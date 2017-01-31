Book Review: The Pro-War Movement

The Pro-War Movement: Domestic Support for the Vietnam War and the Making of Modern American Conservatism

By Sandra Scanlon, University of Massachusetts Press, 2013

The military conflict in Vietnam set off a political, social and cultural war in America that is still being fought. The deep divisions prominent in the United States today had begun to emerge throughout the 1950s, but conflicts over the Vietnam War brought everything to the surface by the mid-1960s. Until recently, most of the historical analysis has focused on only one side of that internecine struggle—the antiwar movement. Ironically, many of the leaders and key figures of that era’s counterculture are the pillars of “the establishment” today.

As University of Dublin scholar Sandra Scanlon argues convincingly in her book The Pro-War Movement, the evolving divisions over American support for the war completely reshaped the conservative movement. During the Kennedy and Johnson administrations, people who supported the war vigorously opposed an approach focused on incremental and limited warfare. But by the time the more hawkish Richard Nixon was elected president in November 1968, support for the war had been effectively undercut by the mounting American casualties and especially the strategic surprise of the Tet Offensive.

Hardline, old-style conservatives, such as magazine editor William F. Buckley and Sen. Barry Goldwater, an Arizona Republican defeated by Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964, continued to advocate a decisive military victory over North Vietnam, but more pragmatic conservatives, including Nixon and Henry Kissinger, were emphasizing “peace with honor,” a face-saving withdrawal.

Nixon’s “Vietnamization” policies—turning the war over to the South Vietnamese government—was a mechanism for accomplishing that objective, but it split the conservative movement. The hardliners were reluctant to oppose a president far more willing to use military force than his predecessors had been—witness the Cambodia incursion and the Linebacker bombing campaigns—but they instinctively knew that Vietnamization could only mean a temporary cease-fire that would leave North Vietnam in position to attack the South later, which is exactly what happened.

As Scanlon points out, not all college students were antiwar radicals, but organizations such as the College Republican National Committee and Young Americans for Freedom were in the minority and are largely forgotten today.

Scanlon also notes the disconnect between the stated beliefs and the actions of many pro-war students—few served in the military and fewer still served in Vietnam. During a postwar debate in 1977, one of the leaders of Young Americans for Freedom insisted that the pro-war students had not been hypocritical because of their “sacrifice in terms of grades and in terms of being active in the battle on campuses.” His opponent in the debate retorted, “I don’t think getting a C-plus instead of an A is equivalent to slogging through the mud in Vietnam.”

If there is a central conservative figure running throughout Scanlon’s narrative it is Goldwater. The story of the modern conservative movement starts with his 1964 campaign. Johnson won, in part because Goldwater promised to fight the Vietnam War with both hands, defeat Hanoi decisively and get it over with quickly.

For the remainder of the war, Goldwater, an influential senator, continued to push for a decisive military solution, especially emphasizing strategic air power. But in an otherwise excellent analysis, Scanlon fails to offer any explanation for Goldwater’s fixation on air power and bombing, reminiscent of the questionable theories of Giulio Douhet that have dominated air power thinking since the 1920s. His support for a strong military solution in Vietnam can only be understood within the framework of his own military background, which Scanlon fails to mention.

Goldwater was an Army Air Forces pilot during World War II and after the war became the first chief of staff of the Arizona Air National Guard. He retired from Air Force Reserve in 1967 as a major general with a command pilot rating and qualified on the B-52 and a wide range of other aircraft. Goldwater was elected to the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 1982. It is in this area of military connections that Scanlon is at her weakest. Describing a leading pro-war advocate who did serve in Vietnam, she states on page 251 that he was commissioned through ROTC as a second lieutenant “in the Armored Branch of the Intelligence Service”—an organization almost impossible to visualize. Yet despite this one weakness, The Pro-War Movement is a well-researched and important book about a facet of the Vietnam War ignored for far too long.