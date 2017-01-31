The Hunt for Missing POWs

The untold story of the CIA’s bungled recon mission to track down prisoners in Laos six years after the Vietnam War.

In 2002, during a research trip to the National Archives to search the records of the Senate Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs (1991-93), author Lynn O’Shea found a box containing declassified documents detailing the Joint Special Operation Command’s (JSOC) plan to rescue American POWs in Laos in 1981. These documents, along with interviews with sources speaking for the first time, allowed her to flesh out the story of the planned rescue, code-named Operation Pocket Change, the intelligence that led to the operation and how the mission was compromised. Years later, when O’Shea went back to the Archives to review the box of records, she found that the documents had been heavily redacted. “Page after page had been blacked out, making them useless to researchers,” O’Shea says.“I was fortunate to find these documents when I did, allowing me to lift a small portion of the veil of secrecy surrounding the planned rescue of American POWs held in Laos six years after the end of the Vietnam War.”

Anyone familiar with the POW/MIA issue recognizes the name Nhom Marrott. Isolated deep in the Laotian jungle and surrounded by rugged limestone karst formations, Nhom Marrott, also referred to as Nhommarath, was the subject of a U.S. intelligence-gathering effort from 1979 to 1981 to confirm the presence of American POWs being held there. The quality of intelligence gathered—human, signal and imagery—convinced senior U.S. officials the Laotians held American POWs at a remote prison camp in Khammouane province. The Joint Chiefs of Staff authorized the newly formed JSOC in February 1981 to plan a mission to rescue an estimated 18 to 30 POWs believed to be at the compound. Before a rescue was allowed by the JSOC, however, the CIA was directed to go in first on a “recon” mission.

In this excerpt from Abandoned in Place, O’Shea explains the government’s rationale and shortcomings in allowing the CIA on the recon mission. In the end, the agency failed to report to the JSOC any findings from its 45-day mission. And with little hard intelligence available to Operation Pocket Change planners—coupled with leaks to the press—the POW rescue mission was scrapped.

Based on a decision made at the highest level of government, it would be the job of a CIA-trained Laotian indigenous team to confirm the presence of prisoners of war in Laos. The decision to turn the recon mission over to a Laotian indigenous team and exclude an American from that team likely doomed any chance for the mission’s success. The indigenous team was far less capable than the well-trained and motivated servicemen and women assigned to the JSOC and its designated special missions units such as 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment–Delta (1st SFOD-Delta) and SEAL Team 6.

The CIA team consisted of a group of inexperienced Laotian resistance forces led by a former captain in the Lao Royal Air Force, Houm Pheng Insisiengmay. Insisiengmay spent three years in a Laos re-education camp before escaping to Thailand. His only qualifications for this sensitive mission seemed to be that he once lived in Khammouane province and that the CIA trusted him.

Indeed, there may have been a long and well-established connection between the CIA, Insisiengmay’s extended family and possibly Insisiengmay himself. Before and during the war years, the ruling family in Laos’ Military Region 3 was the Insisiengmay family. The head of the family, Leuam Insisiengmay, served as a deputy prime minister in the Royal Lao Government. Leuam’s brother-in-law was Prince Boun Oum, who headed the royal house of Champassak and served as the inspector general of Laos for the Royal Government and prime minister from 1948 to 1950 and from 1960 to 1962. Another Insisiengmay, who may have been part of the extended family, worked as a coded source for the CIA.

Recognizing the need for air power in Laos yet deniability of U.S. government involvement, the CIA formed Air America in the early 1960s. Represented as a private airline, Air America flew supply and support missions throughout Laos. Pilots flying these aircraft were mostly American. By the end of the war, it was an open secret: Air America was the CIA’s private airline.

A secret better kept, but not by much, was Boun Oum Airways, which was created and supported by the CIA and owned by the prince. Crews for Boun Oum Airways were all Asian, which helped the CIA to continue its public denial of involvement in Laos. Boun Oum Airways had a poor safety record and the name disappeared in 1967.

The CIA recruited the balance of the recon team from refugee camps in Thailand. There is no evidence to suggest that either the agency or Insisiengmay knew these recruits. Nor is there evidence to suggest that the recon team members were qualified to plan, lead or execute the type of reconnaissance mission required to confirm the presence of POWs at Nhom Marrott.

Vice Admiral Jerry O. Tuttle, who headed the Defense Intelligence Agency’s search for POWs in 1980, highlighted a perfect example of the CIA and its recon team’s inexperience during a 1992 interview with an investigator for the Senate Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs. “The team needed rope to scale mountainous terrain they would be crossing,” Tuttle said. “They had to have the rope sent all the way from Chicago and when it arrived it was pure white making it highly visible, and therefore useless, in the jungle.” Many close to the JSOC operation repeated this story during various interviews. JSOC later sent the appropriate camouflage rope from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where it was preparing for the rescue mission, to the CIA in Washington.

The CIA lost valuable time as the Laotian team trained for the mission. Two months after the CIA’s January mission meeting, the recon team still was not ready.

