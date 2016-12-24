Daily Quiz for December 24, 2016
Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa is named for Josiah Bushnell Grinnell, a minister who lost his pastorate in Washington D.C. due to holding this political position.
- Anti-slavery
- Gun control
- Pacifism
- Pro woman suffrage
Anti-slavery. Grinnell had founded the First Congregational Church which opposed his anti-slavery sermons. He eventually moved to Iowa where he founded the college and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. He was a member of the Republican convention that nominated Abraham Lincoln for the presidency in 1860.