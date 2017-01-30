 Reality Check: Not a Quick Civil War | HistoryNet MENU

Reality Check: Not a Quick Civil War

1/30/2017 • America's Civil War

After the first year, any illusions that the war would be quick and dirty were gone.

Winfield Scott, general in chief of the U.S. Army, – had identified the Mississippi River as an offensive  opportunity. He came up with  a plan, popularly called the  Anaconda, which envisioned  first encircling the Confederacy with a naval blockade  and then advancing down the  Mississippi, cutting the Confederacy in two, followed by  passive economic strangulation. Like Lincoln and many  other Northern leaders, Scott  believed that secession had  been a coup, that few Southerners were truly committed  to the Confederacy, and that  most would return to their  former allegiance if faced  with deprivation or defeat. Scott hoped to avoid direct, heavy  fighting or widespread territorial occupations, which might embitter Southerners even if Union armies won clear-cut victories. Scott’s attention to the  West was forward looking, but media  attention and public opinion were  fixated on the war in the East. Harking back to Napoleon and to the war  with Mexico, both sides expected that  battles—indeed, “a single grand victory”—would quickly decide the war. In  the North, the cry of the day was “On  to Richmond.” This vision of war as a  simple, face-to-face contest drove the  first major U.S. offensive of the conflict  against Confederate positions along  Bull Run, a creek just east of the road  junction at Manassas in northern Virginia, 40 kilometers from Washington.  Victory would force the Confederates  away from the capital and open the  road to Richmond. Brig. Gen. Irvin  McDowell, in charge of the army in  Washington, warned Lincoln that his  troops were not ready for offensive  operations, but the president insisted:  “You are green, it is true, but they are  green also; you are all green alike.”

Launching 35,000 soldiers against  25,000 Confederates, McDowell divided his advance into three parts: to  fix the Confederate center and right  while his main effort of 12,000 troops  turned their left (passed beyond their  left flank and threatened their rear) at  Sudley Springs. Marching well before  dawn, the Union center column (8,000  strong) ran into and held up the left  column, which was unable to cross  Bull Run until 9:30 in the morning.  Nevertheless, the Confederates were  surprised and had to rush troops to  delay the Federal left at Matthews  Hill. Some 900 Rebels became 2,800,  before a flank attack by Col. William  Tecumseh Sherman drove them back to  Henry Hill at 11:30.

Then the Union attack broke down.  Cautiously, McDowell began an artillery bombardment of the hill, but 13  Confederate guns faced 11 Federal  ones. Though 15 U.S. regiments were  deployed around the hill, no more  than two attacked at the same time.  Meanwhile, 8,500 Confederate reinforcements arrived by rail from the  Shenandoah Valley to the west, where  a separate Union army had failed to  pin them down. Thus supported, with  the numbers actually engaged roughly even, Rebel brigadier Thomas J.  Jackson stood “like a stone wall” for  several hours on the reverse slope of  Henry Hill. At 3 p.m., the 33rd Virginia  attacked the Union artillery; wearing  blue uniforms, they were mistaken for  Federals, and the cannon were captured. The Federal offensive collapsed,  and emboldened Confederates drove  forward. Confusion turned to chaos,  and retreat to rout, as Union soldiers  and wagons jammed a bridge and the  spectators fed from nearby vantage  points.

The First Battle of Bull Run brought  several crucial dynamics to light.  The battle was fought in front of the  media, which amplified the defeat and  contributed to the overreaction of  Northern politicians. A well-laid battle  plan failed when commanders proved  unable to coordinate formations, and  thus combat power. The Union commanders charged with fixing the Confederate right, and the Confederates  in the Shenandoah, failed to do so. The Confederates then combined operational agility—using a railroad to bring troops to within several miles of the battle—with the defender’s advantage of being set in place, with less maneuvering and coordinating to do. But they were too exhausted and disorganized to press the advantage of victory by pursuing the defeated U.S. forces to Washington, much less to seize the capital.

It is difficult to recover a sense of  just how disastrous this battle looked at the time, because the size of later armies and their larger casualties made those at Bull Run—about 1,250 total dead—seem almost insignificant. But  at that point, it was the largest number of Americans ever slain in a single day. Before the war, the Republicans had devised a telling critique of Southern society, blaming its weakness, economic backwardness, and lack of population growth on the blight of slavery. The U.S. Army’s panicked fight made it  clear that, despite the North’s material advantages, the Confederacy had what it took to fight a war.

Congress panicked, too. With the border states in mind, the House of Representatives sent a clear signal by passing what came to be called the Crittenden Resolutions, which stated, in part:

That the present deplorable civil war has been forced upon the country by the dis-unionists of the southern States, now in arms against the constitutional Government, and in arms around the capital; that in this national emergency, Congress, banishing all feelings of mere passion or resentment, will recollect only its duty to the whole country; that this war is not waged on their part in any spirit of oppression, or for any purpose of conquest or subjugation, nor for the purpose of over-throwing or interfering with the rights or established institutions of those States, but to defend and maintain the supremacy of the Constitution, and to preserve the Union with all the dignity, equality, and rights of the several States unimpaired; and that as soon as these objects are accomplished the war ought to cease.

