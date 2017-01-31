Shadows Over Cambodia: The Battle of Prey Totung

Relentless firepower from U.S. planes bolsters the Cambodian army in a fight against North Vietnamese forces at the Battle of Prey Totung.

T he Vietnam War moved west into Cambodia beginning May 1, 1970, after President Richard Nixon authorized an incursion to destroy sanctuaries used by the North Vietnamese and Viet Cong to plan and conduct their attacks in Vietnam. Cambodia’s ruler, Prince Norodom Sihanouk, allowed those safe havens to thrive, but he had been ousted in a March 1970 coup and replaced with an anti-Communist government under General Lon Nol, who welcomed U.S. intervention as he battled the North Vietnamese Army and pro-Communist Cambodians called the Khmer Rouge.

The NVA and Viet Cong troops avoided direct confrontations with invading U.S. and South Vietnam forces, dispersing throughout Cambodia. American ground forces left Cambodia on June 30, the withdrawal date set by Nixon. His expansion of the war had faced fierce stateside opposition from antiwar protestors and Congress.

But Air Force operations continued under the top-secret Cambodia Air Campaign. The program began with Operation Freedom Deal, which involved only reconnaissance and interdiction missions, but soon expanded with Operation Freedom Action, which allowed U.S. airstrikes on enemy ground forces.

AC-119G “Shadow” gunships from the Seventh Air Force’s 17th Special Operations Squadron, stationed at Tan Son Nhut Air Base in Saigon, provided round-the-clock support for the Cambodian army, aka the Force Armée Nationale Khmère, or FANK. The 26-plane Shadow fleet—created by adding machine guns to Fairchild-Hiller C-119 “Flying Boxcar” transport planes—replaced outdated Douglas AC-47 “Spooky” gunships, which carried the nickname “Puff the Magic Dragon.”

Shadow gunships received assistance from a Forward Air Controller Task Force, a group of airborne observers established to carry out reconnaissance missions, gather intelligence and direct fighter-bomber strikes in Cambodia. The forward air controllers, or FACs, flew North American twin-turboprop OV-10 Broncos during the day and two-engine Cessna O-2 Skymasters at night. Together they made up the “Rustic” task force, created on June 19,1970, and based at Bien Hoa Air Base, just north of Saigon.

The Rustic group’s Bronco and Skymaster observation planes repeatedly teamed up with the Shadow gunships to provide close air cover for the Cambodian army—as they did during four days and nights at the deadly Battle of Prey Totung in December 1970.

Prey Totung, a village about 45 miles northeast of Phnom Penh, the Cambodian capital, is near the Mekong River at the junction of Routes 7 and 71. It controlled communications and supplies for Cambodian army units in the country’s central region, making it a critical location for both sides in the war.

In November, NVA troops had attacked Cambodian garrisons at Prey Totung. The attacks were repelled with fire support from Shadow gunships and A-37, F-100 and F-4 fighter-bomber strikes directed by Rustic FACs. The NVA, unsuccessful in the November assault, amassed a larger force to conquer Prey Totung in December.

Cambodian soldiers defending the village were hit on the night of December 11 by an NVA force that attacked with heavy barrages of fire from mortars, 122mm rockets, rocket-propelled grenades, 12.7mm machine guns and small arms.

As attacks intensified, the ground commander at Prey Totung, who used the radio call sign Hotel Prey Totung, requested Shadow fire support. Captain Bill Cunningham, commander of a gunship with the call sign Shadow 26, scrambled from Tan Son Nhut Air Base with his crew of seven at 0149 hours on December 12 and reached Prey Totung at 0220 hours. A Skymaster, piloted by Don Hagle using the call sign Rustic 40, was also in the area and in radio contact with Hotel Prey Totung.

“When we arrived over Prey Totung, we could see fighting on the ground,” remembered Captain Robert Safreno, a Shadow 26 crewman who operated a night observation scope, which made objects visible in the dark. A computerized fire-control system displayed the scope’s crosshairs on the pilot’s gunsight. “Hotel Prey Totung radioed that his troops were located in the southwest corner of town. I located and put the NOS crosshairs on an enemy gun site and gave consent to the pilot to shoot.”

Cunningham put Shadow 26 into a “firing circle,” a maneuver in which a gunship would repeatedly circle a ground target in a left-hand orbit to fire at it. Aligning the crosshairs of the scope and his gunsight, the pilot started firing one of the plane’s four 7.62mm miniguns on the enemy position.

