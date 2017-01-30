Letters from Readers- America’s Civil War January 2015

Put the flags back

I think Washington and Lee University President Kenneth Ruscio and his administration were wrong to take down the battle fags around Robert E. Lee’s tomb (“Field Notes”; November 2014). Did these students not tour the campus before applying to study there? Did they not know the school’s name was changed from Washington College to Washington and Lee to honor General Lee, a former president of the university and a Confederate army commander? It seems to me they should have known this. They applied anyway, and went on to become students. Why are they now complaining? I’m tired of political correctness. Put the flags back!!

Kelly Mackey

Three Oaks, Mich.

Right and wrong

Regarding the removal of the Confederate flags from the Lee Chapel at Washington and Lee University: I think the decision is partly wrong and partly right. It’s partly wrong because notwithstanding the PC pressures all universities face the presence of Confederate flags at grave sites and memorials seems appropriate and justified. It’s partly right because the Confederate flags were apparently the only flags in the chapel. I visited the site in themid-90s and was put off by the absence of a U.S. flag. When I complained about that to the docent, she gave the lame excuse that Lee’s U.S. citizenship hadn’t been restored when he died.Surely the “keepers of the faith” at the Lee Chapel are aware that Lee had signed the oath of allegiance and had applied to have his citizenship restored.Congress and President Gerald Ford restored Lee’s citizenship in August1975. If the chapel administrators are suffering from a “flag deficit,” I suggest they install some U.S. flags to honor Lee’s many years of distinguished service in the U.S. Army.

Richard P. Cox

Sun City, Ariz.

Grave error

The caption under the photo of the statue of Robert E. Lee located in the chapel at Washington and Lee University is incorrect: It is not Lee’s tomb but a work of art representing a recumbent Lee in camp.

Incidentally, in the lower level of the chapel is the Lee crypt, wherein General Lee rests in peace.

Jerry Crowley

Falls Church, Va.

Southern atrocities

There is no doubt the atrocities attributed to Union soldiers cited in Robert Mitchell’s excellently written article (“Terrible Beyond Endurance”;November 2014) took place. There was one glaring omission, however. The fact that soon after leaving Atlanta William Sherman’s men came across two escapees from the Confederate horror camp at Andersonville, Ga., where thousands of helpless Union prisoners were being forced to live without shelter out in the weather and exposed to disease by being forced to drink from a stream used as a latrine, all while being systematically starved to death.

Sherman made sure every man in his command saw those two Northerners—starved to the point of looking like Nazi-era walking skeletons—and heard their appalling stories, thus filling them with a terrible resolve.

Raymond A. Saquet

Stoughton, Mass.

Quit hatin’ on Sherman

Please allow me the following comments on the letter in the November 2014 issue titled “In Sherman’s defense.” Southerners are typically stereotyped that we are taught by early learned behavior to dislike General William T. Sherman. It is true that many of us are, but the entire population of the South cannot be labeled so just because of a portion of the population’s emotions, personal opinions and behavior. My small Tennessee hometown was practically laid waste by Sherman’s forces several months after the battles at Shiloh, Corinth and Davis Bridge. All male members of my family were either enlisted or commissioned officers, mostly in the 13th Tennessee Infantry and the 154th (Senior) Tennessee Infantry, CSA. I have their manuscripts, diaries and letters, and none ever spoke or wrote badly of the man. He was referred to as a gentleman, and was respected.

Many fail to realize Sherman did have a humanitarian and charitable side. He actually did care for Southern people, and many times took precautions to ensure their safety. Another fact people choose to ignore is Sherman hated the war, but he did know how to fight and knew what it would take to end the fighting in this bloody theater. Therefore, having a long lineage of support for the Confederacy, I along with others should give respect where it is due. I admire General Sherman.

James DeBerry II

Hornsby, Tenn.