In other words, the North had no designs on slavery and wished only to save the Union.

The resolutions proved a terrible political mistake. The Republican-dominated Congress soon passed legislation confiscating slave property in  the Confederacy, but the Democrats treated the Crittenden Resolutions as a solemn declaration of war aims and used them to oppose expanding the war to pursue abolition, arguing that such a step would profoundly alter the understanding under which men of all parties had rushed to the colors. A panicked Congress had handed the Democrats an electioneering issue they would use until the end of the war.

Union operations were far more successful in the West. Demonstrating unusual aggressiveness and backed by Illinois political patrons, Ulysses S. Grant rose quickly from shopkeeper to regimental and ultimately army-level command. Responding to political pressure, the Confederates sought to defend the breadth of Tennessee with a cordon of posts, which required dispersing their limited forces. After the Rebel invasion of Kentucky, Grant and Admiral Andrew H. Foote brought crucial victories through joint operations, using steamboats to supply riverine advances, capturing Fort Henry on the Tennessee River on February 6, 1862, and driving a wedge between the main Confederate forces concentrated at Columbus and Bowling Green, Ky.

Flooded by the river, Fort Henry surrendered to Federal gunboats before Grant’s troops could attack. Fort Donelson, on the Cumberland River, proved more difficult. Delayed  by the flooding, Grant marched 25,000 soldiers across the 20 kilometers between the positions on February 13, but Donelson was well fortified,  and its guns repulsed a Union naval bombardment the following day. Nevertheless, the 12,000 troops that P. G.T. Beauregard sent from Columbus could not be fed, and the Rebel commanders, Gideon Pillow and John Floyd,  launched a breakout attempt on February 15. Grant was absent, consulting  with Foote and had not designated a  second in command. John J. McClernand’s division was unentrenched, and  the Confederates had nearly broken  through the Union line when Floyd and  Pillow lost their nerve and withdrew to  their trenches. Galloping to the scene,  Grant seized the initiative and launched  Charles F. Smith’s division against the  Rebels, seizing their earthworks (field  fortifications typically constructed  by digging a trench and throwing the  dirt forward to make an embankment)  and threatening the fort. That night,  Pillow and Floyd (who as U.S. secretary of war had sent arms to Southern  arsenals in 1860 and now feared being  tried for treason) escaped, along with  Nathan Bedford Forrest’s cavalry.  The next-ranking Confederate officer,  Simon Bolivar Buckner, asked for  terms the following morning. Buckner,  who had loaned Grant money to return  east when Grant resigned from the  Army in California in 1854, probably  hoped for the “honors of war,” by which  his soldiers would be paroled and could  serve the Confederacy away from the  battlefield. Instead, Grant replied, “No  terms except unconditional and immediate surrender can be accepted. I propose to move immediately upon your  works.” Nearly 13,000 Rebels became  prisoners, the largest surrender in  American military history to that point.

These advances opened Tennessee,  the breadbasket of the Confederacy  and a major source of recruits, to  Union occupation. Outflanked, the  Confederates withdrew from Kentucky,  and, indeed, from Nashville, a major  railroad junction. Despite a counteroffensive that autumn, the Confederacy  would never recover the state. Even  better for the Union, its navy and army  were working together to take control  of the Mississippi River, on which the  Confederates had a half dozen major  forts. Digging canals and employing  naval gunboats and mortar boats in  a bombardment lasting three weeks,  Andrew Foote and Brig. Gen. John  Pope surrounded and seized Island No.  10 south of New Madrid, Mo., on April  8, taking about 4,500 prisoners (out of  5,350 defenders) at a cost of fewer than  a hundred casualties from their force  of 25,000—an achievement that helped  win Pope command of an army in Virginia the following summer.

At the other end of the river, after a  month spent moving heavy ships across  the sandbar at its main entrance, a  naval flotilla led by David G. Farragut  entered the Mississippi on March 27,  with mortar boats bombarding the principal Rebel forts beginning on April 18.  Six days later the squadron advanced to  move past the forts; the Confederates  attacked, but with only gunboats and  an ironclad ram (first employed the  previous October, when it had scattered  the Federal flotilla), they were defeated,  losing eight vessels against a Union loss  of only one ship out of 17. Four days  later, the Union captured the greatest  maritime prize of all: the largest city in  the South, New Orleans.

Washington was thrilled by the good  news, but the administration remained  preoccupied with the East. Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton used  a proclamation celebrating Grant’s  Western victory to chastise George B.  McClellan, commander of the Army of  the Potomac, who planned to move by  water to attack Richmond indirectly  from the southeast, rather than overland from the north:

Much has recently been said of military combinations and organizing victory. I hear such phrases with apprehension…We owe our recent victories  to the Spirit of the Lord….Patriotic  spirit with resolute courage in officers  and men is a military combination that  never failed.

We may rejoice at the recent victories, for they teach us that battles are  to be won now and by us in the same  and only manner that they were ever  won by any people or in any age since  the days of Joshua, by boldly pursuing  and striking the foe.

