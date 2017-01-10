Daily Quiz for January 10, 2017
The ideals of the Niagara Movement became the foundation of this American organization.
- ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union)
- Gray Panthers
- NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People)
- National Audubon Society
NAACP. The 1905 meeting at Niagara Falls was headed by W.E.B. Du Bois. The purpose was to form an organization to demand an end to segregation and discrimination. The group met on the Canadian side of the Falls as no hotels on the American side would admit African-Americans.