Daily Quiz for December 27, 2016
Coxey’s Army was a movement to persuade the government to do this.
- Abolish slavery
- Declare independence from England
- Provide employment
- Reduce taxes
Provide employment. On May 1, 1894 during the 1890’s depression, five hundred men marched on Washington D.C. Jacob Sechler Coxey, the leader of the “army,” wanted the government to create a road improvement program to employ those out of work. The demonstration fell apart when Coxley was arrested for walking on the Capitol lawn.