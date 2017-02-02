Review: St. Vincent

St. Vincent

Written and directed by Theodore Melfi, released in U.S. theaters Oct. 24, 2014, PG-13

St. Vincent Murray, as a sour yet compassionate , a new movie starring Bill Vietnam veteran, marks the feature film directorial debut of writer-director Theodore Melfi, who was inspired by events in his own life. His father-in-law was a Vietnam veteran who had abandoned his children when Melfi’s wife was 9, but who reconciled with her as an adult. This is a story of redemption, with a twist—it’s hilarious.

Murray revisits his signature comedic style in the title role of Vincent, who desperately needs money. Vincent’s new neighbor, Maggie (Melissa McCarthy), is going through a divorce and hires him as an after-school sitter for her 12-year-old son, Oliver (Jaeden Lieberher). Vincent helps Oliver overcome school bullies, and Oliver discovers the goodness in Vincent, who, it turns out, had been awarded a Bronze Star at the Battle of Ia Drang.

This “dramedy” about finding compassion received third place in the People’s Choice Awards category at the Toronto International Film Festival.