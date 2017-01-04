 Daily Quiz for January 4, 2017 | HistoryNet MENU

Daily Quiz for January 4, 2017

By HistoryNet Staff
1/4/2017 • Quiz

For thirty years, Ditra Flame, the original “Lady in Black,” placed a red rose on this Hollywood heart throb’s grave on the anniversary of his death.

  • Douglas Fairbanks, Sr.
  • Nelson Eddy
  • Rudolph Valentino
  • Rudy Vallee

Related Stories

Also featuring

SUBSCRIPTIONS

SECTIONS

TOPICS

ABOUT US