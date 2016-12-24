 Daily Quiz for December 24, 2016 | HistoryNet MENU

Daily Quiz for December 24, 2016

By HistoryNet Staff
12/24/2016 • Quiz

Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa is named for Josiah Bushnell Grinnell, a minister who lost his pastorate in Washington D.C. due to holding this political position.

  • Anti-slavery
  • Gun control
  • Pacifism
  • Pro woman suffrage

