In the Beginning, There was the Hump

The 173rd Airborne’s fight with the Viet Cong in November 1965 was the Army’s first major battle of the Vietnam War.

My breath came in short gasps. I tried to bur- row into the ground and crawl inside my helmet at the same time. Other men were spread out in groups of two or three. Heavily outnumbered and outgunned, we waited for the enemy to attack.

It was 1745 hours, Nov. 9, 1965. Dusk. We were in War Zone D, an area northeast of Saigon controlled by the Viet Cong. Fourteen of us were securing a small helicopter landing zone about 20 kilometers north of Camp Ray, our base camp. The remnants of a battered VC-North Vietnamese Army regiment surrounded us, scattered throughout the jungle. As darkness approached, it was eerily quiet except for occasional sniper fire. There were no helicopters in sight. I didn’t like our chances. The VC controlled our fate now. And so, we waited…

I was a 23-year-old first lieutenant, the leader of 3rd Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion (Airborne), 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. The brigade was the first Army combat unit in Vietnam, arriving on May 5, 1965. The 1st Battalion landed at Vung Tau and the 2nd at Bien Hoa. By June the brigade had incorporated the crack 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment and set up a base camp at Bien Hoa.

After conducting movements around Bien Hoa and Vung Tau, the 173rd Airborne Brigade expanded its operations from May through October. The brigade operated not only in War Zone D but also in other areas of South Vietnam, including Phuoc Tay, Pleiku-Kontum, Ben Cat, Phuoc Vinh, Di An, Phu Loc and Phu Loi.

Those actions were a prelude to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry’s fight on November 8 against regiments of the 9th Viet Cong Division while on a search-and-destroy operation near Bien Hoa in War Zone D. The brigade’s commander, Brig. Gen. Ellis Williamson, named the operation The Hump to signify the unit’s halfway point in its 12-month tour.

The Hump was the first “major battle”—an engagement involving units the size of a battalion or larger—in the Vietnam War for the U.S. Army (Marine battalions had fought Viet Cong battalions in August during Operation Starlite), but less than a week later battalions of the 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile) fought a bigger and much deadlier battle against the NVA at Ia Drang in the Central Highlands of South Vietnam. Historians, reference books and the media now regularly list Ia Drang as the Army’s first major battle. But history books weren’t our primary concern in early November 1965.

In 1965 War Zone D was home to the 9th Viet Cong Division and its three infantry regiments: the 271st, the 272nd and the 273rd. The 173rd Airborne had faced the VC 9th Division in late June and early July, but for the most part the enemy refused to fight and avoided contact whenever possible.

By fall, however, there were rumors that the VC 272nd Infantry Regiment and a separate battalion were preparing for an attack on Bien Hoa Air Base. Brigade intelligence estimated that the enemy could mass up to 8,500 men within 48 hours. The 1st Battalion of the 503rd Infantry and the 1st Battalion of the Australian regiment had been selected for an air assault into War Zone D. The 2nd Battalion of the 503rd would remain in Bien Hoa as a reserve force. The U.S. battalion in the assault would search for the VC units north of the Song Dong Nai and west of the Song Be, while the Australians would hunt to the south and east of the two rivers.

Helicopters dropped the American battalion, commanded by Lt. Col. John Tyler, at Landing Zone King on November 5. Our force consisted of three companies: Alpha, led by Captain Walt Daniel, Bravo by Captain Lowell Bittrich and Charlie by Captain Henry “Sonny” Tucker. We didn’t see any VC, so we began sweeping north-northwest.

Our first day on the ground, we patrolled the immediate area around the landing zone and encountered only light sniper fire. By evening, when we stopped, the battalion had moved only 800 meters from the LZ. The second day, platoons operating from company patrol bases continued the north-northwest movement and made only light enemy contact.

On November 7, after three days of patrolling, we neared the base of Hill 65 in the late afternoon. We set up our base camp about 1,000 meters east of the hill in a dense jungle. A wide trail, once used for logging operations, ran north-south through the eastern portion of the perimeter. Bravo and Charlie companies secured defensive positions northwest and southwest of the trail, Alpha Company deployed east of it.

