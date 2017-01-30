Grant sent them to destroy one of the Confederates’ few remaining supply lines; would they succeed?

Threatening clouds presaged soggy weather on the morning of December 7, 1864, as the 97th New York Infantry joined a long column of Union troops on a road leading from Petersburg, Va. However dull the skies, the soldiers, commanded by ardent Republicans Col. Charles Wheelock and Lt. Col. John P. Spofford, might have been surprised— and perhaps excited—by the direction of march. Since July, they had been moving to the west in a seemingly never-ending effort to extend Union siege lines and cut railroads into Confederate-held Petersburg. But now they headed south, to undertake what many in their corps would later remember as their harshest campaign of the war.

For the Army of the Potomac, the preceding six months had involved hard fighting to sever Robert E. Lee’s lines of supply to the south and west. The 97th had been bloodied months earlier —with 90 men captured—while working to wreck the Weldon Railroad, a Confederate lifeline to North Carolina. Though the costly battle had succeeded in interrupting rail traffic near Petersburg, Confederates still used the tracks at Stony Creek, 15 miles south of the besieged rail center. Now as part of Maj. Gen. Gouverneur K. Warren’s V Corps, the New Yorkers were among the 26,000-man operation that Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant had directed to destroy the Weldon Railroad from Stony Creek to Hicksford (modern-day Emporia), a distance of some 20 miles.

The expedition was a reunion for Wheelock and Spofford. They had been captured at Gettysburg during the Union retreat on the battle’s first day. Wheelock escaped the prisoner column days later at the outset of the Rebel retreat to Virginia. Making his way back to Gettysburg, Wheelock retrieved his sword in the same house where he had been captured and resumed his place at the head of the regiment.

But Spofford’s 11-month travail took him first to Richmond’s notorious Libby Prison, a converted tobacco warehouse, until February 1864, when he and 108 fellow officers escaped out through a secretly burrowed passageway. Recaptured and transferred a number of times, he finally found himself in Charleston, S.C., where the Confederates placed him and a number of other captives in an area subject to cannon fire from blockading Union ships. His woes finally ended when he was exchanged for a Confederate of equal rank.

Through intermittent rain, Wheelock, Spofford and the rest of V Corps advanced toward the Nottoway River into one of the state’s most heavily enslaved counties. Of a population of 10,000 people, 6,400 were chattel. By nightfall the regiment went into bivouac at a settlement containing a half dozen buildings named for its redbrick edifice, Sussex Court House. Nine alleged participants of the 1831 Nat Turner Rebellion had been convicted by uncorroborated testimony and sentenced to die in an earlier version of the antebellum court here.

Yet Sussex County remained largely untouched by war. Its thousands still in bondage had seen little of the Union Army before now, and they had various reactions to the Federal troops. Many came “running out to meet us,” Brig. Gen. Robert McAllister wrote his wife. Others were reluctant to approach the column; they had been told by their owners that slaves formed a portion of the soldiers’ diet, recalled Edward B. Houghton, an enlisted man in the 17th Maine Infantry.

Nevertheless, most soon came to seek aid from the soldiers. And with male owners having recently fed the farms and plantations, emboldened slaves told soldiers where to find hidden stores of food— which led to the easy discovery of applejack, a potent brandy made from apples or peaches. Members of this corps plundered with eager abandon, for as both Warren and his assistant surgeon reported, nearly every house had supplies of the intoxicant “in appreciable quantities.” Despite being en route to the Weldon line they were ordered to destroy, thousands of troops felt the effects of the drink, with some dropping out from the consequences of overindulgence.

But by Friday all four divisions of infantry had set about wrecking the historic railway, work begun a day earlier by the cavalry, the 97th New York and other regiments that led the advance. Typically without tools but with abundant energy, the sheer number of soldiers made rapid progress. With a man to each wooden sleeper, soldiers lifted the iron track in unison until it bent “like a long ribbon,” wrote a Union general. Despite heavy rain, the dampened wooden ties were set ablaze and the rails melted by the fires. Major Evan M. Woodward of the 198th Pennsylvania Infantry later recalled a “wild, animated scene,” wherein troops delighted in twisting the molten centers of rails around trees and into shapes resembling the Maltese Cross, the emblem of the V Corps. “As far as the eye could reach were seen innumerable glowing fires… [from the burning] ties,” he wrote. A day and a half of such work had demolished the Weldon line north of Hicksford.

