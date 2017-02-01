April 2017 Table of Contents

FEATURES

Cover Story

RAIN OF DEATH

By John Koster

Lakota warrior Rain-in-the-Face killed two civilians with the 1873 Yellowstone Expedition, incurring the wrath of the Custer brothers

BROTHERS IN PEACE

By Edwin Sweeney

Tom Jeffords leveraged his friendship with Chief Cochise to parley with the Chiricahua Apaches in Arizona Territory

WOMEN WHO WOOED THE WEST

By Chris Enss

Such top-billed performers as Adah Menken and Lillie Langtry took their shows on the road west

NO COUNTRY FOR LOST IRISHMEN

By Jon Guttman

In 1871 Irish-American nationalists known as the Fenians invaded Canada—or so they thought

WILCOX TRAIN ROBBERY LOOT

By Candace Lenore Taylor Carta

Ten years after the Wild Bunch struck, workmen unearthed gold coins in the cellar of a Wyoming store

RIP FORD’S RISKY RANGER RAID

By Mike Coppock

In 1858 he led his Texas Rangers on a preemptive strike aimed at the heart of Comancheria



On the Cover: Three years before he fought in the Battle of the Little Bighorn, Lakota warrior Rain-in-the-Face, posing here in an Laton Alton Huffman portrait, killed a horse doctor and a sutler with the Army’s 1873 expedition to survey a route for the Northern Pacific Railroad. (National Archives; photo illustration by Brian Walker)

Subscribe to Wild West today!

DEPARTMENTS

EDITOR’S LETTER

LETTERS

ROUNDUP

INTERVIEW

By Candy Moulton

Lesley Poling-Kempes writes of trailblazing women

WESTERNERS

A portrait of three cowboys who are armed, and a lying dog who isn’t

GUNFIGHTERS AND LAWMEN

By David McCormick

Oklahoma Territory horse thief Flora Quick rode under the alias “Tom King”

PIONEERS AND SETTLERS

By Chuck Lyons

Soldier-explorer Randolph Marcy wrote the frontier primer Prairie Traveler

WESTERN ENTERPRISE

By John Koster

When the gold rush brought rats, Deadwood dealers sold ravenous cats

ART OF THE WEST

By Johnny D. Boggs

L.D. Edgar paints Wyoming figures—the well known and the overlooked

INDIAN LIFE

By John Koster

Lakota John Grass saved a white captive and later spoke for his people

STYLE

Showcasing the West in art, film, fashion and more

COLLECTIONS

By Linda Wommack

Butte’s World Museum of Mining isn’t entirely aboveground

GUNS OF THE WEST

By Ben Miller

One of Sam Colt’s improved Walkers (aka Flucks) had lively times out West

GHOST TOWNS

By Gregory Lalire

Named for a future president, Coolidge holds only memories of the past

REVIEWS

A rundown of worthwhile books and films about Chiricahua Chief Cochise. Plus reviews of recent books and the first season of HBO’s sci-fi Western series Westworld

GO WEST

Bluebonnet beauty and Comanche chronicles color Texas Hill Country



ONLINE EXTRAS

CHIRICAHUA CHIEF COCHISE

“In consistently heroic fashion he occupied his place at the head of his threatened people through the violent years,” writes Cochise biographer Edwin R. Sweeney. “His physical skills were so extraordinary that those skills alone would have conducted him to the head of his Chokonen band.”

DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTIONS

Wild West is now available in digital versions for any device, including PC, iPad, iPhone and Kindle. Visit www.historynet.com/wild-west-digital. To add the digital edition to an existing subscription, call 800-435-0715 and mention code 83DGTL

FACEBOOK AND TWITTER

Yes, you can now friend and tweet us on these popular social networking site