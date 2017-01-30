Book Reviews: On a Great Battlefield By Jennifer M. Murray

On a Great Battlefield: The Making, Management, and Memory of Gettysburg National Military Park, 1933-2013

By Jennifer M. Murray, University of Tennessee Press, 2014, $49

Gettysburg stands out among Civil War battlefields not only because of the great battle fought there in July 1863, but also because it is where Abraham Lincoln powerfully articulated the larger meaning and purpose of the battle, war and republic. Moreover, the battlefield is far enough away from major population centers to spare it from the sort of development that has inflicted irreparable damage to so many other battlefields, but close enough for convenient family trips—and easily accessible due to the very road network that made the town a thoroughfare for armies in 1863.

Managing the battlefield in the seven decades since the National Park Service assumed direction of Gettysburg National Military Park and the Soldiers’ National Cemetery has been no easy task. On the one hand, there is the delicate balancing act of ensuring that Gettysburg is accessible to a broad public without compromising the physical integrity of the site. Then there is the enduring challenge of honoring—while also accurately describing and interpreting—the events of 1863 in a way that satisfies the battlefield’s various constituencies, who often disagree sharply about the war and those who fought it, the purposes of national parks and the relationship of the battlefield to the local community.

Jennifer Murray provides a readable, interesting and generally sympathetic—though by no means uncritical—account of NPS efforts at Gettysburg since 1933, with John Latschar receiving particular praise for his work as superintendent between 1994 and 2009. (The Licensed Battlefield Guides of the 1940s and 1950s and other commercial interests do not come across so well.) She also offers clear and compelling analysis of how broader developments in American life and scholarship on the Civil War have affected NPS efforts at Gettysburg, with the latter clearly reflected in the recent shift in the interpretive focus from the “High Water Mark” to “A New Birth of Freedom.” By doing so, Murray makes a valuable (though rather steeply priced) contribution to the growing body of literature on America’s battlefields.