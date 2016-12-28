March 2017 Table of Contents

FEATURES

Cover Story

444 Days in Hell

By Ron Soodalter

Iran’s 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran kicked off a political hostage crisis that played out on the world stage

PLUS: Interview

Iran Hostage Sergeant Rocky Sickmann Remembers

One of the U.S. hostages taken captive in 1979 reflects on the event and its lasting implications

Master of the Conquest

By Justin D. Lyons

Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés was the catalyst behind the stunning defeat of the Aztecs

Blinding Saddam

By Beth Underwood

In 1991—after months of intensive desert training—teams of U.S. helicopters busted Iraq wide open

Frontline Focus

By Deborah Stadtler

Photographer Horst Faas took risks on and off the battlefield to produce iconic images of the war in Southeast Asia

The Flawed Perfect General

By Tang Long

Wu Qi led the armies of three Chinese kingdoms and knew defeat only off the battlefield

Beware the Furies

By Thomas Zacharis

Victory proved fatal for a cadre of Athenian generals in the Peloponnesian War

On the cover: Ayatollah Khomeini prays on Nov. 20, 1978, during his exile in Neauphle-le-Château, France, before returning to take control of Iran in 1979. PHOTO: Gilbert Uzan/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images



DEPARTMENTS

Letters

News

Valor

By Chuck Lyons

Heroic Hellfighter



What We Learned From…

By James Byrne

The Fall of Singapore, 1942

Hardware

By Jon Guttman

AH-64D Apache Longbow

Reviews

Hallowed Ground

By William John Shepherd

Moores Creek National Battlefield



War Games

Captured!

War’s Unexpected Images

In the Archives

1983 Beirut Barracks Bombing

By Richard Ernsberger Jr.

If the War on Terror began with the 1979–81 Iran Hostage Crisis, the 1983 Beirut attacks signaled a violent upswing

