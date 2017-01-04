Daily Quiz for January 4, 2017
For thirty years, Ditra Flame, the original “Lady in Black,” placed a red rose on this Hollywood heart throb’s grave on the anniversary of his death.
- Douglas Fairbanks, Sr.
- Nelson Eddy
- Rudolph Valentino
- Rudy Vallee
Rudolph Valentino whose sudden death from a ruptured ulcer at age 31 reportedly caused several suicides among his fans. Fans lined up for eleven blocks to enter the funeral home to pay their respects. Two funerals were held. One in New York and one in California. Valentino died in 1926 and Flame in 1984.