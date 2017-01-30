Reality Check: Not a Quick Civil War

After the first year, any illusions that the war would be quick and dirty were gone.

Winfield Scott, general in chief of the U.S. Army, – had identified the Mississippi River as an offensive opportunity. He came up with a plan, popularly called the Anaconda, which envisioned first encircling the Confederacy with a naval blockade and then advancing down the Mississippi, cutting the Confederacy in two, followed by passive economic strangulation. Like Lincoln and many other Northern leaders, Scott believed that secession had been a coup, that few Southerners were truly committed to the Confederacy, and that most would return to their former allegiance if faced with deprivation or defeat. Scott hoped to avoid direct, heavy fighting or widespread territorial occupations, which might embitter Southerners even if Union armies won clear-cut victories. Scott’s attention to the West was forward looking, but media attention and public opinion were fixated on the war in the East. Harking back to Napoleon and to the war with Mexico, both sides expected that battles—indeed, “a single grand victory”—would quickly decide the war. In the North, the cry of the day was “On to Richmond.” This vision of war as a simple, face-to-face contest drove the first major U.S. offensive of the conflict against Confederate positions along Bull Run, a creek just east of the road junction at Manassas in northern Virginia, 40 kilometers from Washington. Victory would force the Confederates away from the capital and open the road to Richmond. Brig. Gen. Irvin McDowell, in charge of the army in Washington, warned Lincoln that his troops were not ready for offensive operations, but the president insisted: “You are green, it is true, but they are green also; you are all green alike.”

Launching 35,000 soldiers against 25,000 Confederates, McDowell divided his advance into three parts: to fix the Confederate center and right while his main effort of 12,000 troops turned their left (passed beyond their left flank and threatened their rear) at Sudley Springs. Marching well before dawn, the Union center column (8,000 strong) ran into and held up the left column, which was unable to cross Bull Run until 9:30 in the morning. Nevertheless, the Confederates were surprised and had to rush troops to delay the Federal left at Matthews Hill. Some 900 Rebels became 2,800, before a flank attack by Col. William Tecumseh Sherman drove them back to Henry Hill at 11:30.

Then the Union attack broke down. Cautiously, McDowell began an artillery bombardment of the hill, but 13 Confederate guns faced 11 Federal ones. Though 15 U.S. regiments were deployed around the hill, no more than two attacked at the same time. Meanwhile, 8,500 Confederate reinforcements arrived by rail from the Shenandoah Valley to the west, where a separate Union army had failed to pin them down. Thus supported, with the numbers actually engaged roughly even, Rebel brigadier Thomas J. Jackson stood “like a stone wall” for several hours on the reverse slope of Henry Hill. At 3 p.m., the 33rd Virginia attacked the Union artillery; wearing blue uniforms, they were mistaken for Federals, and the cannon were captured. The Federal offensive collapsed, and emboldened Confederates drove forward. Confusion turned to chaos, and retreat to rout, as Union soldiers and wagons jammed a bridge and the spectators fed from nearby vantage points.

The First Battle of Bull Run brought several crucial dynamics to light. The battle was fought in front of the media, which amplified the defeat and contributed to the overreaction of Northern politicians. A well-laid battle plan failed when commanders proved unable to coordinate formations, and thus combat power. The Union commanders charged with fixing the Confederate right, and the Confederates in the Shenandoah, failed to do so. The Confederates then combined operational agility—using a railroad to bring troops to within several miles of the battle—with the defender’s advantage of being set in place, with less maneuvering and coordinating to do. But they were too exhausted and disorganized to press the advantage of victory by pursuing the defeated U.S. forces to Washington, much less to seize the capital.

It is difficult to recover a sense of just how disastrous this battle looked at the time, because the size of later armies and their larger casualties made those at Bull Run—about 1,250 total dead—seem almost insignificant. But at that point, it was the largest number of Americans ever slain in a single day. Before the war, the Republicans had devised a telling critique of Southern society, blaming its weakness, economic backwardness, and lack of population growth on the blight of slavery. The U.S. Army’s panicked fight made it clear that, despite the North’s material advantages, the Confederacy had what it took to fight a war.

Congress panicked, too. With the border states in mind, the House of Representatives sent a clear signal by passing what came to be called the Crittenden Resolutions, which stated, in part:

That the present deplorable civil war has been forced upon the country by the dis-unionists of the southern States, now in arms against the constitutional Government, and in arms around the capital; that in this national emergency, Congress, banishing all feelings of mere passion or resentment, will recollect only its duty to the whole country; that this war is not waged on their part in any spirit of oppression, or for any purpose of conquest or subjugation, nor for the purpose of over-throwing or interfering with the rights or established institutions of those States, but to defend and maintain the supremacy of the Constitution, and to preserve the Union with all the dignity, equality, and rights of the several States unimpaired; and that as soon as these objects are accomplished the war ought to cease.

