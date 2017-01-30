Book Review: Bloody Autumn

Bloody Autumn: The Shenandoah Valley Campaign of 1864

By Daniel T. Davis and Phillip S. Greenwalt, Savas Beatie, 2014, $12.95

Thumbnail accounts of important battles and campaigns go a long way in helping novice battlefield trampers understand the significance of each of these sites. In Bloody Autumn, National Park Service historians Daniel T. Davis and Phillip S. Greenwalt have compiled such a primer on the 1864 scorched-earth campaign waged by Union Maj. Gen. Philip H. Sheridan throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the “breadbasket of the Confederacy.”

Besides being a rich source of foodstuffs, the Valley under Confederate control posed a potential backdoor highway for invading the North. Union General in Chief Ulysses S. Grant wanted the food supplies destroyed and the highway closed, permanently. Neither of Sheridan’s predecessors, Maj. Gens. Franz Sigel and David Hunter, had succeeded. Curiously, Davis and Greenwalt maintain that “It may not have been due to Sheridan’s past successes… but rather his recent failures [at the Wilderness, Spotsylvania Court House and Trevilian Station], that Grant recommended him to command the Army of the Shenandoah.” It strains credulity, however, that Grant, irrespective of his affection for scrappy “Little Phil,” would let someone whose “shortcomings were apparent” lead such an important campaign, one the authors contend “would take on a greater significance than its sister campaign two years earlier.”

Whatever Grant’s reason, Sheridan met his 40,000 troops at Harpers Ferry on August 6, 1864, and ably commanded them during a freewheeling 11-week campaign from Front Royal to Fisher’s Hill and back to Cedar Creek. He defeated his nemesis, Confederate Maj. Gen. Jubal A. Early, and forced the Rebels to abandon the Valley permanently. The authors assert that, counter to prevailing historical interpretation, “Cedar Creek [October 19, 1864] solidified the re-election of Abraham Lincoln,” and that even with Atlanta in Union hands that September, “the situation was still stalemated in the war’s most important theater. The capture and destruction of the Shenandoah Valley showed a weary populace that Union fortunes were indeed turning.”

Bloody Autumn will never supplant Scott Patchan’s or Jeffry Wert’s detailed studies on these events, and it probably wasn’t meant to. Fortunately, it does contain period illustrations and contemporary photographs, well-planned driving tours of important locations, and informative maps. Unfortunately there are no footnotes and no index. On balance, however, Davis and Greenwalt ably demonstrate why Stonewall Jackson correctly prophesized “If the Valley is lost, so is Virginia.” And as Virginia goes, so goes the Confederacy.