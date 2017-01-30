Book Reviews: The Last to Join the Fight

The Last to Join the Fight: The 66th Georgia Infantry

By Daniel Cone, Mercer University Press 2014, $29

Daniel Cone’s the Fight: The 66th Georgia Infantry is an excellent addition The Last to Join to Civil War regimental historiography, a revealing look at a little-known Confederate unit formed straight out of the Georgia heartland in the third year of the war. Cone proves here he is a masterful storyteller, adept at definitive analysis but also able to make even ordinary facts compelling for his readers.

Organized in late 1863 by Col. James Nisbet, the men of the 66th had little or no combat experience. Yet they performed commendably in some of the fiercest fighting of the war. Many were destitute farmers, driven more by a simple desire to protect their homes than grander states’ rights sentiments. They acknowledged they were in a “rich man’s war” and remained convinced, even in the midst of mounting Confederate losses on the battlefield, that they were better soldiers than their Northern counterparts.

Like other regiments, the 66th Georgia, part of the Army of Tennessee, saw its numbers gradually dwindle because of disease, desertion and combat wounds and deaths. In looking at the 1864 Atlanta Campaign, for example, Cone starkly portrays how the unit’s morale was affected by constant shortages of food and weapons, along with the bickering of Confederate leaders trying to defend Atlanta and keep the Federals from running amok in the South. Within a year of joining the army, many of the men of the 66th decided a lost cause was not worth defending.

The Last to Join the Fight is a fascinating and educating read. Cone has set the bar high for how future Civil War regimental histories should be accomplished.