The high command had ordered destruction all the way to Hicksford, “or farther if practicable,” with the bridge spanning the Meherrin River to be fired as well. But a force of Wade Hampton’s Confederate cavalry and garrison troops backed by artillery stalled the advance of dismounted Union cavalry, who suffered several dozen casualties. With rations dwindling and reports of Lt. Gen. A.P. Hill’s Corps in pursuit, Warren elected to begin withdrawal to the safety of the Petersburg trenches.

Then the weather worsened. Cold autumn rains turned to sleet and snow, pounding retreating Federals and pursuing Confederates alike. Six miles north of Hicksford, the Union infantry, with a brigade of cavalry in the van, struck east and then north to stay clear of Hill’s troops approaching from the northwest. Conditions slowed both armies and boot-sucking mud cost some Federals their shoes.

The Confederates were more accustomed to being barefoot, but had an even more miserable experience. Many of the ill-clothed and poorly fed South Carolinians fell out of rank, their suffering aggravated by “the coldest and one of the longest marches we ever made,” according to brigade historian James Caldwell. Hill’s usually dependable “light infantry” had broken down. The troops, Caldwell lamented, could not “punish” the Federal withdrawal.

But punishment came from elsewhere. During the return march, word spread that Union stragglers from the advancing column had been captured and carved up by bushwhackers or local farmers acting as guerrillas. Virtually every regiment that left an account of the raid told of soldiers found with “their throats cut from ear to ear.” Some reported the bodies were left clearly displayed, strung up near the courthouse. “Information was brought to us by negroes,” who then directed troops “to different places where the victims had been secretly buried,” Brig. Gen. Regis de Trobriand reported.

“From appearances they had been stripped of all their clothing,” Brig. Gen. Robert McAllister recalled, “and when in the act of kneeling in a circle, they were shot in the head.” These cruelties “aroused a spirit of vengeance…” among the troops, wrote Corporal John L. Smith of the 118th Pennsylvania. Area farmers and planters would pay the price as liberal access to intoxicants called “Jersey Lightning” made their fury worse.

“Our route, on our return was marked by a continuous line of fire,” Houghton observed. Corporal Egbert Lewis of the 120th New York likewise recorded how “every building near our route was set on fire in retaliation. Smoke and fame could soon be seen in every direction, and when night came, the scene was awfully grand.”

A Southern woman, perhaps speaking for all who had been turned out of their homes, could do nothing more than rail, “Is this the way you intend to subjugate the noble South?”

With freedom ahead and nothing but devastation behind, entire families of fleeing slaves flocked to the column. “From nearly every plantation passed they came in squads to join the line of march,” wrote Sgt. Thomas D. Marbaker in the 11th New Jersey’s unit history. McAllister’s mounted aides placed “poorly clad” children on their horses as they forded the cold streams. The elderly and the very young found room in quartermaster wagons, by then nearly bereft of rations. So crammed were the wagons that one Pennsylvanian likened the scene to the “old woman who lived in a shoe.” Adults, many under-dressed while others wore clothing pilfered from plantations, accompanied the column carrying what belongings they could.

Though safe from the principal threat from Hill’s infantry, Warren’s rearguard, consisting of a squad of cavalry and the 97th New York, sporadically fought off Hampton’s mounted pursuit. During the 25-mile backward movement to Sussex Court House, Confederate horsemen came upon the New Yorkers and ordered that Spofford “dismount and surrender.” After his yearlong tour of Southern prisons, Spofford would have none of that. He wheeled and fired his revolver, but missed his intended target. Captain Joseph H. Lawrence of the 88th Pennsylvania, brigaded with the New Yorkers, reported “skirmishing all day.”

Near dark, with the rest of the rearguard already encamped, the trail brigade received orders to lie in wait along the retreat route for the pursuers. Facing the road from across a meadow, the New Yorkers aligned along a fence. Several Pennsylvania outfits, shielded by a pine forest, formed on the other side of the dirt thoroughfare and awaited the shadowing cavalry. Surprise musket fire announced the ambush and emptied a dozen Southern saddles. Officers of the 97th encountered the Rebel horsemen as they rode through the meadow seeking a way out. “[T]he Colonel and Lieut. Colonel…narrowly escaped being shot,” wrote soldier “J.W.” in a letter to his hometown newspaper. One mounted Confederate dashed up to Wheelock, he added, and “raised his sabre to strike him, but before the blow fell, a ball pierced his head, killing him instantly.”

