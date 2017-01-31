Monument in the Mountains: Soldierstone

High in the Rockies, Soldierstone fulfills an Army officer’s dream of a memorial to the men of many nationalities who fought in Indochina.

Stuart Allen Beckley, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, was dying of cancer. The pain was agonizing. But before night fell forever, he had one last mission.

Beckley wanted to fulfill “a promise to the soldiers with whom I served, primarily the Asian soldiers who fought with us against our Communist enemy… soldiers whose service and suffering has been ignored by Americans,” he wrote. He would build a “sanctuary for those who mourn a lost soldier.”

That sanctuary is Soldierstone, a monument to troops from the multitude of countries that played a role in the Vietnam saga from France’s fight to retain its Indochina colonies at the end of World War II until the close of the Vietnam War in 1975.

The monument, in a remote, achingly beautiful setting astride the Continental Divide on Sargents Mesa in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, is an approximately 10-foot-tall obelisk of stacked blocks surrounded on the ground by more than 30 quirky “quotestones” engraved with sad proverbs of foreign or indigenous soldiers from the war years.

Soldierstone was erected in the summer of 1995. Beckley died in November that year, mission completed, although he never saw the monument in person because of his deteriorating condition.

Beckley, born in 1932 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, came from a family with a long military tradition. His father graduated from West Point. An ancestor served as a Confederate officer (and founded Beckley, West Virginia). These words of the German poet Heinrich Heine resonated with Beckley: “In my cradle lay the marching route for the whole of my life.” Beckley described himself this way: “I was born a ‘Soldier’…a very traditional, Spartan sort of man, narrowly focused on loyalty to duty, honor, country…and family.”

He attended Washington and Lee University but left to join the military in the early 1950s, said his sister, Phyllis Beckley Roy. After serving in Germany and Korea in the 1950s, Beckley went to Southeast Asia.

“He went to Thailand in 1962, when he was a captain, to teach counterinsurgency to the Thai armed forces,” said daughter Lila Beckley. Other domestic and Asian postings followed. Beckley made lieutenant colonel in 1967, went to Laos in 1968, was in Bangkok from late 1969 to 1971 and retired in January 1972, she said. “The ‘Cold War’ and the conflict in Southeast Asia was the war to which my soldier-soul was committed,” Stuart Beckley would write later.

He worked for a securities firm after leaving the military, but disappointment and anger over the outcome of the Vietnam War lingered in him.

“That I did not die with the last to die is a source of great shame to me….My country had ‘died’ that bleak April day in 1975 when the last helicopter lifted off from the American Embassy in Saigon,” Beckley wrote.

He was haunted by a published image of a young South Vietnamese ranger, his wrist tattooed with the question, “When I die, who will build my tomb?”

Beckley decided he would. His anger slowly transformed into a dream for a monument dedicated to every man of arms who found himself embroiled in the battle for the soul of Indochina. The project restored a military man’s sense of mission. “‘Soldierstone’ gave me something that I thought forever lost, a sense of purpose,” wrote Beckley. He also dreamed of a book titled Leaves of Stone that would tell the story of the project, but he was unable to complete it before he died. Roy and other family members have been pulling the book together.

Making the case for his monument, Beckley wrote: “In this long overdue time of reconciliation with the North Vietnamese we have yet to recognize, honor…mourn…the sacrifices of our Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian and Tribal Soldier Allies, and the soldiers of many other countries, a half-million battle deaths.”

Roy, his confidante and helper with Soldierstone, said, “I believe his only passion was Asia.” That passion was reflected in the voracious reader’s large library and his research interests. He was collecting proverbs and poetry as Soldierstone took shape in his mind in the 1980s.

In 1993 Beckley was diagnosed with the cancer that would take him two years later.

About 10,800 feet above sea level in the Rio Grande National Forest of southern Colorado, Sargents Mesa is quiet and regal in all seasons but accessible only when winter departs. Most years snows close primitive forest logging roads to the mesa until late spring. There is a pleasant copse of trees on the mesa, and cattle graze in the high summer pasture.

Sargents Mesa was named for a 19th-century road builder, Joseph Sargents, who helped engineer nearby Marshall Pass. Sargents’ name also honors a small town north of the mesa. The name is often written incorrectly. It loses the final “s,” becomes possessive or is spelled “Sergeant.” Many people have mistakenly assumed a military connection. Beckley was one of them.

Beckley had scouted various locations for his monument, and Sargents Mesa was his first choice, but he needed approval from the U.S. Forest Service before he could build Soldierstone.

He had five months to live when he wrote to a Forest Service officer: “I do not want this to become ‘Stu’s Project’, it’s for those tired, spent dusty soldiers that march through my nights.” Beckley’s request was fast-tracked. Soldierstone received the Forest Service’s approval in February 1995 (today government policy strongly discourages additional monuments on public lands) and was completed in July of that year.

As the end of Beckley’s losing battle with cancer approached, he worked closely with his sister to make sure the project would succeed.

“He insisted we work our usual schedule, even though he was in such pain, in a wheelchair, a shadow of his former self,” Roy said. “I would sit at the computer, and he would dictate important things that needed to be done.”

Ark Valley Memorial Co. at Rocky Ford on the eastern Colorado plains did much of the physical work—crafting and engraving the granite stones, which came from a quarry in Georgia. Cutting blocks of granite with inscriptions in foreign languages presented special problems. Ark Valley erected the tower using a big 6×6 truck with a crane. The quotestones were placed at random around the tower.

