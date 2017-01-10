What were the Biggest Battles of WWII?

What were the 10 biggest battles in Europe in WWII?

Thanks

Michael Brower

???

Dear Mr. Brower,

It is a bit difficult judging the size of a battle that often involved months during World War II, but the casualty counts might give an idea of the magnitude. Based on that (using conservative estimates):

10. Monte Cassino, January 17-May 18, 1944: 185,000 casualties

9. Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge), December 16, 1944-January 25, 1945: 186,369 casualties

8. Kursk, July5-August 23, 1943: 257,125 casualties

7. Second Battle of Kharkov, May 12-28, 1942: 300,000 casualties

6. France, May 10-June 25, 1940: 469,000 casualties

5. Narva, February 2-August 10, 1944: 550,000 casualties

4. Moscow, October 2, 1941-January 7, 1942: 1,000,000 casualties

3. Berlin, April 16-May 2, 1945: 1,298,745 casualties

2. Operation Bagration, June 22-August 19, 1944: 1,410,368 casualties

1. Stalingrad, August 23, 1942-February 2, 1943: 1,798,619 casualties

Sincerely,

Jon Guttman

Research Director

World History

www.historynet.com

