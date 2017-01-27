 Field Notes- America's Civil War March 2015 | HistoryNet MENU

Field Notes- America’s Civil War March 2015

By Tim and Beth Rowland
1/27/2017 • America's Civil War Magazine

Cushing’s Medal of Honor awarded

More than 151 years after his heroic actions during Pickett’s Charge at the Battle of Gettysburg, 1st Lt. Alonzo H. Cushing was awarded the Medal of Honor at the White House by President Barack Obama. The November ceremony was the culmination of a four-decades-long struggle by Cushing supporters to recognize the Wisconsin native. Because of a requirement that Medal of Honor recommendations be made within two years of the specific act of valor, Cushing’s case required a special exemption from Congress, which was approved in December 2013.

It took some effort for the Army Past Conflict Repatriations Branch to find a living relative to accept the medal, as Cushing died childless at 22 and none of his brothers had any children. Helen Loring Ensign, 85, of Palm Desert, Calif., was finally identified as his closest living relative; she is related through Cushing’s mother and is his cousin twice removed.

Cushing, commander of Battery A, 4th U.S. Artillery, II Corps, Army of the Potomac, manned the sole remaining artillery piece in his battery as Confederate forces attacked. Wounded in the abdomen and right shoulder, Cushing refused to be evacuated and, instead, continued directing the artillery operation until he was killed by Rebel forces. His actions, according to eyewitness accounts, helped hold the line during the crucial battle.

Hawaiian soldier identified

More than 100 native Hawaiians are known to  have served in the Civil  War, but most are lost to  history because they fought  under anglicized names.  But one, J.R. Kealoha, was  identified and honored in  October in a Honolulu  cemetery.

Kealoha died in 1877, but  any headstone had long  since been lost. That bothered Anita Manning, an  associate in cultural studies at Honolulu’s Bishop  Museum, who stumbled  across Kealoha’s war and  burial records in 2011 but  found no tombstone in the  cemetery. “I was struck  immediately that this man  who had put himself in  harm’s way for my future  had been forgotten,” Manning told Hawaii News Now.

A group of historians  petitioned the Veterans  Administration for a headstone, and after three years  of red tape, Kealoha, who  fought for the Union, got  his own stone.

Kealoha’s name was  known only because of a  twist of fate—a chance  meeting with a fellow  Hawaiian, future Gen.  Samuel Chapman Armstrong, who noted the conversation in a letter to his  family. Chapman’s father  was a missionary in Hawaii.

Hawaii was a sovereign  nation when the war broke  out, and although its leaders sympathized with the  South, prudence prevailed  and Hawaii declared its  neutrality.

Civil War Trust expands focus to Revolution, War of 1812

On Veterans Day, at the site of George Washington’s first victory over the  British, the Civil War Trust  announced it will begin  preserving battlefields  from the Revolutionary  War and the War of 1812. Its work to preserve  Civil War battlefields will  continue.

Trust President Jim  Lightizer said the two earlier  wars dovetail naturally with  the Civil War to tell the story  of the American journey.

According to the National  Park Service, 40 percent of  the Revolutionary and 1812  battlefields still possess features that would be recognizable to those who fought  there. The Park Service  has identified 243 of these  battlefields, and of those,  141 have been altered to the  degree that land acquisition  wouldn’t make sense.

The Trust, which has preserved 40,000 acres of Civil  War battlefields, believes  there are approximately  10,000–15,000 acres of Revolutionary and 1812 battlefield  sites worth protecting.

The Campaign 1776 initiative will employ the same  public-private preservation  strategy that has worked  well for protecting Civil War battlefields. Its first target  will be 4.6 acres at the Princeton, N.J., battlefield, a 1777  engagement that is considered a turning point.

“The patriots who fell  during the struggle for  American independence  deserve to have their sacrifices remembered and honored just as much as those  who took up arms ‘four score  and seven years’ later during  the Civil War,” Lighter said.

Antietam park could expand into West Virginia

The National Park Service has tentative plans to expand the Antietam  National Battlefield across the Potomac River into West Virginia, scene of  the Battle of Shepherdstown, where  retreating Confederate troops held off  a Union pursuit and made the infamous  getaway that so angered President  Abraham Lincoln.

The government says the land on  the south side of the Potomac isn’t significant enough to warrant a separate  national park, but could become a satellite of the 3,200-acre Antietam Battlefield park five miles north. The 500-acre  addition would require congressional  approval. The park service held public  hearings on the issue in the fall.

The Battle of Shepherdstown began  two days after Antietam, on Sept. 19,  1862, and extended into the following  day, with two Union divisions eventually being rebuffed by two Confederate  divisions under Gen. A.P. Hill. Although  there were fewer than 700 total casualties, it was the bloodiest engagement to  occur in what would later become the  state of West Virginia.

With the Confederates back on  Southern soil but still alive and kicking,  Lincoln took the opportunity to emancipate Southern slaves from their bondage, while emancipating Union Gen.  George McClellan from his command.

Residents balk at planned statue removal

When a towering granite statue of a  Civil War soldier was dedicated in the  small town of Pleasant Hill, Ohio, in  1894, patriotic citizens lined the streets  in celebration. A band played, politicians  spoke and a butcher killed a beeve and  passed out free soup.

Voters had approved the sale of $500  in bonds to help pay the $750 cost of the  statue, and, the introduction of the automobile being some years off, no one had  an issue with the statue’s location smack  in the middle of the main intersection.

Today the monument, located at the  junction of two state routes, impedes  visibility and is blamed by the town for  causing more than a dozen traffic accidents in the past three years. So the  council passed a resolution late last  summer to move it—an action that went  largely unnoticed for a couple of months  before word leaked out.

