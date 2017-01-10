 Daily Quiz for January 10, 2017 | HistoryNet MENU

Daily Quiz for January 10, 2017

By HistoryNet Staff
1/10/2017 • Quiz

The ideals of the Niagara Movement became the foundation of this American organization.

  • ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union)
  • Gray Panthers
  • NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People)
  • National Audubon Society