Time-consuming organization and  the development of strategy were not  top priorities for the Lincoln administration, the media or the public. Fighting was. Anything less seemed weak, if  not treasonous.

Grant’s attempt to press farther  south, toward the railroad junction  at Corinth, Miss., met surprising  Confederate resistance at the Battle  of Shiloh, along the Tennessee River, fought April 6–7, 1862. Grant only narrowly avoided defeat. Learning from  the failure of their cordon defense,  the Confederates now concentrated  their forces and seized the initiative,  launching about 40,000 troops against  an unsuspecting army of near-equal  size under Grant. But this operational  maneuver collapsed at the tactical  level; Shiloh demonstrated yet again  the difficulty of synchronizing combat  power in Civil War battles. The Confederates, commanded by Albert Sidney  Johnston, arrayed their assault in four  long lines, each composed of a corps.  This arrangement denied the corps  commanders reserves or the ability to  shift troops once engaged, and confusion was amplified by dense woods and  occasional ravines clouded by powder  smoke. These conditions prevented  U.S. troops from using their rife muskets as effectively as possible, but they  also slowed Confederate movement,  broke up Confederate formations, and  made it difficult for Confederate artillery to support the advance.

The Confederates achieved complete  tactical surprise and local numerical  superiority when they attacked early  on the morning of April 6, but Union  troops fell back slowly, while the Rebels  became increasingly disordered amid  the woods. Johnston, mortally wounded  that afternoon, had never been able to  exercise army-level command and control across the battlefield. Confederate  units became jumbled together, losing  momentum when they encountered  Federals in sunken roads and ravines  such as “the Hornets’ Nest.” Only numbers and determination remained Confederate advantages, and even those  were lost when (after some delays)  Don Carlos Buell’s Army of the Ohio  arrived during the evening with 28,000  fresh Union troops. Yet the Rebels  finally massed 62 cannon to blast open  the Hornets’ Nest and had nearly  reached the Federal supply depot at  Pittsburg Landing before dark. Rain  began to fall, and William Tecumseh  Sherman, a division commander who  had thought a Confederate attack  unlikely and now pondered retreat,  asked Grant what he thought of the situation: “We’ve had the devil’s own day,  haven’t we?”

Grant replied quietly, with the  determination that would raise him  eventually to command the armies of  the United States, that the army would  “lick ’em tomorrow, though.”

Reinforced by Buell, Grant’s soldiers,  outnumbering the Confederates nearly  2 to 1, ground forward the next day,  and the Rebels withdrew. The Union  had suffered more than 13,000 casualties (about 20 percent of its force); the  Confederates, more than 10,500 (25  percent). Winfield Scott had conquered  Mexico with an army of only 14,000  men. The Civil War had become a great  war indeed. Yet nothing was decisive,  in the Napoleonic sense expected by  generals, politicians and the public: The  woods and casualties now hampered  Federal cohesion and coordination, precluding an effective pursuit.

Despite the heavy losses, and criticism that Grant had been surprised,  Lincoln was pleased that he had  come to grips with the enemy. Grant’s  memory shows that the war was  changing: “Up to the battle of Shiloh  I…believed that the rebellion…would  collapse suddenly and soon, if a decisive victory could be gained over any  of its armies….[After Shiloh,] I gave up  all idea of saving the Union except by  complete conquest.” Grant’s observation captured the shifting sentiments  of many Northerners, particularly the  Republicans in Congress.

The Union and the Confederacy each brought formidable assets to the war. These were rooted  in potent economies but perhaps above  all in mobilizing popular sentiment on  both sides. The Confederacy had the  advantage of spatial depth; the Union,  of institutional depth and infrastructure. Northern naval power, a product  of industry, would permit the Union  to exploit its numerical advantage  in multiple attacks on exterior lines  (usually condemned in 19th-century  military thought for diffusing effort)  against Confederate interior lines—if  the Union command could coordinate  them. Despite the telegraph, that coordination would prove difficult, between  theaters (strategically), within theaters  operationally, and tactically, as at Bull  Run and Shiloh.

“A people’s contest,” as Lincoln  called it, meant political pressure but  also a level of popular support not seen  since the days of the levée en masse (a  national mobilization of civilians and  volunteer soldiers during the French  Revolution). Secession and war began  because the slaveholders had underestimated the will of the citizens of the  Northern states. In mid-1862 Abraham  Lincoln was fortunate still to be head of  the government of the United States.  In a parliamentary system, instead  of a constitutional one, he might have  lost a vote of confidence after the  defeat at the First Battle of Bull Run.  But under Article II of the Constitution, Lincoln would be president and  commander in chief for at least four  years, and in the spring of 1862 the  Union was taking the offensive. Only  impeachment (highly unlikely with a  Republican-controlled Congress) or  assassination (never yet the fate of an  American president) could change the  determined leadership of the North.  Lincoln could weather the criticism of  a disappointed public and the watchful  Democratic Party. Lincoln could search  for able generals and victory. He was  bound to do so, or die trying.

 

From The West Point History of the  Civil War by the United States Military  Academy. Copyright © 2014 by Rowan Technology Solutions LLC. Reprinted by permission of Simon & Schuster, Inc.