“Immediately, all hell broke loose!” Safreno said. “We started taking fire from six different 12.7mm machine guns positioned around our firing circle. They had us in what we called a ‘Shadow Trap.’ All of a sudden the NOS went completely blank in a flash of light and then I heard a boom. I asked over the aircraft intercom, ‘What happened?’ The flight engineer answered, ‘A big rocket just went by us and exploded.’ We broke out of the firing circle and regrouped a few miles away and called for gunship reinforcements before returning to another firing circle. We went Winchester [out of ammunition] as our replacement, Shadow 15, called us for a situation briefing. After 3.2 hours on target, our crew was exhausted.” Shadow 26 returned to its base in Saigon.

In the excellent book The Rustics, Captain Clint Murphy, who flew on an O-2 Skymaster, conveys the emotional impact that night missions had on the airmen. “Night battle phenomena such as the Great Finger of God, the minigun fire from the AC-119 Shadow, touching the enemy were spectacular and evoked strong visual images that stay with you for a lifetime.”

Shadow 26 was replaced by Shadow 15, which had taken off from Tan Son Nhut Air Base at 0326 hours. Shadow 15’s commander, Captain Don Rapuzzi, checked in with Rustic and Hotel Prey Totung, who reported hand-to-hand fighting on the front lines in the northern part of the village. Rapuzzi fired on enemy forces while taking heavy 12.7mm anti-aircraft fire the entire 3.3 hours on target. The engagement ended when the attackers withdrew. When daylight came, the Prey Totung ground commander counted 200 enemy troops killed by airstrikes and gave Shadow 15 the credit.

The air support from Shadows and Rustic FACs was reassuring for Hotel Prey Totung. The commander, who spoke excellent English, worked from the basement of a village school. His transmissions were interrupted frequently by the horrendous noise from enemy recoilless rifle rounds passing through the wall just above his head, but his calmness on the radio while under attack was impressive. He would periodically crawl over to a window and shoot an enemy soldier trying to break into the school.

After the first attacks on December 11, combat action continued to be hot and heavy. NVA troops attacked Prey Totung night and day, especially when a Shadow or Rustic was not directly overhead. And they knew the best time to attack was when the gunships changed. Shadow co-pilot Captain Gene Van Over later described the flying environment at Prey Totung. “Immediately upon arriving over PT; we were met with heavy ground fire, mostly .51 cal,” he said. When the pilot commanding the aircraft shot at one gun site, two other sites shot back. “Twice, rockets passed close by our gunship, leaving smoke trails. I don’t know how they missed us.” But Van Over added, “We did inflict heavy casualties on enemy forces.”

To help maintain complete coverage of Cambodia, the 10 Shadow gunships assigned to 17th Special Operations Squadron at Tan Son Nhut were augmented with two Fairchild AC-119K Stinger gunships of the 18th Special Operations Squadron at Da Nang. The Stinger, equipped for truck-hunting duty on the Ho Chi Minh Trail, sported two 20mm Vulcan cannons and two J-85 jet engines that the Shadow did not have. Like the Shadow, the Stinger had four 7.62mm miniguns and two piston-driven R-3350 engines with four-blade propellers.

A gunship was scheduled to launch from Tan Son Nhut every three hours to provide continual air support for Prey Totung. One hour before takeoff, crews were put on “alpha alert status,” ready to scramble at any time to reinforce other gunships. The flight time to Prey Totung was about 30 minutes.

Shadow 71 Captain Gary Totten and his crew launched at 1354 hours on December 12 and arrived over Prey Totung, just in time to fire on NVA attackers probing the village’s defenses. The Rustic FAC in the area instructed Shadow 71 to back off so he could direct strikes from a flight of F-100s arriving from Phan Rang, South Vietnam. The strike went well until one F-100 was shot down by enemy anti-aircraft fire and the pilot ejected. Rustics and Shadows flew cover for the search-and-rescue efforts. The pilot was recovered at 1813 hours.

Later that night Cunningham and his crew began their second mission to Prey Totung, this time flying under call sign Shadow 16. They departed Tan Son Nhut at 0152 hours on December 13 to replace Shadow 36. Cunningham fired on enemy troops while drawing intense .51-caliber machine gun fire from bunkered positions ringing the village. He silenced two gun sites before running out of ammunition. The battle on the ground continued as Shadow 27 replaced Cunningham’s crew. Shadow 27 fired on the attacking enemy and bunkered guns that still threw up intense fire. Rustic 38 pilot Jack Strickland in a Skymaster, which had been flying elsewhere in the area, came in and requested bomber-strike aircraft to take out the anti-aircraft guns.