One CIA memo indicated the recon team would enter Laos on March 25. The CIA allocated 35 days for the mission, with 16 days travel to the site, three days on site and 16 days to exit Laos. An allocation of 16 days to the site was extremely generous because the Nhom Marrott Prison Camp was approximately 41 miles from the Thai border. Someone expected the team’s overall daily progress to be not more than 2½ miles per day on average. A Dec. 30, 1980, estimate of travel time to the site was 10 days. I found no document in my research at the National Archives, the Texas Tech Vietnam Archives or the Library of Congress’ POW/ MIA database to explain why the CIA allocated an additional six days travel time to reach the camp. Another CIA memo reports that the team completed training on March 22, with a mission duration of 36 days, allowing for a fourth day on site. This second memo indicates the CIA would launch its recon mission within the next two to three weeks.

Looking back, it is impossible to understand the delay between the discovery of the camp and the number “52” and letter “K” visible in the December 1980 satellite photos [see Chronology, opposite] and the deployment of the recon team. Three months passed before the CIA recon team entered Laos at the end of March 1981. In a matter as time sensitive as confirming the presence of POWs and their rescue, the delay is beyond comprehension.

The recon mission was now in CIA hands, but JSOC plans for the actual rescue continued. Mission planners selected a training site in Tinian in the Marianas Islands. To explain the movement of men and equipment, the JSOC needed a cover story. Under the code name Vagabond Warrior, mission planners began an anti-terrorism training exercise to cover activities in the Marianas. On Tinian, they would build a full-scale model of the Nhom Marrott camp to practice their assault on the camp. Also underway were plans by the Pacific Command (PACOM) to process an unknown number of POWs en route and return them to the United States.

One key to a successful mission was the cooperation of the Thai government. Secrecy was paramount. As noted during one JSOC briefing, “We need that government’s cooperation in the pre D-Day and D-Day Operations because we want their Air Defense Structure to ignore us, because we want permission to make emergency landings at their airfields, and because we want to provide Thai leadership with a chance to get ready for post-rescue reaction.”

Planners hoped to provide only short notice to the Thai government to lessen the possibility of a leak. However, the Thai airfield at Nan Phong required considerable maintenance before the C-141s transporting equipment and the rescue team to Thailand, and the rescued POWs home, would be able to land there.

The airfield at Nan Phong, closed since 1975, was heavily overgrown. Mission planners originally estimated it would take five men 20 hours to clear the airfield. A re-evaluation of conditions at the airfield revealed: “trees at NP will require much more effort.” To cover the activities at Nan Phong, planners would “tie an airfield survey by helicopters to the PACOM logistics survey now underway with Thailand.”

JSOC mission planners also conducted threat assessments. How quickly would the Laotian military react if it detected the presence of American forces within its borders? Would it be a ground or air reaction or both? How quickly could Laotian aircraft reach Nhom Marrott? Would the Vietnamese react? In assessing the air threat, the immediate concern was the Soviet-built MiG-21 aircraft based at Wattay airfield 2 miles outside the Laotian capital of Vientiane. Allowing the Lao 30 minutes to react and calculating a flight time of 10 to 15 minutes, the MIGs would reach the camp in about 40 to 45 minutes. A more serious threat came from the Vietnamese who had a large variety of fighter aircraft based at nine airfields throughout Vietnam, including Da Nang and Bien Hoa. Ironically, U.S. and South Vietnamese forces left behind some of the aircraft at the Bien Hoa airfield when the war ended. Using a worst-case scenario, the estimated reaction time from Wattay was 44 minutes. The estimated reaction time from the airfield at Da Nang was 46 minutes.

Another worst-case estimate involved the reaction of ground forces. With limited intelligence available on their strength and position, estimates indicated Laotian ground reinforcements in platoon to company strength might reach the camp in approximately one hour. Vietnam also had ground forces in Laos, with their precise locations unknown.

For the actual rescue operation, a carrier battle group would move into the Gulf of Thailand. To cover the ships’ movements, the Navy scheduled a port visit to Pattaya Beach in Thailand. Aircraft stationed overhead would monitor radio traffic and provide logistical support. Helicopters launched from an airfield in Thailand would fly below radar to the prison camp. On the ground, the JSOC teams would have to deal with an estimated 130-man guard force at the camp and secure the American POWs. That job would fall to two JSOC assault teams, with one team hitting the outer compound and the other hitting the inner compound.

In addition to the site at Tinian, JSOC set up training sites at Camp A.P. Hill in Virginia and at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as they prepared for the rescue. Several early plans, such as a training site in the Philippines, were later eliminated. An investigator with the Senate Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs described JSOC’s efforts this way:

Members of Delta traveled to the Philippines to select a site to construct a full-scale mock-up of the camp and a complete engineers blue print of the camp had been completed, and arrangements were being made for building materials. The Delta assault teams were already selected and practicing the “take-down” on location at Ft. Bragg. The number of planes, their fuel loads, the air refueling sites, the ingress and egress routes, and where each man, by name, would sit on each helicopter or plane was all planned-out.

