Book Review: Marching Masters

Marching Masters: Slavery, Race, and the Confederate Army During the Civil War

By Colin Edward Woodward The History Press 2014, $19.99

In September 1863, Confederate Private William Nugent tried to explain to his wife at home in Georgia why he was fighting to preserve slavery for others even though he didn’t own any. “We can only live and exist by this species of labor,” he wrote, “and hence I am willing to continue to fight.” For Nugent and tens of thousands of other white males, race-consciousness trumped class-consciousness every time. For them, a nation without slavery was simply inconceivable. When the war began, author Colin Edward Woodward contends, “the rush of Southerners to recruiting stations underscored their overwhelming early support for the Confederacy and…slavery.”

While Woodward’s narrative contains a few too many “as so-and-so said” or “so-and-so has written,” his conclusions are richly researched, intellectually cogent and prolifically documented. By combining the skills of a historian with those of a sociologist, Woodward explains the symbiotic cultural relationship between slavery, race and the Confederate Army.

Confederate identity and war strategy were intimately tied to slavery and its expansion, Woodward contends, but without the contributions made by African Americans, Southern armies could have not remained in the field as long as they did. The persistent shortage of manual laborers led the Confederacy to require owners to make their slaves available to build fortifications, dig trenches and camp facilities, serve as teamsters and blacksmiths, and perform other menial tasks. This labor shortage produced an inherent inconsistency between a government’s need for national defense and an individual slave owner’s right to do with his property as he wished.

“By looking at the Confederate Army’s attitudes and policies toward enslaved people, we can see how the end of slavery unfolded in the United States,” Woodward notes, while pointing out that many “resourceful and ruthless former Confederates” realized after the war that “white supremacy did not depend on slavery.” The struggle for white rule took many new forms, all designed to maintain black subjugation.