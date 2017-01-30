Book Reviews: ’Death Does Seem to Have All He Can Attend to’

’Death Does Seem to Have All He Can Attend to’: The Civil War Diary of an Andersonville Survivor

By Colin Edward Woodward, University of Virginia

Nearly 56,000 Union and Confederate soldiers died in captivity during the Civil War, but— miraculously—more than 350,000 soldiers survived imprisonment. Among the survivors was Union Private George Alfred Hitchcock, who kept a “meticulous” daily record of his service “in the field and dungeon”—including six months as POW, mostly at notorious Andersonville (Camp Sumter).

Hitchcock, a perceptive, well-educated 18-year-old when he mustered into Company A of the 21st Massachusetts Infantry in August 1862, served with the IX Corps in the Eastern and Western theaters. He engaged in occupation duties and small-unit actions against “wild rebel hordes” in mountainous eastern Kentucky and Tennessee, and witnessed combat on a grand scale at battles such as South Mountain, Antietam and Fredericksburg.

Captured at Cold Harbor on June 2, 1864, he began a hellish ordeal as a prisoner of war and described entering the stockade at Andersonville: “…our eyes take in…a dense black mass of seething, moving humanity not unlike…a mammoth ant-hill just broken open.” After six months as a prisoner (four at Andersonville, and two months divided between Libby, Camp Lawton and Florence prisons), Hitchcock was “emaciated and very feeble” when paroled in December 1864. He eventually returned to Ashby, Mass., where a resident of his hometown described him “a frightful sight.” Though he later married, fathered two children and “remained a man of exemplary habits…honest and industrious,” Hitchcock never fully recovered his health.

Hitchcock first transcribed his wartime pocket-diaries in 1865 after “constant handling” had ”almost effaced the pencil-written pages” of his originals. To this Hitchcock added details “as occasions of greater interest came up” and inserted “quotations of scripture” where they were found to be “valuable comfort and encouragement at those dates.” In 1890 Hitchcock revamped his 1865 diary by adding new details and hand-drawn maps and illustrations based on his wartime sketches.

Hitchcock’s memoirs boast valuable information and editor Ronald G. Watson has included extensive commentary. This edition, however, would have benefited from more careful proofreading. Editor Ronald G. Watson has expanded Hitchcock’s work by including extensive commentary on a wide variety of peripheral topics. The book profits from much of what Watson has included. At times, though, the commentary is redundant, and can teeter between the commendable and questionable. On back-to-back pages, for instance, two sets of conflicting casualty figures are given for the same battle. Elsewhere, reference is made to Confederate “Maj. Gen. Robert Anderson arrived from Harper’s Ferry.” Robert Anderson is also cited the same in the index—when Richard H. Anderson would be correct. The volume does not, unfortunately, include annotations, but that should not deflect attention from Watson’s presentation of Hitchcock’s story.