In other words, the North had no designs on slavery and wished only to save the Union.

The resolutions proved a terrible political mistake. The Republican-dominated Congress soon passed legislation confiscating slave property in the Confederacy, but the Democrats treated the Crittenden Resolutions as a solemn declaration of war aims and used them to oppose expanding the war to pursue abolition, arguing that such a step would profoundly alter the understanding under which men of all parties had rushed to the colors. A panicked Congress had handed the Democrats an electioneering issue they would use until the end of the war.

Union operations were far more successful in the West. Demonstrating unusual aggressiveness and backed by Illinois political patrons, Ulysses S. Grant rose quickly from shopkeeper to regimental and ultimately army-level command. Responding to political pressure, the Confederates sought to defend the breadth of Tennessee with a cordon of posts, which required dispersing their limited forces. After the Rebel invasion of Kentucky, Grant and Admiral Andrew H. Foote brought crucial victories through joint operations, using steamboats to supply riverine advances, capturing Fort Henry on the Tennessee River on February 6, 1862, and driving a wedge between the main Confederate forces concentrated at Columbus and Bowling Green, Ky.

Flooded by the river, Fort Henry surrendered to Federal gunboats before Grant’s troops could attack. Fort Donelson, on the Cumberland River, proved more difficult. Delayed by the flooding, Grant marched 25,000 soldiers across the 20 kilometers between the positions on February 13, but Donelson was well fortified, and its guns repulsed a Union naval bombardment the following day. Nevertheless, the 12,000 troops that P. G.T. Beauregard sent from Columbus could not be fed, and the Rebel commanders, Gideon Pillow and John Floyd, launched a breakout attempt on February 15. Grant was absent, consulting with Foote and had not designated a second in command. John J. McClernand’s division was unentrenched, and the Confederates had nearly broken through the Union line when Floyd and Pillow lost their nerve and withdrew to their trenches. Galloping to the scene, Grant seized the initiative and launched Charles F. Smith’s division against the Rebels, seizing their earthworks (field fortifications typically constructed by digging a trench and throwing the dirt forward to make an embankment) and threatening the fort. That night, Pillow and Floyd (who as U.S. secretary of war had sent arms to Southern arsenals in 1860 and now feared being tried for treason) escaped, along with Nathan Bedford Forrest’s cavalry. The next-ranking Confederate officer, Simon Bolivar Buckner, asked for terms the following morning. Buckner, who had loaned Grant money to return east when Grant resigned from the Army in California in 1854, probably hoped for the “honors of war,” by which his soldiers would be paroled and could serve the Confederacy away from the battlefield. Instead, Grant replied, “No terms except unconditional and immediate surrender can be accepted. I propose to move immediately upon your works.” Nearly 13,000 Rebels became prisoners, the largest surrender in American military history to that point.

These advances opened Tennessee, the breadbasket of the Confederacy and a major source of recruits, to Union occupation. Outflanked, the Confederates withdrew from Kentucky, and, indeed, from Nashville, a major railroad junction. Despite a counteroffensive that autumn, the Confederacy would never recover the state. Even better for the Union, its navy and army were working together to take control of the Mississippi River, on which the Confederates had a half dozen major forts. Digging canals and employing naval gunboats and mortar boats in a bombardment lasting three weeks, Andrew Foote and Brig. Gen. John Pope surrounded and seized Island No. 10 south of New Madrid, Mo., on April 8, taking about 4,500 prisoners (out of 5,350 defenders) at a cost of fewer than a hundred casualties from their force of 25,000—an achievement that helped win Pope command of an army in Virginia the following summer.

At the other end of the river, after a month spent moving heavy ships across the sandbar at its main entrance, a naval flotilla led by David G. Farragut entered the Mississippi on March 27, with mortar boats bombarding the principal Rebel forts beginning on April 18. Six days later the squadron advanced to move past the forts; the Confederates attacked, but with only gunboats and an ironclad ram (first employed the previous October, when it had scattered the Federal flotilla), they were defeated, losing eight vessels against a Union loss of only one ship out of 17. Four days later, the Union captured the greatest maritime prize of all: the largest city in the South, New Orleans.

Washington was thrilled by the good news, but the administration remained preoccupied with the East. Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton used a proclamation celebrating Grant’s Western victory to chastise George B. McClellan, commander of the Army of the Potomac, who planned to move by water to attack Richmond indirectly from the southeast, rather than overland from the north:

Much has recently been said of military combinations and organizing victory. I hear such phrases with apprehension…We owe our recent victories to the Spirit of the Lord….Patriotic spirit with resolute courage in officers and men is a military combination that never failed.

We may rejoice at the recent victories, for they teach us that battles are to be won now and by us in the same and only manner that they were ever won by any people or in any age since the days of Joshua, by boldly pursuing and striking the foe.