Mike Donelson, the monument company’s owner, recalled his astonishment as he watched Special Forces soldiers shoulder 300-pound quotestones and carry them to their destinations. Constructing Soldierstone wasn’t just another job for Donelson. He had worked closely with Beckley on the project for five years, and the two men became good friends.

Seven stacked blocks of granite form the obelisk. Three sides bear the names of Indochina’s trio of conflict countries: Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos. All sides carry reminders of soldierly qualities the struggle demanded: Honor. Sacrifice. Valor. Courage. A field mortar crowns the obelisk. The inscriptions on one side include these words: Soldierstone; In Memory of LONG WARS LOST and the Soldiers of Vietnam; Still in Death lies everyone, And the Battle’s lost. SACRIFICE.

A low wall of loose rock surrounds the obelisk, a reminder of fortress strongpoints in a war that never seemed to end. In Beckley’s vision the wall also evoked the forts of Beau Geste, a novel and movie about three English brothers who join the French Foreign Legion and fight in North Africa. The randomly placed quotestones bring to mind fallen troops guarding the perimeter, and they make Soldierstone a land of ghosts.

The soldiers honored with quotes include some unconventional choices not normally associated with the Indochina wars, including Muslim Arabs from French colonies in Africa, Japanese veterans of World War II who served under British commanders supporting the French, Hindus from India serving with the British and even German prisoners of war who joined the French Foreign Legion. The languages of the inscriptions are many: Vietnamese, Khmer, Lao, English, French, Hindi, Japanese, Arabic, German. All the stones address the pathos of men at arms far from home.

“‘Soldierstone’ will be starkly beautiful in its simplicity,” Beckley wrote. “It will stand definitely alone…as did those soldiers in their seasons of death….Soldierstone makes no political statement…except for the horrific tragedy of war.”

The monument cost just under $100,000, and Beckley paid most of it himself, but he firmly forbade his name to appear at Soldierstone.

Beckley was content for Soldierstone to be a little-known, rarely visited place, revealed only by word of mouth or accidental discovery. On Sargents Mesa the Continental Divide Trail joins the Colorado Trail, which crosses much of the state, and a few hikers or bikers happen upon Soldierstone, but the monument is a bit off the path, and most hikers simply miss it. A few others, mainly veterans, arrive as pilgrims.

Summer pasture cattle, perhaps bored, will investigate a vehicle parked at the end of the road. Scat indicates a good population of elk—and hunters who discover Soldierstone often leave a cartridge, spent or not. Mostly the place is just quiet—and beautiful.

Someone placed an ammunition can at the base of the monument. It contains notebooks and pencils for travelers who feel moved to leave their impressions. Mark Wiederspahn of Austin, Texas, and his wife, Beckley’s daughter, visited Soldierstone in 2014. Wiederspahn knew Beckley well, and the notebook comments left him in tears, he said.

For years the Forest Service office at Saguache, Colorado, acknowledged Soldierstone but did not promote it, out of respect for Beckley’s wishes that the monument not become a “tourist destination.” When asked, rangers would provide a small pamphlet and directions.

Recently, mountain bikers exploring the mesa made a brief video of Soldierstone. They posted it on YouTube, and the secret was out.

As a Forest Service official involved in the project said, “Stu’s dearest wish was that this site was not to be a tourist attraction or be publicized in any way but by word of mouth, but he and we didn’t envision social media and YouTube in 1995.”

Because visitors have increased, the Forest Service is exploring ways to safeguard the monument and the pristine mesa. One possible solution is getting a veterans group or other organization to “adopt” Soldierstone to help keep it clean and in good condition.

Even though more people are heading to the monument, getting there still isn’t easy. The logging roads, frequently strewn with sharp tire-killing rocks, limit visitors to intrepid backcountry explorers, the occasional Vietnam War pilgrim and vehicles with heavy-duty tires. The track is usually deserted. Stranded motorists might have a long hike—up to 15 miles—ahead of them. Water and emergency gear are important traveling companions.

Additionally, the Forest Service has placed at the end of the track a log barrier barring motorized travel on the mesa. Visible but not obvious, Soldierstone is a quarter-mile north of the barrier. The way is level, but rocky terrain and high altitude make for a slow and careful walk.

I first heard about Soldierstone from Dean Coombs, publisher of the Saguache Crescent newspaper, perhaps the last American weekly set in Linotype. He mentioned it to me one day in the 1990s. Since then, I have been to Soldierstone five or six times over the years, camping frequently below the mesa at a solitary hillock with a view of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range across the San Luis Valley.

During my first two attempts I was unable to find Soldierstone. And then one summer’s day I located it. The monument moved my soul as Beckley wished.

If you would like to visit: The directions are a bit complicated. Your best plan is to stop at the Public Lands Field Office just outside Saguache on Colorado 114 and ask for directions. Also ask about the road conditions. The office telephone number is 719-655-2547.

Neal Ulevich, who lives in Colorado, spent nearly five years covering the Vietnam War as a photojournalist and photo editor, first as a freelancer and later in The Associated Press Saigon bureau. He left Vietnam by helicopter from the U.S. Embassy roof on the last day of the war, April 30, 1975. Ulevich’s images of a violent political melee in Bangkok won the 1977 Pulitzer Prize for spot news photography.