Shadow 27 returned to Tan Son Nhut when Stinger 81 arrived under the command of Major Tony Bautz, with a crew of nine. Bautz, at the direction of Rustic 05 pilot Jim Nuber flying an OV-10 Bronco, attacked NVA troops battling Prey Totung’s Cambodian defenders. “We attacked enemy bunkers real hard” with 20mm Vulcan cannons, recalled Stinger 81 co-pilot Lieutenant Alan Jaeckle, “and sprayed advancing enemy troops with miniguns. We hit .50-cal. sites and a mortar site located on top of a building. Things were quiet when we departed. We logged 4.0 hours on the mission.”

Shadow 67 replaced Stinger 81 after taking off from Tan Son Nhut at 1029 hours. Shadow 67 commander Lt. Col. Bill Gregory worked first with Rustic 09 pilot Captain Simon “Sy” Gaskill in an OV-10 Bronco and then with a FAC using the call sign “Sundog 10.”

Murphy, who flew backseat on Gaskill’s plane, wrote in The Rustics that soon after takeoff “we contacted the aircraft we were to relieve over the battle area, and fell silent. Captain Gaskill and I had never heard such a volume and complexity of transmissions between aircraft and several stacked-up sets of fighters. Hell had broken loose!”

As Rustic 09 came to the battle area, Murphy saw a flight of F-4s pass under him on their way to the target. And then his eyes focused on “an extraordinary sight: the enemy swarming over the town in the open,” something the enemy normally did not do, he noted. “But this was frighteningly different; the enemy exhibited an arrogance and boldness that repelled and made one dizzy. We shortly began to receive a volume of ground fire that never slackened from beginning to end of the mission.”

Gaskill assumed control of five sets of fighters circling above his plane, and Murphy contacted the ground commander. “We then set to work burying the enemy in the ruins of that town,” Murphy wrote. “Despite having destroyed those roof mounted 12.7’s, the enemy’s fire never seemed to slacken. We were hosed from every direction, all at the same time. Single enemy soldiers calmly stood in the rubble and shot at us. Sy put in the airstrikes nonstop, but the enemy crawled over the rubble anyway.”

Shadow 67 was relieved by Major Don Fraker’s Shadow 80, which took off at 1350 hours on December 13. Fraker checked in with Hotel Prey Totung, and the commander confided that his troops were nearly out of ammunition and supplies. A resupply airdrop was expected very soon.

This was Shadow 80’s second mission supporting Prey Totung. It took place in daylight, a particularly dangerous time to be flying a big black airplane slow and low over enemy troops with anti-aircraft guns. Fraker was firing on confirmed enemy locations when a surge of NVA troops suddenly attacked the Cambodians. After being hit with Fraker’s withering, accurate fire from all four miniguns, the enemy immediately stopped and retreated. The Rustic FAC directed Shadow 80 away from Prey Totung to make room for an airstrike from a two-ship flight of F-4s. After that strike, things quieted. A Cambodian Air Force C-47 made its airdrop and departed, and Fraker covered the friendly troops while they gathered airdropped supplies.

At 1708 hours Stinger 17 departed Tan Son Nhut with Major Joe J. Jones in command. It blasted bunkers of enemy mortars and 12.7mm machine guns. NVA troops advanced for another assault, and the Stinger responded with horrific firepower from all six of its guns. Silence temporarily returned to Prey Totung.

Another ground fight erupted shortly after Stinger 17 was relieved by Shadow 76, on its second mission, but Captain Bert Blanton’s crew stopped the assault at 2200 hours.

Next came Major Rod Carter’s Shadow 35, which left the air base at 1953 hours. Its crew witnessed heavy mortar fire from many sites. Carter would quickly target and fire. He spent the entire three-plus hours at the battle site firing on enemy mortars, but surprisingly took no anti-aircraft fire.

On December 14, Shadow 10 Captain Cunningham and crew launched at 0150 to return for their third night at Prey Totung. The mission was normal: Shoot and get shot at. Conserve ammunition until your replacement arrived.

Stinger 59, assigned to relieve Shadow 10, launched later than planned because of an engine fire and fuel leak in the gunship scheduled for its flight. Bautz and his crew had to scramble onto a backup gunship and race to Prey Totung with both jets fired up and added power from the two reciprocating piston-driven engines. Bautz spent 2.7 hours on the target, firing under the direction of Skymaster pilot Rustic 35 Larry Driskill and stopping two attacks.

Shadow 73, commanded by Captain Jerry Marples, took off at 0800 and was over the battlefield before Stinger 59 finished its work, so Driskill diverted Marples to other targets in the vicinity of Prey Totung. Afterward, Marples returned to Prey Totung.