Time-consuming organization and the development of strategy were not top priorities for the Lincoln administration, the media or the public. Fighting was. Anything less seemed weak, if not treasonous.

Grant’s attempt to press farther south, toward the railroad junction at Corinth, Miss., met surprising Confederate resistance at the Battle of Shiloh, along the Tennessee River, fought April 6–7, 1862. Grant only narrowly avoided defeat. Learning from the failure of their cordon defense, the Confederates now concentrated their forces and seized the initiative, launching about 40,000 troops against an unsuspecting army of near-equal size under Grant. But this operational maneuver collapsed at the tactical level; Shiloh demonstrated yet again the difficulty of synchronizing combat power in Civil War battles. The Confederates, commanded by Albert Sidney Johnston, arrayed their assault in four long lines, each composed of a corps. This arrangement denied the corps commanders reserves or the ability to shift troops once engaged, and confusion was amplified by dense woods and occasional ravines clouded by powder smoke. These conditions prevented U.S. troops from using their rife muskets as effectively as possible, but they also slowed Confederate movement, broke up Confederate formations, and made it difficult for Confederate artillery to support the advance.

The Confederates achieved complete tactical surprise and local numerical superiority when they attacked early on the morning of April 6, but Union troops fell back slowly, while the Rebels became increasingly disordered amid the woods. Johnston, mortally wounded that afternoon, had never been able to exercise army-level command and control across the battlefield. Confederate units became jumbled together, losing momentum when they encountered Federals in sunken roads and ravines such as “the Hornets’ Nest.” Only numbers and determination remained Confederate advantages, and even those were lost when (after some delays) Don Carlos Buell’s Army of the Ohio arrived during the evening with 28,000 fresh Union troops. Yet the Rebels finally massed 62 cannon to blast open the Hornets’ Nest and had nearly reached the Federal supply depot at Pittsburg Landing before dark. Rain began to fall, and William Tecumseh Sherman, a division commander who had thought a Confederate attack unlikely and now pondered retreat, asked Grant what he thought of the situation: “We’ve had the devil’s own day, haven’t we?”

Grant replied quietly, with the determination that would raise him eventually to command the armies of the United States, that the army would “lick ’em tomorrow, though.”

Reinforced by Buell, Grant’s soldiers, outnumbering the Confederates nearly 2 to 1, ground forward the next day, and the Rebels withdrew. The Union had suffered more than 13,000 casualties (about 20 percent of its force); the Confederates, more than 10,500 (25 percent). Winfield Scott had conquered Mexico with an army of only 14,000 men. The Civil War had become a great war indeed. Yet nothing was decisive, in the Napoleonic sense expected by generals, politicians and the public: The woods and casualties now hampered Federal cohesion and coordination, precluding an effective pursuit.

Despite the heavy losses, and criticism that Grant had been surprised, Lincoln was pleased that he had come to grips with the enemy. Grant’s memory shows that the war was changing: “Up to the battle of Shiloh I…believed that the rebellion…would collapse suddenly and soon, if a decisive victory could be gained over any of its armies….[After Shiloh,] I gave up all idea of saving the Union except by complete conquest.” Grant’s observation captured the shifting sentiments of many Northerners, particularly the Republicans in Congress.

The Union and the Confederacy each brought formidable assets to the war. These were rooted in potent economies but perhaps above all in mobilizing popular sentiment on both sides. The Confederacy had the advantage of spatial depth; the Union, of institutional depth and infrastructure. Northern naval power, a product of industry, would permit the Union to exploit its numerical advantage in multiple attacks on exterior lines (usually condemned in 19th-century military thought for diffusing effort) against Confederate interior lines—if the Union command could coordinate them. Despite the telegraph, that coordination would prove difficult, between theaters (strategically), within theaters operationally, and tactically, as at Bull Run and Shiloh.

“A people’s contest,” as Lincoln called it, meant political pressure but also a level of popular support not seen since the days of the levée en masse (a national mobilization of civilians and volunteer soldiers during the French Revolution). Secession and war began because the slaveholders had underestimated the will of the citizens of the Northern states. In mid-1862 Abraham Lincoln was fortunate still to be head of the government of the United States. In a parliamentary system, instead of a constitutional one, he might have lost a vote of confidence after the defeat at the First Battle of Bull Run. But under Article II of the Constitution, Lincoln would be president and commander in chief for at least four years, and in the spring of 1862 the Union was taking the offensive. Only impeachment (highly unlikely with a Republican-controlled Congress) or assassination (never yet the fate of an American president) could change the determined leadership of the North. Lincoln could weather the criticism of a disappointed public and the watchful Democratic Party. Lincoln could search for able generals and victory. He was bound to do so, or die trying.

From The West Point History of the Civil War by the United States Military Academy. Copyright © 2014 by Rowan Technology Solutions LLC. Reprinted by permission of Simon & Schuster, Inc.