? Modern science tells us that? Or How come SEVEN firmaments (layers)? Modern science tells us that, actually there is no such thing Sky is no “roof” over us. It is only a space with no known boundary at all. These verses simply reinforce the ancient idea of ROOF over us which is called SKY, is it not so? How funny!
Sun-set and Sun-rise
Koran teaches us that the Sun sets in a muddy spring:
Quran 18: 86 Till, when he (the traveller Zul-qarnain) reached the setting-place of the Sun, he found it going down into a muddy spring…
Quran 18: 90 Till, when he reached the rising-place of the Sun, he found it rising on a people for whom We had appointed no shelter from it.
Serious scientific errors here! Firstly, it is scientifically accepted fact that, the Sun never go down in a muddy spring. Secondly, this seems to presuppose a FLAT Earth, otherwise how can there be an extreme point in the West or in the East? A sunrise there would be basically just the same as at any other place on this earth, at land or sea. It would still look as if it is setting “far away”. It does say, that he reached THE PLACE where the Sun sets and in his second Journey the place where it rises.
A resting place for Sun!?
Quran 36: 38 And the sun runneth on unto a resting place for him. That is the measuring of the Mighty, the Wise.
Quran 36: 39 And for the moon We have appointed mansions till she return like an old shrivelled palm leaf.
Quran 36: 40 It is not for Sun to overtake the moon, nor doth the night outstrip the day. They float each in an orbit.
Allah is indeed a big scientist. Where is sun and where is moon situated? Can anybody tell me how they could collide/meet/overtake each other? Are the sun and the moon neighbors to each other? I have the answer for this error: Ancient Allah saw (bare eye observations) sun and moon traveling from east to west seemingly in the same Sky area or same path, without colliding, causing day and night etc. Allah hardly could imagine that all these phenomena are simply due to Earth’s rotation and NOT by Sun’s rotation. Sun is stationary for Earth, because earth is stuck in the sun’s Gravity, like we are stuck in earth’s gravity. Allah never says any where in the whole Quran that, EARTH ROTATES. Perhaps Allah could not feel earth’s rotation.
A resting place for sun WAS CONFIRMED BY HADITHS?
Sahih Bukhari Volume 4, Book 54, Number 421
Sahih Bukhari Hadiths: Abzur Ghifari (ra) narrated: one day Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) asked me, “Abzar do you know after setting where does Sun go?” I replied, I do not know, only Allah’s apostle can say better. Then Prophet (SA) replied, “After setting, the sun remains prostrated under Allah’s Aro’sh and waits for Allah’s command for rising again in the East. Day will come when sun will not get permission to rise again and Qeyamot will fall upon Earth”.
Can anybody tell me what is it? It was the superstitious belief of ancient people reflected in the Quran and Hadiths by Allah. A 10-year-old boy would not tell such fairy tale story today.
Why Allah Created Stars!
Quran gives us further scientific knowledge by telling us that the stars were created by Allah as missiles to throw at the devils:
Quran 67: 5 And We have (from of old) adorned the lowest heaven (sky) with lamps, and We have made such (Lamps as) missiles to drive away Satans…
Quran 37: 6-8 We have indeed decorated the lower heaven (sky) with beauty (in) the stars, (for beauty) and for guard against all obstinate rebellious Satans. So they should not strain their ears in the direction of the Exalted Assembly but be cast away from every side.
Thus, the stars are nothing but missiles to throw at devils so that they may not eavesdrop on the heavenly council. Once again we find how Allah was high on his superstitious weirdness.
Is Sky/Heaven A ROOF or Canopy Over the Earth?
Quran 21: 32 And We have made the sky a roof withheld (from them). Yet they turn away from its portents.
Quran 31: 10 He hath created the heavens (Skies) without supports (pillars) that ye can see, and hath cast into the earth firm Mountains/Hills, so that it quake not with you; and He hath dispersed…
Quran 2: 22: Who has made the earth your couch, And the heavens (Sky) your canopy
Modern science tells us- whole thing around the earth is space and there is no boundary even if we go Billions of light years away in all directions. Questions are: When there is no sky above us then how in the world, it needs pillars for support? Do we really have a roof above us? Is there a canopy above the Earth? Is there anything called above or beneath us? Are mountains there to prevent Earth from shaking? Give me a break!
Once again Allah considered sky as roof over the Earth, which will broke/shattered during dooms day
Quran 78: 19 And the heavens (sky) Shall be broken (opened) as if there were doors opens…
Quran 82: 1 When the Sky is cleft asunder
Quran 69: 16 And the sky will be Rent asunder, for it will That day be flimsy (soft)
Quran 81: 2 When the stars fall, losing their luster.
Yousuf Ali comments in his Tafsir: beautiful blue-sky overhead (which we take for granted in sunshine) will be shattered to pieces. Modern science tells us that there is no such thing as roof/sky or any canopy over the Earth; rather all around Earth is a limitless space. Only Allah knows what will break/shatter or will get soft/flimsy or how doors will open , there is no walls, where from doors will come? In some Ayats Allah threatened kafirs by saying: “I (Allah) will throw broken pieces of sky over your head.”
Does Sun Rotate Around the Earth?
Quran 31: 29 Seest thou not that Allah merges Night into Day and He merges Day into Night; That He has subjected the sun and moon (to His law), each running its course for a term (time) appointed.
Quran 21: 33 It is He who created The Night and Day, And the Sun and Moon; each of them Swim (float) along in its own course.
Ayats mentioned above could be found over and over again and again almost in every pages of Quran. Because, Allah standing in the open Arab desert saw very well that, every morning SUN is rising from the East and gradually (appointed time or fixed time) setting to the West, and as a result, day and night follows. Allah truly mentioned this wrong knowledge (sun moving) of pre-historic people. Every time Allah mentioned Sun & Moon, He mentioned day & night, as if it is due to sun’s movement day and night follows. But surprisingly, all the hypocrite Mullahs giving false credit to Allah by saying: look Quran told about sun’s movement 1400 years ago which modern science only found out now. In real world, sun takes 225 millions of years to make just one complete circle through the solar Universe. And obviously this movement of sun has nothing to do with DAY & NIGHT of the earth. Actually, Sun is stationary in relation to the Earth, because the Earth is stuck to the giant gravitation force of the Sun, and the Earth also moves along with the Sun wherever it goes, just the way we are stuck to the Earth’s gravitation force and do not feel its movement at all.
Why then, Allah was telling the Sun’s movement again and again. I have already mentioned above, why Allah was hysteric about the Sun’s movements. Now dishonest Mullahs are claiming science here. I wonder, why Allah has to mentioned about the Sun’s 225 millions year journey (which is even unimaginable to mankind) to tell about day and night? What relation Sun’s movement has with the day and night?
Does Earth Spread Out Like Carpet (flat)?
Quran 15: 19 And the earth We have spread out (like a carpet); set thereon Mountains firm and immovable;
Quran 78: 6-7 Have We not made the earth as a wide expanse, And the mountains as pegs (anchor)?
Allah was sure that earth is flat like a carpet and mountains are there to anchor the earth so that earth does not shake with us. Allah is really merciful scientist.
Is Man Created From Clotted Blood?
Quran-23:14: Then fashioned We the drop (semen) a CLOT OF CONGEALED BLOOD then fashioned We the Clot a little lump (foetus), fashioned We the little lump into bones, then clothed the bones with flesh, and then produced it another creation. So blessed be Allah, the Best of Creators. ( Bengali translated Quran said: “Zamaa’t Raokto theeke Manoosh banieesi” And this Ayat has been repeated again and again throughout the Quran ) Quran-75:38: Then he becomes a CLOT; then (Allah) shaped and fashioned…
Quran 96: 2 Created man, out of a mere clot of congealed blood
There are serious scientific problems here:
Blood clot cannot grow into anything. This idea also came from the Greek. Aristotle erroneously believed that, humans are originated from the action of male semen upon female menstrual blood, which is absolutely an incorrect assumption. Quran’s assertion on Clot (alaqa) is completely wrong about human development, since there is absolutely no stage during which the embryo consists of a clot. The only situation in which an embryo might appear like a clot is during a miscarriage, in which case the clotted blood that is seen to emerge (much of which comes from mother) is solidified and by definition no longer alive. Therefore, if ever an embryo appeared to look like a clot it would never develop any further into a human; it would be a dead mass of bloody miscarrying flesh. Since Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) had some thirteen wives it is entirely possible that he would be very familiar with miscarriages.
Modern science tells us that, the formation of human embryo is a seamless continuation from conception to birth; hence there are no hard- and- fast boundaries of stages as Quran describes. Quran describes 4 stages, which matches exactly with Galenic description of development of human embryo (which was proved wrong by modern science).
Creation of bones and clothing of bones with flesh: According to modern embryologists including Prof. Moore, the tissue from which bone originates, known as mesoderm, is the same tissue as that from which muscle (flesh) develops. Thus bone and muscles begin to develop simultaneously, rather than sequentially (as the Quran is telling us). Moreover, most of the muscle tissue that we humans have is laid down before birth, but bones continue to develop and calcify (strengthen with calcium) right into one’s teenage years. So it would be more accurate if the Quran had said that muscles started to develop at the same time as bones, but completed their development earlier. The idea that bones are clothed with flesh is not only scientifically completely wrong/false, but was directly copied from the ancient Greek doctor Galen’s hypothesis.
Also, the idea of saying: “made into bones and clothed the bones with muscle” came from the technique of making animal statue out of rod and cement or mud. People usually make the skeleton (out of rod or stick) first and, then cover it up with cement or mud. This is scarcely a scientific description of embryonic development. It is rather a description of an unlettered man.
Is Religion Compulsive Or Is It Not?
Quran 02: 256 There is no Compulsion in religion….
OR
Quran 9: 29 Fight those who do not profess the true faith(Islam) till they pay the polltax (jiziya) with the hand of humility.
Quran 9: 5 Then, when the sacred months have passed, slay the idolators wherever ye find them and take them captive, and besiege them and prepare for them each ambush….
Quran 47: 4 When you meet the unbelievers in the Jihad strike off their heads….
Quran 2: 191 And slay (kill) them wherever ye catch them, and turn them out from where they have turned you out such is the reward of those who suppress faith.
Quran 8: 65 O Apostle ! rouse the believers to the fight of….unbelievers.
Very often apologetics claim that, Islam is a religion of peace and there is no compulsion. Yet punishment of an apostate in Islam is, of course, death penalty.
In very many Ayats Allah claimed that, He has given this Quran in the easy and clear language so that, it will not be difficult to understand by the ordinary Arabs.
Quran 44: 58 Verily, We have made This Quran easy in the tongue, in order that they may give heed.
No matter which translated Quran we read, the Quranic materials remain the same to us and every sentence is self explanatory and it does not take a rocket scientist to comprehend what is the message Allah wanted to transmit for Arabs. Yet, bigot Mullahs will always blame translators for Quranic contradictions/errors/inconsistencies etc. and will try to find lame excuses to cover up Allah’s ignorance.
Comments:
The Holy Qur’an is full of inaccuracies, contradictions, inconsistencies, redundancies, no chronology or chapters, grammatical errors, etc. One can find hundreds of contradictions/errors/inconsistencies in the Holy Quran. The above-mentioned Ayats are just selected samples from the Quran. But still it is a miracle to those who are blindfolded bigots.
“ The mind of a bigot is like the pupil of the eye; the more light you pour upon it, the more it will contract.”- Oliver Wendell Holmes
i try to answer one by one according to my research
2. do you wonder why in three surah Allah only stated clearly in one verse that He created the Heaven and Earth in 6 Days, but in Surah 41 He elaborate into 3 Verse that tell us the staging.
IMHO you should read the three verse like like Allah said to Prophet SAW like this,
1. He Created earth (raw earth) in 2 Days
2. Then He complete/equipped the earth with all nowadays facilities in 4 days. (see it a continuation from raw Earth to complete earth.
then the verse next to it seems like broken then continue
3. and Allah made heaven in 2 days.
see now.
if the third verse is continuation and position in 41-11, i think Allah will say then i complete all with heaven within 6 days. not separate word that He made heaven in 2 days.
so it still consistent, so 2 days earth raw, earth complete 4 days and heaven 2 days. 4+2 = 6
and about the language, AFAIK to interpret Qur’an also need supporting from “asbabun nuzul” the timing and place when the verse came to prophet SAW.
anyway good finding makes me learn more and study my Holy Book a lot.
Thx
as for the sun, moon and day and night and all the sky stuff, if islam astronomer were to interpret the movement like you do, Khawarizmi in 830 would get the Zij al shindh (movement table of sun, moon, and 5 other planets) all wrong instead being most notable astronomical manuscript while all church still consider earth is flat. and copernicus born in 1473(643 years later), just found out that the earth is rotating arround the sun.
indeed only pure hearted and genius like you can uncover the secret of Holy Qur’an
jesussservant7,Ally,common sense couple with those of that says rubish persist what you did not withness nor any of your generation,! It’s better you has for forgiveness from Almighty Allah on all what you have said over the prophet Mohammed (S.W.S).
Come to talk of it; If Prophet Mohammed is not a good prophet then who else is the prophet? tell me. You talk as if you are out of your mind or your brain in intursicated.
anyone with a sane mind will immediately know that the great messenger of ALLAH never killed or attacked any kind of people except by rightous causes …. he accepted peace and offered it …. but the real problem is in the other side the west … you curse the messenger of GOD and you through charges as you like all because he defended whats right and banished what is wrong … you fight a man only because he says i worship ALLAH the all mighty god where there is no god but him … THE GOD of every thing … you accuse Mohamed of being satanic … if braying to god giving charity to the poor and protecting the weak from the strong .. ordering people to do whats right and leave whats wrong is satanic then you are lunatic hard minded people with great envy on this region and its followers … notice that every single technology the Christians ever made was because their separation of science and Christianity which they missed up badly … and every single failure of Muslims made was because leaving the Islamic way of live …. and you are the last people to talk about the bandits because you annihilated complete civilizations with your ignorance and Christianity and stealing complete continents … and you never noticed that until you abandoned your sick satanic remodeling of the true Christianity given to you by GOD who has no partners…….Many of you are indeed a bandit,adulterer,sinner and a murderer.
Jihad & The Religion of Peace
TAQIYAH: LYING IN ISLAM
The “best” type of Taqiyah according to some authorities is Tawriah. In Tawriah, a kind of Delphic practice, the speaker makes the “mark” believe that they are agreeing with them through ambiguity, whereas in fact they may be saying the opposite. For example, the slogan “Islam is the religion of peace” has an ambiguous meaning, since for Muslims, the peace is to be found only through surrender to Allah.
The English translation of Ahmad ibn Naqib al-Misri’s handbook, Reliance of the Traveler, quotes Ghazzali as follows:
“Speaking is a means to achieve objectives. If a praiseworthy aim is attainable through both telling the truth and lying, it is unlawful to accomplish it through lying because there is no need for it. When it is possible to achieve such an aim by lying but not by telling the truth, it is permissible to lie if attaining the goal is permissible…, and obligatory to lie if the goal is obligatory. …One should compare the bad consequences entailed by lying to those entailed by telling the truth, and if the consequences of telling the truth are more damaging, one is entitled to lie…
Therefore, it is possible to excuse lying on almost any ground that is consistent, for example, with obligatory spread of the Muslim faith.
The practice of Taqiyah raises obvious political issues, in that it appears impossible to trust the word of a Muslim in a treaty if the practice is accepted. It is noteworthy in this regard that authorities consider Taqiyah to be allowed in war and in reconciliation.
The Ayatollah Sistani, a Shi’a authority in Iraq, is quoted as follows:
1) Taqiyah is done for safety reasons. For example, a person fears that he might be killed or harmed, if he does not observe Taqiyah. In this case, it is obligatory to observe Taqiyah.
2) Reconciliatory Taqiyah. This type of Taqiyah is done when a person intends to reconcile with the other side or when he intends to soften their hearts. This kind of Taqiyah is permissible but not obligatory.
3) Sometimes, Taqiyah may cause a more important obligation to be lost or missed, if so it is forbidden. For example, when I know that silence would cause oppression and infidelity to spread and will make people go astray, in such a situation it is not permissible to be silent and to dissimulate.
4) Sometimes, Taqiyah may lead to the death of an innocent person. If so, it is not permissible. It is therefore haram (forbidden) to kill another person to save your own life.
TAWRIYAH
Tawriyah (Arabic) in Islam is supposedly the best form of Taqiyah. Taqiyah is the religiously sanctioned practice of deception, originally allowed to save one’s life from religious persecution, and later extended as an obligatory or permitted practice to war and other situations.
Tawriyah is the formulation of Delphic, ambiguous statements that make the person to be deceived believe you are agreeing with them, when in fact you are not.
A Muslim fable relates of a believer (follower of Moses) a cousin of Pharoah who was brought to trial by enemies:
Pharaoh was naturally furious, and asked his cousin to explain it. The court was full. “The believer from the family of Pharaoh” asked them:
The Believer: Tell me who is your Lord?
Courtiers: Pharaoh.
The Believer: Who is your Creator?
Courtiers: Pharaoh.
The Believer: Who is your sustainer, who guarantees your livelihood and removes your troubles?
Courtiers: Pharaoh.
Then the Believer declared: “O King! I keep you and all these present as my witness that their Lord is my Lord, and their Sustainer is my Sustainer; and the One , who looks after their lives and livelihood is the One who looks after my life and livelihood. I have no Lord or Creator except their Lord, Creator and Sustainer…”
Pharaoh’s anxiety vanished and the backbiters were severely tortured and put to death.(Source: at-Tabrasi, al-Ihtijaj,. Beirut, 1403/1983, vol. 2, pp. 3711?371.)
It is noteworthy that the lie caused dissension in the ranks of the enemy.
So what is the meaning of Jihad?
The meaning of Jihad in the Webster Dictionary: is Holy war. The meaning of “Crusade” is also Holy war. Entire humanity knows—historically both “Jihad” and “Crusade” was soaked with blood. Now why then we are debating and trying to redefine Jihad at this juncture?
Now in the Arabic language the word “Jihad” literally means, “to strive,” and “to struggle.” Some Muslim scholars further classify Jihad into following categories: 1. Jihad-an-nafs or Jihad against one’s self; 2. Jihad ash-shaitaan or Jihad against Satan; 3. Jihad al-kuffar or Jihad against disbeliever; 4. Jihad al-munafiqeen or Jihad against hypocrites; 5. Jihad al-faasiqeen or Jihad against corrupt Muslims. Now, can we make people fool by these semantic loopholes of the various meanings of Jihad? Certainly not!
Honestly, I am not very much impressed by the various bookish meanings of the Arabic word “Jihad.” We know very well that in every language certain words may have many different meanings depending on its usage. That does not mean one can elude people the actual meaning of the word with some different meanings of a particular word. Because the word meaning is always understood by its practical or circumstantial use only. Consider the word Jihad that means struggle. This struggle may have various circumstantial effects. Struggle can be in your mind, in your own life, in your work, in your way to office with the traffic, or struggle may be fighting with the enemy. You can say: “I am fighting with my mind whether I should accept it or not,” or “I am fighting with my wife over the decision of changing our house” or you can say—“I am fighting a war with my enemy.” Now, a simple human being will see the meaning of the word “fight” (usual meaning of which is armed collision) varies greatly with it’s circumstantial use.
Sometimes the actual meaning of a particular word may even change by the circumstantial use. Consider the Perso-Indian (Urdu) word “Razakar” means “helper of King.” However, by its circumstantial and historical use, the meaning may have changed greatly. In 1971, Bangalee’s freedom struggle (War of Freedom or Muktijuddha) the Razakars killed, raped, and tortured millions of freedom loving Bangalees. Now, in Bangladesh, calling some body a Razakar is not salutary, but on the contrary it is an epithet or it is an outright demeaning, to put it mildly. If you call somebody Razakar, he may come to physically assault you. Why? The circumstantial and historical effects have changed the meaning and nuances of the word Razakar from helper to vile conspirator and Fifth Columnist. That is a valid reason why we must take the meaning of Jihad from its historical and circumstantial effects. I shall search for the meaning of the Jihad from its (a) History, (b) Qur’an referrals, (c) Hadiths’ mentioning of it, and (d) Historians and Islamic scholars interpretation of it.
A Historical meaning of Jihad:
Historically, Jihad means Holy War (Dharma Juddha in Bangla). For 1400 years, Muslims always understood the meaning of Jihad as Islamic Holy War. Every Islamic scholar, Mullah, maulana, Imam, etc., of the whole world will agree with this meaning of Jihad. Technically, Jihad is war against non-Muslims (Jihad al-kuffar or Jihad against disbeliever; and Jihad al-munafiqeen or Jihad against hypocrites) only, since Muslims are forbidden to fight the Muslims. Hundreds of books were written by the Islamic scholars (Islamic Chintabid) on Jihad and everybody unanimously used the word Jihad as the religious war called holy war (Dharma Juddha). In the Islamic history, more than 80% of the texts are filled with Holy War (Jihad). Early Islam was spread in the Arabian Peninsula solely by holy wars (Jihad). Islam was propagated as a religion by series of wars/battles –both defensive as well as Offensive. As many as 78 historic battles were fought by the Prophet Muhammad himself. And out of 78, only one (battle of ditch) was defensive war, and the rest were simply offensive wars. Did Muslim soldiers go to Syria, Iran, and Egypt to fight defensive war? What about those great historical BATTLES – Battle of Oho’d, Battle of Bad’r, Battle of Khayber, signing of peace-pacts such as “Hudaibya Peace Pact,” etc.? Were those wars fought with the so-called struggle only? Alternatively, were those wars fought with the heart-piercing sharpened swords?
