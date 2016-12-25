Daily Quiz for December 25, 2016
The October 25, 1774 Edenton Tea Party, a rebellion in North Carolina, was unique in this respect.
- All participants were executed
- All the participants were women
- Children were allowed to participate
- It was called off
All the participants were women. Considered the first organized women’s political action in the United States, the Tea Party was organized by Penelope Barker in the home of Elizabeth King. An alliance of 51 women was formed to boycott British tea. At the time, Edenton was the capital of North Carolina.