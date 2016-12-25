 Daily Quiz for December 25, 2016 | HistoryNet MENU

Daily Quiz for December 25, 2016

By HistoryNet Staff
12/25/2016 • Quiz

The October 25, 1774 Edenton Tea Party, a rebellion in North Carolina, was unique in this respect.

  • All participants were executed
  • All the participants were women
  • Children were allowed to participate
  • It was called off

