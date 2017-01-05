 Daily Quiz for January 5, 2017 | HistoryNet MENU

Daily Quiz for January 5, 2017

By HistoryNet Staff
1/5/2017 • Quiz

Founded in 1867 by former salve Mary Prout, the Independent Order of St. Luke is this.

  • African-American fraternal society
  • African-American religious order
  • Para-military organization
  • Thrift store chain

