How Did WWI Fliers Deal with Inclement Weather?

While driving through the rainstorm yesterday, I thought to myself, “How did WW1 fliers deal with inclement weather?

And was there a turning point as to when and what technology arrived to help flight during said storms?

The Germans had a term for rain like that: “Pilot’s Weather,” because it usually meant they were grounded and could take a break from their usual duties. Unless one was in something big , enclosed and glazed like a Sikorski Ilya Muromets or a Zeppelin-Staaken R.VI, an airman had nothing between himself and the elements but the fur-lined coat, boots, gloves, helmet and goggles that he wore. The bottom line reality is that missions were seldom, if ever, mounted on very rainy or snowy days in WWI.

