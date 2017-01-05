Daily Quiz for January 5, 2017
Founded in 1867 by former salve Mary Prout, the Independent Order of St. Luke is this.
- African-American fraternal society
- African-American religious order
- Para-military organization
- Thrift store chain
African-American fraternal society. The order founded in Baltimore, also is an insurance co-op. When Maggie Walker of Richmond, Virginia became the order’s executive secretary-treasurer, the order moved into banking absorbing all African-American banks in Richmond into the Consolidated Bank and Trust Company.