Shadow 31 departed the base at 1350 hours but pulled out of Prey Totung as soon as the gunship got there because of aircraft congestion. Everybody with wings was at the “party” as allied planes congregated for action around the village. NVA troops were hurting and hiding.

Keeping the heat on, Stinger 94 took off at 1701 hours to replace Shadow 31 and fired more than 20,000 rounds on enemy locations west of Prey Totung. Captain James Craig, the night scope operator, had already flown a Shadow mission earlier in the day and thought he might get the day off because it was his birthday. No such luck. Just turn around and fly back to the battlefield.

Cunningham, heading toward his fourth mission in four nights, left base at 2255 hours as Shadow 80. During three hours of shooting, he used all 30,000 rounds of ammunition while taking heavy automatic weapons fire.

December 15 would be another day of heavy fighting as the NVA attacked again. Shadow 65, with Carter in command, launched at 0155 and emptied its guns during 3.3 hours over Prey Totung while encountering heavy automatic weapons fire. Shadow 11 Captain Jerry Marples took off at 0510 and spent 3.5 hours firing on targets around Prey Totung and farther west.

At 0745 hours, Shadow 81 Captain Vic Heiner took off from Tan Son Nhut to replace Shadow 11. Rustic 19 pilot Claude Newland, flying a Bronco, cleared Heiner to fire on enemy forces still occupying the northern part of Prey Totung. Anti-aircraft weapons in some remaining buildings fired at Shadow 81, but the gunship silenced them.

In midafternoon, Shadow 85 with Lt. Col. Gregory in command replaced Shadow 81. Rustic 12’s George Brower directed Gregory to cover airdrops of supplies to Prey Totung while two Cambodian helicopters picked up wounded defenders. A final NVA assault was repelled by Cambodian troops and Shadow 85, which was hit by one 14.5mm round during the fight.

The mass of NVA forces then withdrew from the area. Their plan to overrun Prey Totung and gain logistical control of central Cambodia had failed, thanks to American air power.

When the Battle of Prey Totung ended, 11 Shadow gunship crews from the 17th Special Operations Squadron and three Stinger gunship crews from the 18th Special Operations Squadron had flown more than 30 consecutive missions to provide close air support for the Cambodian army at Prey Totung and used 555,800 rounds of ammo on their targets. One Shadow gunship was hit, sustaining minor damage.

Rustic FACs covered the entire battle, directing all fighter-bomber strikes and some gunship strikes. Except for the first night of the battle when Shadow 15 was credited with killing 200 enemy troops, the total kills were difficult to ascertain. NVA units did not abandon their dead and wounded on the battlefield if possible.

An Associated Press article, appearing in the military newspaper Stars and Stripes after the battle, reported that the Cambodian High Command had claimed that Cambodian forces had “killed at least 2,000 Communist soldiers” in the four days and nights of fighting and that a “large number were killed by strafing and bombing from the air.”

The secrecy of the Cambodia Air Campaign had been blown earlier by American journalists who photographed a Bronco flying very low over a Cambodian army convoy. The photo and accompanying article were considered evidence that anti-Communist Cambodians were getting support from U.S. warplanes.

The AC-119G Shadow gunships continued to support the Republic of Cambodia until the 17th Special Operations Squadron had trained Vietnamese aircrews and turned over all Shadows to the South Vietnam air force in September 1971. The United States continued to support the Cambodians with FACs, AC-119K Stingers, AC-130 Spectre gunships and fighter-bomber strikes until all American air support of Cambodia terminated on Aug. 15, 1973, when Congress stopped funding for the operation.

The Republic of Cambodia surrendered to the Communist Khmer Rouge and its leader, Pol Pot, on April 17, 1975. Phnom Penh became a ghost city as the Khmer Rouge herded inhabitants out of the capital into the “Killing Fields,” the scene of the genocide of more than 1 million Cambodians the Shadow and Stinger gunships and Rustic FACs had sought to protect at Prey Totung and throughout the country.

Larry Elton Fletcher, a former Air Force captain, was a first lieutenant and co-pilot on Shadow 80 during the Battle of Prey Totung. He flew 177 combat missions as a Shadow pilot in Vietnam and Cambodia. After the war, Fletcher, who lives in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, served in teaching and administration positions in public schools and earned a doctorate in education. He is the author of Shadows of Saigon, The Shadow Spirit, and Charlie Chasers, which document the legacy of AC-119 gunships. His website is www.shadowgunships.com.