By December 12, Wheelock, Spofford and the rest of the army reached the security of their lines. The regiment had managed to endure the campaign without the loss of a single man. But weakened by the ordeal of difficult service, and diminished further by the trials of the raid, Wheelock succumbed to typhoid fever in January 1865. Spofford was then elevated to regimental command. At Hatcher’s Run, his first battle at the head of the regiment, he was struck by a spent ball and knocked out of duty for two months. He recovered to witness the Confederate surrender at Appomattox Court House in April.

At a cost of 200–300 Union casualties—nearly half from among Gen. David Gregg’s cavalry division—the raid added the Weldon line to the list of closed or impaired Rebel rail lines. As Sussex County planters sparred with Richmond over impressment of the area’s remaining slaves, service on the damaged line was not restored until March—just four weeks before the city fell. The South Carolina units that failed to catch Warren’s retreating soldiers spent the winter in Petersburg “positively demoralized.”

“The people…did not supply us with decent food and clothing…” noted the brigade historian.

Damage to the Weldon rail line did not spell the end of the Confederacy; it merely weakened its remaining, if embittered, stalwarts.

The six-day operation did bring early freedom to an unknown number of slaves, perhaps hundreds. Regardless of how many escaped under the shelter of the retreating Union column, Confederate commander Robert E. Lee already lacked the labor force required for extending and improving his trench lines or replacing white soldiers in non-combatant roles. As the Hicksford Raid drew to a close, Lee reported to Confederate Secretary of War James Seddon that he had no more than 40 percent of the enslaved laborers the army required, with desertions of late “greatly increased.” Nor, Lee added, had he “received enough to replace the white teamsters in the army.” Whether running away while working under Confederate Army authority or fleeing plantations with the protection of the V Corps, the fugitives would no longer be digging entrenchments, repairing Rebel railroads or driving their wagons.

But the hard war that had already visited Georgia and the Shenandoah Valley proved too hard for some Federals. Winter had descended upon Virginia, and some senior officers and regimental chaplains condemned the burning of dwellings that left Southern women and children homeless and destitute. Though the end of slavery and the postwar relocation of many freedmen would forever change the region, the devastation and social dislocation of the raid took its own toll. By the next census, Sussex County had lost 23 percent of its prewar population.

Where some clergymen in the army saw “barbarism,” other chaplains saw a measure of justice in it all. Immediately after the raid, Congregationalist minister Henry Hopkins, chaplain of the 120th New York, complained of the incendiary conduct he witnessed in a report made to headquarters, one that Warren “respectfully returned” with a rebuke to avoid future commentary on military operations and the behavior of the unit’s soldiers.

Writing three decades later, the same unit’s historian, Cornelius Van Santvoord—himself a former chaplain—sought to put the raid in context. Conceding the “wanton” nature of the destruction, this Dutch Reformed churchman found such devastation inevitable “when the ‘dogs of war,’ are fairly let loose.” Besides summoning Shakespeare, Van Santvoord invoked Sherman’s best-known description of warfare. Cruel methods were used, he wrote, “to injure the enemy and break down his power of resistance, and bring back peace by compelling obedience to the government and laws.”

Others drew upon the talents of amateur bards to help furnish an understanding of what historian Gary W. Gallagher called the “situational reconciliation” of the long postwar era. Nearly 50 years after the fighting officially ended, a Massachusetts veteran published Four Brothers in Blue: From Bull Run to Appomattox, which contained the wartime poem “Wel-l Don-e Raid,” written by 2nd Lt. Louis T. Shultz of the 124th New York:

“A constant scene of burning homes for twenty miles or more

Was deemed by those who bore the grief, retaliation sore;

But Justice says the Union must protect the sons she loves.

Nor can we crush this treason out, by handling it with gloves.

“My story’s told, rejoice our land, for Lincoln re-elected.

Our country and our President divinely be protected;

Our Army and our Navy, too, to both be glory paid.

Successful may they ever be, as was our Wel-l Don-e Raid.”

Thomas M. Grace, Ph.D., is an adjunct assistant professor of history at Erie Community College in Buffalo, N.Y.