As we were setting up, the brigade transmitted to the battalion the phrase “Sour Apple,” code words indicating that map grid coordinates were going to be transmitted next. The coordinates were sent when Army intelligence officials had located enemy command-and-control sites through intercepted radio signals and wanted ground troops to reconnoiter the area indicated by the coordinates and report their findings.

With little daylight remaining, Tyler immediately sent patrols from Bravo and Charlie companies on recon missions. The patrol from Charlie got close to the base of Hill 65 and reported seeing bamboo fish baskets and rodent fences, but nothing else. The fences were a sign that many people had been hunting for food there and were hungry enough to eat rodents. By 1815 all patrols had reported back to their companies. It was decided that patrols would do further reconnaissance for “Sour Apple” first thing the next morning.

Because we had little contact with the enemy during Operation Hump’s first three days, General William Westmoreland, in charge of all U.S military forces in Vietnam, requested that brigade commander Williamson fly from his base in Bien Hoa to Saigon to help brief some VIPs from the States: two governors and several members of the U.S. Senate and House. Early on November 8, Williamson turned command over to his deputy and flew to Saigon. He would be gone for several hours—out of contact with the troops in War Zone D.

At first light, platoons from each company moved out to search for the enemy. My platoon and another from Alpha went east toward the Song Be. Bravo sent patrols to the north and northwest. Charlie pointed two platoons to the west and southwest.

As the Charlie platoons advanced, they radioed that they had found fish traps in a small creek, portable latrines and freshly cut trails. They started up Hill 65 and came across bunkers that were unoccupied but newly constructed.

At 0800, 2nd Lt. Sam Russ and his 1st Platoon discovered an empty Viet Cong village. Russ split his unit in half, one searching to the left and the other to the right. A short time later Russ ordered the two groups to reunite, and just as he issued the order, Staff Sgt. Andrew Matosky saw 10 to 15 Viet Cong soldiers coming down a trail toward him. They were talking and didn’t see him. Matosky yelled to his men to get down, fired at the advancing enemy and got most of them on the first burst.

About that time, 1st Lt. Ben Waller and Charlie Company’s 2nd Platoon arrived at a spot roughly 90 meters beyond the point they had reached the previous night and saw an abandoned camp. Waller noticed warm rice on the tables and hot coals from a fire someone had tried to smother. It was obvious the place had been recently deserted.

Waller’s 2nd Platoon began moving again up the side of Hill 65. Just as it reached the top, the men could hear .50- and .30-caliber machine guns in the distance: 1st Platoon was getting torn up. Waller ordered his men in a squad-abreast formation and began moving toward 1st Platoon. He was about 35 meters deeper into the jungle when the earth seemed to erupt in front of them. Claymore mines exploded all around the platoon, and interlocking machine gun fire rained down.

The two isolated platoons from Charlie Company were in danger of being flanked and destroyed, which would give the Communists a resounding victory over the Americans. Waller commanded his platoon to pull back and set up a defensive position. He also requested fire support ASAP.

At the Charlie command post, Tucker saddled up the remainder of his company—one platoon and the headquarters group—and began moving toward the fight on the double, hoping to link up with the two units near the top of Hill 65.

Battalion commander Tyler ordered Bravo Company to secure Charlie’s right flank and told Alpha Company’s two platoons to return to the battalion patrol base.

Bittrich organized Bravo Company on the move and tried to establish radio contact with Charlie Company. Unsuccessful in that effort, the captain decided to move down from the northeast and at about 0930 saw the Viet Cong across a creek near Hill 65. He attacked across the creek and into the enemy’s left flank and rear. Bodies stacked up as the company moved against the enemy. It seemed to Bittrich that Charlie Company had pushed the enemy off Hill 65 and to the north. Blessed with the element of surprise, Bittrich’s men secured Charlie’s endangered right flank.

