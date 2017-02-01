April 2017 Readers’ Letters

Chris Rivard was thrilled to learn just who painted "The Indian and the Lily," a print of which has been hanging in her living room for three decades.

Precious Lily

You could probably hear me screaming from my home in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan when I looked through the August 2016 issue. I have had a black-and-white on cardboard print of The Indian and the Lily [above, which ran on P. 25 of Art of the West, by Johnny D. Boggs] in my living room for 30 years. I got it from my uncle’s hunting camp, and who knows how long it was there. I have tried all these years to find out about the picture. I wrote to people and took it to appraisers, but no help. I can’t tell you how excited I am to finally know the name and who painted the original [George de Forest Brush]. Thank you, thank you! I can’t wait to get your magazine and read it cover to cover.

Christine Rivard

Wallace, Mich.

Favorite Holliday

When in the grocery store I peruse the magazine rack, and if finding a mag that spurs my interest, I will probably purchase same. Such is the case with the October Wild West. The painting on the cover, as well as the wording—DOC: LIFE WAS ALWAYS A GAMBLE WITH HOLLIDAY—got my attention. Although it took me two sessions, I was so enamored with the issue, I read most of the articles. Mostly I was interested in the article about Holliday. I intend on visiting my library (I abhor anything online and am not on the Internet) to borrow a copy of Gary Roberts’ Doc Holliday: The Life and Legend. Of the movies mentioned depicting Holliday and the Earp gang, I have seen two—Gunfight at the O.K. Corral and Tombstone (several times). In my opinion Val Kilmer has no peer, no equal in his portrayal of John Henry “Doc” Holliday. Val Kilmer is Doc Holliday. Period. End of story.

W.H. Ingram Jr.

Agency, Mo.

Liver-Eating Eastwoods?

October was a great issue. Noted that Francesca Eastwood is in Style on P. 72. I would mention she and Clint are related to John “Liver Eating Johnston” [aka Johnson]—that old frontiersman I have been researching since 1971.

Daniel Robins was sent to the New World after the Royalist Scots lost the 1651 Battle of Worcester. Called an indentured servant, he was generally a slave for about eight years. He married Hope Potter, and they had about 14 kids and settled in New Jersey. Of those children, a Robbins [two B’s] had a child named Lydia, who married John Eastwood (1685–1758) in 1706. Down that line Clint and, of late, Francesca appeared.

One of the other Robbins lines on Johnston’s grandmother Dinah Robbins’ side—who married a Garrison—produced Liver Eating Johnston. His real last name was Garrison, by the way, and his brother was John Garrison, who was killed in June 1864 during the early stages of the Battle of Cold Harbor in Virginia.

Thought you all might get a kick out of the info.

Dorman Nelson

Los Angeles

Johnse Hatfield

Congratulations on the October issue of Wild West. Particularly I enjoyed the article [“The Hatfield Who Went West”], by F. Keith Davis, on Johnse Hatfield. I wrote a book (in Czech) about the feud, so I am quite familiar with the story, but I don’t remember that any of the books I used as sources mentioned his stay in the West. Great story.

Jiri Cernik

Needmore, Pa.

Mystery Deputy

On P. 67 of Art T. Burton’s article “Shot by a Starr,” in the December 2016 issue of Wild West, a photo is captioned, “The deputy U.S. marshal in this 1890 photo is thought to be [Floyd] Wilson.” The same picture appears on PP. 94–95 of The Gunfighters, part of the Time-Life Books series The Old West. The subject is identified as Deputy U.S. Marshal Joe Cheeseman, as he “sets out on a manhunt in the Indian Territory.”

It was still a wonderful story. Burton is a very good writer.

Roy Clowers

Grand Saline, Texas

Editor responds: Archivists at the Oklahoma Historical Society, where the image resides, remain unsure just who posed for that 1890 photo, taken by William S. Prettyman at Arkansas City, Kan. Among the candidates are Wilson, Cheeseman and Deputy Marshal George Thornton. Burton remains convinced it is Wilson and adds, “I have not even found a deputy U.S. marshal named Cheeseman in over 20 years of research.”