Prophet Mohammed and his successors initiated series of offensive wars against pagan Arabs, Jews, Christians, etc., to spread or to impose Islam by force as well as to seize the abundance (booty) of these lands. However, it was quite possible that there had been some small numbers of conversions by sheer greatness of Prophet himself or due to some other miracles. Nevertheless, a great majority was converted by force, and people of Arabia did not have freedom to choose. After Prophet Muhammad gained enough might in his force while in Medina, the tradition was to send an invitation of Islam to various Arab Tribes or countries. First, an invitation to pagans to accept Islam, then war against those who refuse to accept Islam. A typical invitation to the people of the book (Christians and Jews) was: “Embrace Islam, or pay the poll-tax (Ziziya), or fight to death.” Undoubtedly, the concept of an offensive war to spread the faith of Islam is a genuine Islamic concept: Holy War (Jihad) for the sake of God. I can write hundreds of pages of authentic Islamic history of wars in which tens of thousands of life was lost; tons of human bloods were shed.
Prophet Muhammad was injured seriously (lost some teeth) in one of those wars he fought relentlessly. Prophet’s uncle Amir Hamzah was killed and dismembered and his liver and heart were eaten by the wife of a pagan tribe leader Abu Sufian. Now may I ask what kind of so-called “struggle” might have caused these above misery? It was obviously by Jihad (Holy War) and not by any peaceful struggle, indeed.
What Qur’an Says about Jihad?
Jihad was mentioned in the Qur’an most frequently with the meaning of “warfare,” often coupled with “fi sabil Allah” (in the way of Allah). Jihad as warfare is a pivotal concern for the Qur’an, the Hadith and the Shari‘ah which we shall explore later in this essay.
All most all the hateful, coercive, intimidating and tempting verses in the Quran were made in respect to the Jihad—Holy war.
Important to note: Prophet Muhammad while he was in Mecca did not have too many supporters; hence, he was very weak in power compare to the Pagans. It was at that time he brought some soft verses (maximum one dozen in the whole Qur’an) which our hypocritical Islamists use them to elude the truth of Islam. But in Medina Muhammad quickly assumed both religious and political power and leadership over the whole Median community. It was at that time he brought all those harsh/hateful (several hundreds of them) Qur’anic verses just to incite his followers to fight.
In the Holy Qur’an one can find hundreds of verses (Ayats) which dictates to fight holy wars (Jihad) against non-Muslims infidels. Let me cite here a few of them:
Qur’an-(9:5): “But when the forbidden months are past, then fight and slay the pagans wherever ye find them, And seize them, beleaguer them, and lie in wait for them in every stratagem (of war) ; but if they repent (accept Islam) and establish regular prayers and practices regular charity then open the way for them; for God is oft-forgiving, Most Merciful.”
Qur’an-(8:65): “ O Apostle ! Rouse the believers to the fight, if there are twenty amongst you, patient and persevering , they will vanquish two hundred; if a hundred, they will vanquish a thousand of the unbelievers; for these are a people without understanding.”
Quran-2:216: Fighting is prescribed for you, and ye dislike it. But it is possible that ye dislike a thing which is good for you
Qur’an-(2:191): “And slay them wherever ye catch them, and turn them out from where they have turned you out………such is the reward of those who suppress faith.”
Qur’an-(9:29): “Fight those who believe not the Allah nor the last day, nor hold that forbidden which hath been forbidden by Allah and his apostle, nor acknowledge the religion of truth even if they are the people of the book, until they pay the Jizya with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued.”
Qur’an(48:20): “….Allah promises you much booty (spoils of war) that you will capture from the defeated infidels….”
Quran-8:38 “And fight them on until there is no more Tumult or oppression”
Quran-8:12: I will instill terror into the hearts of the unbelievers: smite ye above their necks and smite all their finger-tips off them
Quran-8: 15,16: O ye who believe! when ye meet the Unbelievers in hostile array, never turn your backs to them. If any do turn his back to them on such a day – unless it be in a stratagem of war, or to retreat to a troop (of his own)- he draws on himself the wrath of Allah, and his abode is Hell,- an evil refuge (indeed)!
Quran-9:111: Allah hath purchased of the believers their persons and their goods; for theirs (in return) is the garden (of Paradise): they fight in His cause, and slay and are slain: a promise binding on Him in truth, through the Law, the Gospel, and the Qur’an
Quran-9:73: O Prophet! Strive against the disbelievers and the hypocrites! Be harsh with them. Their ultimate abode is hell, a hapless journey’s end.
Quran-9:123: O ye who believe! Fight those of the disbelievers who are near to you, and let them find harshness in you, and know that Allah is with those who keep their duty (unto Him).
Quran-4:95: O ye who believe! Shall I show you a commerce that will save you from a painful doom? You should believe in Allah and His messenger, and should strive for the cause of Allah with your wealth and your lives. That is better for you, if ye did but know. … Allah hath granted a grade higher to those who strive and fight with their goods and persons than those who sit (at home).
Jihad as per Hadiths:
Fighting for the Cause of Allah (Jihad) was sanctioned widely in sahi hadiths. Almost one-third of the fourth of nine volumes of Bukhari, Islam’s principal collector of Hadith, focused on jihad as physical war. There are thousands of sahi hadiths that simply talk about Jihad—the holy war in Islam. I cannot include them all in this short essay in order to keep to a minimum. I will only mention however some of them in this essay. The following are a few examples:
Sahi Bukhari# 35, page-102:
Prophet Muhammad (sa) narrated, “ He who is out at war Allah becomes the protector for him. Because, he only joins the fight when he put his solid belief upon Allah and his Apostle. Allah provides him wealth and much booty (Maal-e-goni-mat) with which he returns home. Or, place him in the paradise by making him a Shaheed (martyrdom).
Sahi Bukhari: Volume 4, Book 52, Number 46:
Narrated Abu Huraira: I heard Allah’s Apostle saying, “The example of a Mujahid in Allah’s Cause– and Allah knows better who really strives in His Cause—-is like a person who fasts and prays continuously. Allah guarantees that He will admit the Mujahid in His Cause into Paradise if he is killed, otherwise He will return him to his home safely with rewards and war booty (maal-e-gani-maat).”
Sahi Bukhari: Volume 4, Book 52, Number 53:
Narrated Anas bin Malik: The Prophet said, “Nobody who dies and finds good from Allah (in the Hereafter) would wish to come back to this world even if he were given the whole world and whatever is in it, except the martyr who, on seeing the superiority of martyrdom, would like to come back to the world and get killed again (in Allah’s Cause).”
Sahi Bukhari: Volume 4, Book 52, Number 48:
Narrated Anas: The Prophet said, “A single endeavor (of fighting) in Allah’s Cause in the afternoon or in the forenoon is better than all the world and whatever is in it. A place in Paradise as small as the bow or lash of one of you is better than all the world and whatever is in it. And if a houri from Paradise appeared to the people of the earth, she would fill the space between Heaven and the Earth with light and pleasant scent and her head cover is better than the world and whatever is in it.”
Sahi Bukhari: Volume 4, Book 52, Number 44:
Narrated Abu Huraira: A man came to Allah’s Apostle and said, “Instruct me as to such a deed as equals Jihad (in reward).” He replied, “I do not find such a deed.” Then he added, “Can you, while the Muslim fighter is in the battle-field, enter your mosque to perform prayers without cease and fast and never break your fast?” The man said, “But who can do that?” Abu- Huraira added, “The Mujahid (i.e. Muslim fighter) is rewarded even for the footsteps of his horse while it wanders bout (for grazing) tied in a long rope.”
Sahi Bukhari: Volume 4, Book 52, Number 49:
Narrated Samura: The Prophet said, “Last night two men came to me (in a dream) and made me ascend a tree and then admitted me into a better and superior house, better of which I have never seen. One of them said, ‘This house is the house of martyrs.”
Sahi Bukhari: Volume 4, Book 52, Number 50:
Narrated Anas bin Malik: The Prophet said, “A single endeavor (of fighting) in Allah’s Cause in the forenoon or in the afternoon is better than the world and whatever is in it.”
Sahi Bukhari: Volume 4, Book 52, Number 42:
Narrated Ibn ‘Abbas: Allah’s Apostle said, “There is no Hijra (i.e. migration) (from Mecca to Medina) after the Conquest (of Mecca), but Jihad and good intention remain; and if you are called (by the Muslim ruler) for fighting, go forth immediately.
Sahi Bukhari: Volume 4, Book 52, Number 54:
Narrated Abu Huraira: The Prophet said, “By Him in Whose Hands my life is! Were it not for some men amongst the believers who dislike to be left behind me and whom I cannot provide with means of conveyance, I would certainly never remain behind any Sariya’ (army-unit) setting out in Allah’s Cause. By Him in Whose Hands my life is! I would love to be martyred in Al1ah’s Cause and then get resurrected and then get martyred, and then get resurrected again and then get martyred and then get resurrected again and then get martyred.
Sahi Bukhari: Volume 4, Book 52, Number 55:
Narrated Anas bin Malik: Prophet of Allah said, “Zaid took the flag and was martyred, and then Ja’far took the flag and was martyred, and then ‘Abdullah bin Rawaha took the flag and was martyred too, and then Khalid bin Al-Walid took the flag though he was not appointed as a commander and Allah made him victorious.” The Prophet further added, “It would not please us to have them with us.” Aiyub, a sub-narrator, added, “Or the Prophet, shedding tears, said, ‘It would not p ease them to be with us.”
Sahi Bukhari: Volume 4, Book 52, Number 61:
Narrated Anas:
My uncle Anas bin An-Nadr was absent from the Battle of Badr. He said, “O Allah’s Apostle! I was absent from the first battle you fought against the pagans. (By Allah) if Allah gives me a chance to fight the pagans, no doubt. Allah will see how (bravely) I will fight.” On the day of Uhud when the Muslims turned their backs and fled, he said, “O Allah! I apologize to You for what these (i.e. his companions) have done, and I denounce what these (i.e. the pagans) have done.” Then he advanced and Sad bin Muadh met him. He said “O Sad bin Muadh ! By the Lord of An-Nadr, Paradise! I am smelling its aroma coming from before (the mountain of) Uhud,” Later on Sad said, “O Allah’s Apostle! I cannot achieve or do what he (i.e. Anas bin An-Nadr) did. We found more than eighty wounds by swords and arrows on his body. We found him dead and his body was mutilated so badly that none except his sister could recognize him by his fingers.”
Sahi Bukhari: Volume 4, Book 52, Number 63:
Narrated Al-Bara: A man whose face was covered with an iron mask (i.e. clad in armor) came to the Prophet and said, “O Allah’s Apostle! Shall I fight or embrace Islam first? “The Prophet said, “Embrace Islam first and then fight.” So he embraced Islam, and was martyred. Allah’s Apostle said, A Little work, but a great reward. “(He did very little (after embracing Islam), but he will be rewarded in abundance).”
Sahi Bukhari: Volume 4, Book 52, Number 64:
Narrated Anas bin Malik: Um Ar-Rubai’bint Al-Bara’, the mother of Hartha bin Suraqa came to the Prophet and said, “O Allah’s Prophet! Will you tell me about Hartha?” Hartha has been killed (i.e. martyred) on the day of Badr with an arrow thrown by an unidentified person. She added, “If he is in Paradise, I will be patient; otherwise, I will weep bitterly for him.” He said, “O mother of Hartha! There are Gardens in Paradise and your son got the Firdausal-ala (i.e. the best place in Paradise).”
Mishkat al-Masabih, trans. by James Robson (Lahore: Ashraf, 1975) Vol. 1:807.
Abu ‘Abs reported God’s messenger as saying, “No man whose feet become dusty in God’s path will be touched by hell.” Bukhari transmitted it.
Mishkat al-Masabih, Vol. 1:814.
Al-Miqdam b. Madikarib reported God’s messenger as saying, “The martyr receives six good things from God: he is forgiven at the first shedding of his blood, he is shown his abode in paradise, he is preserved from the punishment in the grave, he is kept safe from the greatest terror, he has placed on his head the crown of honour a ruby which is better than the world and what it contains, he is married to seventy-two wives of the maidens with large dark eyes, and is made intercessor for seventy of his relatives.” Tirmidhi and Ibn Majah transmitted it.
Jihad as per Islamic-historians/Scholars/Philosophers:
We can find hundreds of books written by well-known Islamic authorities (Islamic Chintabid or thinker) on Jihad. A few examples of historical events and comments should be enough to lay the foundation that Jihad in Islamic history was primarily a Holy War against the infidels. Here are some examples:
In his book, “ Jurisprudence in Muhammad’s Biography” the Azhar scholar, Dr. Muhammad Sa’id Ramadan al-Buti wrote the following: “The Holy War (Islamic Jihad), as it is known in Islamic Jurisprudence, is basically an offensive war. This is the duty of Muslims in every age when the needed military power becomes available to them. This is the phase in which the meaning of Holy war has taken its final form. Thus the apostle of God said: ‘ I was commanded to fight the people until they believe in Allah and his messages…..(page 134, 7th edition) ”.
Azhar scholar Dr. Buti adds in the same book (page-263): The apostle of Allah started to send military detachments from among his followers to the various Arab tribes which were scattered in the Arab Peninsula to carry out the task of calling (these tribes) to accept Islam. If they did not respond, they (Muslims) would kill them. That was during the 7th Hgira year. The number of the detachments amounted to ten.”
The Baydawi quoted in his book (The lights of Revelation, page-252): “Fight Jews andChristians because they violated the origin of their faith and they do not believe in the religion of the truth (Islam), which abrogated all other religions. Fight them until they pay the poll-tax (Ziziya tax) with submission and humiliation.”
In another place of his book (The Jurisprudence in Muhammad’s Biography) Al-Buti (published in Egypt) quoted: “The concept of Holy War (Jihad) in Islam does not take into consideration whether defensive or an offensive war. Its goal is the exaltation of the Word of Allah and the construction of Islamic society and the establishment of Allah’s Kingdom on Earth regardless of the means. The means would be offensive warfare. In this case, it is the apex, the noblest Holy War. It is legal to carry on a Holy War.”
Ibn Hisham-Al Sohaily quoted in his famous book (Al- Rawd al- Anaf, page-50,51 ): ” No two religions are to exist in the Arab Peninsula .”
Therefore, Saudi Government does not allow any other religion to manifest their religious task. What a tolerant and peaceful religion Islam is!
The well-known Egyptian scholar, Sayyid Qutb, (Sayyid Qutb, Milestones, Revised Edition,chapter. 4, “Jihaad in the Cause of God”) notes four stages in the development of jihad:
1. While the earliest Muslims remained in Mecca before fleeing to Medina, God did not allow them to fight;
2. Permission is given to Muslims to fight against their oppressors;
3. God commands Muslims to fight those fighting them;
4. God commands the Muslims to fight against all polytheists.
Sayyid Qutb views each stage to be replaced by the next stage in this order, the fourth stage to remain permanent). To justify the universal and permanent dimensions of jihad he cites the following Qur’anic passages:
Quran: 4:74-32: They ought to fight in the way of God who have sold the life of this world for the life of the Hereafter; and whoever fights in the way of God and is killed or becomes victorious, to him shall We (God) give a great reward…
Quran: 8:38-40: and fight them until there is no oppression and the religion is wholly for God….
Quran: 9:29-32: Fight against those among the People of the Book (Jews and Christians) who do not believe in God and the Last Day, who do not forbid what God and His messenger have forbidden, until they are subdued and payjizyah (tax on non-Muslims) …
Sayyid Qutb, however, pours scorn upon those who view jihad as solely defensive:
… They are ignorant of the nature of Islam and of its function, and that it has a right to take the initiative for human freedom. Thus wherever an Islamic community exists which is a concrete example of the Divinely-ordained system of life, it has a God-given right to step forward and take control of the political authority so that it may establish the Divine system on earth, while it leaves the matter of belief to individual conscience.
Maulana Mawdudi’s Fatwa:
Likewise, the popular Pakistani Muslim revivalist Abu’l Ala Mawdudi rejects any distinction between offensive and defensive jihad. So also, the distinguished contemporary Pakistani scholar, Fazlur Rahman, while recognizing the extensive presence of jihad in the Qur’an, rejects the stand of those modern Muslim apologists who have tried to explain the jihad of the early (Muslim) Community in purely defensive terms (Fazlur Rahman, Islam (Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 1979) 37).
According to the Encyclopaedia of Islam, “the fight is obligatory even when the unbelievers have not started it (E. Tyan, “Djihad”, Encyclopaedia of Islam, 2nd ed. (Leiden: Brill, 1965). In the words of Rudolph Peters the “ultimate aim of jihad is ‘the subjection of the unbelievers’ and ‘the extirpation of unbelief’” (Rudolph Peters, “Jihad”, The Encyclopedia of Religion (NewYork: Macmillan, 1987) Vol. 8:88-91).
All of these authorities simply echo Islam’s fundamental assumption that world sovereignty must be in the hands of Muslims.
Quran: 16:101: And when We put a revelation in place of (another) revelation, – and Allah knoweth best what He revealeth – they say: Lo! thou art but inventing. Most of them know not.
On the basis of these verses there arose within the Muslim community the principle of Qur’anic interpretation, called naskh (“abrogation”) which stipulated that earlier peaceful verses could be abrogated by later militant verses, i.e., in the case of jihad the Meccan verses were abrogated by the Medinan verses. It is well known that many Muslim scholars in the early history of Islam contended that Qur’an 9:5, sometimes called “the verse of the sword”, abrogated a host of peaceful passages in earlier portions of the Qur’an.
What it has signified in the past and signifies at present for masses of Muslims is well summarized in a statement by the world renowned Ibn Khaldun (A.D. 1332-1406), Islam’s great historian, sociologist and philosopher:
In the Muslim community, the holy war is a religious duty, because of the universalism of the (Muslim) mission and (the obligation to) convert everybody to Islam either by persuasion or by force. Therefore, caliphate and royal authority are united in (Islam), so that the person in charge can devote the available strength to both of them at the same (Ibn Khaldun, The Muqaddimah, trans. by Franz Rosenthal (New York: Pantheon Books Inc., 1958) Vol. 1:473).
(The Translation of the Meanings of Sahih al-Bukhari, Vol. 1:xxiv-xliii ).
So, it is incumbent upon us (Muslims) to follow the path which Allah’s Messenger (Muhammad) adopted to avoid polytheism and heresy in all its shapes and to take the Holy Qur’an and the Prophet’s Traditions as torches in front of us to guide us. We have to teach our brethren and convey the Message to non-Muslims all over the world as much as possible in order to save them from the Hell-fire. We have to prepare ourselves to stand in the face of our enemy and to possess the means of power and to participate in the progress of useful industries in order to protect our religion and be powerful enough to face our enemy, as Allah, the Elevated says in Surat al-Anfal(8:60):
Qur’an: 8:60: Against them (kaffirs) make ready your strength to the utmost of your power, including steeds of war (tanks, places, missiles and other weapons, etc.) to strike terror into the (hearts of) the Enemy of Allah and your enemy, and others beside, whom you may not know, but whom Allah does know. Whatever you shall spend in the Cause of Allah, shall be repaid to you, and you shall not be treated unjustly
How many terrorists would appeal to this verse “to strike terror into the hearts of the enemy”?
The majority of the Qur’an’s texts themselves clearly identify jihad as physical warfare in Islam and, Islamically, God’s way of establishing the Kingdom of God on earth. Likewise, from the Hadith and the earliest biographies of Muhammad it is just as evident that the early Muslim community understood these Qur’anic texts to be taken literally.
Historically, therefore, from the time of Muhammad onwards, jihad as physical warfare in support of the message of Islam has been a reality for the Muslim community. Hence, it comes as no surprise when even terrorists (Osama and his al-Qaeda) easily appeal to these source materials to justify their actions, not to speak of their teachers who teach the theory and the art of terrorism. September 11, 2001, terrorist act in the soil of America is the glittering example of Jihadi mindset of Islamist like Osama bin Laden.
Qur’anic Ayats (I just mentioned above) and numerous Sahi Hadiths of same kind were instrumental for Muslims to dedicate their strength & minds for the cause of Islam. Therefore, in the name of spreading the religion, devout Muslim fighters killed millions of people while occupying neighboring Arab lands such as Syria, Jordan, Palestine, Egypt, Iraq and non-Arab countries like India, Turkey, Libya, Iran etc. Even Spain had fallen into their hands for hundreds of years. I simply wonder were these wars defensive. Were those swords used by Islamic soldiers to occupy country after country be considered a symbol of forgiveness or mercy? Following Muhammad’s death, his companions fought each other in relentless savage wars competing for authority.
In summary, Islamic Jihad with the help of Islamic sword–hundreds of tribes were wiped out from the Arabian Peninsula. Thousands were orphaned and widowed. Hazzaz bin Yousuf killed more than a hundred thousand Sahabis, Ibne Khattal was killed in Kaba’a. Later Abdulla Bin Zubair was killed in the same Kaba’a. By the end of the first civil war of Muslims, all the Badari Sahabis were killed. By the end of three civil wars all the Sahabis were killed “it sucked up all the strength of Muslims” ( Bokhari). Ten thousand Muslims were killed in the Jamal war between Hazrat Ali (RA) and Bibi Ayesha (RA). Islamic scholar Dr. Abu Zayd Shalabi claimed in his book (page-75), in the ‘battle of Alees’ which took place on the border of Iraq, (Siffin war between Hazrat Ali and Hazrat Mwabia ), the great Islamic General Khalid killed 70,000 people.