As Bittrich reached the top of Hill 65, he spotted Tucker with his radio-telephone operator and Waller, the 2nd Platoon leader. From what Bittrich could determine, Charlie Company had 21 soldiers on the hill who could still fight. The locations of the others were unknown. Bittrich and Tucker had to find them.

Bittrich reported his confusing situation to battalion. He could not determine exactly where all elements of Charlie Company were, and what was left might be facing up to three Viet Cong battalions or an NVA unit. He called for as much artillery fire as he could get.

Considering the size of the enemy force, the brigade staff decided to insert the 2nd Battalion northeast of the enemy, but the request for additional troops could not be granted because not enough choppers were available to transport them. The 1st Battalion was on its own.

The steel curtain of artillery fire bought time for Tucker and Bittrich to locate the lost elements of Charlie Company. All but 17 men were found. The companies formed a defensive perimeter on a section of the hill extending from the southeast to the northwest. The perimeter was established as close as possible to the dead and wounded, and once the position was consolidated, they were retrieved.

Even as the artillery continued, the enemy—a well-trained and highly disciplined force—moved closer to the Americans’ position. Bittrich reported to Tyler that Bravo and Charlie were surrounded. They would hold, he said, but they were going to need help.

Tyler decided to send Alpha Company into the fight. His orders to Daniel, issued shortly after noon, were short and to the point: “Take the pressure off B and C companies. I want you to establish physical contact with the two commanders and open a corridor so they can evacuate their wounded.”

Tyler had few options. The Australians, dropped at Landing Zone Jack, were battling the enemy across the river from us. The American 2nd Battalion was still in base camp at Bien Hoa, with no choppers available. The 1st Battalion was on its own, and Alpha Company was all it had left. In his orders to Daniel, Tyler emphasized, “There is no help on the way. Do not, I repeat, do not become decisively engaged.” If Alpha lost its freedom to maneuver, we were stuck.

Daniel issued his orders to Alpha’s platoon leaders: 2nd Lt. Dave Ugland of 1st Platoon, 1st Lt. Bob Biedleman of 2nd Platoon and me, in charge of 3rd Platoon. We were to move in line up Hill 65 and relieve pressure on Bravo and Charlie companies so they could get back to friendly lines. Daniel directed us to move toward the west.

Ugland and I began moving our platoons from our defensive positions toward Biedleman’s command post. But just before we reached it, mortar rounds landed inside the battalion perimeter. The volleys fell on the battalion command post and Biedleman’s platoon. His platoon sergeant and two squad leaders were killed immediately. Biedleman and two other squad leaders were wounded. The killed or wounded also included the platoon’s medic, the radio operator and the artillery reconnaissance sergeant. Tyler told Daniel, “Leave the survivors of your beat-up platoon in the battalion base and attack with two platoons.”

As we approached Hill 65, Daniel put Ugland’s platoon on the right flank and mine on the left. He ordered one patrol from each platoon to go forward and find out what was in front of us.

Ugland’s patrol returned first and reported an enemy machine gun about 27 meters to the front. The patrol leader said the gun was aimed in the direction of Bravo and Charlie companies. My patrol, meanwhile, had made contact with a large number of troops from Bravo and Charlie. The way to Hill 65 seemed to be blocked by the machine gun in front of 1st Platoon and open all the way in front of my platoon. The plan was to take out the machine gun as quickly and quietly as possible, then slip to the left and up the hill to meet up with the two companies. The plan did not work.

As Alpha Company advanced, Tucker’s radioman at Charlie Company received word that three North American F-100 Super Sabre fighter jets were available to help. Tucker relayed his location for an airstrike.

Right after the airstrike, the Viet Cong attacked the lead elements of Bravo and Charlie in an ambitious maneuver designed to encircle both companies. It was like a banzai charge. But the attackers were unaware of Alpha’s presence and assaulted with their backs to us. While enemy bugles blared in the jungle, our small-arms fire mowed down the attackers by the dozens. Ugland led his platoon forward and attacked the machine gun position, killing all but one of the crew. That one enemy soldier lived long enough to kill Ugland. A squad leader took out the position with a grenade.

