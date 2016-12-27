 Daily Quiz for December 27, 2016 | HistoryNet MENU

Daily Quiz for December 27, 2016

By HistoryNet Staff
12/27/2016 • Quiz

Coxey’s Army was a movement to persuade the government to do this.

  • Abolish slavery
  • Declare independence from England
  • Provide employment
  • Reduce taxes