Thousands of non-Muslims were killed. After the death of Prophet Muhammad, there were four most favorite disciples of Prophet who ruled the Islamic kingdom established by the prophet Muhammad, who were known as the most pious caliphs. Out of these four Caliphs—three of them were brutally assassinated, and only one had natural death because of his old age and very short rule of the Islamic state. Karbala was flooded with blood with a roar of “Allahu Akbar!” Was it because of the fact that Islamic sword was the sign of Mercy? The fact of the matter is—sword can never be the sign of mercy! Period.
Global Agenda: As I cited various valuable quotes, which clearly depicted a special and unique feature, which is totally absent in any other monolithic religions of the world. Unlike any other world religion—Islam has an ulterior motive in its agenda. Islam considers it has a sacred and mandatory God given duty to spread Islamic message (Din-e-Islam) to all the inhabitants of the world. Their ultimate wishful goal is to convert and bring entire mankind under the fold of Islam, the only true religion of Allah. To this end—two main groups are working very hard. These two groups are:
(a) Militant/radical Mullahs, (b) Educated/elite western residing true believing Muslims (Muslims of the ummatic groups in the west such as: AMC, CAIR, ICNA, ISNA, NABIC etc). Here we can exclude group-C Muslims (general God fearing innocent gullible Muslims who constitute about 70-80% of the total Muslims.
Both the groups (A & B) have one thing common in their minds. That is to convert sufficient peoples to Islam in order to establish Islamic Sharia’h or Huhud Laws (Allah’s laws just like Afghan Taliban state) as the state governing administration. Here the main difference is—group A (Militant/fanatics) is engaged in armed struggles (Holy war, Terrorism); and group-B (mainly western resident) is engaged in secret and peaceful propagation with sweet talks and peaceful persuasion of the gullible western peoples by deceitful sermons in the mosques and in various annual and semi-annual Islamic conferences and meetings (Ummatic conference). Both have one last thing in mind—to establish Islamic Sharia’h law in the state.
Conclusion:
Our gullible and wishful Islamists like that Harvard graduate, which we have plenty all over the world, or any other Islamists who wants to twist the real practical and historical meaning of Jihad to fool the modern world, which we have among educated Muslims scattered everywhere, must consider this. If they want to give a new twisted meaning – a sober and politically correct one — of the word Jihad, they had better first change the Qur’an, Hadiths and all those Islamic history books available in the library throughout the world. Alternatively, they should dump all the Islamic history literature into the Daria or sea and re-write a new peaceful Islamic history by themselves. Sadly, if they do so, then it will be a Reformed Islam, which Mullahs will now allow to happen any time soon. Therefore, the Islamic elites, many of who visit NFB (News From Bangladesh) on a regular basis, will have to swallow their false pride and lick their wounds too. The proverbial phrase – the dogs will be barking, but the caravan will pass. Humanity is poised now to get rid of all kinds belief system that has crippled the humankind and which never allowed us to rich for a higher plane.
References:
1. The Holy Qur’an, Translated by A. Yousuf Ali, Published by Amana Corporation, Brentwood, Maryland, 1983
2. Buchari Sharif, Bengali Translation by Maulana Muhammad Mustafizur Rahman, Sulemani Printers and Publishers, Dhaka, Second edition-1999
3. Holy Qur’an, Bengali translation by Maulana Muhiuddin khan, Khademu Harmain Sharifain, Saudi Arabia, Madina Mannwara, 1413 Hijri.
4. The Biography of Muhammad and the Wars (Maghazy) Ibn Isaac, Dr. Sohaul Zakkar, dar Al Fekr
5 The Biography of the Prophet, Ibn Kathir, dar Al Knowledge, Beirut
Sheriff your ignorance of history is almost as amazing as your ignorance of religion.
If you want evidence of just one example of muzzy atrocities, look up the sack of Antioch.
The Americans started the shia and sunni hating each other??! LOL you are too much.
brothers do not taint your tongues with words of hatred and insults. I ask that if you wish to respond to the claims brought against the Prophet (SAW) do so in a manner that would please him, for he would not wish for a crusade in his name.
Mr. Stewart,
your earlier comments on Islam, calling it “Mohammadism” proves to me that you have either been reading the wrong the material or simply just not reading. It is an Arabic term “Islam” and Muslim if you wish to refer to one who is of Islam. If you see mistakes such as getting the name wrong I can absolutely guarantee you that the information is wrong: calling Islam “Mohamadism”, calling Muslims “Islamists”, and quotes from the Quran that are taken out of context. If you take something out of context they you loose the meaning of that something that was removed. My suggestion is to get yourself a copy of the Quran in English, make sure you ask a Muslim religious leader which authors are better for translations. I hope you will take my suggestions and not be angered by me.
Mr. Willard,
Sorry to disappoint you but Capital Punishment is clearly laid out in the Old Testament, Which Jesus (A) adhered to, for he was indeed a Rabi. Although I do agree Jesus never did order a killing of any one. But then again, he was never confronted with such political problems as Muhammad (SAW) was.
Mr. jesussservant7, Just as I told Mr. Willard above I tell you. And I must also ask you like I asked Mr. Stuart to revise your research.
Mr. Realist is it?
The Crusades were a massive force that were raised for a single purpose. A religious purpose. And they massacred All Jews, Muslims and even some Christians both along the way and in Jerusalem. Although I was not aware of them being hardened soldiers (maybe they were, maybe they weren’t) a force as large as theirs cannot be considered ragtag, unless you just think they were dirty. Not to mention the fact that They fled the city of Jerusalem as soon as Salahoudin approached the walls of Jerusalem.
Mr. Ally,
It seems to me that you have been scarred by something in your past, I’m no psychologist but I’d recommended you calm yourself down.
Mr. Common Sense,
The Quran states clearly “There is no compulsion in religon” and the Quran also states that those who have not realized that the Quran is the true message of God and are righteous human beings will achieve paradise. Alhumdulillah, I respect your calmness and your willingness to be open minded. Peace be with you.
I pray that you all can find common ground to stand on and dismiss the earlier confrontation for it was naught more than a vicious circle. Salam, Peace be with you all.
Salaam Muslim4life,
The Myth:
Muhammad Would Never Approve of Rape
The Truth:
It is against Islam to rape Muslim women, but Muhammad actually encouraged the rape of others captured in battle. This hadith provides the context for the Qur’anic verse (4:24):
The Apostle of Allah (may peace be upon him) sent a military expedition to Awtas on the occasion of the battle of Hunain. They met their enemy and fought with them. They defeated them and took them captives.
Some of the Companions of the Apostle of Allah (may peace be upon him) were reluctant to have intercourse with the female captives in the presence of their husbands who were unbelievers. So Allah, the Exalted, sent down the Qur’anic verse: (Sura 4:24) “And all married women (are forbidden) unto you save those (captives) whom your right hands possess.” (Abu Dawud 2150, also Muslim 3433)
Actually, as the hadith indicates, it wasn’t Muhammad, but “Allah the Exalted” who told the men to rape the women in front of their husbands – which is all the more reason not to think of Islam as being the same as other religion.
Note also that the husbands of these unfortunate victims were obviously alive after battle. This is important because it flatly contradicts those apologists who like to argue that the women Muhammad enslaved were widowed and thus unable to fend for themselves. (Even if the apologists were right, what sort of a moral code is it that forces a widow to choose between being raped and starving?)
There are several other episodes in which Muhammad is offered the clear opportunity to disavow raping women – yet he instead offers advice on how to proceed. In one case, his men were reluctant to devalue their new slaves for later resale by getting them pregnant. Muhammad was asked about coitus interruptus in particular:
“O Allah’s Apostle! We get female captives as our share of booty, and we are interested in their prices, what is your opinion about coitus interruptus?” The Prophet said, “Do you really do that? It is better for you not to do it. No soul that which Allah has destined to exist, but will surely come into existence.” (Bukhari34:432)
As indicated, the prophet of Islam did not mind his men raping the women, provided they ejaculated within the bodies of their victims.
As one might imagine, Muhammad’s obvious approval of raping women captured in battle and his own personal participation as recorded in many places is of intense inconvenience to the Muslim apologists of our time. For this reason, some of them attempt to explain away these many episodes and Qur’anic references to sex with captives by pretending that these are cases in which women have fled bad marriages and sought refuge with the Muslims. Some apologists even refer to them as “wives,” even though the Qur’an makes a clear distinction between “those whom thy right hand possesses” and true wives (see Sura 33:50).
Beyond the desperation of the 21st century apologist however, there is absolutely nothing in the historical text that supports this rosy revision of Muslim history. The women of the Banu Mustaliq were sold into slavery following their rape:
“We went out with Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) on the expedition to the Bi’l-Mustaliq and took captive some excellent Arab women; and we desired them, for we were suffering from the absence of our wives, (but at the same time) we also desired ransom for them. So we decided to have sexual intercourse with them but by observing ‘azl (Withdrawing the male sexual organ before emission of semen to avoid-conception). But we said: We are doing an act whereas Allah’s Messenger is amongst us; why not ask him? So we asked Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him), and he said: It does not matter”(Sahih Muslim 3371)
In fact, female slaves were traded like any other simple commodity by Muhammad and his bad of devoted followers:
“Then the apostle sent Sa-d b. Zayd al-Ansari, brother of Abdu’l-Ashal with some of the captive women of Banu Qurayza to Najd and he sold them for horses and weapons.” (Ibn Ishaq/Hisham/Hisham 693)
Is it Islamic to sell one’s wife for horses? Clearly these were not wives!
More importantly, by definition a “captured” woman is not one who is fleeing her husband. She is fleeing her captor (ie. the Muslim slave raider). This hadith describes a typical raid, in which the women and children are captured as they are attempting to flee the attacking Muslims:
“…and then we attacked from all sides and reached their watering-place where a battle was fought. Some of the enemies were killed and some were taken prisoners. I saw a group of persons that consisted of women and children[escaping in the distance]. I was afraid lest they should reach the mountain before me, so I shot an arrow between them and the mountain. When they saw the arrow, they stopped. So I brought them, driving them along” (Sahin Muslim 4345)
The Muslim narrator (who happens to be Muhammad’s adopted son) sees the women trying to escape (following the massacre of their men) and cuts off their route by shooting an arrow into their path. These aren’t women trying to seek refuge with the Muslims. They are trying to avoid capture by the Muslims.
The same hadith goes on to recount that Muhammad personally demanded one of the captured women for his own use:
I drove them along until I brought them to Abu Bakr who bestowed that girl upon me as a prize. So we arrived in Medina. I had not yet disrobed her when the Messenger of Allah (may peace be upon him) met me in the street and said: “Give me that girl.” (Sahih Muslim 4345)
The prophet of Islam and his companions used war to collect women for personal sexual use and for trading. Unless she was arbitrarily declared as someone’s wife, the woman became a sex slave. In no case was her fate tied to anything that she had personally done, nor was she given a choice about her future.
Qur’an, Hadith and Scholars:Al-‘Azl
Al-‘Azl, (?????) also known as coitus interruptus, is the practice of having sexual intercourse with a woman but withdrawing the penis before ejaculation. Apparently al-‘Azl with female captives and slaves was a pretty important topic for Muhammad and his companions as evidenced by the abundance of Hadith material on the subject.
Practiced during Muhammad’s lifetime
Narrated Jabir: We used to practice coitus interruptus during the lifetime of Allah’s Apostle .
Sahih Bukhari 7:62:135
Narrated Jabir: We used to practice coitus interrupt us while the Quran was being revealed. Jabir added: We used to practice coitus interruptus during the lifetime of Allah’s Apostle while the Quran was being Revealed.
Sahih Bukhari 7:62:136
When having sex with your captive, it’s better if you do not pull out at the end
Narrated Abu Said Al-Khudri: that while he was sitting with Allah’s Apostle he said, “O Allah’s Apostle! We get female captives as our share of booty, and we are interested in their prices, what is your opinion about coitus interruptus?” The Prophet said, “Do you really do that? It is better for you not to do it. No soul that which Allah has destined to exist, but will surely come into existence.”
Sahih Bukhari 3:34:432
Narrated Ibn Muhairiz: I saw Abu Said and asked him about coitus interruptus. Abu Said said, “We went with Allah’s Apostle, in the Ghazwa of Barli Al-Mustaliq and we captured some of the ‘Arabs as captives, and the long separation from our wives was pressing us hard and we wanted to practice coitus interruptus. We asked Allah’s Apostle (whether it was permissible). He said, “It is better for you not to do so. No soul, (that which Allah has) destined to exist, up to the Day of Resurrection, but will definitely come, into existence.”
Sahih Bukhari 3:46:718
Narrated Ibn Muhairiz: I entered the Mosque and saw Abu Said Al-Khudri and sat beside him and asked him about Al-Azl (i.e. coitus interruptus). Abu Said said, “We went out with Allah’s Apostle for the Ghazwa of Banu Al-Mustaliq and we received captives from among the Arab captives and we desired women and celibacy became hard on us and we loved to do coitus interruptus. So when we intended to do coitus interruptus, we said, ‘How can we do coitus interruptus before asking Allah’s Apostle who is present among us?” We asked (him) about it and he said, “It is better for you not to do so, for if any soul (till the Day of Resurrection) is predestined to exist, it will exist.”
Sahih Bukhari 5:59:459
Narrated Abu Said Al-Khudri: That during the battle with Bani Al-Mustaliq they (Muslims) captured some females and intended to have sexual relation with them without impregnating them. So they asked the Prophet about coitus interruptus. The Prophet said, “It is better that you should not do it, for Allah has written whom He is going to create till the Day of Resurrection.” Qaza’a said, “I heard Abu Sa’id saying that the Prophet said, ‘No soul is ordained to be created but Allah will create it.”
Sahih Bukhari 9:93:506
Narrated Abu Said Al-Khudri: We got female captives in the war booty and we used to do coitus interruptus with them. So we asked Allah’s Apostle about it and he said, “Do you really do that?” repeating the question thrice, “There is no soul that is destined to exist but will come into existence, till the Day of Resurrection.”
Sahih Bukhari 7:62:137
Narrated Abu Said Al-Khudri: That while he was sitting with the Prophet a man from the Ansar came and said, “O Allah’s Apostle! We get slave girls from the war captives and we love property; what do you think about coitus interruptus?” Allah’s Apostle said, “Do you do that? It is better for you not to do it, for there is no soul which Allah has ordained to come into existence but will be created.”
Sahih Bukhari 8:77:600
Abu Sirma said to Abu Sa’id al Khadri (Allah he pleased with him): O Abu Sa’id, did you hear Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) mentioning al-‘azl? He said: Yes, and added: We went out with Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) on the expedition to the Bi’l-Mustaliq and took captive some excellent Arab women; and we desired them, for we were suffering from the absence of our wives, (but at the same time) we also desired ransom for them. So we decided to have sexual intercourse with them but by observing ‘azl (Withdrawing the male sexual organ before emission of semen to avoid conception). But we said: We are doing an act whereas Allah’s Messenger is amongst us; why not ask him? So we asked Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him), and he said: It does not matter if you do not do it, for every soul that is to be born up to the Day of Resurrection will be born.
Sahih Muslim 8:3371, See also: Sahih Muslim 8:3372
Yahya related to me from Malik from Rabia ibn Abi Abd ar-Rahman from Muhammad ibn Yahya ibn Habban that Ibn Muhayriz said, “I went into the mosque and saw Abu Said al-Khudri and so I sat by him and asked him about coitus interruptus. Abu Said al-Khudri said, ‘We went out with the Messenger of Allah, may Allah bless him and grant him peace, on the expedition to the Banu al-Mustaliq. We took some Arabs prisoner, and we desired the women as celibacy was hard for us. We wanted the ransom, so we wanted to practise coitus interruptus. We said, ‘Shall we practise coitus interruptus while the Messenger of Allah, may Allah bless him and grant him peace, is among us before we ask him?’ We asked him about that and he said, ‘You don’t have to not do it. There is no self which is to come into existence up to the Day of Rising but that it will come into existence.’ ”
Al-Muwatta 29 32.95b
It’s okay to practice ‘azl when having sex with your slave-girl
Narrated AbuSa’id al-Khudri: A man said: Apostle of Allah, I have a slave-girl and I withdraw the penis from her (while having intercourse), and I dislike that she becomes pregnant. I intend (by intercourse) what the men intend by it. The Jews say that withdrawing the penis (azl) is burying the living girls on a small scale. He (the Prophet) said: The Jews told a lie. If Allah intends to create it, you cannot turn it away.
Abu Dawud 11:2166
Jabir (Allah be pleased with him) reported that a man came to Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) and said: I have a slave-girl who is our servant and she carries water for us and I have intercourse with her, but I do not want her to conceive. He said: Practise ‘azl, if you so like, but what is decreed for her will come to her. The person stayed back (for some time) and then came and said: The girl has become pregnant, whereupon he said: I told you what was decreed for her would come to her.
Sahih Muslim 8:3383
Your slave-girl is your field, so water it or leave it thirsty if you want
Yahya related to me from Malik from Damra ibn Said al-Mazini from al-Hajjaj ibn Amr ibn Ghaziya that he was sitting with Zayd ibn Thabit when Ibn Fahd came to him. He was from the Yemen. He said, “Abu Said! I have slave-girls. None of the wives in my keep are more pleasing to me than them, and not all of them please me so much that I want a child by them, shall I then practise coitus interruptus?” Zayd ibn Thabit said, “Give an opinion, Hajjaj!” “I said, ‘May Allah forgive you! We sit with you in order to learn from you!’ He said, ‘Give an opinion! ‘I said, ‘She is your field, if you wish, water it, and if you wish, leave it thirsty. I heard that from Zayd.’ Zayd said, ‘He has spoken the truth.’ ”
Al-Muwatta 29 32.99b
“You don’t need your slave-girl’s permission to practice ‘azl with her.”
Yahya related to me from Malik from Humayd ibn Qays al-Makki that a man called Dhafif said that Ibn Abbas was asked about coitus interruptus. He called a slave-girl of his and said, “Tell them.” She was embarrassed. He said, “It is alright, and I do it myself.” Malik said, “A man does not practise coitus interruptus with a free woman unless she gives her permission. There is no harm in practising coitus interruptus with a slave-girl without her permission. Someone who has someone else’s slave-girl as a wife, does not practise coitus interruptus with her unless her people give him permission.”
Al-Muwatta 29 32.100b
Additional Hadith about ‘azl
Sahih Muslim
Sa’d b. Abu Waqqas (Allah be pleased with him) reported that a person came to Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) and said: I do ‘azi with my wife. Thereupon Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) said: Why do you do that? The person said: I fear harm to her child or her children. Thereupon Allah’s Messenger (way peace be upon him) said: If that were harmful it would harm the Persians and the Greeks.
Sahih Muslim 8:3394
Abu Sa’id al-Khudri (Allah be pleased with him) reported: We took women captives, and we wanted to do ‘azl with them. We then asked Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) about it, and he said to us: Verily you do it, verily you do it, verily you do it, but the soul which has to be born until the Day of judgment must be born.
Sahih Muslim 8:3373
Abu Sa’id al-Khudri (Allah be pleased with him) (was asked if he had heard it himself), to which he said: Yes. (I heard) Allah’s Apostle (may peace be upon him) as saying: There is no harm if you do not practise it, for it (the birth of the child) is something ordained (by Allah).
Sahih Muslim 8:3374, See also: Sahih Muslim 8:3375
Abu Sa’id al-Khudri (Allah be pleased with him) reported that Allah’s Apostle (may peace be upon him) was asked about ‘azl, whereupon he said: There is no harm if you do not do that, for it (the birth of the child) is something ordained. Muhammad (one of the narrators) said: (The words) La ‘alaykum (there is no harm) implies its Prohibition.
Sahih Muslim 8:3376
Abu Sa’id al-Khudri (Allah be pleased with him) reported that mention was made of ‘azl in the presence of Allah’s Apostle (may peace be upon him) whereupon he said: Why do you practise it? They said: There is a man whose wife has to suckle the child, and if that person has a sexual intercourse with her (she may conceive) which he does not like, and there is another person who has a slave-girl and he has a sexual intercourse with her, but he does not like her to have conception so that she may not become Umm Walad, whereupon he (the Holy Prophet) said: There is no harm if you do not do that, for that (the birth of the child) is something pre- ordained. Ibn ‘Aun said: I made a mention of this hadith to Hasan, and he said: By Allah, (it seems) as if there is upbraiding in it (for ‘azl).
Sahih Muslim 8:3377, See also: Sahih Muslim 8:3378 and Sahih Muslim 8:3379
Abu Sa’id al-Khudri (Allah be pleased with him) reported: Mention was made about al-‘azl in the presence of Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him), whereupon he said: Why any one of you practises it? (He did not say: One of you should not do it), for there is no created soul, whose creator is not Allah.
Sahih Muslim 8:3380
Abu Sa’id al-Khudri (Allah be pleased with him) reported that Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) was asked about ‘azl, whereupon he said: The child does not come from all the liquid (sermen) and when Allah intends to create anything nothing can prevent it (from coming into existence).
Sahih Muslim 8:3381, See also: Sahih Muslim 8:3382
Jabir b. ‘Abdullah (Allah be pleased with them) reported that a person asked Allah’s Apostle (may peace be upon him) saying: I have a slave-girl and I practise ‘azl with her, whereupon Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) said: This cannot prevent that which Allah has decreed. The person then came (after some time) and said: Messenger of Allah, the slave-girl about whom I talked to you has conceived, whereupon Allah’s Messeuger (may peace be upon him) said: I am the servant of Allah and His Messenger.
Sahih Muslim 8:3384
Al-Muwatta
Yahya related to me from Malik from Abu’n-Nadr, the mawla of Umar ibn Ubaydullah from Amir ibn Sad ibn Abi Waqqas from his father that he used to practise coitus interruptus.