Only a few Viet Cong realized that we were behind them and fired in our direction. But we killed a large number of them before their leaders recognized the threat to their rear.

“We came in on their flank. The jungle opened up, and we could see almost the entire length of their battle line,” recalled Alpha Company 1st Sgt. Bill Workman. “Our M16 and M60 fire rolled up their line, and took ’em out like ducks in a shooting gallery. The rest of the enemy melted back into the jungle.”

The volume of enemy fire combined with the number of machine guns and bugle calls suggested to Daniel that he was taking on a superior force. He reported his observations to Tyler, who had to make a decision quickly. The colonel re-evaluated the situation and reminded himself the mission was to destroy the enemy, not to seize and hold ground. He ordered Daniel to break contact and return to the battalion patrol base. Tyler needed Alpha Company to assume responsibility for the battalion’s defensive perimeter. And he wanted Alpha to hold the trail bisecting the perimeter should that become critical—as it would within the next 24 hours.

Alpha Company leapfrogged back to the battalion base, one platoon moving and one platoon laying down fire. We inflicted enough casualties that the enemy finally fled the area.

Meanwhile, captains Bittrich of Bravo and Tucker of Charlie were busy securing their positions on the battlefield. They had to get the critically wounded out, obtain more ammunition and prepare their defense. To accomplish this, both companies continued to clear an area for a landing zone, but it became apparent that they would not finish before nightfall. A group of NCOs with two medics went out and quickly pulled in the dead directly in front of the defensive perimeter. Moving to the left, they found two soldiers still alive and two dead.

Brigade commander Williamson, returning from Saigon on a helicopter late in the afternoon, became aware of the battle when he turned on his chopper’s command radio. He couldn’t understand why Westmoreland’s staff had not interrupted the discussions with the VIPs from Washington so he could rejoin his unit. Williamson flew directly to the battle area, but we could not find a place to land and went back to Bien Hoa.

As dusk approached, Bittrich had a painful decision to make. Air Force choppers were still evacuating the wounded with a winch-operated litter they lowered to the jungle floor, and Army UH-1 Iroquois “Hueys” were dropping supplies to the beleaguered troops. Should he continue the rescue operation or end it? If Bittrich continued, the noise from the hovering rescue choppers would make it difficult to hear what was happening on the battlefield. Reluctantly, he called off the rescue attempts. Then it began to rain.

“The day that seemed to be never ending came to a close with [the battalion] occupying two perimeters separated by several hundred yards of thick jungle containing an unknown enemy force,” Tyler recalled.

When dawn broke on November 9, reinforcements were still not available. With Williamson’s approval, Tyler decided to break contact with the enemy and evacuate the area. In addition to the landing zone being cleared by Bravo and Charlie companies to evacuate the wounded in their position, another LZ would need to be cut by Alpha Company and other troops for evacuation in the battalion’s base area, and it would have to be hacked out of the overgrown trail by hand to allow at least three Hueys to land there. Chainsaws were dropped in for all three companies, and we began working right after dawn. We had to cut the LZ fast enough to give us time to evacuate the complete battalion before dark.

About the time that Tyler made his decision, gunships, medevacs and Williamson were above Bravo and Charlie’s position. The two companies had three tasks to accomplish: probe to see if the enemy was still there; find the missing men from Charlie Company; cut a hole in the jungle for the choppers.

The first job was checked off quickly. The VC seemed to have fled the battlefield, leaving many of their dead. As for the second, Charlie Company found all 17 of its missing men. They were in different locations, and only one was alive. The third task proved more difficult. The saws were useless against the teak trees. Cutting crews had to resort to dynamite, although the blast created a worse mess to be cleared.

With a hole now carved out of the jungle, Williamson decided to have his chopper land. There was hardly any clearance between the blade tips and the trees, but he made it. Williamson and his aide jumped from the chopper and told Bittrich and Tucker to load as many wounded as possible. The chopper then began its slow climb. As soon as it was gone, medevacs came in.

