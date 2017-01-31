Book Review: F-104 Starfighter Units in Combat

F-104 Starfighter Units in Combat

By Peter E. Davies, Osprey Publishing, Oxford, England, 2014

One of the more overlooked participants in the air war over Vietnam, the Lockheed F-104 Starfighter was a Mach 2 interceptor forced to adapt its sleek, lean airframe to a variety of tasks for which it was not designed. In entry No. 101 in Osprey’s Combat Aircraft series, Peter E. Davies reveals details, largely provided by the pilots themselves, of combat operations involving Starfighters.

In Vietnam the F-104 was initially pressed into service as a ground attack plane. After North Vietnam unleashed its fighter force in response to American bombings, F-104 pilots took up the combat air patrol role, but the MiG-17 pilots made a point of avoiding them. That enemy reluctance to fight them helped the F-104s protect airborne warning and control planes, or AWACS, and F-105F “Wild Weasels,” although in the latter case surface-to-air missiles took as much of a toll on Starfighters as on the Weasels.

The only Indochina-deployed F-104 shot down in air-to-air combat fell victim to a Chinese Shenyang J-6 (MiG-19) when it strayed too close to Hainan Island on Sept. 20, 1965. Another lesser-known aspect of the Starfighter’s career was the attachment of some F-104 units to Colonel Robin Olds’ 8th Tactical Fighter Wing as “Wolf Cubs” to the “Wolf Pack,” providing top cover for his F-4C Phantom IIs when they wiped out half of North Vietnam’s MiG-21 strength in Operation Bolo on Jan. 2, 1965.

Adding perspective to the Starfighter’s Vietnam exploits are chapters on its other combat operations, such as American squadrons that backed up the Republic of China (Taiwan) when Communist China menaced the islands of Quemoy and Matsu in 1958.

Pakistan’s use of Starfighters in two wars with India included the only time an F-104 performed its originally intended purpose: Wing commander Jamal A. Khan destroyed an English Electric Canberra with a missile on the night of Sept. 20-21, 1965.

Turks also flew F-104Gs during their invasion of Cyprus in 1974—and some of them helped sink their own destroyer Kotacepe after mistaking it for a Greek one!

It may seem ironic that one of the mainstays of NATO did virtually all its fighting on the Cold War’s peripheries, but that has only added to the mystique of one of the most unusual-looking products of the jet age. Whether the reader flew an F-104 or built a model of one (that would come to a sizable percentage of the American male population), F-104 Starfighter Units in Combat does it justice.