Al-Muwatta 29 32.96b
Yahya related to me from Malik from Abu’n-Nadr, the mawla of Umar ibn Ubaydullah from Ibn Aflah, the mawla of Abu Ayyub al-Ansari from an umm walad of Abu Ayyubal-Ansari that he practised coitus interruptus.
Al-Muwatta 29 32.97b
Yahya related to me from Malik from Nafi that Abdullah ibn Umar did not practise coitus interruptus and thought that it was disapproved.
Al-Muwatta 29 32.98b
Yahya said that Malik related from Ibn Shihab from Salim ibn Abdullah ibn Umar from his father that Umar ibn al-Khattab said, “What’s the matter with men who have intercourse with their slave-girls and then dismiss them? No slave-girl comes to me whose master confesses that he has had intercourse with her but that I connect her child to him, whether or not he has practised coitus interruptus or stopped having intercourse with her.”
Al-Muwatta 36 23.24b
Malik related to me from Nafi that Safiyya bint Abi Ubayd informed him that Umar ibn al-Khattab said, “What is the matter with men who have intercourse with their slave-girls and then leave them to go? No slave-girl comes to me whose master confesses that he has had intercourse with her but that I connect her child to him, whether or not he has practised coitus interruptus or left off from intercourse with her.” Yahya said that he heard Malik say, “What is done in our community about an umm walad who commits a crime is that her master is liable for what she has done up to her value. He does not have to surrender her, and he cannot be made to bear more than her value for her crime.”
Al-Muwatta 36 23.25b
How a Woman Must Prove Rape
Question:
Why are rape victims often punished by Islamic courts as adulterers?
Summary Answer:
Under Islamic law, rape can only be proven if the rapist confesses or if there are four male witnesses. Women who allege rape, without the benefit of the act having been witnessed by four men who subsequently develop a conscience, are actually confessing to having sex. If they or the accused happens to be married, then it is considered to be adultery.
The Qur’an:
Qur’an (2:282) – Establishes that a woman’s testimony is worth only half that of a man’s in court (there is no “he said/she said” gridlock in Islam).
Qur’an (24:4) – “And those who accuse free women then do not bring four witnesses (to adultery), flog them…” Strictly speaking, this verse addresses adultery (revealed at the very time that Muhammad’s favorite wife was being accused of adultery on the basis of only three witnesses, coincidentally enough) however it is a part of the theological underpinning of the Sharia rule.
Qur’an (24:13) – “Why did they not bring four witnesses of it? But as they have not brought witnesses they are liars before Allah.”
Qur’an (2:223) – “Your wives are as a tilth unto you; so approach your tilth when or how ye will…” There is no such thing as rape in marriage, as a man is permitted unrestricted sexual access to his wives.
From the Hadith:
Bukhari (5:59:462) – The background for the Qur’anic requirement of four witnesses to adultery. Muhammad’s favorite wife, Aisha, was accused of cheating [on her polygamous husband]. Three witnesses corroborated the event, but Muhammad apparently did not want to believe it, and so established the arbitrary rule that four witnesses are required.
Additional Notes:
Rape is virtually impossible to prove under strict Islamic law (Sharia). If the man claims that the act was consensual sex, there is very little that the woman can do to refute this. Islam places the burden of avoiding sexual encounters of any sort on the woman.
A recent fatwa from a mainstream Islamic site echoes this rule and even chides a victim of incest for complaining when she has no “evidence”:
However, it is not permissible to accuse the father of rape without evidence. Indeed, the Sharee’ah put some special conditions for proving Zina (fornication or adultery) that are not required in case of other crimes. The crime of Zina is not confirmed except if the fornicator admits it, or with the testimony of four trustworthy men, while the testimony of women is not accepted.
Hence, the statement of this girl or the statement of her mother in itself does not Islamically prove anything against the father, especially that the latter denies it.
Therefore, if this daughter has no evidence to prove that her accusations are true, she should not have claimed that she was raped by her father and she should not have taken him to the court. (IslamWeb.net, Image)
Since it is incredibly unlikely that a child molester will violate his victim in front of “four trustworthy men”, Islamic law amounts to a free pass for sexual predators.
Islamic law rejects forensic evidence (such as DNA) in favor of testimony. An interesting situation thus sometimes develops in cases where a victim alleges rape and the man denies that sex even took place. In the absence of four male witnesses, rape cannot be proven. The woman’s testimony then becomes a “confession” of adultery. She can be stoned, even though the male is unpunished, since he never “confessed” to a sexual act!
Some clerics blame rape on the woman. Australian Sheik Feiz recently said a rape victim “has no one to blame but herself. She displayed her beauty to the entire world… to tease man and appeal to his carnal nature.”
Also, there can be no such thing as rape in marriage, even if the husband has to hit the wife in order to bring about her submission. Another recent fatwa reminds a woman, she “does not have the right to refuse her husband, rather she must respond to his request every time he calls her.” (Islam Q&A, Fatwa No. 33597).
Keep in mind that most Muslim countries do not operate under strict Islamic law, but rather under legal codes imported from the West. Therefore rape victims in these countries can and often do receive justice under more reasonable standards of proof.
Dear Muzzy4life,
Sorry to disappoint you but Mohammadism is a legitimate term. You may not prefer it but it is legitimate and puts the focus correctly on the fact that your false religion is based on the lies of a satanically inspired human.
As impressive as your attempt to be “above” the fray may seem to you, unfortunately your ignorance is what shows through.
May you be blessed with the realization that our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ is the one true light of the world and leave your satanic cult.
Stewart.you donno any thing and always write some non sense..
its better u try to learn some thing and then comment
THE WISDOM OF MUHAMMAD
Muhammad SQUATTED like a woman to have a PEE!
Muslim men and boys are told that they have to sit down when they have to take a piss, no matter how dirty or filthy the toilet is. You MUST sit on that dirty toilet to urinate, like a woman, or face the torment of the grave and the hell fire.
You have to do this because Muhammad, himself, used to squat to pee like a woman, but than Muhammad used to cross dress and wear his wife’s clothes.
SEX WITH A CHILD
Ayatollah Khomeini wrote a Tahrir or exegesis with compilations of different rulings. The book, Tahrir ol
vasyleh, has been translated into English. Following are a few highlights of his views regarding Islamic laws regulating sex ref (we cannot vouch for accuracy):
“A man can have sexual pleasure from a child as young as a baby. However he should not
penetrate, sodomising the child is OK. If the man penetrates and damages the child then he should be responsible for her subsistence all her life. This girl however does not count as one of his four permanent wives. The man will not be eligible to marry the girl’s sister.” – From Khomeini’s book, “Tahrir ol vasyleh”, fourth volume, Darol Elm, Qom, Iran, 1990 Excerpt: Page (1)
F–KED YOUNG IS A GUARANTEE OF HEAVEN
“It is better for a girl to marry in such a time when she would begin menstruation at her husband’s house rather than her father’s home. Any father marrying his daughter so young will have a permanent place in heaven.” – From Khomeini’s book, “Tahrir ol vasyleh”, fourth volume, Darol Elm, Qom, Iran,
1990.
“A man can have sex with animals such as sheep, cows, camels and so on. However he should kill the animal after he has his orgasm. He should not sell the meat to the people in his own village, however selling the meat to the next door village should be fine.” – From Khomeini’s book, “Tahrir ol vasyleh”, fourth volume, Darol Elm, Qom, Iran, 1990
“If one commits the act of sodomy with a cow, a ewe, or a camel, their urine and their excrement become impure, and even their milk may no longer be consumed. The animal must then be killed and as quickly as possible and burned.” – From The little green book, Sayings of Ayatollah Khomeini, Political, Philosophical, Social
Until 2002, it was, in fact, permissible to marry a girl as young as nine years of age in Iran without the consent of her parents. A law passed in that year required parental consent for marriage ofgirls under age 13.
Mohammad was an Arab man, who lived 1400 years ago.
To realize his desire to rule over people, and satisfy his above-average sexual desires, he lied to everyone that he was receiving revelations from God.
Comparing to his surrounding people who were immoral enough to bury their infant daughters, he was a relatively clever guy, intelligent, but evil to the core. Studying Islam almost makes one think Mohammed was the devil himself which he kept talking of.
From a Mohammedan perspective, Mohammed was a kind truthful man, and the truly last prophet of God.
This is all there is to him. He was an evil liar and a violent man with a larger than usual sexual appetite. He was a pedophile, because when he was 54 years old, he married a 6 year old little girl. He was old enough to be her grandfather.
If Mohammed was truly a prophet, he would have set better examples.
If Allah was a true god, he would know that Mohammed would be called a pedophile in the future. How could Allah allow his last messenger to be called a pedophile in the future? Was it necessary for Mohammed to have married a 6 year old little girl and result in being called a pedophile later on?
MUHAMMAD & HIS WILLIE
Here then is the modesty of Mohammed, the modesty of a man with a raging phallic complex:
Al Hadis, Vol. 1, p. 680, No. 44,
“When one of you comes to the privy, he shall not touch his penis with his right hand.” Reported by Abu Qatada, Attested by agreement.
In ancient times the custom was to keep the right hand clean because one ate and greeted with it, but the next Hadith shows that, in Mohammed’s case, there was more to this than cultural cleanliness.
Al Hadis, Same, p. 685, No. 65,
“Whenever Mohammed passed urine he used to cleanse his penis.”
Reported by Hakam-b-Sufyan and Attested by Abu Daud and Nisai.
Al Hadis, Vol 1, p. 688, No. 236,
Abul Juhaim-b-Hares reported, “I saw the Prophet when he was urinating. I saluted him, but he did not return the salute… He struck it (his penis) with a stick, rubbed his hands on the wall and then his face, and saluted me.”
Sharhi Sunnat.
This shows that Mohammed was terrified of touching his organ. Ask any psychologist what this implies.
When Mohammed relieved himself it was a spiritual event.
In Al Hadis, Vol. 1, p. 679, When Mohammed entered the privy he said, “O Allah, I seek refuge from male and female spirits.” Reported by Anas, attested by agreement.
We see that Mohammed feared being sexually molested by devils. There are several Hadith where Mohammed discussed male and female devils (incubi and succubi) molesting people in their sleep.
Regarding wiping one’s bottom in the privy,
Al Hadis, Vol. 1, p. 680-681,
“Whoever cleanses (after elimination) with stones or collyrium, he shall use an odd number… and whoever comes to the privy, he shall conceal himself, even using a heap of sand, because the devil plays with the private parts of the children of Adam…” Reported by Abu Hurairah, Attested by Abu Daud and Ibn Majah.
Remember, to a Muslim, this Hadith is just as authoritative a revelation as the Bible or the Koran. To you who witness to Muslims, this is a good reason for never starting with the “scripture” of Islam to get a Muslim to listen to a Christian witness. Indeed, all over the world, Christian ministers try to witness to Muslims by using both the Koran and the Bible. Only a fool would take the thoughts of Mohammed as a starting point to lead to Jesus Christ and the Gospel.
Do you see Mohammed’s terror of his own sexuality? On page 682 in the above source he forbid cleansing oneself with bones because they are the food of devils. The Jinn, or devils, were so impressed with Mohammed’s tender mercies toward them that a group of them converted to Islam. Read about it in Sura 72 of the Koran. Could Satan believe the Koran and become a believer? The answer is, YES, since he is the god of Islam.
But, I digress, so back to Mohammed’s sexual complex.
Mohammed feared being seen by men when he was urinating,
Al Hadis, Vol. 1, p. 685,
Omar reported that the Prophet saw him standing while urinating and said,
“O Omar, don’t pass urine while standing, so I never again passed urine while standing.” Attested by Tirmizi.
Also, No. 69 on the same page, Ayesha reported (after Mohammed’s death) “Whoever tells you that the Prophet passed urine while standing is lying to you…” Attested by Ahmed and Tirmizi.
PEEING LIKE A WOMAN
(1) Al Hadis, Vol 1, p. 686, no. 74, Abdur Rahman-b-Hasannah reported, “the messenger of Allah came out to the privy with a leather shield in his hand. He put it down, took his seat, and urinated against it. We said, ‘Look, the Prophet urinates just like a woman…’
(2) The Prophet said, ‘Don’t you know what happened to the ruler of Israel? When urine fell on their garments they used to cut it out with scissors, so the ruler of Israel prohibited them, and God punished him for it…” Attested by Abu Daud, Ibn Majah, and Abu Musa.
MUHAMMAD & HIS HANDBAG
Al Hadis, Vol. 1, p. 616-617, No. 54, Abu Hurairah reported that the Messenger of Allah said, “The perfume of a man is that which has a fragrance but it has no color. The perfume of a woman has a color, but it must not have an odor.” Attested by Tirmizi and Nisai, while in the next Hadith, No. 55, Walid-b-Oqbah reported that the Messenger of Allah had a bag he carried from which he perfumed himself. Attested by Abu Daud.
SHAKING HANDS
Al Hadis, Vol. 1, No. 38, Anas reported that a man asked the prophet, “When a Muslim meets his brother how should he greet him? Should he nod his head?” “No” said the Prophet. “Should he embrace and kiss him?”
“No” said the Prophet. “Should he take his hand and shake it?” “Yes” replied the Prophet. Attested by Tirmizi.
BALLS NAKED
Now, that is very clear, but we note that the Prophet Mohammed didn’t keep his own law, as is obvious in…..
Al Hadis, Vol. 1, p. 579,
No. 42, Ayesha reported, “Zaid-b-Haresah came to Medina while the Messenger of Allah was in my house. When he came to the door, the Prophet stood up with nothing on… and embraced and kissed him.” Attested by Tirmizi. And in the same source, No. 44, Shabi reported that, “the Holy Prophet met Ja`far-b-Abi Taleb, embraced him and kissed him in the place between the eyes.” Attested by Abu Daud.
MUHAMMAD GETS HORNEY IF SOMEONE IS BUTT NAKED
Mohammed even drew Allah into his personal phobias as he showed in…..
Al Hadis, Vol 1, p. 706, No. 130,
Ya`la reported that the Messenger of Allah saw a naked man bathing in a field, so he ascended the pulpit (of the mosque) and said…. “Allah is bashful, keeper of secrets. He loves bashfulness and concealment. So when any of you takes a bath, he shall conceal himself (from Allah).” Attested by Aby Daud and Nisai.
BASHFUL ALLAH
This modesty of Allah is better understood as we read…..
Al Hadis, Vol. 1, p.
494, No. 255, Abu Sayeed al-Khodri reported that the Messenger of Allah was much more bashful than the virgins within their head-veils. Attested by agreement.
The God of the Bible, Elohim, created Adam and Eve naked, and God had no problem with their nakedness:
The Bible, Genesis
2:25, And they were both naked, the man and his wife, and were not ashamed.
They were not ashamed because God, their only friend in the whole earth, was not “bashful” or ashamed of them. Men need to hide only from a lusting god like Allah.
POLLUTED WATER IS GOOD FOR YOU
Al Hadis, Vol. 1, p. 390-391, No. 94-95. While he demanded cleansing from human urine and semen, he claimed that animal urine was harmless, and water from polluted wells was all right to use for cleansing ablutions, “Verily, water does not become impure.” Al Hadis, Vol 3, p. 806, No. 206 and Vol.
1, p. 710, (141); p. 715 (159); p. 722 (245).
Kafeel – Your spelling and grammer are certainly pathetic. I have forgotten more about this subject that your pea brain could ever hold.
oh really.i give a s***…..
If you want to know the subject! Especially religion and to get the required knowledge correctly without prejudice, Open you’re minded and heart.
to all of relegion is definetly man made look at the way you all basing each other.relegion removes GOD and spiritualiy and war ,hatred replaces it.we all GOD’s children we will be on earth ,in the earth and if there is a heaven or hell we ”ll meet ther again ,so humankind please practise the only principle that is inherent to human LOVE
Salaam no brainer,
“Religion as we know it is obsolete”!
Hitchens, Dawkins or Jesus?
John 4:19-26. Jesus speaking to the Samaritan woman.
They crucified him because he said he was finished with RELIGION.
1 Corinthians 6:19-20; 2 Corinthians 6:14-18; John ch 14 to ch 17.
But there was no money in his Gospel!
There was no priest caste or High Priests among his followers (Matthew 20:20-28).
He was a disaster as far as ORGANIZED RELIGION was concerned, so they had to get rid of him.
NEVER man spoke like THIS Man!
THE SERMON ON THE MOUNT
The Beatitudes
1And seeing the multitudes, He went up on a mountain, and when He was seated His disciples came to Him. 2Then He opened His mouth and taught them, saying:
3″Blessed are the poor in spirit,
For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
4Blessed are those who mourn,
For they shall be comforted.
5Blessed are the meek,
For they shall inherit the earth.
6Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,
For they shall be filled.
7Blessed are the merciful,
For they shall obtain mercy.
8Blessed are the pure in heart,
For they shall see God.
9Blessed are the peacemakers,
For they shall be called sons of God.
10Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake,
For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
11″Blessed are you when they revile and persecute you, and say all kinds of evil against you falsely for My sake. 12Rejoice and be exceedingly glad, for great is your reward in heaven, for so they persecuted the prophets who were before you.
Believers Are Salt and Light
13 “You are the salt of the earth; but if the salt loses its flavor, how shall it be seasoned? It is then good for nothing but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot by men.
14″You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. 15Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. 16Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.
Christ Fulfills the Law
17 “Do not think that I came to destroy the Law or the Prophets. I did not come to destroy but to fulfill. 18For assuredly, I say to you, till heaven and earth pass away, one jot or one tittle will by no means pass from the law till all is fulfilled. 19Whoever therefore breaks one of the least of these commandments, and teaches men so, shall be called least in the kingdom of heaven; but whoever does and teaches them, he shall be called great in the kingdom of heaven. 20For I say to you, that unless your righteousness exceeds the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, you will by no means enter the kingdom of heaven.
Murder Begins in the Heart
21 “You have heard that it was said to those of old, “You shall not murder, and whoever murders will be in danger of the judgment.’ 22But I say to you that whoever is angry with his brother without a cause shall be in danger of the judgment. And whoever says to his brother, “Raca!’ shall be in danger of the council. But whoever says, “You fool!’ shall be in danger of hell fire. 23Therefore if you bring your gift to the altar, and there remember that your brother has something against you, 24leave your gift there before the altar, and go your way. First be reconciled to your brother, and then come and offer your gift. 25Agree with your adversary quickly, while you are on the way with him, lest your adversary deliver you to the judge, the judge hand you over to the officer, and you be thrown into prison.
26Assuredly, I say to you, you will by no means get out of there till you have paid the last penny.
Adultery in the Heart
27 “You have heard that it was said to those of old, “You shall not commit adultery.’
28But I say to you that whoever looks at a woman to lust for her has already committed adultery with her in his heart. 29If your right eye causes you to sin, pluck it out and cast it from you; for it is more profitable for you that one of your members perish, than for your whole body to be cast into hell. 30And if your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off and cast it from you; for it is more profitable for you that one of your members perish, than for your whole body to be cast into hell.
Marriage Is Sacred and Binding
31 “Furthermore it has been said, “Whoever divorces his wife, let him give her a certificate of divorce.’ 32But I say to you that whoever divorces his wife for any reason except sexual immorality causes her to commit adultery; and whoever marries a woman who is divorced commits adultery.
Jesus Forbids Oaths
33 “Again you have heard that it was said to those of old, “You shall not swear falsely, but shall perform your oaths to the Lord.’ 34But I say to you, do not swear at all: neither by heaven, for it is God’s throne; 35nor by the earth, for it is His footstool; nor by Jerusalem, for it is the city of the great King. 36Nor shall you swear by your head, because you cannot make one hair white or black. 37But let your “Yes’ be “Yes,’ and your “No,’ “No.’ For whatever is more than these is from the evil one.
Go the Second Mile
38 “You have heard that it was said, “An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’ 39But I tell you not to resist an evil person. But whoever slaps you on your right cheek, turn the other to him also. 40If anyone wants to sue you and take away your tunic, let him have your cloak also. 41And whoever compels you to go one mile, go with him two. 42Give to him who asks you, and from him who wants to borrow from you do not turn away.
Love Your Enemies
43 “You have heard that it was said, “You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’
44But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you, 45that you may be sons of your Father in heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. 46For if you love those who love you, what reward have you? Do not even the tax collectors do the same? 47And if you greet your brethren only, what do you do more than others? Do not even the tax collectors do so? 48Therefore you shall be perfect, just as your Father in heaven is perfect.
Matthew 6
Do Good to Please God
1″Take heed that you do not do your charitable deeds before men, to be seen by them. Otherwise you have no reward from your Father in heaven. 2Therefore, when you do a charitable deed, do not sound a trumpet before you as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may have glory from men. Assuredly, I say to you, they have their reward. 3But when you do a charitable deed, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, 4that your charitable deed may be in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will Himself reward you openly.
The Model Prayer
5″And when you pray, you shall not be like the hypocrites. For they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the corners of the streets, that they may be seen by men. Assuredly, I say to you, they have their reward. 6But you, when you pray, go into your room, and when you have shut your door, pray to your Father who is in the secret place; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you openly. 7And when you pray, do not use vain repetitions as the heathen do. For they think that they will be heard for their many words.
8″Therefore do not be like them. For your Father knows the things you have need of before you ask Him. 9In this manner, therefore, pray:
Our Father in heaven,
Hallowed be Your name.
10Your kingdom come.
Your will be done
On earth as it is in heaven.
11Give us this day our daily bread.
12And forgive us our debts,
As we forgive our debtors.
13And do not lead us into temptation,
But deliver us from the evil one.
For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.
14″For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. 15But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.
Fasting to Be Seen Only by God
16 “Moreover, when you fast, do not be like the hypocrites, with a sad countenance. For they disfigure their faces that they may appear to men to be fasting. Assuredly, I say to you, they have their reward. 17But you, when you fast, anoint your head and wash your face, 18so that you do not appear to men to be fasting, but to your Father who is in the secret place; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you openly.
