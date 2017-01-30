Field Notes- America’s Civil War January 2015

Harrisburg mayor attacks civil war museum

Calling the National Civil War Museum a “failed experiment” and a “money pit,” Harrisburg, Pa., Mayor Eric Papenfuse has laid siege to the museum’s funding mechanisms in an attempt to make it pay for itself or close it down.

Papenfuse says the 13-year-old institution is improperly spending $290,000 in hotel tax money on salaries and operating expenses, and is demanding that the sum be routed to the city instead. The mayor said hotel-tax money is supposed to be spent on marketing and promotion. So in July, he asked Dauphin County commissioners to freeze the museum’s funding and allow the city to use the money for its own marketing purposes. Papenfuse also complained that the museum—in a previously negotiated deal—essentially gets free rent from the city, when the fair market rent value of the property is along the lines of $53,000 a month. If the museum can’t pay its own way, the mayor says it should be closed and the building put to another use.

While Papenfuse said the issue is clear-cut, commissioners were not so sure, saying other funding contracts are involved beyond the straight hotel-tax formula.

Further, three of the salaries in question are earned by employees whose job is to market the museum.

Museum officials also point to studies that show the museum generates $5.7 million for the greater Harrisburg area, and draws tourists to the hotels from which the tax is collected in the first place.

The museum has faced difficulties almost from its opening in 2001. The museum attracted nearly 100,000 visitors in its inaugural year, but post-recession counts have fallen to about 40,000 annually.

The $32 million museum is part of the checkered legacy of former Mayor Stephen Reed, who drove Harrisburg into debt paying for public projects. Harrisburg fled for bankruptcy in 2011, largely because of a failed scheme to produce energy by incinerating garbage.

Three men charged with theft of artifacts

A federal grand jury indicted three Tennessee men in August for illegally taking Civil War era relics from the Tennessee River in northern Alabama.

Kenneth Stephen Fagin Jr., 38, Terry Bruce Tate, 60, and Angelo Dominic Peruit, 46, were charged under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act and face a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $20,000 fine on each charge.

According to the indictment, Fagin, a former owner of Historical Resurrections, allegedly removed objects from the Tennessee River at Bridgeport in Jackson County, Ala., in April 2010. Fagin is charged with one count of excavating and removing archaeological resources from public lands. He is also charged with one count of exchanging and transporting archaeological resources.

Tate is charged with a sole count of exchanging and transporting archaeological resources taken from the river in a March 2010 incident.

Peruit, owner of Army of Tennessee Civil War Relics in Knoxville, and Fagin are each charged with one count of offering to sell and exchange archaeological resources removed from the river between April 1, 2010, and August 31, 2011.

Alonzo Cushing finally receives Medal of Honor

After 151 years, 1st Lt. Alonzo Cushing will finally get his Medal of Honor. President Barack Obama approved the nation’s highest military decoration for the Wisconsin native and West Point graduate in August. A special exemption from Congress was required because recommendations for the Medal of Honor are to be made within two years of the specific act of heroism, with the medal awarded within three years. Congress approved the exemption in December 2013.

The 22-year-old Union artillery lieutenant was killed standing his ground against Pickett’s Charge on July 3, 1863, during the Battle of Gettysburg. Ironically, one of his sergeants, Frederick Fuger, received the medal in 1897 for his role in the same action.

The president’s approval ends a four-decades-long struggle by Civil War devotees, most notably Margaret Zerwekh, who lives on Wisconsin land once owned by the Cushing family.

“That’s incredible,” Zerwekh, who is 94 and in failing health, told USA Today when she learned of the president’s approval. “He saved the Union is what he did.”

A remaining question is who will actually get the medal, as Cushing has no direct descendants. The city of Delafeld, Wis., has expressed interest in displaying the medal, but the Army will accept the medal on Cushing’s behalf when it is awarded. The date for the ceremony had not been set at press time.

Students digitize New Hampshire soldier’s letters

Nearly 75 years ago, a cache of letters written by a member of the 11th New Hampshire Infantry was donated to the New Hampshire state library. But the faded collection was difficult to access and decipher until a group of students from Keene State College began to scan and digitize the letters.

The school initiated the project under the direction of history professor Graham Warder and college archivist Rodney Obien. The result, Letters From Secessia—The Willard J. Templeton Papers, is available online at commons.keene.edu/templeton.

Students were impressed by the upbeat attitude Templeton displayed throughout his service. He joined as a private in 1862, was wounded at Spotsylvania Court House and killed at the Battle of the Crater in July 1864.

Students encountered faded ink, archaic language and something that is becoming a curiosity from a bygone era: cursive handwriting.

