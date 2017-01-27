 Letters from Readers- America's Civil War March 2015 | HistoryNet MENU

Letters from Readers- America’s Civil War March 2015

1/27/2017 • America's Civil War Magazine

Columbia’s culprit

In response to your query on p. 27 of the January 2015 issue (“Who Burned Columbia, S.C.?”), William Sherman provided an answer. “In my official  report of this conflagration [in Columbia],” he wrote in his memoirs, “I distinctly charged it to [Confederate] General Wade Hampton and confess I did  so pointedly to shake the faith of his people in him, for he was in my opinion boastful, and professed to be the special champion of South Carolina.”

Gary Adams

Hayes, Va.

Sad farewell

They say all good things must pass,  and I guess that’s true. I was sad to  see in September’s issue that the Gettysburg Wax Museum is no more. I  did go there twice and my family and I  loved it. It really told the story of the Civil War in an interesting manner. It  seems wax museums have fallen out of  favor. Recently, another wax museum  in Plymouth, Mass., that told the story  of the Pilgrims also closed.

I wish I had gotten a chance to bid on  one of the Gettysburg museum’s wax  figures. On a positive note, I am looking  forward to seeing the new Gettysburg  Heritage Center.

Bill Misko

Newington, Conn.

Flag flap

In the January 2015 issue, a letter to the editor (“Right and wrong”) claimed  that “Confederate flags were apparently the only fags” in Washington &  Lee University’s Lee Chapel when he  visited the site in the mid-1990s. When I arrived as a student at W&L in 1959,  and consistently since then, the U.S.  fag has been proudly displayed on the  front stage of the chapel, with the other  fag under which Robert E. Lee also  loyally served, displayed as well (until President Kenneth Ruscio’s “politically  correct” decision to relegate it to the  basement). The Confederate battle flag  was displayed behind Lee’s recumbent  statue, in a place of historical honor,  also in full view from the chapel’s pew,  where both could be seen.

In the era of runaway executive  orders, perhaps a directive by one  university president can be reversed  by a future one. This issue should not go away. A proud history should not be  dismissed to the basement just because  six minority students demanded it.  “Those who ignore history are doomed  to repeat it.”

Rufus K. Barton III

Grosse Point Farms, Mich.

Was it a true siege?

In the article titled “Grant’s Secret  Weapon: Himself,” the caption under  the photo on p. 32 of Ulysses Grant and  his officers at City Point, Va., is incorrect in saying “the 10-month Siege of  Petersburg—one of the longest in U.S.  history.” For a siege to exist, one side  has to be cut off completely from outside aid. Petersburg was never isolated,  as demonstrated by Grant’s repeated  efforts to cut its various supply lines.  (Other campaigns erroneously referred  to as sieges include Yorktown, Va.,  Charleston, S.C., and Atlanta.)

Lawrence Lee Hewitt

Chicago, Ill.

Correction

The “Hard war” caption on p. 57 of the  January 2015 issue incorrectly reported casualty numbers. The 97th New  York Infantry recorded no casualties  during the Weldon Railroad Raid.

, , , ,

Related Stories

Also featuring

SUBSCRIPTIONS

SECTIONS

TOPICS

ABOUT US