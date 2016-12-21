 Daily Quiz for December 21, 2016 | HistoryNet MENU

Daily Quiz for December 21, 2016

By HistoryNet Staff
12/21/2016 • Quiz

The Kate Shelley High Bridge in Boone, Iowa is named in honor of a seventeen year old girl who did this.

  • Founded Boys and Girls Clubs of America
  • Saved her mother from drowning
  • Saved people in a train wreck
  • Raised money for a children’s hospital

