Daily Quiz for December 21, 2016

Saved people in a train wreck. It was 11:00 PM. There was a terrible thunderstorm. Shelley was in her home near the train tracks. She heard a crash. Concerned about a passenger train about to pass through the crash site, she set out to warn the expected train. She crawled along the trestle over the Des Moines River (where her brother had previously drowned) in the dark during the storm and was able to deliver her warning.