Lay Up Treasures in Heaven
19 “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; 20but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. 21For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
The Lamp of the Body
22 “The lamp of the body is the eye. If therefore your eye is good, your whole body will be full of light. 23But if your eye is bad, your whole body will be full of darkness. If therefore the light that is in you is darkness, how great is that darkness!
You Cannot Serve God and Riches
24 “No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon.
Do Not Worry
25 “Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? 26Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?
27Which of you by worrying can add one cubit to his stature?
28″So why do you worry about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin; 29and yet I say to you that even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. 30Now if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will He not much more clothe you, O you of little faith?
31″Therefore do not worry, saying, “What shall we eat?’ or “What shall we drink?’ or “What shall we wear?’ 32For after all these things the Gentiles seek. For your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. 33But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you. 34Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.
Matthew 7
Do Not Judge
1 “Judge not, that you be not judged. 2For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you. 3And why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye, but do not consider the plank in your own eye?
4Or how can you say to your brother, “Let me remove the speck from your eye’; and look, a plank is in your own eye? 5Hypocrite! First remove the plank from your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.
6″Do not give what is holy to the dogs; nor cast your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn and tear you in pieces.
Keep Asking, Seeking, Knocking
7 “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. 8For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened. 9Or what man is there among you who, if his son asks for bread, will give him a stone? 10Or if he asks for a fish, will he give him a serpent? 11If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask Him! 12Therefore, whatever you want men to do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets.
The Narrow Way
13 “Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. 14Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.
You Will Know Them by Their Fruits
15 “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. 16You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thornbushes or figs from thistles? 17Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. 18A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit.
19Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. 20Therefore by their fruits you will know them.
I Never Knew You
21 “Not everyone who says to Me, “Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven. 22Many will say to Me in that day, “Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in Your name, cast out demons in Your name, and done many wonders in Your name?’ 23And then I will declare to them, “I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness!’
Build on the Rock
24 “Therefore whoever hears these sayings of Mine, and does them, I will liken him to a wise man who built his house on the rock: 25and the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it did not fall, for it was founded on the rock.
26″But everyone who hears these sayings of Mine, and does not do them, will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand: 27 and the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it fell. And great was its fall.”
28 And so it was, when Jesus had ended these sayings, that the people were astonished at His teaching, 29 for He taught them as one having authority, and not as the scribes.
•
Stewart:
The first crusade was raised when 3000,000 Christians were massacred by Moslems outside of Jerusalem. Even then, Islam had already taken over parts of the Middle East–Syria, the Holy Land, Lebanon, the list goes on. zThere are still areas in many of these countries where a fair-sized Christian population exists. If these populations are now in deline, it is because radical Islam has taking over to the point that they fear they will be the next. At any rate, no Christian country has ever committed jihad.
Where are your sources?!
Mary..you should review the history..When barbaric first crusaders attacked muslim lands and defeated them they killed unarmed population in several thousands ,looted cities,destroyed mosques,raped women and commited many brutal crimes they even roasted children and ate their flesh they were uncontrollable madmen.But all these things didnt lasted long during second and third crusades they had to face warriors like Baibars and Saladin who crushed their barbaric armies but once they were defeated they didnt killed the christian inhabitants like crusaders did instead they allowed them to return to their countries and even allowed them to stay in muslim land after collecting ransom from them as per the policy of quran
• Qur’anic Ayahs and AHadiths on Homosexuality
•
• The Prophet of Islam said: “Whoever you find committing the sin of the people of Lut (Lot), kill them, both the one who does it and the one to whom it is done” – i.e. if it is done with consent. (This hadeeth was narrated by al-Tirmidhi in his Sunan, 1376.)
• The scholars of Islam, such as Maalik, al-Shaafi’i, Ahmad and Ishaaq said that the person guilty of this crime (sodomy) should be stoned, whether he is married or unmarried.
• And Allaah says (interpretation of the meaning): “Nay, Allaah never commands Fahshaa’ (evil deeds, unlawful sexual intercourse). Do you say of Allaah what you know not?” [al-A’raaf 7:28]
• “Do you approach the males of humanity, leaving the wives Allah has created for you? But you are a people who transgress”
• (Quran 26:165-66).
• The Prophet (Allah bless him and give him peace) said: (1) “Kill the one who sodomizes and the one who lets it be done to him.”
• “May Allah curse him who does what Lot’s people did.”
• “Lesbianism by women is adultery between them.”
• And Allaah says (interpretation of the meaning): “Nay, Allaah never commands Fahshaa’ (evil deeds, unlawful sexual intercourse). Do you
• say of Allaah what you know not?” [al-A’raaf 7:28]
• “And Lot! (Remember) when he said unto his folk: Will ye commit abomination such as no creature ever did before you? Lo! ye come with lust unto men instead of women. Nay, but ye are wanton folk.” (Quran: 7:80-81)
• It is obligatory on both of them – the active and the passive partners – to repent to Allah urgently, passionately and sincerely for no worse combination of punishments was sent by Allah as the ones in the case of the people of Lut (asws), who used to commit this
• crime (men having sex with men).
• The combination of punishments was as follows:
• They were blinded and left groping, as Allah said, “fa-tamasna a’yoonahum” (i.e., blinded them).
• •A thunderous cry (tore their hearts) (al-sayha)
• •Their homes were turned upside down.
• •Allah rained upon them a storm of stones of baked clay prepared specifically for them and destroyed them completely.
• Accordingly the punishment if Islam for sodomy is death whether the two involved are married or unmarried. Said the Prophet (peace be
• upon him): “Whomsoever you find committing the act, kill them: both the active and the passive partners.” (Abu Dawood, Tirmidhi, and Ibn
• Majah, authenticated sahih by al-Albani, Arwaa’ ul-Ghaleel 2350
• Allaah says (interpretation of the meaning): “So when Our Commandment came, We turned (the towns of Sodom in Palestine) upside down, and rained on them stones of baked clay, in a well-arranged manner one after another; Marked from your Lord” [Hood 11:82-83].
• Then Allaah says, warning those who come after them of the nations who do the same deed as they did (interpretation of the meaning): “and they are not ever far from the Zaalimoon (polytheists, evildoers)” [Hood 11:83]
• And Allaah says: “And they indeed sought to shame his guest (by asking to commit sodomy with them). So We blinded their eyes (saying), `Then taste you My Torment and My Warnings.'” [al-Qamar 54:37]
• Abu Bakr al-Siddeeq judged in accordance with this, and he wrote instructions to this effect to Khaalid, after consulting with the Sahaabah.
•
`Ali was the strictest of them with regard to that.
Ibn al-Qasaar and our shaykh said: “the Sahaabah agreed that [the person who commits homosexual acts] should be killed, but they differed as to how he should be killed”.
Abu Bakr al-Siddeeq said that he should be thrown down from a cliff.
`Ali (may Allaah be pleased with him) said that a wall should be made to collapse on him.
•
• Ibn `Abbaas said, they should be killed by stoning. This shows that there was consensus among them that [the person who does homosexual acts] should be killed, but they differed as to how he should be executed. This is similar to the ruling of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) concerning the person who has intercourse with a woman who is his mahram [incest], because in both cases intercourse is not permitted under any circumstances. Hence the connection was made in the hadeeth of Ibn `Abbaas (may Allaah be pleased with him) who reported that the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said, “Whoever you find doing the deed of the people of Loot, kill them.” And it was also reported that he (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said: “Whoever has intercourse with a woman who is his mahram, kill him.” And according to another hadeeth with the same isnaad, “Whoever has intercourse with an animal, kill him and kill the animal with him.”
• (Narrated by Ahmad, 2420; Abu Dawood, 4464; al-Tirmidhi, 1454; al-Haakim, 4/355).
• This ruling is in accordance with the ruling of sharee’ah, because the worse the haraam action is, the more severe the punishment for it. Having intercourse in a manner that is not permissible under any circumstances is worse than having intercourse in a manner, which may be permitted in some circumstances, so its punishment is more severe. This was stated by Ahmad in one of the two reports narrated from him. (Zaad al-Ma’aad, part 5, p. 40-41).
• The same applies to the sin of lesbianism. There is no doubt among the fuqahaa’ that lesbianism is haraam and is a major sin, as stated by al-Haafiz Ibn Hajar (may Allaah have mercy on him). (Al-Mawsoo’ah al-Fiqhiyyah, part 24, p. 251).
• With regard to the specific type of punishment mentioned in the question – stoning to death – this kind of punishment is for the adulterer who is married. The shar’i punishment for the crime of homosexuality is execution – by the sword, according to the most correct view – as was narrated in the discussion above about the differences among the scholars as to how this execution should be carried out. As far as lesbianism is concerned, there is no hadd for it, but it is subject to ta’zeer [unspecified punishment to be determined at the discretion of the qaadi]. (al-Mawsoo’ah al- Fiqhiyyah, part 24, p. 253).
• But if the person who does this evil deed, or any other action which is subject to a hadd punishment, repents, gives up that sin, seeks
• forgiveness, regrets what he has done and intends never to go back to it – Shaykh al-Islam Ibn Taymiyah (may Allaah have mercy on him) was
• asked about that, and he answered: “If he truly repents to Allaah, Allaah will accept his repentance, and he does not need to confess his sin to anyone so that the hadd punishment would be carried out on him.” (Majmoo’ al-Fataawaa, part 34, p. 180).
• Allaah says (interpretation of the meaning): “And those who invoke not any other ilaah (god) along with Allaah, nor kill such person as Allaah has forbidden, except for just cause, nor commit illegal sexual intercourse ¾ and whoever does this shall receive the punishment. The torment will be doubled to him on the Day of Resurrection, and he will abide therein in disgrace; Except those who repent and believe (in Islamic Monotheism), and do righteous deeds; for those, Allaah will change their sins into good deeds, and Allaah is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful. And whosoever repents and does righteous good deeds; then verily, he repents towards Allaah with true repentance” [al-Furqaan 25:69-71].
• “If two men among you are guilty of lewdness, punish them both. If they repent and amend leave them alone; for Allah is Oft-returning Most Merciful.”
• (Surat 4:16)
• Narrated Abdullah ibn Abbas: “If a man who is not married is seized committing sodomy, he will be stoned to death.” (Dawoud 2101)
• Malik related to me that he asked Ibn Shihab about someone who committed sodomy.
• Ibn Shihab said, “He is to be stoned, whether or not he is muhsan.” (Muwatta 41.11)
• In Chapter 26 Verses 160 to 173 we read; “The people of Lot rejected the messengers. Their brother Lot said to them: ‘Will you not fear God? I am to you a messenger worthy of all trust. So fear God and obey me. No reward do I ask of you for it. My reward is only from the Lord the of worlds. Of all the creatures of the world will you approach males, and leave those whom God has created for you as mates? Nay. You are people transgressing all limits.’ They said: ‘If you desist not O Lot, you will surely be cast out!’. He said: ‘I do detest your doings. O my Lord! Deliver me and my family from such things as they do.’ So we delivered him and his family, all except an old woman who lingered behind. The rest we destroyed utterly. We rained down on them a shower; and evil was the shower on those who were admonished.”
• In chapter 27 verses 54 to 56 we read: “And Lot who said to his people: ‘Do you do what is indecent though you see its iniquity? Would you
• really approach men in your lusts rather than women? You are a people grossly ignorant.’ His people gave no answer but this: ‘Drive out the
• followers of Lot from our city. They are indeed men who want to be clean and pure.’ But we saved him and his family except his wife: We
• destined her to be of those who lagged behind. And We raked down on them a shower: and evil was the shower on those who were admonished”.
• Then in Chapter 11 Verses 77 to 83 we read: “When our messengers came to Lot, he was grieved on their account and felt himself powerless to
• protect them”. He said” ‘This is a distressful day.’ His people came rushing towards him and they had been long in the habit of practicing
• abominations. He said: ‘0 my people! Here are my daughters: they are purer for you if you marry. Now fear God and cover me not with disgrace about my guests! Is there not among you a single tight-minded man?’ They, however said: ‘You know very well we have no need of your daughters. Indeed you know quite well what we want’. He said: ‘Would that I had power to suppress you or that I could betake myself to some powerful support’. (The angels) said: ‘0 Lot! We are messengers from your Lord! By no means shall they reach you. Now travel with your family while yet a part of the night remains, and let not any of you look back; but your wife, to her will happen what will befall them. Morning is their appointed time. Is not the morning near’. When Our decree issued we turned the cities upside down, and rained down on them brimstones hard as baked clay, spread layer on layer, marked from your Lord. Nor are they ever far from those who do wrong”.
• Part of the Quranic perspective of the universe is that God Almighty controls everything in this world. Being the Creator of life and death, He is also the Sovereign and the legislator. He sends messengers to different peoples from among themselves who are role models as well as conveyers of His message to them. If they listen and obey, this is for their own good in this world and the next. Whatever God permits is everything that is good, pure and healthy; and whatever He forbids us to do, it is also for our own sake. This is how the Holy Quran looks at this act of committing homosexuality. It is against human nature; it is harmful to man and it betrays one basic goal of sex, namely: ‘procreation within the limits of marriage only’. That is why it is prohibited to practice homosexuality.
• Hadeeth (saying of prophet Muhammad) regarding homosexuality: Narrated AbuSa’id al-Khudri:
• The Prophet (peace_be_upon_him) said: “A man should not look at the private parts of another man, and a woman should not look at the private parts of another woman. A man should not lie with another man without wearing lower garment under one cover; and a woman should not be lie with another woman without wearing lower garment under one cover.” (Abu Dawood)
• Narrated AbuHurayrah:
• The Prophet (peace_be_upon_him) said: “A man should not lie with another man and a woman should not lie with another woman without covering their private parts except a child or a father.” (Abu Dawood)
• 22. p. 86 2nd Hadeeth
• The Prophet has mentioned the man whom Allah has made male but who becomes effeminate by imitating women and the woman whom Allah has made female but who becomes masculinized by imitating men Reported by Tabaraanee, Ghayatul Maram No.88.
• Volume 7, Book 72, Number 774:
• Narrated Ibn ‘Abbas: The Prophet CURSED effeminate men (those men who are in the similitude, assume the manners of women in manners of speaking, dressing, walking, behavior.)…And he said, “TURN THEM OUT OF YOUR HOUSES.” The Prophet turned out such-and-such man, and ‘Umar turned out such-and-such woman.
• Volume 7, Book 72, Number 775:
• Narrated Um Salama: “…that once the Prophet was in her house, and an effeminate man was there too. So the Prophet said (to his
• wives) “These effeminate (men) SHOULD NOT enter upon you (your houses).”
• One of the signs of the impending LAST DAY, “YAWM AL QIYAMAT”, will be GENDER IMBALANCE with too many women for few men (KS p. 106). This will be followed by a lot of Adultery, Sodomy (Liwat), Effeminate Men, Zina, Fornication, (KS p. 264.)
• ANAL SEX
• A sexual act practiced among Homosexuals, which is strickly FORBIDDEN even among Married Couples, EVEN if it is done with consent.
• Ibn `Abbaas said: “The Messenger of Allaah Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: “Allaah will not look at a man
• who has intercourse with his wife in her anus.” (Narrated by Ibn Abi Shaybah, 3/529; narrated and classed as saheeh by al-Tirmidhi, 1165).
• It is strictly unlawful for the couple to engage in sodomy, as the Prophet said, “Cursed is the one who comes to his wife in her anus.”
• (Ahmad and Abu Dawud)
• A man asked Ibn Abbas, radhiallahu anhu, about one engaging in sodomy with his wife, and Ibn Abbas said, “This man is asking me about
• kufr.”
• The Prophet sallallahu alayhe wa sallam has even said, “Whoever has intercourse [with his wife] during her menses, or commits sodomy with
• her, or comes to a diviner, then he disbelieved in what was revealed to Muhammad.”(Tirmithi).
• The Prophet, saws, stated that the man is allowed to approach his wife in any manner as long as it is in the place of conception (i.e.,
• the vagina). It is well known that this act is forbidden, even when both parties agree on it.
• “Come not near to Al-FAWAHISH – shameful sins, illegal sexual Intercourse) whether committed openly or secretly.”
• “WHEN A MAN MOUNTS ANOTHER MAN, THE THRONE OF ALLAH SHAKES”-Prophet Muhammad (S)- (Hadith in reference to sexual intercourse among males)
• “CURSED is he who goes unto another by its back.” -Prophet Muhammad (S)- (Hadith in reference to Sexual intercourse through the Rectum
• (Anal Sex)
• The Prophet (saaw) said: “Four types of people get up in the morning while they are under the wrath of Allah and they sleep in the night while they are under the displeasure of Allah”. He was asked: “Who are they, O Messenger of Allah?” The Prophet (saaw) replied, “Those men who try to resemble women and those women who try to resemble men (in manners of dressing, behavior, speech) those men who have sex with men and those who have sex with animals.” (Al-Tabrani and Al- Baihaqi)
• There is also the quote of one scholar who was having a bath once and a young boy entered and he said, “take him away from here as he is more dangerous to me than if it was a group of women coming to me”
• In more than one place in His Majestic Book, Allah Most High has related the story of Lut (Lot). Concerning their destruction, He says:
• “Then, when Our command came to pass, We turmed it (their city) upside down and rained upon it stones of baked clay, heaped layer upon layer, marked by your Lord. And they (the stones of punishment) are never far from the wrong doers!” (Hud 11: 82-83)
• The last warning is for the Muslim Ummah: “If they indulge in the practice of homosexuality, Allah’s punishment is not far off.”
• The Prophet (pbuh) cursed homosexuals by repeating three times: “Allah has cursed anyone who does what Lut’s people did.” And he said: “If you find any persons engaged in homosexuality, kill both the active and the passive partner.”
• There is consensus among Muslims that homosexuality is a major sin, which Allah has prohibited in the following verses: “Of all creatures in the world, do you approach males and leave those whom Allah created for you as your mates? But, rather, you are transgressors!” (Al-Sh’ura 26: 165-166)
• In another verse, Allah Most High says concerning His prophet, Lut: “Truly, they were an evil people, perverted!” (Al-Anbiya 21:84)
• The name of this town was Sodom, and its men practiced sex with men in addition to many other abominations.
• The prophet (pbuh) said: “Lesbianism is Zina between women.” Abu Hurairah reported Allah’s Messenger (pbuh) said: “Four types of people awake under Allah’s anger and go to bed under Allah’s displeasure.” Those who were listening asked: “Who are they, Messenger of Allah?” He replied: “Men who imitate women, women who imitate men, those who have sex with animals, and men who have sex with men.”
• It is said that when a man mounts a man, the Divine Throne shakes out of the fear of Allah’s Wrath and the Heavens Tremble. Then the angels start reciting, “Say: ‘He is Allah, the One; Allah, the self-sufficient. He does not beget nor is He begotten, and there is none like Him” (Ikhlas 112
• 1-4) until his wrath subsides.
• Among those whom Allah will not look at on the Day of Resurrection, and to whom He will say, “Enter the Fire along with those who enter,” the
• Prophet (pbuh) counted the following: The active and the passive partners in homosexuality; the one who has sex with animals; the one who is married to a woman and her daughter at the same time; and the one who masturbates regularly, unless they repent and reform.
• The Prophet (pbuh) said: “Allah will not look at a man who has intercourse with a man or a woman in the anus.”
• The Punishment inflicted on one who willingly makes himself a passive partner in homosexuality
• Khalid bin Walid once wrote to Abu Bakr that in a certain place there was a man who invited other men to have sex with him. Abu Bakr then consulted with the Companions of the Prophet (pbuh) about this. Ali ibn Abi Talib said: “This is that sin which none but the people of Lut have done, and Allah Most High has informed us about how He punished them. In my opinion, he should be killed.” So Abu Bakr wrote to Khalid, and Khalid killed him.
• FORNICATION & ADULTERY
• “And go not nigh to fornication; surely it is an obscenity. And evil is the way.” 17:32
• Hadith no. 33. Abu Hurairah, may Allah be pleased with him, reported:
• Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) observed: “Whoever fornicates is NOT a believer so long as he commits it. . No drunkard who drinks wine is a believer as long as he drinks it.” 33
• Allah ta`ala says: “Do not come near Zina, for it is a shameful deed and an evil path.” 17:32
• Allah says, “Those who love (to see) obscenity published broadcast among the Believers will have a grievous Penalty in this life and in the Hereafter: Allah knows, and you know not.” (Al-Noor 24:19)
• “And come not near to unlawful sexual intercourse. Verily it is a faahishah (a great sin) and an evil way (that leads to Hell unless Allaah forgives)” [al-Israa’ 17:32]
• The married man who commits adultery deserves the worst kind of punishment, which is stoning to death, so that he may taste the results of his deeds and so that every part of his body may suffer just as every part of his body enjoyed the illicit liaison. The fornicator who was previously unmarried is to be punished with the maximum number of lashes mentioned in sharee’ah, which is 100 lashes, in addition to the scandal of this punishment being witnessed by a group of believers, and the humiliation of being banished from his city and the scene of his crime for one full year.
• In Barzakh, the punishment for men and women who were guilty of zinaa is that they will be in an oven whose top is narrow and whose bottom
• is wide, with a fire beneath it, and they will be naked therein. When the heat of the fire increases, they will scream and rise up until they nearly come out of the top, then when the fire decreases, they will fall back down. This will repeated over and over until the onset of the Hour.
• Abu Hurayrah reported that the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said: “There are three to whom Allaah will not speak on
• the Day of Resurrection, nor praise, nor look at; theirs will be a painful torment: an old man who commits zinaa, a king who lies, and a poor man who is arrogant.” (Reported by Muslim, 1/102-103).