That led three dozen residents armed  with a petition signed by 200 to pack the  small council chambers, demanding the  resolution be rescinded.

They are apparently going to get their  way.

Even if the council were to dig in its  heels, Mayor Gary Johnson said no  money is available to pay for the move,  which would almost certainly cost far  more than it did to erect the statue in  the first place.

Cemetery honors African Americans

Four African-American Civil War veterans buried at Leesburg, Va.’s Mount Zion Community Cemetery were recognized with a new Civil War Trails sign installed at the cemetery last fall.

The remains of James Gaskins of the 39th U.S. Colored Infantry, Joseph Waters of the 5th Massachusetts Colored Cavalry, William Taylor of the 1st U.S. Colored Infantry and John W. Langford of the U.S. Navy rest at Mount Zion.

There were about 300 African-American Civil War soldiers and sailors from Loudoun County, Va., but only about 20 settled there after the war, according to Kevin Grigsby, author of From Loudoun to Glory, a book about the lives of local African Americans during the Civil War.

The sign was sponsored by the Black History Committee of the Friends of the Thomas Balch Library, the Loudoun County Civil War Sesquicentennial Committee and the Mosby Heritage Area Association. It is the first historical marker in Loudoun to recognize the service of African-American Civil War veterans.

Landscaping homeowner finds soldier’s headstone

After three years of treading on a stone  step near his burn  pile, a Granville, Ill., homeowner turned the stone over while landscaping his yard and  discovered a Civil War headstone for a  local man. The stone reads “George M.  Cunningham, 2 Lt. Co. I 47, Ill. Infantry.”

“It was face down in the dirt, and  when I flopped it over, you could see  the imprint of the face in the dirt and it  was perfect,” Butch Gapinski told the  LaSalle News Tribune.

Gapinski, senior vice commander of the  Putnam County VFW Post, knew it was a  military headstone but couldn’t pinpoint  the time period. He turned to his VFW  commander Gary Bruno, who recognized  it as from the Civil War. Theresa Clausen, secretary of Putnam County Historical Society, filled in more blanks.

In an odd coincidence, Gapinski, a  Putnam County deputy sheriff, noticed  the name “George M. Cunningham”  on the wall of his office lobby that lists  all previous sheriffs of Putnam County.  George M. Cunningham was Putnam  County Sheriff from 1864-66.

Cunningham enlisted in the Illinois  Infantry, fighting in the Civil War three  separate times. He died in 1923 and is  buried in Riverside Cemetery in nearby  Hennepin.

How the headstone came to be in Gapinski’s backyard and not on Cunningham’s actual grave is a mystery Gapinski hopes will be solved someday, and he  hopes to return the stone to Cunningham’s descendants. To that end, he can be  contacted at dgapinski@putnamcounty sheriff.com. Until then, the headstone is  being kept in a secure location.

Sailor’s Creek, High Bridge land preserved

The Commonwealth of Virginia accepted the transfer of 127 acres from  the Civil War Trust in October, preserving 12 acres of land at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park in Amelia  and Prince Edward counties and 115  acres at High Bridge Trail State Park in  Prince Edward County.

According to the Trust, the properties  were preserved, in part, through funding  from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Virginia  Civil War Site Preservation Fund, administered by the Virginia Department of  Historic Resources. In addition, the  Trust also secured a 118-acre conservation easement at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield in partnership with Virginia DHR.

With the transfer, the Trust and Virginia have now protected 885 acres at  Sailor’s Creek, site of the last major fight  between Gens. Ulysses S. Grant and  Robert E. Lee prior to Lee’s surrender  at Appomattox.

At High Bridge Trail State Park, the  Trust has preserved 175 acres. The site  also saw fighting in the waning days of  the war, and includes a period wagon road  and the best preserved of four remaining  Civil War forts in the area.

Painstaking work identifies soldiers buried in Georgia

Armed with 2,500 pounds of hospital records, historian Brad Quinlin and members of the Marietta (Ga.) Confederate Cemetery Foundation have managed to put names to 350 of the 3,000 unidentified soldiers buried at the cemetery.

Quinlin said officials at the Marietta Museum of History asked him about the possibility of finding paperwork to help identify the soldiers. After two weeks, he found pay dirt in the records of Samuel Hollingworth Stout, the Confederate surgeon general in charge of the hospitals in Tennessee and Georgia. But they were spread among various institutions, so Quinlin spent two years gathering records from universities across the South. With the help of cemetery officials Betty Hunter and Fran Wagner, he pored through 45,000 documents to identify men buried at the Confederate cemetery. Quinlin said he is currently working to identify 408 more.

The names have been added to a memorial wall at the cemetery.

Civil War sites acquire more land

The Bennett Place State Historic site in Durham, N.C., raised $310,000 needed to purchase two acres of adjoining historic land, beating the October 31 option deadline with just days to spare. State officials were concerned the property would be developed if not purchased, said Dr. Kevin Cherry, deputy secretary of the Office of Archives and History, which called for the donations. Confederate Gen. Joseph Johnston surrendered to U.S. Gen. William Sherman in 1865 at Bennett Place, ending fighting in the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida.

Meanwhile, Chesterfield County, Va., purchased 15 acres overlooking the James River to expand the Battery Dantzler Civil War site. Confederate soldiers began building the fort at Battery Dantzler on May 18, 1864, using the high ground to prevent Union Navy vessels from advancing toward Richmond. The troops abandoned the site April 2, 1865, joining the Army of Northern Virginia and marching to Appomattox Court House.