Weather provided one of the many unknowns. By May the Nhom Marrott area was at the beginning of its monsoon season, marked by high humidity and frequent heavy rain. According to the JSOC briefing on May 13, 1981: “Many conclusions can be drawn from the climatology for the area. But one thing is painfully clear. Based on the ceiling requirements for the mission, the lowest probability for success exists during the southwest monsoon (Mid-May thru Sept).”

It was not the best time, but launching a rescue mission was certainly possible. JSOC mission planners noted, “Weather —while certainly wet, as indicated earlier, appears to provide some good daily windows during May and June at 0700 Local time.” However, to ensure the best possible conditions for the rescue mission, JSOC hoped to launch it in late April or early May, before the start of the monsoon season.

Everything depended on the CIA recon team. Once it confirmed the presence of POWs, JSOC would mobilize for the rescue operation. But because the CIA failed to fulfill the primary mission requirement of including an American on the recon team, JSOC would have been forced to duplicate the CIA recon team’s mission with a second American team. Putting JSOC in the position of having to duplicate the recon mission negated every reason offered by the CIA as to why it should have jurisdiction over the recon team. The same political and diplomatic dangers facing an American first team would affect an American second team. A second team also increased the chance of tipping our hand to the Laotians, resulting in dire consequences for any POWs at Nhom Marrott.

Operations security continued to be of utmost importance. Within the military, the operation was a “compartmented project with access limited by direction of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.” To ensure mission security, officials buried the operation under a series of classified code names: “Camshaft” and “Outerbridge Sandra.” The camp had its own code name, “Badger.” The mission’s unclassified code name was “Operation Pocket Change.” Mission planners again stressed the need for total security. A memo issued by General Michael Nelson noted:

The preservation of operations security through all phases of Pocket Change is of paramount importance. Access to planning data shall be restricted to the fewest number of personnel possible, with strict limitations governing access to the entire spectrum of planning data. All personnel with access to Pocket Change information will be identified by special access rosters with their appropriate level of access identified.

One example of the extraordinary efforts by JSOC to preserve mission security involved the maps used for operational planning. JSOC created a fictitious name for the camp, “Muong Khomorath,” and nearby villages. They used specially made maps “to conceal the real village name near the camp. That was done for operational security purposes so that JSOC and subordinate unit personnel could not compromise the real camp name and location.” The Defense Mapping Agency provided the maps. “They performed superb work for us,” said Colonel Don E. Gordon, who was J2, intelligence officer, for JSOC.

Those involved in planning the rescue mission were required to sign a statement detailing “security consideration and rules which we have imposed.” Among the rules imposed:

We do not talk about this project anywhere outside this room. We do not talk about this project except on specified secure phone links between Ft. Bragg, Washington DIA, NSA, and PACOM. No electrical message traffic is sent between Ft. Bragg and any other terminal regarding this project. We do not use the words Laos, POWs, detention camps outside this room. All intelligence is requested and received through the J2. We use only codenames for key locations in operations area. Though the unclassified code name for this project is POCKET CHANGE, we do not use it at Fort Bragg or link it with the exercise Vagabond Warrior at any time. Personal notes do not leave this room and briefcases are checked.

The extraordinary security measures resulted in ranking officers handwriting memos on the operation. Colonels carried messages, equipment and camp models between Washington and Fort Bragg. As JSOC continued planning the rescue mission, the CIA recon team continued its training.

At CIA, in spite of overwhelming intelligence reporting—including human, signal and imagery—concern was evident. One memorandum prepared by Robert F. Grealy, acting chief East Asia Division for the director of Central Intelligence, “expressed concern about political ramifications of a U.S. military rescue if U.S. POWs are confirmed.”

At midnight on March 29, 1981, the CIA team consisting of 13 Laotians led by Insisiengmay crossed the Mekong River from Thailand into Laos. Under the mission name “Cypiston,” the team trained in two sections. The reconnaissance team, designated the “A-Section,” trained by the CIA, consisted of six men including two designated as primary observers. Equipped with telephoto cameras and a low-tech radio for communication with their counterparts in Thailand, this team would approach the camp and photograph the prisoners. The remaining seven men, the “B-Section,” were “trained by the Thais to perform the units’ security.”

In Washington, less than a day after the recon team’s departure, a deranged gunman, John Hinkley, took aim at President Ronald Reagan, who had begun his term as the 40th president in January. Reagan’s national security adviser, Richard Allen, who had briefed the president on the Nhom Marrott intelligence and the imagery reports, said later during his deposition before the Senate Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs in 1992, that Reagan was asking “virtually every day…about the progress of this mission, because he was quite excited about its potential.”

While Washington, D.C., and the nation focused on the recovering president, half a world away the CIA’s indigenous recon team made its way toward Nhom Marrott. Its radio transmissions and movements were monitored by the National Security Agency. Four days later, NSA reported the team made “little progress since our last report on 13 April (see Chronology, p. 56). What developed over the CIA’s 45- day mission led to growing resentment and allegations that the agency was bungling its job of providing human intelligence about American POWs trapped in Laos, a grand embarrassment. Meanwhile the experienced and well-trained JSOC-Delta team sat cooling its heels in Fort Bragg.

Lynn O’Shea is the director of research for the National Alliance of Families for the Return of America’s Missing Servicemen.