• The punishment for Zinaa: “in akhira he will be hung naked from his private parts in a hot clay oven with immense fire and flames.”
• In a tradition transmitted by Bukhari, on the authority of Samurah ibn Jundab (raa), concerning a dream of the Prophet in which the
• Prophet accompanied by Jibreel and Mikaail, the Prophet (saws) said: “We went on and arrived near a pit which was like an oven, out
• of which we could hear cries. We glanced into it and saw naked men and women, who cried out when the flames reached them from below. I
• asked, “Who are these, o Jibreel?” He replied: “Males and females who have committed fornication.”
• MEN LOOKING AT OTHER MEN
• Men looking at other men
• A man is not allowed to look at another man’s awrah, i.e. the area between his navel and his knees(these two parts included), as the Prophet, saws, said, “A man should not look at the awrah of another man nor a woman of a woman, nor should a man go under one cloth with another man, nor a woman with another woman.” (Muslim) He also said to a man he saw uncovering his thigh, “Cover your thigh, for the thigh is awrah.” (al-Hakim)
• 38. p.162 2nd Hadeeth
• `Aisha radhiAllaahoo `anhoo said : “At first the Messenger of Allaah prohibited people from going to public baths but later allowed men to
• enter them wearing a lower garment.” Related by Aboo Daawood (4009), Tirmidhee(131/2), Ibn Majah(749), Ghayatul Maram No.191.
• 39. p.162 3rd Hadeeth
• He said : “Men must not enter them without a lower garment. Prevent women from entering them except when sick or after childbirth.” Related by Aboo Daawood (4011), Ibn Majah (4748), Ghayatul Maram
• Narrated AbuSa’id al-Khudri: The Prophet (peace_be_upon_him) said: “A man should not look at the private parts of another man, and a woman
• should not look at the private parts of another woman. A man should not lie with another man without wearing lower garment under one
• cover; and a woman should not be lie with another woman without wearing lower garment under one cover.” (Abu Dawood)
• Narrated AbuHurayrah: The Prophet (peace_be_upon_him) said: “A man should not lie with another man and a woman should not lie with
• another woman without covering their private parts except a child or a father.” (Abu Dawood)
• THE NATURE AND IMPORTANCE OF INTENTIONS
• Hadith no. 1526 Abu Hurairah, may Allah be pleased with him, reported: Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) said: “The adultery of the
• eye is the lustful look; the adultery of the tongue is licentious speech; and the heart yearns and desires, while the loins MAY OR MAY NOT put into effect.”
•
• Major Sins in Islam- Homosexual Acts
•
•
•
•
•
• In more than one place in His Majestic Book, Allah Most High has related the story of Lut (Lot). Concerning their destruction, He says:
•
• Then, when Our command came to pass, We turmed it (their city) upside down and rained upon it stones of baked clay, heaped layer upon layer, marked by your Lord. And they (the stones of punishment) are never far from the wrong doers! (Hud 11: 82-83)
•
• The last warning is for the Muslim Ummah: If they indulge in the practice of homosexuality, Allah’s punishment is not far off.
•
•
• The Prophet (pbuh) cursed homosexuals by repeating three times: “Allah has cursed anyone who does what Lut’s people did.” And he said: “If you find any persons engaged in homosexuality, kill both the active and the passive partner.” Ibn Abbas said: “Find the tallest building in the town and throw the homosexual down from its roof, then stone him to death”. This punishment is based on the analogy of Allah’s punishment of Lut’s people.
•
•
• There is consensus among Muslims that homosexuality is a major sin, which Allah has prohibited in the following verses:
•
• Of all creatures in the world, do you approach males and leave those whom Allah created for you as your mates? But, rather, you are transgressors! (Al-Sh’ura 26: 165-166)
•
• In another verse, Allah Most High says concerning His prophet, Lut: Truly, they were an evil people, perverted! (Al-Anbiya 21:84)
•
• The name of this town was Sodom, and its men practiced sex with men in addition to many other abominations.
•
•
• Ibn Abbas describes several traits related to what the people of Lut used to do. Some of these are: Not covering the private parts in front of people of the same sex; whistling with the fingers; opening the shirt to show the chest; wearing long pants which drag the floor; and homosexual sex (or lesbianism).
•
•
• The prophet (pbuh) said: “Lesbianism is Zina between women.” Abu Hurairah reported Allah’s Messenger (pbuh) said: “Four types of people awake under Allah’s anger and go to bed under Allah’s displeasure.” Those who were listening asked: “Who are they, Messenger of Allah?” He replied: Men who imitate women, women who imitate men, those who have sex with animals, and men who have sex with men.”
•
•
• It is said that when a man mounts a man, the Divine Throne shakes out of the fear of Allah’s Wrath and the Heavens Tremble. Then the angels start reciting, “Say: ‘He is Allah, the One; Allah, the self-sufficient. He does not beget nor is He begotten, and there is none like Him” (Ikhlas 112 1-4) until his wrath subsides.
•
•
• Among those whom Allah will not look at on the Day of Resurrection, and to whom He will say, “Enter the Fire along with those who enter,” the Prophet (pbuh) counted the following: The active and the passive partners in homosexuality; the one who has sex with animals; the one who is married to a woman and her daughter at the same time; and the one who masturbates regularly, unless they repent and reform.
•
•
• The following are also listed among the abominations of Lut’s people:
•
• playing backgammon; racing pigeons; holding fights between dogs, rams or roosters; entering bathhouses naked; and cheating with weights and measures.
•
•
• Ibn Abbas said: “If a homosexual dies with out repentance, he is changed into a pig in his grave.” (Ibn Al-Jawzi)
•
•
• The Prophet (pbuh) said: “Allah will not look at a man who has intercourse with a man or a woman in the anus.”
•
•
• The Punishment inflicted on one who willingly makes himself a passive partner in homosexuality
•
• Khalid bin Walid once wrote to Abu Bakr that in a certain place there was a man who invited other men to have sex with him. Abu Bakr then consulted with the Companions of the Prophet (pbuh) about this. Ali ibn Abi Talib said: “This is that sin which none but the people of Lut have done, and Allah Most High has informed us about how He punished them. In my opinion, he should be killed.” So Abu Bakr wrote to Khalid, and Khalid killed him.
many comments have been made on islam and our beloved prophet as much as i understand that people have the right to their own opinion but i do believe that when a person is stating their opinion that they should be more considerate as some of the comments on this site i found very upsetting and im sure many other muslims have felt the same. so please talk about islam with more respect, if not then do not talk about it at all. thank you
you right brother, but isn’t it our duty to show that we muslim will not easily provoked and more patient in our way of delivering message(da’waa) as our prophet patient when he get thrown stone at and spitted and still prevent Jibril to retaliate and visit the spitter when he was sick.
Assalamualikum warahmah wa barakah brother
.
youre all nuts in my opinion. UH OH! did i say the “O” word?! thats all religion is kids, opinion. stop your bickering and start thinking your half assed doctrines through and you might come to realize how truly destructive religion is… particularly Christianity and Islam. OKAY BYE!!! :D
All what i can say to those who mislead the majority of readers, is just refer you all to the following sites for more reading about Muhammed ( P.B U.H) & other Islamic teaching :
http://www.islamonline.com
http://www.islamhouse.com
http://www.Q&A islam.com
http://www.islamhouse.com/gp/165689
Why should Islam be given ‘respect’ ?? No religion deserves respect because religion is dogma – nothing more. People who believe in a religion can earn and be given respect. A religion can neither earn nor be given respect
Ranjit Singh in about seventeen years acquired a larger empire than Muhammad ever did in his life. He won in most of his ‘religious wars’ by treachery. If circumbulation around the Hajre Aswad, a symbol of the human birth canal, is an iconoclastic religion; what is paganism? Most mosques have minarettes and domes on the top, and you know whwt they represent. If you don’t, please have your eyes checked by a psychiatrist and brain washed by an atheist.
oh my dear friends!!!!
Plz read reliable neutral explanatory Islamic books & think twice before make comments .
LOL, Both sides were posting their own propaganda as an answer to the other person’s propaganda.
Lies on top of lies and all of you are too brainwashed to realize that you have been brainwashed. You are all pathetic!
Religion is power! Power corrupts and religious power is the ultimate corruption!
Just keep fighting and lying and dieing because religion causes hate and violence, it always has and it always will.
mahasin, there is no such thing neutral Islamic books, that is a contradiction in terms. If you want to know about that period in history, read history not fiction.
[…] and install a societal framework in the spirit of that designed by the Warrior Prophet or the General of Islam to provide greater justice, fair play and equality? Oh I see, democracy no, their terms, YES! […]
[…] Instead it makes one a realist about Mohammed, the warrior prophet who was the Founding General of Islam and the motives of those serving as foot soldiers and leaders in the multi headed fronts for its […]
[…] of human history and ought not to be defended in the name of religious tolerance. Mohammed was a warrior prophet, general and pedophile (see also: Yes. Mohammed was undoubtedly a pedophile) not a spiritual […]
What proves the greatness and truthfulness of Mohammad ( Peace Be Upon Him ) is that till today researchers find amazing facts about his life exactly as we see in this article.
For those who have doubts I’d like to tell them to try to read and understand the Holy Quraan and notice the miracles it included. ONCE THEY FINISH READING IT THEY SHOULD KNOW THAT MOHAMMAD WAS AN ILLITERATE MAN.
Islam is not a religion, nor is it a cult. In its fullest form, it is a complete, total, 100% system of life.
Islam has religious, legal, political, economic, social, and military components. The religious component is a beard for all of the other components.
Islamization begins when there are sufficient Muslims in a country to agitate for their religious privileges.
When politically correct, tolerant, and culturally diverse societies agree to Muslim demands for their religious privileges, some of the other components tend to creep in as well.
Here’s how it works.
As long as the Muslim population remains around or under 2% in any given country, they will be for the most part be regarded as a peace-loving minority, and not as a threat to other citizens. This is the case in:
United States — Muslim 0.6%
Australia — Muslim 1.5%
Canada — Muslim 1.9%
China — Muslim 1.8%
Italy — Muslim 1.5%
Norway — Muslim 1.8%
At 2% to 5%, they begin to proselytize from other ethnic minorities and disaffected groups, often with major recruiting from the jails and among street gangs. This is happening in:
Denmark — Muslim 2%
Germany — Muslim 3.7%
United Kingdom — Muslim 2.7%
Spain — Muslim 4%
Thailand — Muslim 4.6%
From 5% on, they exercise an inordinate influence in proportion to their percentage of the population. For example, they will push for the introduction of halal (clean by Islamic standards) food, thereby securing food preparation jobs for Muslims.
They will increase pressure on supermarket chains to feature halal on their shelves — along with threats for failure to comply.
This is occurring in:
France — Muslim 8%
Philippines — Muslim 5%
Sweden — Muslim 5%
Switzerland — Muslim 4.3%
The Netherlands — Muslim 5.5%
Trinidad & Tobago — Muslim 5.8%
At this point, they will work to get the ruling government to allow them to rule themselves (within their ghettos) under Sharia, the Islamic Law. The ultimate goal of Islamists is to establish Sharia law over the entire world.
When Muslims approach 10% of the population, they tend to increase lawlessness as a means of complaint about their conditions. In Paris , we are already seeing car-burnings.
Any non-Muslim action offends Islam, and results in uprisings and threats, such as in Amsterdam , with opposition to Mohammed cartoons and films about Islam. Such tensions are seen daily, particularly in Muslim
sections, in:
Guyana — Muslim 10%
India — Muslim 13.4%
Israel — Muslim 16%
Kenya — Muslim 10%
Russia — Muslim 15%
After reaching 20% , nations can expect hair-trigger rioting, jihad militia formations, sporadic killings, and the burnings of Christian churches and Jewish synagogues, such as in:
Ethiopia — Muslim 32.8%
At 40% , nations experience widespread massacres, chronic terror attacks, and ongoing militia warfare, such as in:
Bosnia — Muslim 40%
Chad — Muslim 53.1%
Lebanon — Muslim 59.7%
From 60% , nations experience unfettered persecution of non-believers of all other religions (including non-conforming Muslims), sporadic ethnic
cleansing (genocide), use of Sharia Law as a weapon, and Jizya, the tax placed on infidels, such as in:
Albania — Muslim 70%
Malaysia — Muslim 60.4%
Qatar — Muslim 77.5%
Sudan — Muslim 70%*
After 80% , expect daily intimidation and violent jihad, some State-run ethnic cleansing, and even some genocide, as these nations drive out the infidels, and move toward 100% Muslim, such as has been experienced and in some ways is on-going in:
Bangladesh — Muslim 83%
Egypt — Muslim 90%
Gaza — Muslim 98.7%
Indonesia — Muslim 86.1%
Iran — Muslim 98%
Iraq — Muslim 97%
Jordan — Muslim 92%
Morocco — Muslim 98.7%
Pakistan — Muslim 97%
Palestine — Muslim 99%
Syria — Muslim 90%
Tajikistan — Muslim 90%
Turkey — Muslim 99.8%
United Arab Emirates — Muslim 96%
100% will usher in the peace of ‘Dar-es-Salaam’ — the Islamic House of Peace. Here there’s supposed to be peace, because everybody is a Muslim, the Madrasses are the only schools, and the Koran is the only word, such as in:
Afghanistan — Muslim 100%
Saudi Arabia — Muslim 100%
Somalia — Muslim 100%
Yemen — Muslim 100%
Unfortunately, peace is never achieved, as in these 100% states the most radical Muslims intimidate and spew hatred, and satisfy their blood lust by killing less radical Muslims, for a variety of reasons.
‘Before I was nine I had learned the basic canon of Arab life. It was me against my brother; me and my brother against our father; my family against my cousins and the clan; the clan against the tribe; the tribe against the world, and all of us against the infidel.’ —
Leon Uris, ‘The Haj’
It is important to understand that in some countries, with well under 100% Muslim populations, such as France, the minority Muslim populations live in ghettos,within which they are 100% Muslim, and within which they live by Sharia Law. The national police do not even enter these ghettos. There are no national courts nor schools nor non-Muslim religious facilities. In such situations, Muslims do not integrate into the community at large.
The children attend madrasses. They learn only the Koran. To even associate with an infidel is a crime punishable with death. Therefore, in some areas of certain nations, Muslim Imams and extremists exercise more power than the national average would indicate.
Today’s 1.5 billion Muslims make up 22% of the world’s population. But their birth rates dwarf the birth rates of Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, and jews, and all other believers. Muslims will exceed 50% of the world’s
population by the end of this century.
—————————–…
Adapted from Dr. Peter Hammond’s book:
‘Slavery, Terrorism and Islam:
The Historical Roots and Contemporary Threat’
[…] “she was hotter than his first 6 year old bride”. Satan, Hitler, Mussolini and the Warrior Prophet partied until dawn and held a vigil for Rapist(s) Roman Polanksi and Charles Manson to join […]
[…] Mullah reads me my last rites, asks me to accept Mohammed as my savior so that I may some day find myself in the land of 72 virgins. I chuckle, some where […]
[…] the Prince of Darkness will be none other than the spirit of the warrior prophet and pedophile Mohammed himself. “Frankly, I never thought I would see the day when hell would […]
[…] the Prince of Darkness will be none other than the spirit of the warrior prophet and pedophile Mohammed himself. “Frankly, I never thought I would see the day when hell would […]
[…] practitioner, Muhammad had no military training before he commanded an army in the field. history net […]
all those who speak ill against the prophet of Allah. fear for your souls at the day of judgment. you a pitiful.
just read the Quran. it explains itself.
Muhammad was the most perfect of all humans.
he did not love war but rather thought of it as a last resort.
Muslims believe in Jesus as well. he was a prophet of Allah. but he was not a god neither was he a son of god. god has no sons of fathers or mothers. he is one
[…] http://historynet.wpengine.com/muhammad-the-warrior-prophet.htm Share: […]
Everything I ever needed to know about ISLAM I learned on 9/11
It looks like the religion of peace has struck again in Russia.
if muhammad still alive he will become united states president ha ha ha
Although Muhammad began his struggle for a new order with a small guerrilla cadre capable of undertaking only limited hit-and-run raids, by the time he was ready to attack Mecca a decade later that small guerrilla force had grown into a large conventional army with integrated cavalry and infantry units capable of conducting large-scale combat operations.
Don’t even make Muhammed start bringing down the house.;
His followers were mostly townspeople with no experience in desert travel.
Muhammed is not a prophet , he is a warmonger, he destroyed innocent lives, married women whose husbands he killed in the JIhad, Bin Laden and the extremists are true followers of this fake prophet. Moderate islam is a bogus in the light of Koran and haddiths. Islam was found on death, destruction, plunder, slavery, sexual exploitation of innocent women. So what we see now just reflect the life of Muhhamed.
Typical western fiction. Many of the accounts, description and conclusions of the author are wrong. Deliberately avoided many fact to paint a negative picture about Prophet Muhammad. I would classify this as complete rubbish.
what ever you guys think I dont care
important thing is that islam and Muslims are increasing in the world its not that Muslims force others to convert but the converters see some thing in islam that they did not find any where
quite enjoyed this piece of fiction…..was shocked by the comments….so much hatred and intolerance….basically the west needs an enemy…germans then japs then russians and now muslims…..would advice shankar, stewart, ann etc to please read a bit more………muhammed may not have been perfect but to simply blanket a whole population as evil is simply ridiculous………christians, muslims, jews and yes shankar even hindus have done a lot of terrible things in the name of religion yet one cant start hating everyone……read history and learn from it!!!
This article was a military assessment, not a religious assessment. Too many of the comments took as religiously offensive those portions of the article or other’s comments which they felt demeaned Islam. If we are to understand history and culture, is it not appropriate to examine evidence from all sides, whether we agree with them or not and whether our own religious preference is offended or not? Critically thinking through what aspects of success Muhammad had in the spread of Islam is by no means a diminution of who he was, but rather, in a much broader sense, it gives context to Arab and Muslim history. The same would be true for the study of Jesus or Siddhartha Gautama or Confucius. Merely studying a religious figure from the perspective of one who subscribes to the religious belief is much the same as listening to a chef explain why his restaurant is the best one in the whole nation. Being naturally curious as humans, we would want more evidence. Personally, I would argue that Gabriel brought up some interesting points in his article that are worth further exploration, and it would be good if more Arab/Islamic historians (not merely religious interpreters) commented on these aspects.
i agree, naybe we should comment more about the tactic used, how Prophet SAW get the ability while he is illiterate and not experienced warrior. and so on.
whoever he is…named as Abdalla Osman…..i seriously salute you……..you are such a true Muslim and believe me if you alone will also stand you can change this world……………………………………………………… the problem is that Muslim don’t tell others what there religion is…they hesitate to tell it…..the question is why..??…why they hesitate telling that..??….the answer is because they are in dept of other religions which simply leads us to wrong path……..
keep it up Abdalla Osman..i really appreciate you….!!!
Dear Asfa,
Thank you for the kind words.
Praise be to God, for I am not more, nor less, than what he gave me.
The name you see, is the name my parents gave me.
U R MOST WELCOME………AND SORRY FOR WRITING…”whoever he is”..CAUSE IT WAS QUITE RUDE…..!!!..!!:-):-)
some joker by hte name of shankar above says buddhism and jainism are peaceful religions and abhore violence. jains , i accept. buddhists? japanese buddhists in world war 2? burmese buddhists of today? shooting down their own monks who ask for democracy? sri lankan buddhists? shankar… u should be ashamed of yourself. they killed tens of thousands , adherents of your hindu faith.
No one ever killed in the name of Buddha. The Japanese government during WW2 actually discouraged Buddhism. They preferred what they considered the more war-amenable religion of Shinto.
Don’t forget the British colonials under King James with his King James version bible that ordered the slaughter of many MILLIONS of natives Americas and indeed later in Australia with the native Aboriginals. These publications and online articles aren’t abundante in western media for some reason. Bigotry, racism, islamophobia and intolerance maybe? Instead we find 600+ books written against the prophet (pbuh) and thousands upon thousands of online blogs article, dedicated website directly promoting hatred, violence and intolerance to Muslims. It’s remarkable.
Only a person who is free of any bigotry, racism and intolerance can see the obvious political and racially motivated BS in the world today (these are the people who become converts to Islam.)
Case and point : During the golden years of Islam, Muslims invented algebra, the decimal system and the denomination “0” = the computers we are using at this moment were made possible by muslims —-google it ffs. Little do we hear of this in our early years of education here in the west, instead we are taught roman numerals and the russian revolution as if it’s relevant to the world today.
Case and point: Is the Muslim obligatory charity (zakat) conservative estimates are that the zakat (not sadaqah) paid by muslims is approximately 15 times the humanitarian aid given by wealthy countries. Plain and simple fact is If everyone was Muslim no one would be starving. Plain and simple.
Case and point: Violent Crime, family breakdowns and avoidable deaths are at alarming levels in countries like Australia and U.S.A as a result of Alcohol consumption. The freedom to have a glass of wine with your meal outweighs the welfare of the society apparently.
Case and point: Gambling in countries like Australia is directly responsible for many thousands of family breakdowns, suicides, mental illnesses, bankruptcy, crime etc etc. Obviously , the freedom to gamble outweighs the general welfare of the people.
i like it very very much even i being a muslim
Exactly. I have seen this in many islam haters, they take hadith and ayats from the quran which suit their own purpose instead of reading and understanding the whole thing. Funny thing is even I myself thought that muslims are intolerant, I stand corrected christians and jews are just as intolerant
oops this reply was for shafee and nasir, don’t call yourself a muslim if you like this rubbish.
