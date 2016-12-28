March 2017 Table of Contents
FEATURES
Cover Story
444 Days in Hell
By Ron Soodalter
Iran’s 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran kicked off a political hostage crisis that played out on the world stage
PLUS: Interview
Iran Hostage Sergeant Rocky Sickmann Remembers
One of the U.S. hostages taken captive in 1979 reflects on the event and its lasting implications
Master of the Conquest
By Justin D. Lyons
Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés was the catalyst behind the stunning defeat of the Aztecs
Blinding Saddam
By Beth Underwood
In 1991—after months of intensive desert training—teams of U.S. helicopters busted Iraq wide open
Frontline Focus
By Deborah Stadtler
Photographer Horst Faas took risks on and off the battlefield to produce iconic images of the war in Southeast Asia
The Flawed Perfect General
By Tang Long
Wu Qi led the armies of three Chinese kingdoms and knew defeat only off the battlefield
Beware the Furies
By Thomas Zacharis
Victory proved fatal for a cadre of Athenian generals in the Peloponnesian War
On the cover: Ayatollah Khomeini prays on Nov. 20, 1978, during his exile in Neauphle-le-Château, France, before returning to take control of Iran in 1979. PHOTO: Gilbert Uzan/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Military History
magazine today!
DEPARTMENTS
News
Valor
By Chuck Lyons
Heroic Hellfighter
What We Learned From…
By James Byrne
The Fall of Singapore, 1942
Hardware
By Jon Guttman
AH-64D Apache Longbow
Reviews
Hallowed Ground
By William John Shepherd
Moores Creek National Battlefield
War Games
Captured!
War’s Unexpected Images
In the Archives
1983 Beirut Barracks Bombing
By Richard Ernsberger Jr.
If the War on Terror began with the 1979–81 Iran Hostage Crisis, the 1983 Beirut attacks signaled a violent upswing
Digital Subscriptions
Military History is now available in digital versions for any device, including PC, iPad, iPhone and Kindle. To add the digital edition to an existing subscription, call 800-435-0715 and mention code 83DGTL
Follow us on the popular social networking site