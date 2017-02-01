April 2017 Table of Contents
FEATURES
Cover Story
RAIN OF DEATH
By John Koster
Lakota warrior Rain-in-the-Face killed two civilians with the 1873 Yellowstone Expedition, incurring the wrath of the Custer brothers
BROTHERS IN PEACE
By Edwin Sweeney
Tom Jeffords leveraged his friendship with Chief Cochise to parley with the Chiricahua Apaches in Arizona Territory
WOMEN WHO WOOED THE WEST
By Chris Enss
Such top-billed performers as Adah Menken and Lillie Langtry took their shows on the road west
NO COUNTRY FOR LOST IRISHMEN
By Jon Guttman
In 1871 Irish-American nationalists known as the Fenians invaded Canada—or so they thought
WILCOX TRAIN ROBBERY LOOT
By Candace Lenore Taylor Carta
Ten years after the Wild Bunch struck, workmen unearthed gold coins in the cellar of a Wyoming store
RIP FORD’S RISKY RANGER RAID
By Mike Coppock
In 1858 he led his Texas Rangers on a preemptive strike aimed at the heart of Comancheria
On the Cover: Three years before he fought in the Battle of the Little Bighorn, Lakota warrior Rain-in-the-Face, posing here in an Laton Alton Huffman portrait, killed a horse doctor and a sutler with the Army’s 1873 expedition to survey a route for the Northern Pacific Railroad. (National Archives; photo illustration by Brian Walker)
DEPARTMENTS
ROUNDUP
INTERVIEW
By Candy Moulton
Lesley Poling-Kempes writes of trailblazing women
WESTERNERS
A portrait of three cowboys who are armed, and a lying dog who isn’t
GUNFIGHTERS AND LAWMEN
By David McCormick
Oklahoma Territory horse thief Flora Quick rode under the alias “Tom King”
PIONEERS AND SETTLERS
By Chuck Lyons
Soldier-explorer Randolph Marcy wrote the frontier primer Prairie Traveler
WESTERN ENTERPRISE
By John Koster
When the gold rush brought rats, Deadwood dealers sold ravenous cats
ART OF THE WEST
By Johnny D. Boggs
L.D. Edgar paints Wyoming figures—the well known and the overlooked
INDIAN LIFE
By John Koster
Lakota John Grass saved a white captive and later spoke for his people
STYLE
Showcasing the West in art, film, fashion and more
COLLECTIONS
By Linda Wommack
Butte’s World Museum of Mining isn’t entirely aboveground
GUNS OF THE WEST
By Ben Miller
One of Sam Colt’s improved Walkers (aka Flucks) had lively times out West
GHOST TOWNS
By Gregory Lalire
Named for a future president, Coolidge holds only memories of the past
REVIEWS
A rundown of worthwhile books and films about Chiricahua Chief Cochise. Plus reviews of recent books and the first season of HBO’s sci-fi Western series Westworld
GO WEST
Bluebonnet beauty and Comanche chronicles color Texas Hill Country
ONLINE EXTRAS
CHIRICAHUA CHIEF COCHISE
“In consistently heroic fashion he occupied his place at the head of his threatened people through the violent years,” writes Cochise biographer Edwin R. Sweeney. “His physical skills were so extraordinary that those skills alone would have conducted him to the head of his Chokonen band.”