Muhammad’s name is mentioned in the Bible. Ahmad is also spelled perfectly in Bible. For Jesus had foretell his coming
In John 8:44 this is Muhammad(saw).
all you christian people just explain me the word “begotten son of God” you should be ashamed of yourselves
revert back to Allah before its too late..
bible is full of pornography(read Genesis,Izakael)
Read Surah about 72 virgins….”every after sex they remain virgin….
[…] news. Muhammed was a general who spread his religion by force. Jihad is part of their religion. http://historynet.wpengine.com/muhammad-the-warrior-prophet.htm http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jihad "A religious war with those who are unbelievers in the […]
[…] fremføres i Innocence of Muslims, som alle benægtes af muslimer og deres journalistiske talerør. Historynet.com har denne hagiografiske konstatering om Muhammed krigeren The idea of Muhammad as a military man […]
[…] identity. For their prophet – who loved peace in those occasional moments he wasn’t at war. Peace be upon him. Share […]
Here we are critiscising a remarkble individidual whos legacy still remains imprinted on society, yet we live in times where hunger and poverty are rife, the weak and destitute are being oppressed right before our very eye’s yet we still wonna critiscise a great noble warrior who undeniably was selected by god as a orater of his warning to mankind of the times and of future generations.
Get on with your lives if you don’t wonna believe in the prophet of god then that is your choice because as a muslim our duty has be-fell upon you as you are aware of the islamic faith.
Lets see what accomplishments you achieve through your lives in terms of making the world a better place and installing a general ethical code in which humanity achieves oblivion.
Lastly I request one studies their own actions and sins before refering to others as satans chosen, because I can guarantee there is no one sinless.
What a great general, remarkable achievments and It was all possible because god was on the prophet Muhhamed ( p.b.u.h) side.
Swallow that for a pill.
Doctor;
Quran and Hadiths too is full of pornography…. I am not sure about Bible.
Abid Ali, I have recited the Holy Koran many times and have never come across pornography,
[…] means recognized by modern analysts as characteristic of a successful insurgency in today's world. Muhammad: The Warrior Prophet You say human and womens rights, civil war and terrorism not relevant with Islam, however they are […]
[…] Salafist or jihadist agenda is “extremist?” Its employment of violence? Muhammad himself led armies in battle and ordered the killing of opponents, and the Qur’an is rife with suras enjoining violence. […]
[…] at least Christ was the peacenik hippie type, whereas Mohammad was a highway robber and warlord. You could say that Boko Haram and its fellow Islamist thugs only follow in their blessed […]
It is wonderful to say that Muhammed had been the only single person who had mobilized the largest body of people called Muslims. The way of life which is very easy to live in: It was preached that any acts like battles, plunder of wealth, rape, appropriating women in to Muslims camps, killing, etc. done in the prosecution of the religion were holy, as I understand. I need not have Muhammed personally to inform these to me. If any one says that this the way to live anybody would be lured to that way of life where men’s basic instinct can be fully met and yet he will be called a jihadi or shahid, a respectable description for deplorable actions.
There is so such thing as moderate mohammadism. As the learned author so clearly establishes, violence, murder and destruction are the central themes of the cult.
Mohammad was a servant of satan and NOTHING about him is admirable.
Finally someone with a brain on this entire forum.
So 1 billion muslims in the world and millions of them radicalized meaning it is their duty to kill or convert non believers? You think this is OK? When are the “moderate” muslems going to stand up to the radicals? The answer is never! Look at every conflict going on in the world today. ALL of them involve muslems killing other muslems and nonmuslems. This is NOT the religion of peace; this is the work of the devil himself. Radical islam is doing the work for satin himself!
I will only say that please read first about islam and thn comments
Do not look to a muslim, that what he do look to the Quran what it says,
If a driver is running the car wrongly we can not say that TOYOTA copmany is wrong we can say Driver is wrong so similarly Muslim can be wrong but not Islam…
Have you ever think that why Muslim can give life if any one say a single word against islam, it is only because of Quran words having great impressive words which you can never find anywhere and also you can not find a single mistake as it is words of GOD….
and also have a look to the great scholars of the history who read about the Prophet Muhammad Peace be upon him they gave a great rank to him they were stupid? no they read and you are only listening … read the translation of Quran and understand you will find a peaceful religion.. do not listen to the media use your own sens… thanks brothers and sisters
Karin spoke wisely and spoke the truth whereas jewism and christianism were true but are changed
[…] previously been Christian nations and lands. In fact, from the beginning, Muhammad himself was a warrior, and had carried and advocated the use of the sword (Bukhari (52:73)). This does not justify […]
[…] previously been Christian nations and lands. In fact, from the beginning, Muhammad himself was a warrior, and had carried and advocated the use of the sword (Bukhari (52:73)). This does not justify […]
[…] complete opposite of Jesus who spent His life preaching love. Does anyone know if this is true? Muhammad: The Warrior Prophet Reply With Quote « Previous Thread | Next Thread […]
Someone please tell me one thing that Islam has done for the good of mankind?
Then why Muhammed was not punished and roam freely even after killing so many innocent. Why rape is not a crime in Islamic countries. Why Indian Muslims demanded right to kill non-muslims and Gandhi has to accept it. Why Muslims commited genocide in Bangladesh and on Armenian Christians. How many times Muslims and Islamic countries helped them including you?
[…] career of Muhammad – Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia Muhammad: The Warrior Prophet the religion started from violence and expanded from violence for it to exist in mordern day, […]
To Abdalla Osman
I wanted to support you I really did but please be honest with yourself. Sadly the world is littered with corrupt leaders and that includes the Muslim world where money is stolen in it’s millions and siphoned off to swiss accounts and houses build in the middle east and luxury homes in London. Fairness and justice appear to be a by word for amassing as much money as possible with no thought for infrastructure, schools, hospitals a decent standard of living.Where are mob kills two innocents in the street and a father murders a daughter and the justification often are so called Islamic justifications. I say that with sorry I am Muslim, I want to see a change but face it and bring about change Islamic laws as they are do not protect powerless victims. Be a part of the solution.
is sad for me to seem so many people again prophet. many thing say by them can easily be counter. but i will give the most basic example. if Islam is so evil why they stil got christian and Jew at Arab and ottoman empire. why in SEA when Arab army never came to us has higher islamic people. why in India when Islamic kingdom ruler them for hundred year stil has Hinduism. and why there are so many Chinese or Asia people who Arab army never came got so many Muslim.
there are many verses inside bible tell by 40 writer about killing non-believer.
and for last thing why each time christian people go to other place the local people will be killed and forced to became christian conversion ( south america and Iberian peninsula) thousand or Muslim civilian were kill by reconquest of christian forces.
ps : sry for bad englissh
@daek11
Christains population has been going down in Arabs, check Jordan. Jews were thrown out and converted to Muslims. Some of them still left as they lived in villages or secluded or away from Muslims army. Muslims didn’t rule whole of India, only at Delhi and at some places. None of those places has any Hindus. Muslims ruled continuously in Pakistan and the population of Hindus are down from 22% to 1%. Check 1760 map of India or you can check the rulers and princely states in India at the time of Britishers. There are hardly any Hindus in Kashmir Valley, the birth place of Hindus literature. Read History, about the resistance of people from China and Asia to Muslims forced conversion. No Buddhist left in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
http://www.amazon.com/Islamic-Jihad-Conversion-Imperialism-Slavery/dp/1440118477
Forced conversion is still celebrated among Muslims and in Muslim countries. Books are written by Muslims themselves on it.
Not only religious reasons but some times economic reasons posed by the powerful countries who act clandestinely to get more benefits and to hold resources…..By the way First World War and Second World War was not started by any Muslim country not even European Countries, USA, Japan, Russia and China was commanded by any Muslim. Not so many Jews were killed by any Muslim as were killed by Germany.
Atom Bombs were dropped neither by any Muslim Country nor USA was under the command of any Muslim.
For more than decades participants of Cold war were not Muslim Countries.
Donot forget that Talibans were made and supported by USA and European countries to fight against USSR and were able to disintegrate USSR into Russia and CIS.
Just keeping bigotry attitude against muslims for the sake of your inner satisfaction…I am sorry on one side you claim to be very democratic and on the other hand you are trying to snatch the right of living from Muslims.
Pigs are not allowed in Muslim countries but all Europeans or Ham lovers get their diet in Muslim countries.
Wine is also not allowed in Islam but you people get it almost in all Muslim countries. Yes you can not drink in Public. but in your countries you also cant drive or go to your work place.
I request you that tell European Union, USA to stop business with ME countries especially and with Muslim countries in general. Lets see what would be their response.
Muhammad pbuh mentioned in bible,old and new tastement and before prophet Adam … use references not emotional….
[…] news. Muhammed was a general who spread his religion by force. Jihad is part of their religion.http://historynet.wpengine.com/muhammad-the-warrior-prophet.htmhttp://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jihad"A religious war with those who are unbelievers in the […]
[…] news. Muhammed was a general who spread his religion by force. Jihad is part of their religion.http://historynet.wpengine.com/muhammad-the-warrior-prophet.htmhttp://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jihad"A religious war with those who are unbelievers in the […]
[…] news. Muhammed was a general who spread his religion by force. Jihad is part of their religion.http://historynet.wpengine.com/muhammad-the-warrior-prophet.htmhttp://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jihad"A religious war with those who are unbelievers in the […]
[…] news. Muhammed was a general who spread his religion by force. Jihad is part of their religion.http://historynet.wpengine.com/muhammad-the-warrior-prophet.htmhttp://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jihad"A religious war with those who are unbelievers in the […]
[…] I also want to point out the one factor that most religions seem to have in common, hypocrisy. Christianity clearly has “Thou shalt not kill” as a commandment, but they seemed to completely ignore it when it came to burning people at the stake or murdering doctors that performed abortions. In the case of Islam, I always hear that “Islam is peace”, but terrorist acts are done in the name of Allah and even Muhammad himself set up military campaigns. […]
[…] have faced a lot of adversary from their neighbors and rivals, and Mohammed proved himself to be a more than capable military leader and tactician who was also not adverse to a bit of looting and pillaging on the side. Had Mohammed been, well, […]
[…] about being a “messenger of Allah” was a ploy to get people to follow him into battle. The spread of Islam was merely out of conquest. He marched across Arabia, defeated all the neighboring tribes, and ordered them to unite under his […]
and what is his benefit on that? i never heard that Muhammad SAW have castle, or face printed gold coin. or if his desire is women why he pick the under age and over age war victims widow,and not a single grown up ready to ripe sexy one. or if he chase glory why not a single picture or statue stating his glory. do you really believe warmongering with no motivation and do things out of whim can have many followers who die voluntarily for him.
[…] Sachedina asserted that the situation in the U.S. presents a “unique opportunity” for Muslim dialogue, given the distance from the Middle East’s “big havoc.” American Muslims, Barzinji agreed, “can be the role model for the Muslim ummah.” Sinanović, meanwhile, invoked Muhammad as the “best example” of human behavior (per Quran 33:21), and Muhammad’s conquest of Mecca as the “most beautiful example of humility,” two hagiographic assertions that ignore Muhammad’s brutal biography. […]
All of what Mohammed did was for self and his own desires and had nothing what ever to do with religion. Not as intelligent people explain religion. And how Ishmael and Muhammad got intertwined is a real question!….Ishmael went the wrong way establishing the Islamic Arab peoples and Isaac went the right way and founded the Jewish nation. Then came Christ and the Christians began, with the truth of the savoir who died on the cross for all sin- for all man- for all time. The three have been at each other since then as to which one is right….well the truth is the truth and the Son of God has the truth; no matter whom does not like it. That truth has been proven in history as much as God wants it to be, with the rest left to faith and trust in Him! and the remainder WILL be all proven in time without a shadow of a doubt. Until then, we have to find a way to put up with each other. So we either are intelligent humans and work it out or we go to war like stupid children! It is clear that as humans none on the planet are very sensible people over all. If we do not learn to work together in agreed peace- there will be no hope of things settling down until we annihilate each other!. Why there are the three and why there are off shoots of religion in other groups and why it is all so messed up is not the fault of anyone but the human race…who have made all the denominations, and sects of faith. There is one creator, one truth and one way to go….no matter who says what. People are blind for the most part to what is the truth, even though they did know it once. We either stand for Faith in God or we turn our backs and embrace evil. It is clear too many think they do not owe anyone or a creator anything and are free to be what ever they want to and do whatever they want to- without any consequences what so ever! Stupid….
then what drive him so badly to do that, no castle, his wifes other than aisya are old war victim widow, no sacred tomb(if muslim were to close to his tomb they will immediately driven away by the police) , no statue, no picture. so i wonder what drive him so hard that all he left now is 1.3 millions praying for his welfare in afterlife. worship his God, become richest country among nation but not his single direct decendant become king or sultan. what could be his benefit? is there really after life
then what drive him so badly to do that, no castle, his wifes other than aisya are old war victim widow, no sacred tomb(if muslim were to close to his tomb they will immediately driven away by the police) , no statue, no picture.
so i wonder what drive him so hard that all he left now is 1.3 millions praying for his welfare in afterlife. worship his God, become richest country among nation but not his single direct decendant become king or sultan. what could be his benefit? is there really after life
[…] Sachedina asserted that the situation in the U.S. presents a “unique opportunity” for Muslim dialogue, given the distance from the Middle East’s “big havoc.” American Muslims, Barzinji agreed, “can be the role model for the Muslim ummah.” Sinanović, meanwhile, invoked Muhammad as the “best example” of human behavior (per Quran 33:21), and Muhammad’s conquest of Mecca as the “most beautiful example of humility,” two hagiographic assertions that ignore Muhammad’s brutal biography. […]
For Its own good reasons, the Creator intentionally designed children to be non-sexual.
Mo never had a revelation from the Creator telling him to knock it off with a nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen year old female?
Prophets and friends of the Creator are not by necessity saints. This is true.
The Islamist Mohamed never had an intimate, prophetic relationship with the Creator. All Mohamed’s revelations are concoctions. What wonderful verses should be but are not found in their book were Mohamed to have had a relationship with the Creator. Otherwise the Creator winked with a nod and smiled while Mo porked Aisha, and the Creator’s design of children can be reinterpreted by the sages of that book of theirs.
[“What wonderful verses should be but are not found in their book were Mohamed to have had a relationship with the Creator “]….
Well, please give us a few wonderful verses yourself. Remember the book itself challenges mankind to “produce something like it”…..so produce something like it, that will have the same spiritual and psychological impact on the reader resulting in millions of people to memorize the words.
No one has and no one ever will, and this should be proof in itself for you and others like you that bark about morality in the 7th century compared to the 21st when you have clear evidence right in-front of your eyes.
The Muslim Mark cannot stay focused. Mo never having a relationship with the Creator doesn’t faze the silly Muslim Mark in the least. One ear and out the other. Most Muslims, such as Mark, cannot think intelligently.
Let it be known that rational dialog cannot be had with a Muslim, such as Mark.
So I’m silly, deaf, irrational and unintelligent. Thank you for your insults. I’ve learnt over the years that when someone doesn’t know how to debate your point of view they immediately fallback to petty insults and slander. Very weak.
Lets summarize your rational dialog with mine and the reader of these comments will decide who’s rational or irrational.
[you said]..”What wonderful verses should be but are not found in their book were Mohamed to have had a relationship with the Creator”.
[I said]..”Give me some examples of what you would consider wonderful verses”. It’s a simple challenge.
Find in the Old Testament where the scribe in the line of …? Moses, if I recollect correctly, gave authority to the religious authorities of the day, instead of to the people, for enacting \judgements\ upon the miscreants in their midst. Here is the moment where the Jewish link to the Creator malfunctions to their present, twenty-first century state of dysfunction.
If you won’t comment on my first post’s eye-opener, Muslim Mark, go jump in the lake.
LOL
Come to Islam Amy. Come to truth. Leave the ignorance and hate. There is no god but Allah and Muhammad is the messenger of God.
All the Best,
Sincerely
Muslim Mark
The words of your Bukhari, your Mo’, Aisha herself, passed down for me to read after ten centuries time. I want to thank all the devout, pious, righteous Muslims over the last ten centuries who allowed those passages in those books to remain for me to read after all this time. Who would ever know the truth about your Mo’ and that he had no relationship with the Creator otherwise? My thanks again to the many Muslims of past who kept those passages and did not erase them.
But Muslims such as Mark cannot comprehend facts and thus discern truth. All mark wants to be is a Muslim, whatever that word is meant to be in his (or her) mind.
[…] Muhammad: The Warrior Prophet […]
1. Islam means peace:
———————————–
Islam comes from the root word ‘salaam’, which means peace. It also means submitting one’s will to Allah (swt). Thus Islam is a religion of peace, which is acquired by submitting one’s will to the will of the Supreme Creator, Allah (swt).
2. Sometimes force has to be used to maintain peace:
—————————————————————————
Each and every human being in this world is not in favour of maintaining peace and harmony. There are many, who would disrupt it for their own vested interests. Sometimes force has to be used to maintain peace. It is precisely for this reason that we have the police who use force against criminals and antisocial
elements to maintain peace in the country. Islam promotes peace. At the same time, Islam exhorts it followers to fight where there is oppression. The fight against oppression may, at times, require the use of force. In Islam force can only be used to promote peace and justice.
3. Opinion of historian De Lacy O’Leary:
——————————————————–
The best reply to the misconception that Islam was spread by the sword is given by the noted historian De Lacy O’Leary in the book “Islam at the cross road” (Page 8):
“History makes it clear however, that the legend of fanatical Muslims sweeping through the world and forcing Islam at the point of the sword upon conquered races is one of the most fantastically absurd myth that historians have ever repeated.”
4. Muslims ruled Spain for 800 years.
——————————————————
Muslims ruled Spain for about 800 years. The Muslims in Spain never used the sword to force the people to convert. Later the Christian Crusaders came to Spain and wiped out the Muslims. There was not a single Muslim in Spain who could openly give the adhan, that is the call for prayers.
5. 14 million Arabs are Coptic Christians.
————————————————————
Muslims were the lords of Arabia for 1400 years. For a few years the British
ruled, and for a few years the French ruled. Overall, the Muslims ruled Arabia for 1400 years. Yet today, there are 14 million Arabs who are Coptic Christians i.e. Christians since generations. If the Muslims had used the sword there would not have been a single Arab who would have remained a Christian.
6. More than 80% non-Muslims in India.
——————————————————
The Muslims ruled India for about a thousand years. If they wanted, they had the power of converting each and every non-Muslim of India to Islam. Today more than 80% of the population of India are non-Muslims. All these non- Muslim Indians are bearing witness today that Islam was not spread by the sword.
7. Indonesia and Malaysia.
————————————-
Indonesia is a country that has the maximum number of Muslims in the world.The majority of people in Malaysia are Muslims. May one ask, “Which Muslim army went to Indonesia and Malaysia?”
8. East Coast of Africa.
——————————–
Similarly, Islam has spread rapidly on the East Coast of Africa. One may again ask, if Islam was spread by the sword, “Which Muslim army went to the East Coast of Africa?”
9. Thomas Carlyle.
—————————-
The famous historian, Thomas Carlyle, in his book “Heroes and Hero worship”, refers to this misconception about the spread of Islam: “The sword indeed, but where will you get your sword? Every new opinion, at its starting is precisely in a minority of one. In one man’s head alone. There it dwells as yet. One man alone of the whole world believes it, there is one man against all men. That he takes a sword and try to propagate with that, will do little for him. You must get
your sword! On the whole, a thing will propagate itself as it can.”
10. No compulsion in religion.
—————————————–
With which sword was Islam spread? Even if Muslims had it they could not use it to spread Islam because the Qur’an says in the following verse: “Let there be no compulsion in religion: Truth stands out clear from error” [Al-Qur’an 2:256]
11. Sword of the Intellect:
———————————-
It is the sword of intellect. The sword that conquers the hearts and minds of people. The Qur’an says in Surah Nahl, chapter 16 verse 125:
“Invite (all) to the way of thy Lord with wisdom and beautiful preaching;
and argue with them in ways that are best and most gracious.”
[Al-Qur’an 16:125]
12. Increase in the world religions:
————————————————
An article in Reader’s Digest ‘Almanac’, year book 1986, gave the statistics of the increase of percentage of the major religions of the world in half a century from 1934 to 1984. This article also appeared in ‘The Plain Truth’ magazine. At the top was Islam, which increased by 235%, and Christianity had increased only by 47%. May one ask, which war took place in this century which converted millions of people to Islam?
13. Islam is the fastest growing religion in America and Europe:
—————————————————————————————
Today the fastest growing religion in America is Islam. The fastest growing religion in Europe in Islam. Which sword is forcing people in the West to accept Islam in such large numbers?
14. Dr. Joseph Adam Pearson.
———————————————
Dr. Joseph Adam Pearson rightly says, “People who worry that nuclear weaponry will one day fall in the hands of the Arabs, fail to realize that the Islamic bomb has been dropped already, it fell the day MUHAMMED (pbuh) was born”.
Nice try, but ‘Islam’ actuaslly means ‘surrrender’ not ‘peace’:
http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/pages/myths-of-islam.htm#islammeanspeace
Consequently, the prophet of this suppossed religion of peace evolved into a military strategist and war general, and personally ordered these 100 military expeditions (i.e. ‘attacks’ or ‘raids’):
http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_expeditions_of_Muhammad
Which further explains how today’s more literal interpretations of the Quran would result in this list of modern terrorist attacks conducted under name of Islam.
http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Islamic_terrorist_attacks
Certainly not what the objective thinker would expect from a “religion of peace”.
Howdy, folks, I have a question. Would someone respond to this question in constructive, rational sentences, and please stay focused on this single question and do not go off on a tangent. T’anks.
