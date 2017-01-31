Defenders Lodge a Comfort for Patients

Hotel at Palo Alto Veterans Affairs hospital offers free rooms.

Billy Bryels was drafted in August 1966 and severely wounded in March 1968 while serving in Vietnam as an infantryman with the 2nd Battalion of the 327th Infantry Regiment in the 101st Airborne Division. The California native came home with three dozen fragment punctures in his back, legs and shoulder. He was medically retired from the Army in November 1968 and since then has been getting the bulk of his medical care at the Palo Alto Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Bryels says the care has been excellent—the Palo Alto center is the largest VA hospital in the western United States and considered one of the best. But there has been one problem. Bryels and his wife live in Oakland, about a hundred miles away.

“That means we drive two to three hours each way, depending on traffic, for my appointments,” said Bryels, who is 69. “If we have to drive to the hospital on the day of my appointment, it can be quite stressful.”

The drive wasn’t the only source of stress. If the appointment was early in the morning and required an arrival the night before, Bryels—like countless other veterans who live long distances from the hospital—had a difficult time finding affordable lodging in the Palo Alto area, one of the nation’s most expensive places to live.

Relief for those headaches arrived in spring 2014 when Defenders Lodge, a free, first-class hotel, opened on the VA hospital grounds to accommodate veterans being treated at the Palo Alto VA hospital. The lodge replaced a small, antiquated housing facility, the Hometel, established more than 20 years ago in a building that had served as a temporary surgical ward after the October 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.

The Hometel “seemed to have been an afterthought” for patients who had to travel a significant distance and needed to stay overnight, Bryels said.

It was often overbooked, and because there was no other affordable place to stay the night before their appointments, people “were literally sleeping in their cars or sleeping in the waiting rooms,” said Jane Whitfield, CEO of the PenFed Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of Pentagon Federal Credit Union that led a public-private partnership to raise money for Defenders Lodge.

Even worse, the hospital staff “found that people were canceling their appointments because they couldn’t find a place to stay or they couldn’t afford a place to stay,” Whitfield said.

‘Comfort and Dignity’

The situation for VA patients improved drastically in May 2014. The Hometel closed its doors May 18, and the $17 million Lee & Penny Anderson Defenders Lodge opened the next day. The 34,000-square-foot lodge is nearly twice as large as the Hometel. It has 52 rooms with two beds per room, far more than Hometel’s 49 beds. It also “offers privacy for its guests, unlike the Hometel,” Whitfield said. “Each guest room has a lock on the door.”

Veterans are eligible to stay at the free hotel if they have a scheduled appointment at the hospital and must drive at least 50 miles or two hours to get there.

“I can now make appointments as early in the day as possible,” Bryels said. “We can spend the night before at the Defenders Lodge and get an early start home after my appointments.”

The lodge has a dining room, a shared kitchen where guests can prepare their own meals, a family room, a small library and Wi-Fi throughout the building. “The big-screen television and the library-reading room give me a feeling of comfort and dignity,” Bryels said. He and his wife also enjoy the spacious room with a large bath and a thermostat that enables them to control the temperature.

Defenders Lodge is completely compliant with standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act; the Hometel wasn’t. Every part of the facility has wheelchair access. Veterans who stay at the hotel, however, must be in stable condition physically, medically and psychologically.

Each veteran can bring one caregiver, who also stays in the room for free. The Hometel did not have space for caregivers. Whitfield says the presence of a caregiver can be “an essential component to the healing process.”

More than 13,000 people used the Defenders Lodge in 2014. “We expect it will be 20,000 or more people per year,” Whitfield said. “Many of those people are on fixed or limited income. Many of them are older veterans, Vietnam War– era veterans. And many of them are on limited incomes, which is why they are staying at this lodge, by and large.”

An affordable place with the same amenities “simply does not exist in the immediate Palo Alto area,” Bryels said.

A Great Partnership

Recognizing the need for a larger, high-quality lodge that could replace the Hometel, the VA approached the PenFed Foundation in 2007 to seek its support for the project. The VA would provide property on the hospital grounds for the hotel but wanted help with the construction costs.

