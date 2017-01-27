Letters from Readers- America’s Civil War March 2015

Columbia’s culprit

In response to your query on p. 27 of the January 2015 issue (“Who Burned Columbia, S.C.?”), William Sherman provided an answer. “In my official report of this conflagration [in Columbia],” he wrote in his memoirs, “I distinctly charged it to [Confederate] General Wade Hampton and confess I did so pointedly to shake the faith of his people in him, for he was in my opinion boastful, and professed to be the special champion of South Carolina.”

Gary Adams

Hayes, Va.

Sad farewell

They say all good things must pass, and I guess that’s true. I was sad to see in September’s issue that the Gettysburg Wax Museum is no more. I did go there twice and my family and I loved it. It really told the story of the Civil War in an interesting manner. It seems wax museums have fallen out of favor. Recently, another wax museum in Plymouth, Mass., that told the story of the Pilgrims also closed.

I wish I had gotten a chance to bid on one of the Gettysburg museum’s wax figures. On a positive note, I am looking forward to seeing the new Gettysburg Heritage Center.

Bill Misko

Newington, Conn.

Flag flap

In the January 2015 issue, a letter to the editor (“Right and wrong”) claimed that “Confederate flags were apparently the only fags” in Washington & Lee University’s Lee Chapel when he visited the site in the mid-1990s. When I arrived as a student at W&L in 1959, and consistently since then, the U.S. fag has been proudly displayed on the front stage of the chapel, with the other fag under which Robert E. Lee also loyally served, displayed as well (until President Kenneth Ruscio’s “politically correct” decision to relegate it to the basement). The Confederate battle flag was displayed behind Lee’s recumbent statue, in a place of historical honor, also in full view from the chapel’s pew, where both could be seen.

In the era of runaway executive orders, perhaps a directive by one university president can be reversed by a future one. This issue should not go away. A proud history should not be dismissed to the basement just because six minority students demanded it. “Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it.”

Rufus K. Barton III

Grosse Point Farms, Mich.

Was it a true siege?

In the article titled “Grant’s Secret Weapon: Himself,” the caption under the photo on p. 32 of Ulysses Grant and his officers at City Point, Va., is incorrect in saying “the 10-month Siege of Petersburg—one of the longest in U.S. history.” For a siege to exist, one side has to be cut off completely from outside aid. Petersburg was never isolated, as demonstrated by Grant’s repeated efforts to cut its various supply lines. (Other campaigns erroneously referred to as sieges include Yorktown, Va., Charleston, S.C., and Atlanta.)

Lawrence Lee Hewitt

Chicago, Ill.

Correction

The “Hard war” caption on p. 57 of the January 2015 issue incorrectly reported casualty numbers. The 97th New York Infantry recorded no casualties during the Weldon Railroad Raid.