Okay, Mo was (redacted) Aisha at nine, ten, eleven, twelve, etc. years of age, (Sahih Al-Bukhari, Volume 5, Book 58, Number 234) Mo was a warlord who also professed to be a prophet of the Creator, which implies Mo had a special, intimate relationship with the Creator, so much so that revelations or messages repeatedly came to Mo through Gabriel from the Creator.
But the Creator intentionally, deliberately for Its own good reasons designed all children to be non-sexual. Both in a physically and psychological manner children have been designed by the Creator to behave with one another non-sexually.
All prophets are not saints; this is true. But why is there not one revelation from the Creator to Mo to “knock it off” with Aisha? Surely the Creator must have been perturbed or concerned watching Mo perform with Aisha on a regular basis. And what a perfect time for the Creator to spell out and for all future people to read from eloquent verse the dignity and the innocence of children in contrast to the lustful behaviors of certain individuals. Why was the Creator silent watching Mo behave with Aisha sexually?
Why are there no revelations from the Creator informing the Mo of Islam of the intentions and designs of children it has wrought? There are only two avenues of thought which bring answer to the question.
One is obviously that the Creator is no type of Big Brother protecting a Little Sister if the Creator watched and winked and nodded with a smile towards Mo when he was repeatedly (redacted) Aisha. This avenue of thought is difficult for me to continue with.
The second other avenue of thought to take is to conclude that the Creator never knew Mo in an intimate, prophetic manner. Silence from the Creator in respect to the relationship between Aisha and Mo is an eye-opener, and is all one needs to know about the validity of any claims from the book or the sages of the religion of Islam.
There is no plausible third avenue of thought to consider. Anyone care to write and claim otherwise?
The Mo of Islam never had a prophetic relationship with the Creator. All claims from Mo about the will, intentions, and demeanor of the Creator are the fabrications and concoctions of human mind. The words detailing the will, intentions, and demeanor of the Creator written inside the Qur’an are not true.
Why was the Creator silent towards Mo when he was porking Aisha?
Constructive criticism is welcomed, but all contrary views I know will only amount to verbiage and claptrap.
[…] reconciliation” when faced with “personal attacks.” Such hagiography of an often brutal “warrior prophet” overlooks well-established Islamic doctrine demanding the death penalty for blasphemy, as […]
[…] (accessed February 8, 2015). [27] Richard A. Gabriel, “Muhammad: The Warrior Prophet”, http://historynet.wpengine.com/muhammad-the-warrior-prophet.htm, (accessed February 15, 2015). [28] “List of Muhammad’s Wives and Concubines”, No. 8, […]
The Hour, Day, the Week, the Month, the Year, the Decade, the Century when Muslim definitions as to the will, intentions, and demeanor of the Creator began to wither and die within the minds of Its human creation. A momentous moment upon human history.
[…] Originally Posted by Shoto1984 So with that line of thought we have to assume that the majority people who think they are practicing Islam are not actually practicing Islam because they are not running around beheading or raping people. Beyond that silliness, lets look at the practical side of this. The President and others have been working on getting countries in the middle east to stand up to ISIL on their own. There seem to have been some movement toward that goal lately and I argue that's a good thing. Coincidentally, all of the countries who are candidates to wage war locally against ISIL are predominately Islamic. It makes little sense to encourage them to to go to war when at the same time we are lumping them in with the terrorists who claim to share their religion. Islam began with the Prophet Muhammad. Muhammad wasn't healing the sick and raising the dead. He killed people….lots of them. Islam was spread through warfare, initially using small unit, guerrilla tactics and eventually using conventional forces. Muhammad took captives and ransomed them for weapons to advance his war. What's new or different today? It began violently, and continued to be violent after the Shia/Sunni split. It's history of slavery, warfare, and extortion is very well documented. The world where Islam has been a religion of peace exists in the minds of select Liberals but it hasn't existed on this earth. Muhammad: The Warrior Prophet […]
Why do you people love to offend?
If you seriously want to have a discussion on this topic you could have worded you comment with some respect for the readers at least, regardless if you have no respect for the religion.
In my opinion this very topic is one of the main reasons why some people choose to leave Islam because of misunderstanding the issue and it is by far the main propaganda weapon used by anti-Islamist / Islamaphobes worldwide but only in recent times has it been an effective tool. [i.e when the appropriate age for marriage was raised by society].
If you were to do some research you will undoubtedly discover that the further you go back in time the younger people usually got married.
Roman law for example gave the minimum age for marriage as that of puberty which was 14 for boys and 12 for girls [not a big difference between 12 and 9 is there and this is only going back a few centuries] ; these remained the legal age for marriage until the late 19th Century in Britain. Societies change, norms change, in a century or so the legal age for marriage will be raised I’m sure among many other things in an ever changing society. What is acceptable today might become unacceptable tomorrow and vice versa.
In the days or early Islam, Muhammad had countless enemies and few followers. The people of the Qurayesh who were the ruling elite in Mecca at the time smeared, harassed warned against, abused, spread rumors against, slandered, spread propaganda on a daily basis against Muhammad. They basically did everything and used every means to tarnish Muhammad’s image in order to stop him gaining followers much like the techniques of modern day politics. Remember these people were the ruling elite [ controlled just about everything, media, public opinion etc.] There was only one thing the Qurayesh didn’t hold against or use to slander Muhammad by. His marriage to Aisha. It was the norm back then, simple as that. It didn’t cross anyone’s mind.
Today, most of us don’t accept marriage under the age of 18, though if I’m not mistaken, in Texas,U.S.A, the legal age for marriage is still 15 and in some parts of the world i.e Paraguay and Columbia they still have a legal Marriage age of 14. The Catholic church, also 14 and again only a few centuries ago, 12 year old’s were legally wed in Britain.
Biologically a female can start menstruating / able to conceive as young as 8 years old. The youngest ever to conceive was 6 years 7 months in South America. So if and when you meet the creator ask him why he created you to be able to conceive pre-teen and not 18 years old. Please don’t misquote me as saying marriage to a pre-teen or teen in today’s world is acceptable.
From a theological perspective, if a creator has designed a female to begin puberty / conceive at such a young age and from a sociological perspective, people accept marriage at this age then what is the problem? You say… \why wasn’t their revelation sent down to correct Muhammad’s marriage to a 9 year old\….This is completely false because it’s from the perspective / opinion / ruling of what is socially acceptable today not from the human biological perspective of a Creator that created the female to begin to conceive at a certain age, hence no verse was revealed.
The why? and How? Allah knows best.
In your response [ I know it maybe difficult ] but try to be a bit more respectful.
Muslim Mark cannot comprehend the basic tenet, or axiom, that the Creator OBVIOUSLY DESIGNED ALL CHILDREN (physically, psychologically) to be non-sexual, therefor Muslim Mark is incapable of further constructive dialog.
From a theological perspective, if the Creator designed a child to begin puberty …, etc. ” and now Muslim Mark cannot understand further that ALL CHILDREN WERE DESIGNED BY THE CREATOR TO BE NON-SEXUAL.
Muslim Mark only wants to be a Muslim. No rational will prevent this mind-set.
Agnostic Amy,
Don’t be ignorant and arrogant, It’s not good for you. There are many reported cases just in the last few centuries of parents as young as 9 and 10. One can only image how many have gone unreported.
Hey, Muslim Mark, you’re now in the West, studying at university. Why hide your name and make those who read this think you’re some home-grown Westerner? You and literally thousands of you Muslim students come over to the West, then scour the Internet with bogus Western names and handles looking for any topic to inject some type of Islamic nonsense into a conversation. Obfuscate, lie, and when you can’t make a convincing point, you Muslims begin throwing slurs.
As a Muslim, as all Muslims do, you only pretend to not understand and not believe the Creator designed all children to be non-sexual because you all realize the conclusion to the conversation will be that your Mo had no intimate and thus prophetic relationship with the Creator. From the tens of billions of children that the Creator designed in normal fashion and placed on the Earth you make mention of a minuscule handful of 6-9 year old CHILDREN with functional sexual apparatus as a reason to discredit my statement only because of the behavior of grown men who were able to have sexual relations with these anomalies. These anomalies were children, and if your perfect example Mo-man was in an intimate, friendship type of relationship with the Creator, again I ask, why is there no revelation informing him of the Creator’s intentions, will, and purpose behind Its designs of children. Certainly something would’ve been expressed by the Creator as it was watching the thoughts inside the mind of Its friend Mo churn towards sexual excitement while Mo was playing with Aisha. No?
The contention is not so much that Mo was porking a kid called Aisha. To me they are simply words from your main dude Bukhari passed along through time. My observation is that there are no revelations to your Mo informing him of the Creator’s consternation while he was in that relationship with a kid. The silence from the Creator in this regard can only be interpreted as to the type of relationship your Mo actually had with the Creator.
Amy, I was born in Europe raised in Australia, ex-atheist. Take note of my lingo, do I sound like an Arab studying abroad?
Amy, Give it a try. Either it is or it isn’t.
All the best.
“Class …, children, your homework over the weekend: The Incan religion, and the Mayan religion, the Aztec religious rituals, and the religious thoughts and practices of the Islamist religion had several Little Feat ures in common. Outline one or two and discuss these similarities in a report of no less than 500 words. Class dismissed.”
So, How are we doing with our studies Amy?
“Constructive, rational dialog with a Muslim is not possible. Period.” – Amy Soldier
Sometime soon, in the near future all Western folk who find themselves engaged in dialogue about Islam will immediately, reflexively bring up the hadiths of The Great, Devout Muslim Bukhari as they reference the narratives of Aisha and your Mo. The question is not so much that your Mo was porking a child. All Western folk will want any Muslim to try and give answer as to why the Creator who designed all children to be non-sexual neither informed your Mo through revelations of Its will, intentions, demeanor nor Its purpose for designing children to be non-sexual. Why are there no revelations from the Creator in any Islamist texts telling your Mo to “knock it off” with Aisha? Until Muslims can offer credible, rational dialogue to explain why the Creator is silent in this matter, than all the texts of Islam and all the thoughts of the sages of Islam are, as Minister Louis Farrakhan has said, Islam has been rendered into a gutter religion.
I-don’t-care-to-know-and-understand-the-Creator-or-the-truth-of-the-matter Muslim Mark, I dare you and your Muslim friends to take a crack and attempt to answer the question. But you won’t. You won’t even try. You and your ding-dong Muslim goofballs only want to be a Muslim, whatever that means at any point in time.
Sometime soon, in the near future all Western folk who find themselves engaged in dialogue about Islam will immediately, reflexively bring up the hadiths of The Great, Devout Muslim Bukhari as they reference the narratives of Aisha and your Mo. The question is not so much that your Mo was porking a child. All Western folk will want any Muslim to try and give answer as to why the Creator who designed all children to be non-sexual neither informed your Mo through revelations of Its will, intentions, demeanor nor Its purpose for designing children to be non-sexual. Why are there no revelations from the Creator in any Islamist texts telling your Mo to “knock it off” with Aisha? Until Muslims can offer credible, rational dialogue to explain why the Creator is silent in this matter, than all the texts of Islam and all the thoughts of the sages of Islam are, as Minister Louis Farrakhan has said, Islam has been rendered into a gutter religion.
I-don’t-care-to-know-and-understand-the-Creator-or-the-truth-of-the-matter Muslim Mark, I dare you and your Muslim friends to take a crack and attempt to answer the question. But you won’t. You won’t even try. You and your ding-dong Muslim goofballs only want to be a Muslim, whatever that means at any point in time.
Amy,
Did you even actually read my comment [115]. I gave you a straightforward and comprehensive answer.
You have problems appreciating the word, children. Perhaps if you were shown an example to help you and your Muslim patriots understand what the definition of a child is you may then realize what is implied by the statement, THE CREATOR DESIGNED ALL CHILDREN TO BE NON-SEXUAL.
In the movie, For Your Eyes Only, James Bond does not pork Bibi Dahl. The reason why James Bond doesn’t pork Bibi is because of a clause written within the personal constitution of James Bond which states, “I, James Bond, don’t pork children.”
FOR YOUR EYES ONLY — https://itun.es/us/CTNDH
James Bond has a virtue and a demeanor towards children that is inline with how the Creator has intentionally designed children. If your Mo was a friend of the Creator a revelation to Mo would be expected so as to bring the mind of your Mo more in line with the type of demeanor and virtuousness that James Bond possessed. But the Creator is silent– rather, your hadiths of Bukhari state your Mo interprets a dream which the Creator actually approves of and allows your Mo to begin porking Aisha.
The Creator does not want grown men porking children. The Creator intentionally, deliberately, and for Its own good reasons designed all children in this manner. Is this idea difficult for you and your Muslim friends to appreciate?
Your Mo was never intimate with the Creator. The revelations of your Mo are concoctions. Islamist thoughts of and towards the Creator conjured up over the last fourteen centuries are false and inaccurate definitions of the Creator’s will, intentions, demeanor, and purpose towards us, It’s human creation. Islam knows nothing about the Creator.
You have a problem appreciating the word, children. Perhaps if you were shown an example to help you and your Muslim patriots understand what the definition of a child is you may then realize what is implied by the statement, THE CREATOR DESIGNED ALL CHILDREN TO BE NON-SEXUAL.
In the movie, For Your Eyes Only, James Bond does not pork Bibi Dahl. The reason why James Bond doesn’t pork Bibi is because of a clause written within the personal constitution of James Bond which states, \I, James Bond, don’t pork children.\
FOR YOUR EYES ONLY — https://itun.es/us/CTNDH
James Bond has a virtue and a demeanor towards children that is inline with how the Creator has intentionally designed children. If your Mo was a friend of the Creator a revelation to Mo would be expected so as to bring the mind of your Mo more in line with the type of demeanor and virtuousness that James Bond possessed. But the Creator is silent– rather, your hadiths of Bukhari state your Mo interprets a dream which the Creator actually approves of and allows your Mo to begin porking Aisha.
The Creator does not want grown men porking children. The Creator intentionally, deliberately, and for Its own good reasons designed all children in this manner. Is this idea difficult for you and your Muslim friends to appreciate?
Your Mo was never intimate with the Creator. The revelations of your Mo are concoctions. Islamist thoughts of and towards the Creator conjured up over the last fourteen centuries are false and inaccurate definitions of the Creator’s will, intentions, demeanor, and purpose towards us, It’s human creation. Islam knows nothing about the Creator.
[ CREATOR DESIGNED ALL CHILDREN TO BE NON-SEXUAL ] – Yes, correct. This is a simple fact but it does not apply to our subject. This is what you must understand. This is what I tried to explain in comment 115.
Here’s my final attempt to penetrate that thick skull of yours then I’ll call it a day. I am going to be as clear and comprehensive as possible starting with simple definitions.
—————————————————-
British Dictionary definitions for child
child
/tʃaɪld/
noun (pl) children
a boy or girl between birth and puberty
Child in Medicine
child (chīld)
A person between birth and puberty.
Adolescent in Medicine
adolescent ad·o·les·cent (ād’l-ěs’ənt)
adj.
Of, relating to, or undergoing adolescence. n.
A young person who has undergone puberty but who has not reached full maturity;
adult
adj.
1. having reached maturity; fully developed.
—————————————————-
1. child – a boy or girl between birth and puberty [ 0 – 8/13 years ]
2. Adolescent – A young person who has undergone puberty [ 8/13 – 18 years ]
3. Adult – having reached maturity; fully developed. [ 18+ ]
By simple definition, a child is a person that is prepubescent. Broadly speaking a child is a person under the age of 18 years.
—————————————————–
Sexual Maturity
Sexual maturity is the age or stage when an organism can reproduce. It is sometimes considered synonymous with adulthood,>>> *though the two are distinct*<<<. In humans, the process of sexually maturing is termed puberty.
Puberty is a time when males and females begin to think about their sexuality and sexual activity. With sexual maturation comes fertility, meaning that females are now able to become pregnant and males' sperm are able to impregnate a female.
Our subject is in category [2]. This comment of yours that you repeatedly bark about children being non-sexual is obviously fact but you've used the fact and applied it incorrectly intentionally or out of ignorance. It doesn't apply to our subject based on simple definition, historical and biological evidence.
These are simple facts Amy, facts that render your argument null and void. Your argument is based on hate for a religion and what's morally acceptable in the modern world. You perceive Muslims as brown people who lie and want to rule you with their deception when all we want is to spread good and reject evil for the sake of Allah. You've ignored all my historical, and biological evidence. There's nothing else I can put forward to you that would remove that bigot cloud over your head. You insult, you use crude humor, satire, sarcasm, offensive language and attack me personally by this you've demonstrated one thing only , you hate Islam and everything it stands for. You're the loser at the end of the day. I'm holding onto the rope as best I can until the end. So much confusion, lies, propaganda exists in the world today but it's ultimately up to us as people to use our intellect to separate truth from falsehood. This reply of mine is truth. Read it, analyse and think.
Bye.
You have problems appreciating the Creator, and Its design of children, and at the present time, you only want to be a Muslim.
The default nature of claims is that they are false unless proven otherwise. You must provide some evidence for all the claims made in this essay.
#criticalthinking
(NOTE. This statement is a necessary truth: It is true because the opposite (claims are by nature true) is impossible/illogical.
Mr Richard Gabriel used the word ‘Insurgency. 25 times in his Article. But it is not stated ‘Insurgency’ against whom? There was no established government in Arabia at that time. Arabia was a No-Man’s-Land. I guess Iranian emperor may sometimes have whispered to courtiers, or vice versa, about the desert of Arabia. No more than this. Neither an executive led by a Governor or a Viceroys was debuted in Arabia nor any Welfare Plan was considered by the Iranian Emperor. Therefore there is no question of an insurgency. Insurgency can only be against an Established Order.
Neither Mecca was A City State against which Prophet Mohammad launched an Insurgency. When Prophet started preaching the worship of Only One God and declared Idol Worshipping a Sin, Heads of all Tribes were angered. They offered him Most Beautify Woman in marriage and also offered him their Leadership but the Prophet answered: “Even if you put moon on one of my hand and put sun on the other hand, I will not stop preaching Monotheism”. They had offered him everything provided he stops talking against Idol-worshipping.
Correct topic of Mr.Richard article should have been: “Message of Prophet Mohammad and Consequent Wars”.
In the first place his office of an Expert of Military Affairs and secondly the choice of his Topic, both conspired to emit most crucial component of whole study about Prophet Mohammad. The first logical question may be: What was the Message of Prophet? And second question May be: How far the Message was Right or Wrong? The Article is fit to be Taught at the Military Academy of some country. However this has ensued a very thought-provoking discussion. Thank you for sharing an article that motivates one for further studies.
Yes, among Muslims, Prophet Mohammad is considered Ideal in many capacities. He is an Ideal Friend, an Ideal Husband, An Ideal Brother and also an Ideal General. But his General-ship is valued for causing least Bloodshed for gaining Maximum result which is a Record in world History. Who could have done this. Only a Spiritualist Par Excellence. Before the start of Badr War, the Prophet was not stopping to pray. The companions said “When God has promised victory. We need not to worry”. The blanket on Prophet’s shoulder was falling off, again and again. But he continued praying till having pin-point assurance from God. After prayer he stepped out the tent and marked on the ground with his sword on many places . With each mark he named the enemy who will finally be lying on the space marked by him when dead-and-cool. During war when the enemy died and people saw that some enemies were not falling on the places marked by the Prophet. But see, the enemy after getting injured was rolling about and became motionless on the very place marked by the prophet. For this some writer say that Badar war was fought by the Prophet Single-handedly by praying in the tent.
It is how war-activities were marginalized by the prophetic notes. Even so, at the end of war in which 70 Heads of Quresh were killed, he was addressing them in plaintive notes as if he was seeing them in front him. Yes, he was seeing their souls. Non-believer will say that he was dramatizing the situation. But believers say he was the Truest of all Humanity who said: “Announce on Drum-beat, any new thing you know about me on the top of the roof of your house” Ah – the Most Transparent of All Humanity.
Mr Richard Gabriel used the word ‘Insurgency’ 25 times in his Article. But it is not stated ‘Insurgency’ against whom? There was no established government in Arabia at that time. Arabia was a No-Man’s-Land. I guess Iranian emperor may once in a year have whispered to courtiers, or vice versa, about the desert of Arabia as their colony. No more than this. Neither an executive led by a Governor or a Viceroys was debuted in Arabia nor any Welfare Plan was considered by the Iranian Emperor. Therefore there is no question of an insurgency. Insurgency can only be against an Established Order.
Neither Mecca was A City State against which Prophet Mohammad launched an Insurgency. When Prophet started preaching the worship of Only One God and declared Idol Worshipping a Sin, Heads of all Tribes were angered. They gave him the offer for a Most Beautify Woman in marriage and also offered him their Leadership but the Prophet answered: “Even if you put moon on one of my hand and put sun on the other hand, I will not stop preaching Monotheism”. They had offered him to provide everything with the condition he stops talking against Idol-worshipping.
Yes, Abu Sufian, the Head of the Most War-Like Tribe Banu-Umayya, was planning to announce his Kingship at that time. He plan became topsy-turvy. They is why he was all the more angered by the Advent of New Prophet in Mecca
What could have been indispensable background for the article by Mr.Richard’s is divided into the following two parts:
(i) Announcement of mission and consequent persecution for 13 years ending with the migration to Medina.
(ii) Unprecedented Patience and Resilience shown by Mohammad and his companions.
Prophet’s enemies pursued him even to Medina and he had to retaliate. All his wars were of defensive nature. He considered war as Evil Necessity.
Thank you for sharing an article that motivates one for further studies.
Basharat Shahid
Wow! This description of Muhammad is not accurate. To anyone that reads this, THIS IS FALSE!!