The PenFed Foundation, whose projects focus on assistance for military personnel and their families, quickly signed on. The foundation had worked with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Defense Department on other projects, including a hospice room and lounge at the old Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. The lounge was a place where veterans in hospice care could spend time with their families.

“That was kind of the impetus for how we got into the mix for the Defenders Lodge,” Whitfield said. “The opportunity to invest in something like the Defenders Lodge was a real departure for the PenFed Foundation, a different kind of project than we had ever done or ever envisioned doing.” But the foundation undertook the project, she said, “because it is important for folks to get health care, and with the pressure that the VA is under to help do that, it’s in everybody’s best interest” to provide veterans and their caregivers with a place to stay during hospital visits.

The PenFed Foundation took on the challenge of raising $11 million to cover the construction costs for Defenders Lodge, Whitfield said, while the VA contributed the land, as well as furniture and fixtures, at a cost of about $6 million. “We worked together to make sure that the $17 million project got funded and completed,” she said.

The kickoff gift came from Lee and Penny Anderson, longtime supporters of veterans’ causes, who gave $2.5 million to the project in 2011.

Lee Anderson, a 1961 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, is owner and chairman of APi Group Inc., of New Brighton, Minnesota, the parent company of fire-protection and construction businesses in North America and the United Kingdom.

Construction on Defenders Lodge started in September 2011 and was completed in October 2013. After the lodge was built, the PenFed Foundation turned it over to the VA, which is responsible for staffing and running the facility. But that wasn’t the end of the PenFed Foundation’s ties with Defenders Lodge. “It’s a great continued partnership,” Whitfield said.

The foundation participates in a variety of activities for veterans and their families, such as potluck dinners and holiday cookie events, she said. “We have wonderful supporters in the Bay Area who were active in getting the lodge built and who stay involved.”

Also pitching in are several corporate supporters, including Lockheed Martin Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and the 49ers Foundation. They “organize volunteer opportunities throughout the year and provide caregiver backpacks, for example, or opportunities to spend time to volunteer and visit with the patients and their families,” Whitfield said.

Peace of Mind

The Defenders Lodge’s program, for patients whose treatments do not require an overnight stay in the hospital, complements the nonprofit Fisher House Foundation’s program, which provides free lodging at military bases and VA centers nationwide for family members of troops or veterans who are spending one or more nights in the hospital for surgery or a medical emergency.

“They may be there for a short or long term, but when somebody is in the hospital, there is a place for the family members to stay at the Fisher House so they can be nearby and help them and visit them,” Whitfield said. Defenders Lodge, on the other hand, serves veterans “who need to keep coming back to the hospital for physical therapy, for emotional therapy, for chemotherapy, for checkups,” she said.

Veterans needing that kind of care are common at the Palo Alto hospital, one of the VA’s five polytrauma centers, which “are larger-scale hospital systems that have what they call centers of excellence,” Whitfield said. The Palo Alto center specializes in general surgery, chemo and radiation therapy, spinal cord and traumatic brain injuries, gastrointestinal disorders, and dental and vision services.

Every year some 63,000 veterans receive treatment at the hospital. Its patients come from all over the West Coast and as far away as Hawaii and Guam.

The Palo Alto VA has a partnership with the Stanford University School of Medicine, and many of its doctors are also Stanford Hospital doctors, Whitfield said. The VA hospital is “considered one of the top medical facilities in the West—out of all medical facilities, not just VA,” she said.

When Defenders Lodge opened on May 19, 2014, Lisa Freeman, director of the Palo Alto VA Health Care System, said during the dedication ceremony that the hotel would be “doing so much more than providing lodging” for veterans.

“We’re providing greater access to veterans and their caregivers,” she said. “We’re offering peace of mind, and we’re ensuring that the high cost of lodging in this area is never again a deterrent to getting needed medical attention.”

Historian and journalist Marc Leepson, arts editor and senior writer for The VVA Veteran, is a longtime contributor to Vietnam magazine. He served with the Army in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. His latest book is What So Proudly We Hailed: Francis Scott Key, A Life, the first biography of the author of “The Star-Spangled Banner” from a major publisher since 1937.