4 Stars and 6 Rides: NATO general and Rolling Thunder a perfect match

In May 2014, General Philip Breedlove completed a nearly 2,000-mile, seven-day ride through the Alps on a motorcycle. That trek, with a group of military colleagues, neatly encapsulates two of his biggest interests: Europe and bikes. Breedlove is commander of the U.S. European Command, in charge of U.S. military operations in Europe and parts of Asia, and also is NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), sitting at Dwight D. Eisenhower’s desk.

Breedlove has spent more than 3,500 hours piloting Air Force aircraft, mostly the F-16 fighter. But he is equally enthusiastic about two-wheeled ground transportation. Breedlove got his first motorcycle at 14 and has chalked up six Rolling Thunder runs.

What was your first bike?— It was a small Harley Davidson. I had a bigger bike later. I stopped riding for a while, but when my wife and I got married we were so broke that she drove the car and I rode a motorcycle. The motorcycle was my mode of transportation for the first seven years of our marriage.

What’s your current bike?— I’m riding a Street Glide. I’ve had it for three years.

How did you get interested in Rolling Thunder?— One of my mentors served in Vietnam, Lt. Col. James Haggerty [an Air Force pilot who died in 2010]. He served three tours as an F-4 fighter pilot. The example he set translated into my ethos as a fighter pilot and my own career. So witnessing what the Vietnam conflict meant to him made it very important to me as well. And my father shared a passion for riding motorcycles with me. The combination of recognizing POW/MIAs, strong participation by the Vietnam vets and recognizing their sacrifices made Rolling Thunder a natural for me. I’ve been overseas 11 times, and in the latter half of my life I’ve never had two assignments in a row in the States, but when I was home and my motorcycle was in the United States, I didn’t miss it.

Do you ride with anyone in the run? — Mostly I ride with the same bunch of guys—all military guys, some senior, some not so senior. We all very much want to honor the service of our Vietnam vets and remain focused on POW/MIA issues. So it’s a match made in heaven.

You have ridden six times. Did any races have something particularly memorable about them? — In every single one it’s the same thing—passing Marine Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers at the end of the Memorial Bridge. To me it is a seminal moment. That Marine standing there is a big deal. Can you imagine holding a salute for four or five hours? The message he sends is important. I am also impressed with the huge crowds as we go down the Mall. All those Americans come out to watch what’s going on. It is an important message. Frankly, our Vietnam vets were not treated the way they should have been treated when they returned. But it’s very different now. Americans are showing their appreciation, waving the American flag. I think the majority of them really understand what Rolling Thunder is. They are patriotic and know this is a patriotic thing. They want to support it.

Rolling Thunder is tied to the legacy of the Vietnam War. What do you think are the lessons of Vietnam for today’s military and political leaders?— One of the things our nation didn’t do well at the end of the Vietnam War is recognize the sacrifice and the dedication of the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who served in Vietnam. Because of the overall approach to the war by our nation, the bad [done by some in the military] was too often recognized while there was so much good that was not. Every organization has a bad egg once in while. Ours still do, but today our young troops get recognized for their sacrifice and for their excellence. I’m not sure that the generation of our Vietnam vets got recognized for their excellence and their contributions. Yet the people of that generation are now leading Rolling Thunder, Patriot Guard Riders [a biking group that attends the funerals of military members to demonstrate respect for them] and other activities that are doing good all around the country. And by the way, they’re also leading a whole generation of people who never rode motorcycles to join organizations that do good things. Motorcyclists have not always had a reputation for that.

What do you say to those who suffered a long time as a POW or who had family members killed in a war that, unlike World War II, didn’t end with victory? — We have had a series of wars across the last 40 years that didn’t end like a World War I or World War II. Yet that does not reflect on the service of those who served. The fact that Vietnam didn’t end the way we wanted doesn’t change my opinion of Lt. Col. James Haggerty or anyone who served there. The service of our soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines is not diminished by the way these wars were ended militarily or politically. We have an absolutely appropriate tradition of civilian control of the military, and what we do as military men and women is police and demand excellence of ourselves. I believe in what we’re trying to do around the world, but whether you believe in it or not does not diminish the service of our service members.

Anything else you would like to add? — In our nation’s past wars and conflicts, many of our more severely wounded didn’t make it off the battlefield. But in the last several conflicts, specifically in Iraq and Afghanistan, our medical capabilities, our training to do battlefield medicine, our ability to go in and get our wounded out quickly, has made our survival rate very high. Thankfully, these veterans, although severely wounded, will live with us for a long time. Our nation now, rightfully so, has a great focus on our wounded warriors. There’s a lot of patriotism. There’s a lot of well-meaning, well-focused people taking care of our troops. My fear is that we’ll gradually begin to forget. We owe these veterans long-term care. They have sacrificed in ways that are unthinkable. In the past, we had fewer of them, and sometimes their life expectancy was not good. Now, we have severely challenged people who will be with us for decades. How do we as a nation, as a military, as leaders and as civilians ensure long-term dedication to our troopers? I would hope organizations like Patriot Guard Riders, Rolling Thunder and others will pick up some of these themes and hit the road to keep raising awareness about our veterans’ long-term care.

Position — NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Belgium; commander, U.S. European Command, Germany, both since May 2013

Born — Sept. 21, 1955, Atlanta

Education — Bachelor’s in civil engineering, ROTC, Georgia Institute of Technology; Squadron Officer School, and Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell Air Force Base; master’s in aeronautical technology, Arizona State University; master’s in national security studies, National War College