By 1100 all the dead and wounded had been evacuated and all the men accounted for. Williamson decided to walk out with his two companies. Bittrich was concerned because he did not know the situation between their position and the battalion base. How in the hell was he going to protect the general?

Sensing the captain’s unease, the general looked at him and smiled. “Let me know when you’re ready,” he said. At that point, they all began the move back to battalion, and within an hour, Bravo and Charlie were at the battalion base area. Bittrich put Bravo Company on the perimeter and then stood there until the last man from Charlie Company closed the position. That last man straightened up and said, “All the way, sir.” Bittrich responded proudly, “Airborne.”

Meanwhile, the battalion worked continuously under a blazing sun to complete the main landing zone that Alpha Company and others had been working on since dawn. The LZ would not have been finished on time without the help of civilian photographer and former Alaskan logger Chuck Keen, who was filming the battle. (Keen, who headed a company called Alaska Pictures, died in 2003.) When the area was large enough for the evacuation to begin, the wounded and dead were flown out first, followed by Bravo and Charlie companies. Alpha Company was next in line, but a Huey went down after hitting a tree and needed a replacement blade. Units guarding the evacuation and protecting the downed crew reported enemy movement nearby. Until the chopper could be repaired, the pickup zone was limited to only two birds. Finally, a blade was flown in from Saigon and the repair finished. More troops were evacuated.

But 14 men still remained on the LZ: Captain Daniel; 1st Lt. Gene Krause, the executive officer; 1st Sgt. Workman; three noncommissioned officers; two company radio operators; Captain Gary DeBausch, the liaison officer with the 3rd Battalion of the 319th Field Artillery Regiment, and his radioman; three troopers; and me. We didn’t have much firepower, but we had DeBausch. He called in artillery fire from 18 105mm howitzers to support our little perimeter. All we could do was wait.

Then it came: the “whoop, whoop, whoop” of chopper blades cutting the heavy, humid air, the most precious sound to an American soldier. Three beautiful Huey troopships with supporting gunships came into view and descended into the hastily constructed LZ.

Daniel yelled out to everyone to head for the choppers double time. As they touched down we scrambled for the nearest one. I dove through the door of one with two of my NCOs following me. The other two birds filled up quickly, and we began to lift off. As we gained altitude and made a slight turn to the right, we saw eight to 10 black-clad Viet Cong. They began shooting at us, but missed. It was a short flight before we landed within the confines of our base camp. We had made it.

American newspapers picked up the story of those five days in War Zone D. The Los Angeles Times reported a smashing American victory in the “first large-scale, stand-and-fight battle between nearly equal-sized Viet Cong and American forces.” The Pacific Stars & Stripes gave the 1st Battalion of the 503rd Infantry credit for defeating an enemy regiment. The Washington Post stated that the “toll of Vietcong known dead is one of the heaviest since American combat units were committed in March.”

We had officially killed 403 enemy troops. (About three months later, the 1st Infantry Division captured an enemy field hospital’s records, which showed that troops from the November 8 battle were sent to two field hospitals, and just one of those hospitals had received more than 700 bodies, dead on arrival.) The American losses were 50 killed and 83 wounded.

President Lyndon B. Johnson awarded the 1st Battalion (Airborne), 503rd Infantry, 173d Airborne Brigade the Presidential Unit Citation for “the largest kill, by the smallest unit, in the shortest time in the war in Vietnam to date.” Spc. 5 Lawrence Joel, a headquarters medic assigned to Charlie Company, received the Medal of Honor for treating the wounded while suffering serious injuries himself on November 8.

Five days later the battle of the Ia Drang Valley began. When that November 14-17 battle was over, more than 1,000 NVA troops and about 230 Americans were dead. America forgot the Hump.

Al Conetto served as commander of D Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, 1967-68. This article is adapted from soon-to-be released The Hump: The 503rd Airborne Infantry in the First Major Battle of the Vietnam War, published by McFarland & Co. (www.mcfarlandpub.com).