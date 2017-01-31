Bikes Honor Vets of All Branches & Wars

American Tribute Tour to take specially made bikes across the nation.

The American motorcycles representing the four branches of the armed Tribute Tour, with services, is roaring across the United States and will make a stop at Rolling Thunder XXVIII in Washington, D.C.

Scheduled to start at a Florida motorcycle rally in March and end at a rally in Texas close to Veterans Day, the tour has a single purpose: to remind all of the men and women who defend our country that they are appreciated, honored and not forgotten.

The four bikes honoring the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps showcase a variety of motorcycle makers and styles—from the Air Force “old school” Harley to the Navy customized Darwin built by Dar Holdsworth, an Air Force veteran of the Gulf War who lives in Oklahoma City. Some bikes are donated, and others are on loan for the Tribute Tour.

A fifth touring bike, a Precision chopper with a 125 Rev Tech engine and a Superman theme, will be presented to the winner of a drawing at the last stop. Tickets for the drawing can be obtained with a $10 donation made wherever the bikes are displayed and at www.RollingThunderRun.com. The proceeds will go to the nonprofit Warriors Inc.

One of the people responsible for keeping the wheels turning on the Tribute Tour is Vietnam veteran Walt Sides, a Rolling Thunder founder who spent 22 years in the Marines and retired as a first sergeant.

Sides, who owns two of the tribute bikes, persuaded other bike owners to donate theirs for his project.

He then coordinated the themed paint jobs and organized the cross-country tour. When many of his contemporaries are enjoying the leisurely life, Sides will be at work loading bikes in trailers and hitting the highway.

Although Sides has become the most prominent leader of the Tribute Tour, he says, “It’s not about me. It’s about the armed forces and honoring them.”

Sides said his devotion to the Tribute Tour is fueled by bad memories of the poor treatment he other Vietnam veterans received when they returned after the war—and even worse, the memories of those who did not return.

The bike tour’s first scheduled stop was Daytona’s Bike Week, March 6-25, followed by the Thunder Alley vendors’ area at Rolling Thunder XXVIII on Memorial Day weekend. Other stops are Laconia, New Hampshire, for a rally June 13-21; the Sturgis rally in South Dakota, August 3-9; Daytona again for Biketoberfest, October 15-18; and to end the tour, the Lone Star Rally in Galveston, November 5-8.

As 2015 comes to a close, the lucky winner of the drawing in Galveston will have the shiny Superman chopper, and two bike donors will get their cycles back.

But that may not be the end of the road for the American Tribute Tour. Sides will still have his two bikes, and there is a possibility that 2016 will see a new tour with new bikes.