Missing diary returned to Tennessee

While helping her parents move from the family home in Cincinnati, retired California science teacher Andrea Shearn discovered an old diary dating to the Civil War, written by a Tennessee officer. She correctly guessed it would be of interest to Tennessee historians and picked up the phone.

“This nice lady from California called and said, ‘I wonder if anyone in Tennessee would be interested in this diary,’” state archivist Chuck Sherrill told the Nashville Tennessean. “When she told me it was Randal McGavock’s diary, my first thought was to fly to California and get it before it disappeared again.”

And it wasn’t just any diary—it was the missing volume in a set of nine written by a prominent planter and politician from Nashville killed at the Battle of Raymond during the 1863 Vicksburg Campaign.

Shearn said she learned that the diary, discovered in a box on a closet shelf, had been in her family for a century, having been found by an ancestor and passed down through the generations.

A Harvard graduate and world traveler known for his detailed writing, Col. McGavock had been mayor of Nashville in 1858.

Park Service: the bucks stop here

Citing excessive damage to vegetation, the National Park Service plans to employ sharpshooters to kill deer on the battlefields at Antietam and Monocacy in Maryland, and Manassas in Virginia over the next five years. The deer population has skyrocketed at the parks, which don’t permit public hunting.

Initially, the population will be controlled by hunting, but nonlethal alternatives, including reproductive controls, will be used if they can be developed, the National Park Service said in an August memo.

The $1.8 million program would reduce deer populations that are currently as high as 230 animals per square mile down to 15 or 20.

The tentative plan has been criticized both by animal rights activists and by ordinary hunters who believe they could do the job better and cheaper. A final decision on the plan had not been made at press time.

Site of Stonewall’s last great maneuver to be preserved

For Stonewall Jackson, it was the capstone on a brilliant military career that would be cut short one week later. The general flanked Gen. Joe Hooker’s Union army at Chancellorsville and blew the enemy away, an Alabama soldier famously said, “like chaff before the wind.”

This summer, the site of Jackson’s heroics in May 1863 was preserved, thanks to a deal between the Civil War Trust and a Fredericksburg, Va., developer.

Under the arrangement, the Silver Cos., a privately owned real estate investment firm, will be awarded rezoning that will allow a 218-home subdivision in Spotsylvania County. In exchange, the developer will cede about 480 acres to preservationists, which will protect a core portion of the battlefield.

The Trust and Silver Cos. have been negotiating the deal for several years, Trust spokesman James Campi told the Free Lance-Star. “Protecting the Jackson Flank Attack area is our top preservation priority at Chancellorsville,” Campi said. “We’re very supportive of this agreement. This is a genuine win for all parties involved.”

In addition to the zoning deal, the Trust will buy 44 acres from Silver Cos. that are within the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park boundary for $495,000.

Following an epic march, Jackson’s men surprised the Yankees as they lounged around their fresh and cooked supper. Soldiers were amused by a wave of wildlife than ran through their camp, unaware until it was too late that the animals had been flushed out by Jackson’s approaching troops.

NPS grant awarded to map South Carolina coastal sites

A $75,000 grant from the National Park Service to the South Carolina Battlefield Preservation Trust will pay researchers to create a database of Civil War and Revolutionary War sites on the lower South Carolina coast, covering both Charleston and Jasper counties.

Although there are an estimated 220 Civil War sites in Charleston County alone—including what used to be both a British and Confederate fortification on a golf tee at a local country club—only about 60 survive, Doug Bostick, the executive director and CEO of the trust, told The Associated Press. And of those, he says, only 16 are preserved. Mapping will include GPS coordinates for each site, as well as details of what happened there.

Soldiers’ mass grave finally memorialized in Missouri

After 152 years in an unmarked grave, 24 Union and Confederate soldiers killed at the Battle of Moore’s Mill received a stone marker this past summer. The large granite monument bears the names of the 24 who died in the battle on July 28, 1862, and was erected on property owned by Gus Guthrie, who donated the land for the memorial.

The Elijah Gates Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans of Fulton, Mo., funded the scanners that found the soldiers’ remains in April 2013, and paid to erect the monument.

All soldiers killed in the battle, Union and Confederate, were buried in the single grave.

New Civil War drama filming in Virginia

A pilot for a proposed TV series called Point of Valor about a family torn apart by the Civil War began filming in the Richmond and Petersburg, Va., area in September. The pilot centers on best friends and brothers-in-law Robert Sumner and John Rodes, who find themselves on opposite sides of the conflict.

If the series is approved, it will stream to Amazon prime subscribers.

Lynchburg native and Secretariat director Randall Wallace will direct the series.

The project will be a co-production between ABC Studios and Amazon Studios.