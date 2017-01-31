Welcome to Rolling Thunder XXVIII: How Rolling Thunder Began

It takes a special breed of people to defend freedom. Those individuals are called veterans. It takes craziness, a little stupidity and a lot of courage to be one of the few.

Most Americans have no idea of the hardships that veterans endure: poor pay, mediocre housing (especially on the battlefield) and, the most difficult thing, saying goodbye to their families, possibly for the last time, while trying to stay positive.

Try to imagine—most people cannot—a parent, a spouse and, most important, a child saying goodbye to loved ones going of to defend what everyone should have and enjoy: freedom, something most Americans take for granted.

Try to imagine—most Americans cannot—that your elected officials will talk of patriotism and why we should go to war when they themselves have never been on a battlefield, killed anyone, been captured and held as a POW or listed as MIA.

This is where I come in. I am a Vietnam vet, and I learned in the spring of 1987 that since World War I our government has knowingly left behind tens of thousands of POW/MIAs. That is a disgrace to our veterans, to America itself. We, through our government, spend billions of our dollars all over the world but act like our men and women in uniform are not worth a dime.

One thing I am not is a radical. I am a patriot, a United States Marine who wanted answers. Where are my brothers in arms? You sent them in harm’s way, yet you as a nation forgot them.

That’s why on May 30, 1988, Memorial Day, “Rolling Thunder, Ride for Freedom” was born. About 3,000 bikers rode through the streets of Washington, D.C., stopping in front of the White House to let the powers that be know that the veterans of America want accountability, no matter the cost.

Rolling Thunder did not go away. Now millions of bikers and veterans around the world are demanding respect, honor, accountability and proper care for our disabled veterans and those with post-traumatic stress disorder. Do not make them beg for what they deserve from this country.

That is how “the idea, the dream, Rolling Thunder,” became a reality. Semper fi.

Raymond F. Manzo

1st Marine Division, 7th Engineers,

Bravo Company, 2nd Platoon